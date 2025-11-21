In one Reddit thread , women showed just how true that can be by sharing the moments they trusted their intuition and were genuinely thankful they did. Read their fascinating stories below.

There’s something else that can override both—your gut feeling . It can push you toward the right choice, warn you when a situation feels off, and in some cases, even save your life.

Logic and facts guide most of our daily decisions. They keep everything steady and predictable, and without them, a lot of things would fall apart. But every now and then, they’re simply not enough.

#1 I bolted straight up out of a dead sleep, ran downstairs and found my daughter laying on the floor gasping for breath. I had no idea she was downstairs, but I was compelled to go there anyway.

#2 Went out with friends many years ago, got home fairly late in a major city. As I was walking down the street toward my front door, there was a normal looking man walking from the other end of the street. A shiver ran down my spine and I automatically calculated that he would reach my door around the same time that I was unlocking it with my key. So I sped up and rushed to unlock my door and get in before he was further down the street. I make it inside and turn around to push the door shut and he was RIGHT behind me trying to get inside. I slammed my body against the door and thank god for automatic locking. He banged on the door and yanked on the door knob for a few minutes before going away.

#3 A friend and I “broke up” and didn’t talk for months because I was over it. One Sunday night at 8pm, she unexpectedly showed up at my house. My mom informed me she was outside and wanted to talk. I finished eating first, which took a minute or two.



She wasn’t at the front door. I couldn’t see her, but probably by car on the road. I’m like “I don’t know about this.”



She’d never given me any reason to think I might in danger. But my lizard brain told me “don’t be a idiot and go out in the dark where no one else can see you.”



I went back in, told DH she wasn’t there anymore and that I was uneasy.



She could have come during the day when she knew I was home. She parked on the street, in the dark where we couldn’t see her. And then she wasn’t on the front porch, after it had been a couple of minutes. Right???



I was *certain* she was going jump me. And that I was overreacting.



A week later I mentioned it…a friend told me she’d been arrested for punching a friend and kicking their dog.

#4 I was about 15, just got a new babysitting gig for a lovely lil 5 year old girl in my neighborhood.

I met the mom, babysat the kid once, but I remember feeling something really uncanny about their home. Like it was kinda sterile or something that gave me bad vibes, but I don’t remember exactly why. I told my mom I didn’t want to go back, and my mom was cool with that.



A few weeks later we found out the dad held the kid and mom hostage in their own home with the closet full of weapons including guns, knives, a crossbow (!!). We’re in Canada so this was pretty wild. No one was hurt, thankfully.



I never saw any weapons or even met the dad, but I knew, even at 15, the vibes were off. I’ve trusted my gut ever since.

#5 My 4 yo was crying that her stomach was in pain. This isn't the first time this happened. She's had 2 stomach flus and other tummy issues, but this one, for some reason, made me anxious. Like I couldn't breathe. I told my husband I'm taking her to the ER because something was not right, and he said maybe she could sleep it off. I went to the ER with her, and by the time we got there, she had a fever of 104. After an ultrasound and an MRI, they found her appendix was inflamed but not bursting yet. We had to be ambulanced to the children's hospital for surgery. Had we waited a few more hours, it would have ruptured, and that would have been worse. My husband is thankful I leaned into my mother's intuition rather than listen to him.

#6 My son went to a bday party 4 houses up from ours. He was around 4 years oold. My partner wanted to do grocery shopping, but I felt a bit hesitant. We went anyways. Suddenly about an hour into shopping I looked at him dead in the face and told him we needed to go home right now. He was super annoyed but agreed to go home. I had this terrible awful feeling that something was wrong with my son. I texted our neighbor and they didn’t even get to reading the message( birthday parties in the summer are always crazy) as soon as we exited the vehicle I can hear my son screaming and crying. He was laid out in the basement crying and scared cause he hated the party and left and couldn’t find us. That moment confirmed my “mom intuition”. My neighbor hadn't noticed he left on his own and felt very very bad.

#7 This guy came to hang out with some of us for my friend’s 18th birthday. While we were waiting to leave, he asked me out. He wasn’t saying or doing anything weird but my alarm bells were ringing and I declined.



Later that night he did horrible things to the birthday girl.

