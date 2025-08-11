Teen Shows Up At Best Friend’s Door At 4 AM, Confused Why She’s Not Welcome

ADVERTISEMENT

Your best friend is supposed to stand by you through your toughest challenges and your wildest adventures. But even the closest friendships have their limits.

One young woman hit hers when she agreed to host a sleepover, only for her best friend to turn up six hours late, in the middle of the night, revving a motorcycle in the driveway and banging on the door, demanding to be let in. She refused.

That decision earned her the title of “worst friend ever,” at least according to her bestie. Now she’s turned to Reddit to find out: was she wrong, or just setting healthy boundaries?

The young woman was supposed to sleep over at her best friend’s house

But when she showed up at 4 AM, hours late and on a noisy motorcycle, she was shocked she wasn’t allowed in

The author shared more details in the comments

The friend’s late-night stunt left many readers appalled, with many saying she should cut her off

Some commenters, however, felt she was being immature

The teen later posted a follow-up thanking everyone for their advice and said she’s considering ending the friendship