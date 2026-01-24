On Reddit , plenty of people have shared stories that prove exactly that. Across different threads , they recalled the times their gut told them to “leave now,” and listening ended up saving them from genuinely terrifying situations. Read them below—and take it as a reminder to trust your intuition when something feels off.

Not everything in this world comes with a neat explanation . But we don’t always need one. Sometimes, if we listen closely to what our instincts are telling us, we end up making the right call, even if we can’t explain why in the moment.

#1 I was at Target and it is extremely rare i go there. i was in the electronics department and i suddenly just felt this "get out now!" and i swear i heard a whisper "run, now!"



i left the store and got in my car and drove off.



later that evening my neighbor knocks asking if I'd heard the news. told them not yet. the target i had been at had had some masked people come in and hold up the store. one was critically wounded. it happened maybe 5 minutes after i left.

#2 I had the opposite and I ignored it. I had a huge gut feeling that I shouldn't go into town with my family (husband and 3 kids). But we did and I was driving. A car turned into us, hitting my door and sending us on 2 wheels into a power pole, at a gas/petrol station, opposite a school. We all survived and it could have been much worse, but the car was totaled.



Listen to your gut.

#3 My fiancée and I had just sat down to eat and watch the World Series at a sports bar in Emeryville when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit in 1989. I started to run out of the restaurant when I realized my fiancée was under the table. Thankfully I figured it out in time and went back to join her. Probably would not be married to her today if I had left her by herself.

#4 I live underneath the shadow of Mount Wilson, in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, which was involved in the Eaton fire in January of this year. I had a very bad feeling that January 7 night and I just had a feeling that somethings wrong not only because of the winds due to me being from a very high Fire area but also I could just feel that something was going to happen in the area. It was electric. I walked outside of my house, looked up at the mountain, and the entire hillside exploded in flame. We’re talking the entire mountain burning up instantaneously. What would usually take several minutes to burn burned within 30 seconds.



I ran inside, packed a bag and started packing food and I left as soon as it got light enough to drive the next morning just to make sure that my house would be OK and that I would have light enough to see to evacuate. LA driving is hard and even the worse conditions but during a national catastrophe of that magnitude, I knew that we had to have everything at our disposal and I was tired and sleep deprived so I figured a few hours of sleep would help



If you’re ever unfortunately in this situation and you see the fire, the fire is too close. Do not wait for the evacuation order. Do not be like the people in the camp fire in paradise California and wait for that evacuation order that may never come. So many of them burned up in the car trying to leave because they waited until it was too late and they don’t understand that fire can move at hundreds of miles per hour with the winds and the way that fires moves over the hills and treetops it is like a freight train at full speed. If you can see flames, smoke, or embers, you are too close and you need to get out immediately.



So glad I listened to my instinct as almost all of Altadena, Pasadena and the surrounding neighborhoods are completely burned to a crisp still 10 months later. We are slowly recovering as a community, but I’ll never forget the side of the entire mountain erupting into flames. I’m from a place where it regularly burns up to 5,000,000 acres of territory in a fire season but I’ve never seen anything like that. The wind was 100 mph plus and I thought that we were all going to die. I would have left immediately, but for the fact that the roads were jammed so I knew we might run out of gas and the gas stations were full. I still have nightmares about it and even though we survived so many of the people from my neighborhood didn’t and we are still doing toy drives, collections for house wear goods, and trying to slowly ,slowly rebuild our lives here. Fire is no joke folks, if you can see smoke or see the flames you need to get out immediately. Do not take anything with you.

#5 Ive written this on here before and no one was badly injured to my knowledge thankfully, but a large rogue wave. Brother and I were in waist deep water hopping over little rollers when I saw the horizon change shape and the water felt strange. I grabbed him and said let's get out. We climbed up a small grassy hill. Big random wave came in and everyone that was in the water got slammed up on the shore. My dad and uncle were eating nearby and saw it so they came running to help people out. Obvi very relieved to see we were already outta there.