#8 When I was little maybe 10y/o we use to live in the next state over from the state I was born and raised in. One time I really wanted to go back to my home town to see my cousins and my mom took me. After she left to drive back to the next state over, I had this urgent feeling that I just needed to call her. I’m glad I did too when I did because she confessed to me that she was falling asleep at the wheel and that I woke her up. I spoke with her the rest of the drive home after that. My mom is the one who taught me to always follow my gut instincts and trust it.

#9 I had already been broken up and in no contact with a toxic ex for a few months when this happened. One day while I was out with my sister I suddenly felt sick to my stomach, like actually nauseous. I could tell something was wrong but I couldn’t explain why. 10 minutes later I got a chain of emails from my ex begging for me back. I had blocked him on everything but somehow he found another personal email of mine. That’s when I realized that feeling in my stomach was fear and disgust. Disgust that I allowed him to be in my life for so long without reward.

#10 I was 21 and a cute guy came into my job and left his number for me. I decided to give him a chance and he turned out to be pretty nice. We went out a few times and started hooking up but then I started to get this feeling as soon as we were done hooking up that I wanted him OUT. He slept over a couple times and I'd wake up at 6am thinking of ways to get him to leave and not linger. He seemed nice so I felt bad for feeling this way! I had never had a feeling like this about anyone before where I suddenly was just like "get away from me" despite them doing nothing to warrant that feeling. I decided I needed to cut him loose. When I did, he confessed he had a girlfriend and had been cheating on her with me 🙃.

#11 I worked with a woman who I was fairly decently close to, and I knew she had been seeing someone new for a few months and she really seemed to like him. One day she started helping me empty the office dishwasher and I asked how she was doing, and she just had this smile on her face that for some reason made me think to myself, "Oh she's pregnant". And like a week later she told us she had found out recently she was. And there had to have been other context clues I had picked up without knowing it, but the thought came so clearly to me because of her facial expression.

#12 My boyfriend at the time left to go somewhere. A few hours passed and I got a bad feeling. I called his phone several times and no answer. I called his mom and she said he got into a car accident (he was hit by an intoxicated driver) and the car was hit hard enough to push it onto the side walk when he was on the far left lane. Luckily he came out with minor injuries.

#13 My grandma was in the hospital, not doing well at all. My mom was with her. I get a thought in my head that I needed to take lunch to my mom, so I did. My mom ate and not a few moments after that, my grandma passed. My mom definitely needed someone with her with everything that happened afterward.



Another time, I’m sitting at my desk at work and I get another thought that I needed to leave work *right then* and go to my mom. I left work and went to her. As I was walking in the door, she’s on the phone with a nurse. Turns out, my uncle (her brother) had a sudden heart attack and the hospital attempted to put in stents, but he passed during the procedure. Again, my mom needed someone with her.

#14 My ex partner of 10 years had a 2 year affair which resulted in the end of our relationship - during that time I had a dream he got someone else pregnant - which just happened to coincide with the day he actually found out he’d gotten someone else pregnant.



I only know this because when it all came out 8 months later, he told me that when I rang him to tell him about my crazy dream, he was on his way home from finding out his other girlfriend was pregnant. He also told me he thought I might have somehow found out, and was testing him to see if he’d crack and tell me… why he thought my reaction to finding out he got someone else pregnant would be to orchestrate a fake dream story to get him to confess is all the proof I need that he’s not the brightest bulb.

#15 Years ago I had a dream about my father being in emerg. In the dream, there were spots of blood on the blanket and floor and the doctors were having trouble diagnosing him. I called my father and told him what I had dreamt, and asked him to be very careful. He laughed at me, but allowed that he would.



A couple of weeks later I was in their city visiting and was woken by a phone call from my mother telling me my dad was in emerg. I drove to the hospital and when I walked into his cubicle, there was blood on the blanket and floor and the doctors were having trouble diagnosing him! My dad apologized for laughing and said he would pay better attention to me in the future.



His doctor, who had been a MASH surgeon, did exploratory surgery on him and discovered his gallbladder was full of stones and promptly removed it. The reason I mention he had been a MASH surgeon was that he opened my dad’s chest from stem to stern and checked absolutely everything! The scar was amazing.



