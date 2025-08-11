Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Shows Up At Best Friend’s Door At 4 AM, Confused Why She’s Not Welcome
Teen confident on motorcycle wearing helmet and leather jacket under clear blue sky, ready for a ride.
Friends, Relationships

Teen Shows Up At Best Friend’s Door At 4 AM, Confused Why She’s Not Welcome

Your best friend is supposed to stand by you through your toughest challenges and your wildest adventures. But even the closest friendships have their limits.

One young woman hit hers when she agreed to host a sleepover, only for her best friend to turn up six hours late, in the middle of the night, revving a motorcycle in the driveway and banging on the door, demanding to be let in. She refused.

That decision earned her the title of “worst friend ever,” at least according to her bestie. Now she’s turned to Reddit to find out: was she wrong, or just setting healthy boundaries?

    The young woman was supposed to sleep over at her best friend’s house

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But when she showed up at 4 AM, hours late and on a noisy motorcycle, she was shocked she wasn’t allowed in

    Image source: randomaccount363892

    Image credits: A. C. (not the actual photo)

    The author shared more details in the comments

    The friend’s late-night stunt left many readers appalled, with many saying she should cut her off

    Some commenters, however, felt she was being immature

    The teen later posted a follow-up thanking everyone for their advice and said she’s considering ending the friendship

    Relationship
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

