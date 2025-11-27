Bored Panda has rounded up an extensive list of stories from across the web. Some are scarier than others but all are a reminder that our gut instinct isn't there for nothing, and often, it pays to listen to it. We also explore how and why our intuition works the way it does. You'll find that info between the images.

People have been sharing harrowing stories about the times they trusted their gut instinct and it saved their life. From encounters with creepy men to almost-fatal car accidents, these moments continue to haunt those who survived to speak about it.

It comes in the form of our inner voice, our instinct, our sixth sense, our intuition, a gut feeling ... It might be a soft nudge, or a loud scream, that warns us we have mere seconds to change course and make it out alive. Only if we choose to listen, do we realize just how lucky we are to be able to tell the tale.

Life can change, or end, in a split second. Often, without warning. But sometimes, we are given a heads up that something bad is about to happen.

#1 I refused to deliver a pizza because the whole phone call and situation seemed sketchy.



The guy that took it got robbed.

We often don't realize just how hard our body and brain are working to keep us alive. One of the things at play is our gut instinct. It's been that way since the dawn of time. “Long before we had the ability to rationalize or weigh up pros and cons, our ancestors relied on fast, instinctive responses to threats,” explains psychologist, Smriti Joshi. “Today, we still benefit from that wiring. Gut instinct helps us respond quickly when something feels off, even if we can’t immediately explain why.” Joshi and other experts say that gut instinct is your brain’s way of processing information quickly and subconsciously to ensure your survival. “[It’s] processing all the things in the environment; the time of day, how well it’s lit, how well it’s not lit, the pace the person’s walking, for example, the shadows, the tone and a hundred other things," says Joel Pearson, a neuroscientist and psychologist at the University of New South Wales. ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Was sitting in my bedroom one day when I got this intense feeling in my gut, which was sort of saying "You need to get out of here. Right now." Then I started to get this immense feeling of terror (like I was being watched.)



I immediately noped out of there and went to my friend's house, as I didn't want to be alone at the time.



When I finally got back to my own house, It had been ransacked. Things had been knocked over, lots of glass had been broken everywhere, and a window was left wide open.



Now I always take that gut feeling more seriously.

Pearson has been studying intuition for more than 25 years and is the author of a book called The Intuition Toolkit. He says our intuition is hard at work even when we don't realize it. For example, when deciding whether or not to eat at a certain restaurant. ADVERTISEMENT According to the expert, your brain makes predictions based on prior learning, situations you’ve been in, and even movies you’ve watched, along with everything that you’ve been through in your life. “You’ve been to hundreds of cafes before and your brain’s processed all those things – the temperature, the music, the hairstyles, the coffee machine, the this, the that, how clean the floor is, how clean the windows are – and you just learned that some of those things predict better food and better coffee,” he explains.

#3 After my shift ended, I went into the lunch room to get my lunch bag. I noticed one of my guy coworkers was sitting at a table, constantly looking at the opposite entrance (our lunch room has 2 entrances). Around that time, my coworker/friend (who is a girl that the guy really likes) was getting an interview for a lead position.



I had a bad feeling about him being there. Almost as if he was waiting for her to come out. At work, he's a creep. He'll follow her, get mad when certain people talk to her and has gone through her phone. She has zero interest on being with him and has told him, but he's still convinced he has a chance.



Anyway I thought I was overreacting so I went home. Within 30 minutes of leaving, I got a strong feeling that I should go back and drive to her car. So I did and when I got to her car, I saw him trying to get in from the drivers side. She was already inside her car and was trying to kick him away from her (but it wasn't working). When he noticed me, he backed off and looked very angry at me. He stayed for a few seconds until he realized I wasn't going to leave so he left. After he left, she explained what had happened. Turns out, he followed her because he wanted a hug and she refused to give one. She was trying to get away, but he kept pulling her back. That I had "saved her life"... Yeah... I can't imagine what would've happened if I didn't show up.