When I was around 19, I went to visit relatives in another city. I visited my beloved grandmother who I had always been very close to. As we were saying good bye after the visit neither of us said that we would see each other again, which was a ritual we always followed. This time we both knew this was our last visit.



A week later, she called and left a message on my uncle’s phone telling him to get ready to visit the cemetery. By the time they reached her home, she had passed away.



There was an older actor in a television show that for some reason, I felt very close to. I was watching a scene he was in and felt that he needed to get to the emerg immediately. As it turned out, he had been on holidays and had a heart attack and died.

#16 I was in the dressing room with my sixteen year old daughter while she was trying on bras. I saw a mole on her side and immediately was afraid of it. It didn’t look any different than the other moles or freckles on her body, but I immediately made her an appointment at the dermatologist and insisted they cut it off her and test it. It was precancerous. On a sixteen year old. Who has never had an issue before or after. Something about that specific mole, and I just knew. 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#17 All of my exes have cheated on me and I’ve always had nightmares about the cheating right before finding out.

#18 Omg this always reminds me of this one specific thing. I was 16 and didn't have boyfriend/wasn't allowed to. A guy from a different school used to text me on Facebook and I also found him cute. I had only ever met him accidentally and had spoken a few words. One night, it was around 10 pm, my parents go to bed at 8 30. This guy texted me saying he's near my house and asked me to go see him. I asked him if he's alone, and he said he's with (elder brother equivalents). He asked me to come to the highway. Which is 100% empty after 7pm in my small town. My house is 3 minutes walk from the highway. I asked him to come near my balcony instead and I would wave at him, probably blow him a kiss. I was so naive. He insisted on me going to the highway. I wanted to go so bad but something in me was telling me don't go. Like something very strong voice. It didn't warn. Just plain "don't go". I had sneaked out and stuff before but within safer premise. For a 16 years old girl to say no to a guy she really likes, it was difficult. He got angry and said I wasted his time or something like that. Never spoke again. Months later, he and his older friends were arrested for a gang grape case in a very small village (his hometown). Idk what saved me but I can't imagine what would have happened. Now I come from a 3rd world country so it's generally unsafe for a girl. But hearing about that case me gave a reality check of where I live.

#19 I was at a kickback with a bunch of good friends and was having a perfectly normal time until suddenly i felt a severe wave of anxiety wash over me for zero reason. i sat there quietly until i couldn’t anymore and went home and cried on the couch, still unable to figure out what even triggered it. two days later, everyone was sent home bc covid-19 broke out.

#20 This wasn’t really a dangerous situation per se, but it did save me lot of pain. When I was preparing to leave for my master’s program abroad a few years ago, getting my student visa sorted involved mailing a package with my passport and other sensitive documents to an agency on the other side of the country. I went to UPS to ship it near the end of the day, so the delivery guy was just about to arrive to pickup the day’s mail and head out. I double checked that they had everything they needed from me, and they assured me that I was good to go, so I left.



I don’t know why, but when I got to my car, alarm bells started ringing in my head and I couldn’t bring myself to drive away. The guys working there had been perfectly nice, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that this very serious matter wasn’t going to be handled properly. After going back and forth in my head for a while about how crazy I was being, I walked back in to see everyone panicking and they saw me and immediately said, “Oh thank God, she’s back!”



It turned out that everything was *not* all good to go after all, and they had forgotten to take down my return address. They didn’t have my number either, so they had no way of alerting me. If I hadn’t gone back in, it would have taken a long time for me to realize the package had never been delivered, because it takes several weeks for the agency to process all the paperwork and return it, and by the time I figured out something was wrong, it would have been too late for me to rectify the situation and I would have completely missed the start of my program—possibly so much so that I would have had to defer it a year. That was all running through my head as we rectified the situation, and I stayed there and didn’t leave again until I actually saw the delivery guy put my package in his bag and load it onto his truck.



So now, I don’t care if I’m being crazy. If I feel like something is off, I would much rather investigate it and be wrong than ignore it and be right.

#21 I kept waking up in the middle of the night hyperventilating, crying and saying my ex (bf at the time)’s name. it would happen every night, but i didn’t know until months later that it started the night he cheated on me.

