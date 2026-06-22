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As cliche as it sounds, time really flies. Blink, and an entire decade has gone by. You just don’t notice it until you start doing the math. Here’s a fun one for you: the first iPhone came out almost twenty years ago. Bored Panda launched back in 2009, and yes, that means we’ve been around for 17 years now. Wrap your head around that one.

But honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we’ve gathered some truly nostalgic photos from a subreddit dedicated to making people feel old. Scroll down to see how many you remember, and upvote the ones you miss the most!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classical Music Appreciation?

A meme with Bugs Bunny dressed as a Valkyrie, a humorous image that takes you way back.

dirtybird971 Report

17points
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carolynking avatar
CD King
CD King
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Classic music, historical figures, great literature, conflict resolution, being clever was better than being strong, Etc…

4
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    #2

    Not Bragging At All!

    An old black rotary telephone, a clear image that takes you way back to when you could slam down the phone.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    17points
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    #3

    Miss Days Like These

    A child watching Saturday morning cartoons, a nostalgic image that might take you way back.

    Libra79 Report

    16points
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    #4

    The Metal Lid On A Can Of Nestle Quik Where You Had To Use A Spoon To Pry It Open

    An old Nestle Quik chocolate flavor canister reminds you how old you are with a blast from the past.

    CosmicAdmiral Report

    15points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just tasted so much better than we got now.

    6
    6points
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    #5

    Who Else Used 5¼" Floppies?

    A black Maxell mini-floppy disk, an iconic image that will remind you how old you are.

    ciaomain Report

    14points
    POST
    rebeccaj-ivens avatar
    DeviousOtter
    DeviousOtter
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The colourful array of keeping them in an organiser box!

    1
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    #6

    One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed

    A close-up of a bicycle pedal, an image that might take you way back to childhood scrapes.

    itsboydcrowder Report

    14points
    POST
    appcat17 avatar
    Alessa Gillespie
    Alessa Gillespie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely have a couple of scars from these

    2
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    #7

    You Can Hear This Can't You?

    An old cartoon image of Gossamer holding Daffy Duck, a memory that might take you way back.

    Devi8tor Report

    14points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then sometime in high school, during an American Lit class, you learn the tragic inspiration for this.

    2
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    #8

    Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?

    Four young children playing in dirt with toy trucks and cars, a nostalgic image that takes you way back to simpler times.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    13points
    POST
    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes - also, if someone’s parents got a new refrigerator, the box it came in provided hours of entertainment! It’s a clubhouse, it’s a spaceship…

    2
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    #9

    It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s

    A vintage yellow kitchen step stool chair, a throwback image that will remind you how old you are.

    MurseMan1964 Report

    13points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had one when I was a kid. It was red.

    3
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    #10

    Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep

    A vintage overhead projector, reminding you how old you are with this classroom technology.

    tehrational Report

    13points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The class was always cold to me. These were a blessing during the winter.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Any "Night Court" Fans Out There?

    Cast of Night Court, featuring six actors in various roles, an image that might take you way back to classic TV.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    12points
    POST
    #12

    Really I'm Old Enough ,who's With Me

    A meme showing a Sony CD-R with Win XP and a product key written on it, reminding older users of their age.

    PoorlyLame2 Report

    11points
    POST
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remember the operating system you have to put on multiple discs. What a nightmare.

    5
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    #13

    Who Else?

    Close-up of an old TV dial with VHF/UHF channels and volume k**b, taking you way back to older technology.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    11points
    POST
    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The tv might have said it had 13 channels but for a good part of my childhood only three of those channels actually picked a broadcast

    3
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    #14

    Just For The Laughs

    A Muppet Show character with exaggerated makeup and blonde hair reminds you how old you are.

    Frostbit77 Report

    11points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh! So they did. 😳

    4
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    #15

    Yep

    Several iconic red Pizza Hut cups, taking you way back to memorable dining experiences.

    [deleted] Report

    11points
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    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was on a date with my highschool boyfriend, and I was wearing a new pair of pants for the occasion (corduroy, as I recall). I had ordered a coke and somehow the server tripped and the entire red cup of coke landed all over my lap! She was mortified, but I simply did my best to sop up the mess, and continued the dining experience...