#6 I was riding my Harley near dusk on a country road. I was in the middle of my lane and approaching a hill which I could not see the other side. I could see faint headlights coming towards me and something told me to get over so I went to the right side of my lane. I swear to this day I heard in my head a very clear "MOVE OVER", almost a yell, as we got closer. At this point, all I could see was the light from the headlights, not the actual car yet. But the voice I heard was too powerful and I got right on the fog line. As the car crested the hill, we passed each other. The car was so close to me, I had flinched and quickly moved my hand off the handlebar as it broke the rear view mirror on the car. I quickly came to a stop and looked back, the car sped up and drove out of sight. I was too shaken to pursue. Then I began to think, who's voice was that?

#7 Slightly different premises, but when I was a kid, we had plans to meet some friends in Phuket for Christmas. We had plane tickets for the 22nd, but for some reason, my mom had a strong feeling that we needed to reschedule, so she changed our tickets to the 24th.



We had an early Christmas celebration before heading to the airport. We sat on the tarmac for an hour, and they had everyone unload and then reload before finally telling us they couldn't take off because of reports of water on the runway in Phuket. We were sad and confused about our cancled vacation until our taxi driver explained that a massive tstumani hit the coast.



The hotel we had reservations at was completely destroyed. Our friends who had stuck to the original plan were caught in the tsunami. They were rushed to the roof of the hotel by staff memebers, but the father got separated by a wave and had to cling onto a second story balcony. They all survived but were/are deeply traumatized.



I was pretty young at the time, and so the gravity of the situation didn't hit me until I got a little older. Even my mom doesn't know what prompted her to change our tickets, but I'm very grateful she did.

#8 It was a I need to leave now, and it happened in 4th grade, i was leaving the counselors office, because I had to deliver something to her, and i got the feeling, the feeling of you need to run. And run i did, i ran down the hallway, breaking several school rules, and rand down the stairs, and into my classroom. The other kids were giving me looks, like wth, looks. About 30 seconds later, A lockdown was called, and later i found out, a dog with rabies, had entered the school. They noticed about 5 seconds after it entered, it was foaming at the mouth, and called lockdown. After they got it out of the building, we spent the rest of the day in semi lockdown, just to be safe.

#9 A boy i had dated for years was proposing to me. I felt for months that my head and heart were not feeling the same, and everything felt very off. He did a whole thing in a beautiful park, on the knee, and a voice / voices rang into my ear, "NOooooooo." I tearfully declined, confused, lost and sad afterward for a long time -- i also moved away and started a new life. And then i found my forever person. I loved that first boy but not to marry (And later found out he cheated on me, so...)



The experience opened me up to a much deeper intuitive way of trusting and listening to myself. Always believe your gut.

#10 Started raining hard on a hike. Laughed it off and said “I’m a real man. I’m not scared of getting wet!” until I realized after 5 minutes that I was at the very bottom of a bowl shaped… thing? Area? Idk what you call it. I was at the bottom of the bowl basically. I ran for my life and an hour later I saw the entire area flooded with water rushing a thousand miles an hour to god knows where. I don’t hike anymore….

#11 A previous job would sometimes send me to another department to cover if someone was out. Being in that dept meant I was right there in the area with the very top boss who was over everything.



The first day up there he came out to talk to me which was really odd to me. For some reason I felt very uncomfortable. Like warning bells screaming at me to get out.



Longer story short, I ended up asking my supervisor in my dept to please not send me up there anymore. I asked a few times and practically begged. He blew it off as just me being shy and uncomfortable and trying to get out of it.



Not long after that I left the company and then maybe a few months later I found out the main boss guy had gotten fired for doing some pretty bad things to female employees up there.



It was a pretty big deal due to the nature of the job and his high ranking position. He would have never been fired if they hadn’t done a full investigation into him.



Now I have another boss who every time I’m in the room with him my body goes stiff

And warning bells go off even worse than before. I literally freeze up around him. Everything in my body feels like it’s screaming for me to get out and away from him.