#22 Couldn’t get to sleep for 5 hours because a little voice said “he’s lying about his degree”. Confronted him the next day… yes he was lying for 2 years to me about what degree he was studying. God women’s intuition is amazing.

#23 Had a weird dream that my ex was hiding in my house and then I found out he had become drinking buddies with my cousin and he never told my cousin he knew me.

#24 This was an ex boyfriend years ago. We were in our mid twenties and lived together, and he picked up some extra work as a bouncer at a local club. Anyway, one night he offered to pick me and a friend up after my shift at the mall and drove us downtown so we could go out while he was bouncing and he’d DD us at the end of the night.



Everything was normal until he, a *notoriously* cheap man, handed us a $20 bill to spend and “have fun”. We were both immediately suspicious because this man would NEVER just part with cash out of the kindness of his heart. He was sooooo cheap. Always. So we used that money to get drunk and spent the night talking about how weird it was that he was being so generous all of a sudden.



Once we were home and alone, I drunkenly confronted him about it. There HAD to be some motivation or guilt behind him just handing out his hard earned cash like that. That’s the beginning of how I eventually found out that he had started escorting through the club and was running a whole Craigslist operation out of hotels and our home when I was at work/school/away.

#25 This isn’t really a women’s initiation but as a woman myself, I have really good heater intuition. Every time something goes wrong with my heater, in the coming days, I wake up in the middle of the night with a strong sense there is something wrong with the heat. Every time I have been correct and it’s happened at least 10 times in the past couple of years. I have really bad luck with heaters.

#26 Said no to a ride from a friend while I was headed home after the pub because I felt off and wanted to listen to my music.

Next time I saw them, they showed me a picture of their crashed motorcycle from that night.

Does this count?

#27 I was chatting with friends at the side of the road in a shopping area. While chatting I put my arm out and managed to catch a 3yr old from running out onto the road. Didn’t even know the kid was running as I had my back to them.

#28 I was 23 at that time. I was working in door to door sales job. I was paired with different people each day.



One day I was paired with this young guy, we started to become friends. Everyday we had morning pitch practice, I got paired with him. I sensed something had change, his eyes had changed, the way he looked at me changed. Like there was this "flirty playful energy". I felt uncomfortable and couldn't say my lines properly. I told my ex best friend, that "this guy has a crush on me". She said "come on, not everyone likes you that way".



I thought she was right, maybe i was overthinking...so I left it. However he did continue to display weird behavior like being extremely sad (in a flirty way) or making a big deal of not being paired with me.



He later on added my little sister on social media, when he found out we were sisters he asked her to tell me "does she miss me".



So i was right 🙃.

#29 My mum begged and pleaded for my dad not to go to work that day. She had a horrible feeling something terrible was going to happen. She was in a right panic. He still went to work. He got severely electrocuted that day and has been disabled ever since...

#30 In grade 4 I have a sudden urgent need to get home. School had finished for the day and I walked home with my younger brother normally, but this particular day I kept hurrying him along, no idea why, just needed to get home. With about 150m left I started to run (brother was safe, no more roads just a path straight home) only to be greeted by my crying mother telling me that my great grandmother had just passed away. She had been staying with us and I was very close to her.

#31 Woke up from an intense dead sleep, like i was dreaming and everything, and rushed to my grandmoms room. She was falling off the bed and I caught her. It's crazy, how I caught her as she was falling, she'd have re broken her hip.

#32 When my fiance and I first started dating, we worked together. One night after our shift, we both went our separate ways (obviously); I got this STRONG urge to just call him and make sure everything was okay. He picked up and said something along the lines of “that’s crazy, I was just cut off really bad by a tractor trailer”. Been in tune with him like that ever since.

#33 5 years ago, I went out to the garage to switch the laundry from the washer to the dryer. Thought "I really should start washing that next load." Nope, I'll do it tomorrow. Tried to step over it, tripped and broke my elbow. I am *still* in an orthopedic rehab facility trying to recover.

#34 I was 16 and one day I became convinced that my father was having an affair with another woman. I could feel it in my stomach, even though I had no proof. So I searched, and I found it.

#35 My mom has really strong instincts, She always calls me when I am having a complete breakdown and asks me if I am ok cause she felt like something might be up with me.

Like how ?! Everytime! While somehow I can't feel it much if something is up with her.