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man

    An older gentleman in a suit and tie smiling, with a leopard print background, taking you way back and reminding you how old you are.

    Billitpro Report

    10points
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    #17

    When I Was 16 This Was The 💩

    Classic car stereo and climate controls, taking you way back and reminding you how old you are.

    Olhenry Report

    10points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is some fancy-lad equipment. And air conditioning too! One of the cars my dad bought had a blank metal plate in the space where the radio would have been if you weren't such a dam‍ned cheapskate.

    0
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    #18

    50 Yrs Ago, I'd Be Watching This Right Now

    Hong Kong Phooey in his karate gi, striking a pose, reminding you how old you are.

    Similar-Run9843 Report

    10points
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    #19

    Hello My Baby ..hello My Honey

    Michigan J. Frog tipping his top hat and holding a cane, an image that might take you way back.

    One_Sun_6258 Report

    10points
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    #20

    People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is

    Sylvania Blue Dot Magicube flash cube, a nostalgic item that takes you back and reminds you how old you are.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    10points
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    #21

    Did Ya Have One?

    Orange toy race car with a long, flexible black track, evoking images that take you way back to childhood fun.

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    9points
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    #22

    It Sure Was Fun Watching Them Pour Over

    An old-fashioned white and yellow popcorn maker, a classic image that will remind you how old you are.

    DinoZambie Report

    9points
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    #23

    Who Remembers The Old Blue Tint At The Top Of The Windshield?

    Looking through a vehicle's windshield with a blue tint, a nostalgic image that takes you way back.

    lopix Report

    9points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Former glass tech here. Shade bands are still common and come in several colors. Gray, green, blue, some older vehicles had bronze.

    4
    4points
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    #24

    Why Did These Go Away?

    A vintage General Electric electric can opener, light green with a wood-look panel. This image takes you way back.

    Frostbit77 Report

    9points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Several generations of doggos were conditioned to come running to that sound.

    2
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    #25

    I Saw It In The Theater

    Children next to a giant ant in a scene from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, taking you way back.

    Phyxius42 Report

    9points
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The giant oatmeal creme pie cookie!

    2
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    #26

    Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can

    A can of Minute Maid frozen concentrated orange juice evokes memories and takes you way back.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    9points
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    #27

    Anyone Else A Big Fan Of "Hollywood Squares," Back In The Day

    A classic game show panel reminds you how old you are, taking you way back to nostalgia.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    9points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paul Lynde was the best one on there, RIP.

    2
    2points
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    #28

    The Beginning Of Every School Year

    Stack of textbooks covered in brown paper bag, a classic school memory that reminds you how old you are.

    skipperbob Report

    9points
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    november-echo avatar
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then we drew all over it and wrote band names.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    What Was The Question Again?

    Chalkboard sign with a witty message about remembering old phone numbers, reminding you how old you are with relatable humor.

    skipperbob Report

    8points
    POST
    amandacjohnson86 avatar
    SayItAintSo
    SayItAintSo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    8436610965 8436697692 I bet someone will call

    2
    2points
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    #30

    What Was Your Favorite? Mine Was Apple

    A display of six vintage Hostess Fruit Pies with various fruit fillings, reminding you how old you are.

    Frostbit77 Report

    8points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All were good until they stopped filling them all the way. Those half filled pickets with just a smear inside and no fruit chunks ruined the brand.

    1
    1point
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    #31

    I Can Still Taste Em

    Flintstones chewable vitamins, an image that might take Gen-X way back.

    Libra79 Report

    8points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only had these at my dad's where my half brothers lived. They're all freakishly tall, while I'm stuck at 5'4".

    0
    0points
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    #32

    Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate

    An old car gas cap hidden behind a flip-down license plate, reminding you how old you are.

    Key_Tower3959 Report

    8points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a car like this. Couldn't ever set the gas pump lock because when it finally would shut off, it would blow some gas out of the tank. I always had to listen to it fill. Probably looked silly kneeling and listening to it.

    1
    1point
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    #33

    40+ To Understand This

    An old Sony car stereo and its case, a reminder of how old some tech used to be.

    vi3talogy Report

    8points
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    #34

    If You Recognize This Show You Might Be Old

    A man in a suit checking his watch, with an earbud, taking you way back and reminding you how old you are.

    jaywalkle2024 Report

    7points
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    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must of forgotten his shoe phone at home.

