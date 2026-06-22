But honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Today, we’ve gathered some truly nostalgic photos from a subreddit dedicated to making people feel old . Scroll down to see how many you remember, and upvote the ones you miss the most!

As cliche as it sounds, time really flies. Blink, and an entire decade has gone by. You just don’t notice it until you start doing the math. Here’s a fun one for you: the first iPhone came out almost twenty years ago. Bored Panda launched back in 2009, and yes, that means we’ve been around for 17 years now. Wrap your head around that one.

#1 Classical Music Appreciation?

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#2 Not Bragging At All!

#3 Miss Days Like These

#4 The Metal Lid On A Can Of Nestle Quik Where You Had To Use A Spoon To Pry It Open

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#5 Who Else Used 5¼" Floppies?

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#6 One Of The Memories Of My Schwinn 10-Speed

#7 You Can Hear This Can't You?

#8 Back In The Day When You Were A Kid. Would This Have Been You?

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#9 It’s A Chair, It’s A Step-Stool. 2 Things Can Be True. Grandma Had One In 60’s And 70’s

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#10 Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep

#11 Any "Night Court" Fans Out There?

#12 Really I'm Old Enough ,who's With Me

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#13 Who Else?

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#14 Just For The Laughs

#15 Yep

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#16 You Belong Here If You Recognize This Man

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#17 When I Was 16 This Was The 💩

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#18 50 Yrs Ago, I'd Be Watching This Right Now

#19 Hello My Baby ..hello My Honey

#20 People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is

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#21 Did Ya Have One?

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#22 It Sure Was Fun Watching Them Pour Over

#23 Who Remembers The Old Blue Tint At The Top Of The Windshield?

#24 Why Did These Go Away?

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#25 I Saw It In The Theater

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#26 Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can

#27 Anyone Else A Big Fan Of "Hollywood Squares," Back In The Day

#28 The Beginning Of Every School Year

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#29 What Was The Question Again?

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#30 What Was Your Favorite? Mine Was Apple

#31 I Can Still Taste Em

#32 Filling Up Behind The Rear License Plate

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#33 40+ To Understand This

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#34 If You Recognize This Show You Might Be Old

#35 You’re Old If You Know This Kid. He Guest Stared In Almost Everything In The Mid 70’s And Early 80’s

#36 Are You Old Enough To Be Freaked Out By This?

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#37 If You Immediately Recognize This, You’re Officially Old

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#38 The Rubber Coin Purse

#39 I Played With These

#40 I Never Knew This Character Had A Name (Gossamer)

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#41 Yes, You’re Old, But Are You This Old?

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#42 Who Else Watched This

#43 Did Any Of You Actually Use This After The First Week?

#44 More Than 40 Years Later And I Still Don’t Know What This Candy Is Called

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#45 Ahhh..but Those Carpeted Side Panels Were Something Weren't They? (With Or Without Cigarette Burn Holes)

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#46 Slide Across

#47 I’m Pop’n Old

#48 I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!

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#49 What Was His Name?

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#50 You Are Old, If You Ever Dressed Up Just Because You Were Flying Somewhere

#51 If You Can Hear This You're Really Old

#52 Anyone Played With This?

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#53 Guys - Did You Have One, Or Just Want One?

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#54 Did Anyone Else Have One Of These?

#55 If You Know Why This Ship Is Famous, Then You Might Be Old. 49 Years Ago Today

#56 Kmart Cafeteria 1975. I Can Smell The Coffee And Cigarette Smoke

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#57 And That’s The Truth

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#58 Im Ancient

#59 Used To Have The Same One And Refill It With The Boxed Band-Aids

#60 My Grandmother Had One Of These Cork Coaster Caddies. I Don’t Recall Why, But I Was Fascinated With It When I Was Young

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#61 If You Know What Comes Next ….you’re F’in Old

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#62 If You Used This Sometime In Your Life, You’re A Legend

#63 We Had This In My Old Middle School

#64 Who Remembers This?

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#65 If You Can Smell This Photo…

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#66 These Were A Blast. Who Had This Or The Cheaper Glider?

#67 Anyone Remember This Guy?

#68 You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For

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#69 Thank You For Your Service If You Ever Used One Of These. Bonus Points If It’s On Your Key Ring Now

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#70 Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?