He’s never done anything inappropriate to me or anyone else that I know of besides lose his temper a couple times. He can be moody and snappy. So I have no idea why I feel that feeling so

Very strong about him.

#12 I was working graveyard shift my old job 10pm to 6am. It was the slow season so there wasn't much work really so they started cutting hours and being the new guy my hours got cut. So I'm on my way home at 2am and driving through a not so great neighborhood. I stop at a red light and was waiting for the light to turn when the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. I felt like I was being stared at and then I caught something out of the corner of my eye in the rear view mirror. I looked up to see three guys walking around my car. I didn't hesitate and hit the gas just as one of them reached for the door handle on the passenger side. I ran the light and just kept going and must have run through three or four more till I was out of the neighborhood.



I'm convinced that I would not have survived the carjacking.

#13 My husband was finishing up a gig with his band. I was helping him load up the equipment and two people (a guy and a girl) were arguing loudly in a car across the parking lot. Then another guy goes up to the car and things get really loud. I went back into the bar and told my husband that we were leaving right then.

I just felt bad vibes coming from this argument. I could tell it would likely escalate and get very ugly.

#14 I went to dinner with someone I knew was a bad driver. On the way home, we came upon the road we needed to take to get down the hill. A dark road notorious for its accidents. As we prepared to turn onto it, instinct told me to close my eyes tight. I did. She pulled out, right into the path of an oncoming car. They honked urgently and she turned the steering wheel hard to the right, driving our car onto a sidewalk. We didn't get hit and, thankfully, there was no one walking there. That was the last time I ever rode with her.

#15 Edit: I posted this just a few days ago on a different sub asking a similar question.



I live in Washington and my elderly mom lived in Texas. We've been estranged for years (very disfunctional family and it’s complicated) and she would rarely answer the phone for me, or anyone else for that matter.



Last January I was dozing on the couch and was suddenly woken up by this really bad feeling that something was wrong with her. I couldn't get her to answer the phone, and as the day went on the feeling just persisted. The next morning when I still couldn’t get in touch with her I told my husband I just knew something was really wrong and that I was flying to Texas asap. He kind of blew me off about it and was understandably irritated that I was planning on buying last minute tickets based on a ‘feeling,’ but I insisted I was going and bought tickets to leave the next morning.



While I was at the gate waiting to board, I got a call from an old friend of hers who lives in South Carolina and whom I haven't spoken to in years. He said, "SeaTex1787, I have a really bad feeling about your mom. I think something is wrong with her and I can't get her to answer her phone (again, typical). Have you talked to her recently?" I told him I had the same overwhelming feeling and was literally a few minutes from getting on the plane to Texas. This call in itself was so weird.



When I got to her house I found her hallucinating and her lower legs and feet were a deep purple and very cold. I called 911, and she spent several days in the ICU and then about six weeks in the hospital and then medical rehab. Thank god they were able to save her legs because I really thought she was going to lose them. It turns out that when I found her she was septic from a long untreated UTI, and medical staff told me she had a couple of days left. One thing I learned from this experience is if a UTI goes untreated, not only can you develop sepsis which can result in the kind issues that developed in her legs and feet, but it can also cause major hallucinations, and of course ultimately it comes to the worst.



Another thing I learned through this is to not ignore very strong negative feelings. It may end up being nothing, but it in this case it was definitely something I’m glad I didn’t just brush off. The whole thing was the weirdest, most unreal experience of my life. I'm not religious, but there was definitely something strange happening here.

#16 I was on a date with someone who felt really off. I quickly left and while I was walking away, I saw that he had his phone propped up out of view and was video recording our date.

#17 I had a date with a guy I just met for my birthday.