    2
    2points
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    #35

    You’re Old If You Know This Kid. He Guest Stared In Almost Everything In The Mid 70’s And Early 80’s

    A young boy with glasses shaking a ketchup bottle, an image that reminds you how old you are.

    kazz9201 Report

    7points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought he ruined the Brady Bunch

    3
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    #36

    Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?

    Boxes of Soylent Plant-Based Nutrition Shake on a store shelf, not an image to take you way back.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s made from people!

    3
    3points
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    #37

    If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old

    A hand holding a small, red plastic 45 RPM adapter, a relic that might remind you how old you are.

    penkster Report

    7points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend has this tattooed on her arm.

    0
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    #38

    The Rubber Coin Purse

    Hand holding a red squeeze coin purse filled with change, reminding you how old you are.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    7points
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    #39

    I Played With These

    A vintage wooden dog toy with a red collar, reminding you how old you are with this classic item.

    SortOfGettingBy Report

    7points
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    #40

    I Never Knew This Character Had A Name (Gossamer)

    Bugs Bunny giving Gossamer a manicure, a nostalgic image that takes you way back and reminds you how old you are.

    wtwtcgw Report

    7points
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    robynpitman avatar
    Kombatbunni
    Kombatbunni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Monsters are such iinteresssssting people

    3
    3points
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    #41

    Yes, You’re Old, But Are You This Old?

    Statler and Waldorf, two Muppets, watching from a balcony, taking you way back and reminding you how old you are.

    Affectionate_Fill312 Report

    6points
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    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These two are the reason Gen Xer’s can be really mean and think it’s funny

    3
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    #42

    Who Else Watched This

    A cartoon dog in a superhero costume, an image that might take you way back to your childhood.

    Legitimate_Ear_3895 Report

    6points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With Polly Purebred and Simon Bar Sinister. Geez… why am I using space in my brain to store this useless knowledge, when I can’t remember half my internet passwords?

    0
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    #43

    Did Any Of You Actually Use This After The First Week?

    A Kenner's Spirograph box, a classic toy image that might take you way back.

    PayCharacter1504 Report

    6points
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    #44

    More Than 40 Years Later And I Still Don’t Know What This Candy Is Called

    Three strawberry-shaped hard candies in wrappers, a treat that might take you way back.

    Libra79 Report

    6points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dollarama has them. I think they're just called Strawberry hard candies.

    1
    1point
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    #45

    Ahhh..but Those Carpeted Side Panels Were Something Weren't They? (With Or Without Cigarette Burn Holes)

    The interior of a heavy vintage car door, designed to take you way back to older car models.

    Devi8tor Report

    6points
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My car has ashtrays. For a while I was using the front-seat one to stash quarters to pay toll booths and parking meters.

    0
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    #46

    Slide Across

    A vintage image of a woman sitting on a car bench seat, taking you way back to classic automobile design.

    Key_Tower3959 Report

    6points
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    november-echo avatar
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slide up next to your sweetie.

    3
    3points
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    #47

    I’m Pop’n Old

    A classic Fisher-Price corn popper toy, a reminder of how old you are with this vintage item.

    Fogmoss42 Report

    6points
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    #48

    I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!

    A vintage wooden folding ruler, an old tool that might take you way back and remind you how old you are.

    Gator_Mc_Klusky Report

    6points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    uhm I have about 4 of those

    0
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    #49

    What Was His Name?

    A cartoon character suggesting filling ice trays with orange juice, taking you way back to a simpler time.

    AfterManufacturer150 Report

    6points
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    #50

    You Are Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere

    Passengers relaxing in an old airplane, including a woman sleeping and a man reading, images that take you way back.

    vcdrny Report

    5points
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    #51

    If You Can Hear This You're Really Old

    A vintage cow moo box that might take you way back.

    Devi8tor Report

    5points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MOOOOoooooOOOOOOooooooOOOOO

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Anyone Played With This?

    Red clackers with white strings, a popular toy that might take you way back and remind you how old you are.

    macross1984 Report

    5points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We survived a of dangerous things… this is just one of them. Lawn darts were another.

