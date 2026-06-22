71 Images That Might Take You Way Back And Remind You How Old You Are (New Pics)
As cliche as it sounds, time really flies. Blink, and an entire decade has gone by. You just don’t notice it until you start doing the math. Here’s a fun one for you: the first iPhone came out almost twenty years ago. Bored Panda launched back in 2009, and yes, that means we’ve been around for 17 years now. Wrap your head around that one.
But honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we’ve gathered some truly nostalgic photos from a subreddit dedicated to making people feel old. Scroll down to see how many you remember, and upvote the ones you miss the most!
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Classical Music Appreciation?
Not Bragging At All!
Miss Days Like These
The Metal Lid On A Can Of Nestle Quik Where You Had To Use A Spoon To Pry It Open
Who Else Used 5¼" Floppies?
One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed
You Can Hear This Can't You?
And then sometime in high school, during an American Lit class, you learn the tragic inspiration for this.
Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?
Oh yes - also, if someone’s parents got a new refrigerator, the box it came in provided hours of entertainment! It’s a clubhouse, it’s a spaceship…
It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s
Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep
The class was always cold to me. These were a blessing during the winter.
Really I'm Old Enough ,who's With Me
Who Else?
Just For The Laughs
Yep
I was on a date with my highschool boyfriend, and I was wearing a new pair of pants for the occasion (corduroy, as I recall). I had ordered a coke and somehow the server tripped and the entire red cup of coke landed all over my lap! She was mortified, but I simply did my best to sop up the mess, and continued the dining experience...
You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man
When I Was 16 This Was The 💩
That is some fancy-lad equipment. And air conditioning too! One of the cars my dad bought had a blank metal plate in the space where the radio would have been if you weren't such a damned cheapskate.
50 Yrs Ago, I'd Be Watching This Right Now
Hello My Baby ..hello My Honey
People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is
Did Ya Have One?
It Sure Was Fun Watching Them Pour Over
Who Remembers The Old Blue Tint At The Top Of The Windshield?
Why Did These Go Away?
Several generations of doggos were conditioned to come running to that sound.
I Saw It In The Theater
Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can
Anyone Else A Big Fan Of "Hollywood Squares," Back In The Day
The Beginning Of Every School Year
What Was The Question Again?
What Was Your Favorite? Mine Was Apple
All were good until they stopped filling them all the way. Those half filled pickets with just a smear inside and no fruit chunks ruined the brand.
I Can Still Taste Em
I only had these at my dad's where my half brothers lived. They're all freakishly tall, while I'm stuck at 5'4".
Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate
40+ To Understand This
If You Recognize This Show You Might Be Old
You’re Old If You Know This Kid. He Guest Stared In Almost Everything In The Mid 70’s And Early 80’s
Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?
If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old
The Rubber Coin Purse
I Played With These
I Never Knew This Character Had A Name (Gossamer)
Yes, You’re Old, But Are You This Old?
Who Else Watched This
With Polly Purebred and Simon Bar Sinister. Geez… why am I using space in my brain to store this useless knowledge, when I can’t remember half my internet passwords?
Did Any Of You Actually Use This After The First Week?
More Than 40 Years Later And I Still Don’t Know What This Candy Is Called
Dollarama has them. I think they're just called Strawberry hard candies.
Ahhh..but Those Carpeted Side Panels Were Something Weren't They? (With Or Without Cigarette Burn Holes)
My car has ashtrays. For a while I was using the front-seat one to stash quarters to pay toll booths and parking meters.
Slide Across
I’m Pop’n Old
I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!
What Was His Name?
You Are Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere
If You Can Hear This You're Really Old
Anyone Played With This?
We survived a of dangerous things… this is just one of them. Lawn darts were another.
Guys - Did You Have One, Or Just Want One?
One of my friends had one of these, with the 5-speed shifter. I was so jealous.
Did Anyone Else Have One Of These?
If You Know Why This Ship Is Famous, Then You Might Be Old. 49 Years Ago Today
Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke
And That’s The Truth
Im Ancient
Used To Have The Same One And Refill It With The Boxed Band-Aids
My Grandmother Had One Of These Cork Coaster Caddies. I Don’t Recall Why, But I Was Fascinated With It When I Was Young
If You Know What Comes Next ….you’re F’in Old
If You Used This Sometime In Your Life, You’re A Legend
I had custody of one of those machines at my college radio station.
We Had This In My Old Middle School
Who Remembers This?
If You Can Smell This Photo…
These Were A Blast. Who Had This Or The Cheaper Glider?
I bought one for my partner about 10 years ago. they are still around
Anyone Remember This Guy?
You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For
Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now
Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?
I’m Old
I still have mine, and I use it. The fluid is D4 now.