He brought me a huge bottle of kinda high mid range liquor… and I froze the second I saw it… it had a security cuff around the top… a plastic ring for hygiene and safety. But. Ive never seen a bottle of this brand with one of those? And the colour was like a translucent purple…



I made excuses immediately. I told him how Im going camping with my Friends tomorrow and Id love to take the bottle out to camp! Oh my god… my friends will be so excited! Im not going to open it now… were going out anyways.



Fifteen minutes later I came down sick in the bathroom and he left…



I kept the bottle. And did take it to camp for discussion. Two of the guys did shots. They were really trusting of us! It was probably rohypnol… they were like dopey kids for a few hours… we threw the bottle out and took really good care of them… they went right to bed when we told them too.



Blocked that guys number real quick!

#18 Went on an outdoor trip in Northern canada. Not in polar bear territory mind you.

Paddle boarded up a very slow moving river for about 10 hours with my dog. I had to have been at least 150 miles away from any person. Set up camp along the bed of the river.

Woke up in the middle of the night to my dog being very tense and everything just felt wrong, my hairs were standing up but I couldn't figure out what it was. Couldn't hear or see anything. Packed up my tent so fast while keeping my eye on the tree-line. I bring a speaker with me and I have a few screamo songs saved as well as some pre-recorded yelling. I do this just in case of bears. Had that set up, turned the volume up as loud as possible and let it rip for a few moments before hopping on the paddle board to go back to my original camping spot.



My dog rarely gets nervous, and he was very uncomfortable.

Ive been in the wilderness for years of my life, bears are predictable and I couldnt shake the sense that whatever it was, I was not safe to stay there. At least being on the river it was the most gorgeous view of the night sky leading into a beautiful sunrise when I finally made it back.

#19 Checked into a hotel and something felt very off. Weird people hanging around, watching us. Even in the room for only two minutes I felt my skin crawling. Turned in our key and left. I am certain something would have happened if we stayed.

#20 I was parked outside Skinwalker Ranch to see what I could experience, and got the worst, darkest, heaviest feeling of doom. You betcha I skedaddled.

#21 This happened during 4th of July weekend. My friend works a rigorous schedule for his job and couldn’t leave town so we hung out and decided to go see a movie.



Naturally, no one’s in the theater besides us and a couple. We sat upper level right in the center, the couple was a few rows in front of us. And then 15 minutes after the movie had already started, this guy walked up through the tunnel, paused to look around for about 5-10 seconds and then he sat down right on the aisle row dividing the lower and upper level but towards the other end of where he walked in from. He had a backpack on, dropped it on his seat, then he walked out of the theater. I’m wondering if it’s just me or if that’s a crimson red flag. I asked my friend if he saw that guy leave a backpack, but he didn’t notice it.



About 10 minutes go by, and the guy comes back into the theater. He sits down in his seat, picks up his backpack, and starts taking stuff out of his backpack. At that point, my friend notices what’s going on, and we both agreed to get out of the theater and moved fast. Not sure what he was doing or why he had what looked like a bunch of stuff, but they looked like medium to larger size objects that he was pulling out of the backpack. No clue what they could’ve been. It was the most uncomfortable I have ever felt in a public setting ever.

#22 My husband and I were in an Irish bar in the Les Halles area of Paris in 2009. There was a soccer match between Ireland and France. My husband is a big Ireland fan and was outnumbered The place was packed. We got to talking with a small group of young men who seemed very friendly. Almost too friendly. They claimed to be French Foreign Legion. One of them insisted on getting a round of drinks for the table. I all of a sudden had the strongest feeling that we needed to leave right away. I convinced my husband and we bolted. I’ll never know if it was the right decision but I’m glad we left.

#23 Female friend and myself were out late and a guy stopped in the road in an electric wheel chair. He said the battery run out so we pushed him to his apartment. He offered for us to come In. We were clearly pre-teens at the time. I thought it was weird, she hesitated to say no but my whole body screamed no. So I said no.



About a week later he was in the news because a neighbor turned in a bad smell from his apartment. His wife was in his closet.