    0
    0points
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    #53

    Guys - Did You Have One, Or Just Want One?

    An orange vintage Schwinn Sting-Ray bicycle with high handlebars and a banana seat, for images that take you way back.

    edfitz83 Report

    5points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my friends had one of these, with the 5-speed shifter. I was so jealous.

    0
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    #54

    Did Anyone Else Have One Of These?

    A red Merlin electronic game, a classic image that might take you way back to your childhood.

    scanman20 Report

    4points
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    #55

    If You Know Why This Ship Is Famous, Then You Might Be Old. 49 Years Ago Today

    The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald freighter on the water, an image that might take you way back.

    Serling45 Report

    4points
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    november-echo avatar
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those gales of November are no joke! I’m not far from Lake Superior and it can become quite dangerous.

    1
    1point
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    #56

    Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke

    A bustling retro diner scene with customers enjoying meals, reminding you how old some places look.

    Dense-Breadfruit1223 Report

    4points
    POST
    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny thing is nobody is smoking in this picture and look how small the cups are

    1
    1point
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    #57

    And That’s The Truth

    A woman stands next to a vintage television, record player, and liquor cabinet combo that might take you way back.

    Libra79 Report

    4points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember it had tubes glowing in the inside.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    Im Ancient

    A collage of vintage Wendy's food items and packaging that might take you way back.

    wdntuliketokno Report

    4points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When it was local retirees and the local teens working.

    0
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    #59

    Used To Have The Same One And Refill It With The Boxed Band-Aids

    An old Band-Aid tin, a nostalgic image of how medical supplies used to be packaged, reminding you how old you are.

    Ralph--Hinkley Report

    4points
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    #60

    My Grandmother Had One Of These Cork Coaster Caddies. I Don’t Recall Why, But I Was Fascinated With It When I Was Young

    A vintage wooden coaster set with brass accents and a cork-lined coaster, reminding us of images that take you back.

    big_macaroons Report

    4points
    POST
    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still have this exact set in my house!

    0
    0points
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    #61

    If You Know What Comes Next ….you’re F’in Old

    Young man with light brown hair and a white turtleneck peeking out from behind a window, an image that takes you way back.

    VoteForGiantMeteor Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Hey Brad…”

    0
    0points
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    #62

    If You Used This Sometime In Your Life, You’re A Legend

    A vintage Coca-Cola vending machine, a retro image that might take you way back.

    Libra79 Report

    3points
    POST
    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had custody of one of those machines at my college radio station.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    We Had This In My Old Middle School

    A multi-person circular hand-washing station with a central fountain, a relic that might take you way back.

    Doe79prvtToska Report

    3points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have these in mechanics shops.

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    #64

    Who Remembers This?

    A close-up of a car floor with a high beam dimmer switch, a nostalgic image that might take you way back.

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    #65

    If You Can Smell This Photo…

    Small red Testors gloss enamel paint bottle, 1/4 fl. oz., evokes memories for those who remember how old you are.

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    #66

    These Were A Blast. Who Had This Or The Cheaper Glider?

    A classic red and white balsa wood model airplane with a propeller and wheels, one of many images that take you way back.

    Micro-7903 Report

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought one for my partner about 10 years ago. they are still around

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    #67

    Anyone Remember This Guy?

    A male singer with a microphone and sunglasses performing on stage, taking you way back and reminding you how old you are.

    Longjumping_Prune852 Report

    2points
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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paul Williams. The brilliant mind behind Phantom of the Paradise!

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    #68

    You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For

    A close-up of a medicine cabinet with various perfumes and toiletries, reminding you how old you are.

    Intelligent-Shock207 Report

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For old razors? They just fall down into the wall I think.

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    #69

    Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now

    A small, vintage can opener rests in the palm of a hand, a nostalgic item for those who remember it.

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    #70

    Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?

    An old-school top-down racing video game, taking you way back to retro gaming days.

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    #71

    I’m Old

    A vintage Discwasher record cleaning system, including brush, fluid, and case, for images that take you way back.

    wineguy64 Report

    1point
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still have mine, and I use it. The fluid is D4 now.

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