#24 One day I had to take my son to an appt and back to school afterwards, my daughter and I had picked up some grocery sushi and headed home to eat it and hang out, I felt this huge eerie feeling the moment I got in the car. Something inside was screaming "becareful your going to get hurt bad" I was terrified I was going to get into a car accident with my daughter in the car, I even started driving slow in the highway going 45 in a 70mph hwy all the way home.



When I got home I thought "thank god" but the feeling was even worse, my body started having a reaction the closer I got to the house but I couldn't forsee what came next.



I hear a door slam loudly. I figured my sister was having a bad day, I just didnt know Id be the one to get the wrath.



She accused me of "letting her ducks out" which i didnt my husband did cuz she wasnt taking care of them.



She cornered me in the kitchen and hits my beanie off my head, when I went down to get it thats when all hell broke loose, she grabbed my hair and started yanking on it trying to get me to be bald, she started digging her nails into my cheeks, trying to gouge my eyes out, and tried to take my carotid artery out all with her nails. I finally subdued her and held her down whil my daughter went to get help. When help came she immediately turned victim saying I attacked her.



He didn't believe her, he'd known me for years and I had never done something like that to anyone. Cops came she tried everything under the sun to have my kids taken from me. Misery loves company..



I think about that feeling all the time. If I ever get another one like that I honestly wouldnt know what to do, some things are inevitable.

#25 Every year for about a week every summer in July, August time of year my family would go up to cape cod with some of my college friends who owned a bit of private land near the beach. Pretty much everyday we would go down the the beach and have fun well it was about the last day that we were there and I was just tired of the beach so I asked if I could stay home. Now at the time I was about seven or eight and they couldn’t just leave me alone in a house that wasn’t even their own so my dad stayed home with me so we played a few board games and waited so everyone to come home from the beach. Now one of my dads friends brothers had a boat and just happened to be there today without telling anyone and they decided to go for a little boat ride now you see it was a foggy morning and with a bunch of little children they weren’t really paying attention to their surroundings and crashed the boat in rocks so at the time I was probably playing life with my dad and had no idea what was happening so about two hours later they come back and grumpy wet and miserable I ask my big brother what happened and he said that they crashed the boat about half a mile from shore and had to swim back.

So I avoided a boat crash by being a grumpy 7 year old.

#26 Not really a need to leave, but I was walking home and took a turn into an alley to get home, there were three kids walking toward me. I get maybe 20 feet into the alley and turn my head to look behind me. There’s a rock the size of a fist already halfway toward me coming right at my head. I duck and it misses me, I give them the finger and keep walking.



Another time I was walking with a group of people from my school, not sure why but something felt off. I lived near a ravine area so I ended up running down into the ravine. I ended up falling and scraping my arm. The people I was walking with then decided to throw rocks at me. Not small rocks either like gravel, rocks that would do damage if they hit you.



One time I felt things were off but they were not, I was going camping and lost service so I couldn’t find the campsite with the phone. Ended up stoping at this sketchy looking bar in the middle of nowhere. Dirt parking lot, there was a barrel out front with a fire in it (seemed off to me, maybe it’s normal in Georgia). But someone was there that was able to give directions and was super helpful.

#27 This one time I entered this building for a meeting. It didn't feel scary at the time, it was just a nagging, uncomfortable thought at the back of my head that made me want to get out as soon as possible. A few months later a fire happened there, and apparently there had been a few fires in the past. So yeah. .

#28 My mom had a gravel road that went behind all the houses on the street. My cousin and I were playing out back in a gravel pit ofc. And someone walks up behind us and asks if we want a cigarette...Im glad I was smart enough to say "I think my mom's calling us" and we ran to my mom. Obviously dude was gone 🤷‍♀️ age is choppy but I'm guessing 7.

#29 Not we need to leave, but stay. My mom was taking me to soccer practice and I stopped for a second in the middle of the yard. My mom yelled to hurry up. No idea why I stopped.



Jumped in the car.



Two blocks down the road we get t-boned by a car going to wrong way down a one way. Rips the front of the car near off. We were both fine.

#30 I walked into an antique shop. There was this one room that showcased a ton of large armoires, dressers, china closets, etc. I got this choking sensation there. I could hear and feel each piece of furniture calling for my attention like “hey!! Here I am! Notice me.”. It was like they were all speaking to me and vying for my attention. It was suffocating. I got so freaked out that I ran out of there and never walked into another antique shop again.

#31 Tornado ripped through my back yard, had to flee last second to the basement. It hopped over our house thankfully, but still took out the church next door and the donut shop down the highway.

#32 I was too stupid to feel the need to leave, but luckily my friend got my back.



This happened when i was 12 yo. We used to hang out in a video store who had computers for us to use the internet. We used to hang out there until he closed the shop.



This one day, I wasn't finished on the internet but he said that he had to close so we had to leave. I really wanted to finish so he said "OK then you can stay. But I have to lock the front door so if you want to stay, you'll have to come through the back door with me".



Naive as I was, I just happily said OK. My friend on the other hand, was scared to no end. She told me 2-3 times that it's enough we have to leave. I begged her to stay but I will never forget the look on her face when she just said "NO let's leave NOW".







A few weeks later the video shop suddenly closed and no one knew why. We didn't think more of it and continued with our lives.



At the time, my friends mother worked at our local jail and while working there she wasn't allowed to say anything about the inmates. But when she left that job she told us that she found the video guy incarcerated.

#33 In college my friend and I were in Tucson AZ at a conference for our research that we were doing at the time. We had half a day off where we didn’t need to attend any events, so we decided to take a cab to the local zoo. On the way back from the zoo, the cab driver asked us if we wanted to go see the saguaro national park that just was a couple miles away. He said he wouldn’t run the meter so the drive was essentially free. That should have been a red flag, but we agreed to it anyways because we were hoping to get a chance to see the cacti up close



So he drove us into the hills and was telling us about the local ecosystem. He started listing off all the dangerous wildlife that lived in the area (like gila monsters and rattlesnakes) while he drove us deeper into the park. There wasn’t a single other car in sight so we were completely alone with this cab driver. My friend and I both had a terrible gut feeling at the same time, so we told him we needed to get back to the hotel because someone was expecting us soon. He continued driving in silence for a couple minutes before he finally turned around



He offered to take us to a local mountain on our way back to the hotel, saying it had amazing views. We just said we couldn’t because we had to go meet someone and he took us to the hotel. At some point earlier in the ride we had mentioned we would be flying back home the next day. On our way back to the hotel, he called his boss and said “I have two *young ladies* in my cab right now. They need a ride to the airport tomorrow, can you take them?” He was so insistent that his boss would give us a ride, we told him that would be great and lied about what time we needed to leave. We ended up getting an Uber a few hours earlier than the time we told the cab driver, so we made it to the airport safely



I don’t know what exactly would have happened to us if we had let him keep driving, or if we would have ended up getting a ride with his boss. I just know it wouldn’t have ended well. I was so glad that we were both on the same page and were able to get out of that situation. In hindsight I feel really stupid for agreeing to anything, but we made it out safely and it was a good learning experience.

#34 Back in 2017 I was I guess you could say house sitting a cabin up in Alaska for a friend. The cabin itself was located about near some dense Woods with hardly any neighbors around. I was supposed to be there for about a week and a half but I can tell you now only lasted 3 days.



About 3 days in to house sitting I was doing my rounds closing all the windows and doors when I made it to the third floor and I looked out the window at the beautiful view.. within the treeline I saw several figures standing. I really couldn't see who they were if they were at all people. Like some weird sick twisted movie there was no phone, and the closest gas station was about 15 MI away.



So I did what any sane person would do..... hopped in my truck and booked it out of there. Called my friend when I made it to the gas station and he then decides to tell me that he's seen the same things in the tree line as well but he didn't want to tell me because he didn't want to spook me. Jerk.