Edit: we didn't call the cops or get him fired. Thing is, he's been harassing her for months. After the first incident, Ive been trying to get her to go to HR and tell them what's going on. Apparently I can go and say something to HR, but they need to have the person that's getting harassed to come speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshi has a similar explanation. She says intuition is shaped by a combination of biological wiring and life experience. “We often think of it as a feeling that comes from nowhere, but in reality, it’s your nervous system picking up on subtle cues — changes in facial expression, tone of voice, body language — and matching them to patterns stored from past experiences," the psychologist told Refinery29.com. When it comes to keeping us out of dangers, Joshi says our brains create shortcuts based on what has felt safe or unsafe for us in the past. "That’s why gut instinct feels so personal: it’s not just general intuition, it’s your intuition, shaped by your own story,” she reveals.

#4 I used to work overnights, and for whatever reason I had a weird inkling that my SO was cheating on me. So, I went home (we lived togehter) early one night and, what do you know, there's a dude lying in our bed with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 In highschool I worked at a coffee shop a few blocks away from my house, which is also close to a large hospital. My brother had been sick at home for several days, so when an ambulance rushed by the coffee shop with sirens and lights going my first thought was "That's for my brother, I think he' gone."



30 minutes later the shop phone rings and it's my mom asking me how quickly I can get to the hospital. I was right. The ambulance had been going to my house to get my brother. He was gone.

#6 I was a birthday party princess in college. Dress up as a Disney character, sing some songs, help with cake, paint faces, typical party stuff. I get called to a party that began at 8 PM. Unusual but not unheard of in our industry, a lot of Spanish-speaking families party well into the night. But I pull up down the street (princesses dont drive) and begin walking to the house, dressed as Sleeping Beauty, my "party box" of supplies in hand. But when I saw the house I knew immediately something was wrong. There were no lights on, no cars, no balloons...but against my better judgement I knocked on the door. This super creepy looking guy in his mid-fifties answers, in a dirty tshirt and jeans, and the first thing he says is "The party's around back." I took one look at this guy and booked it as fast as I could while holding a box, wearing a ballgown and being mildly crippled to begin with. I got into my car, locked the doors, floored it to a 7-11 and called my boss. The "party" never called demanding to know where their princess was. No one asked for their deposit back. My boss called police non-emergency but I dont know if anything was ever done. I'm 100% sure there was no "party" in that house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because your gut instinct is unique to you and your own lived experiences, there are times it might lead you astray. For example, those who've suffered past trauma, or those with anxiety or unconscious bias, could find their intuition going into overdrive and sending sirens for for all the wrong reasons. "It’s also possible for gut instinct to misfire when we’re overly stressed or tired,” reveals Joshi. ADVERTISEMENT However, she adds that it is possible to fine-tune your gut instinct. This takes introspection and self-awareness. Joshi suggests asking yourself, "Is this feeling rooted in fear, in pattern recognition, or something else?”

#7 I was very ill at 17, failing liver.

Got up to vomit, puked in the sink. Was going to just rinse it and go to bed, but thought I should turn the light on for some reason.

Good thing I did, sink was full of blood. If I'd gone back to bed that burst esophageal varice would have kept bleeding.



Luckily that bleed proved that my liver was shot and they finally listed me for transplant. 2 years of waiting later I got my liver. In September this year will be my 7th liverversary!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 On a weekend trip to upstate NY we entertained ourselves riding an ATV around an off road "track" the neighbors made.



The last day of the trip my SO says he is going to take one last spin on it, and I knew something terrible was going to happen.



I told him exactly how I felt and he dismissed me, as he was leaving the house I said "Just promise me that you won't go really fast just because it's the last ride... I don't trust it and I think you will loose control".



Luckily, after he went too fast and lost control it was only his ankle that suffered. Finding him on that trail leaning up against a tree was the single scariest moment of my life. Thank god it was just his ankle.

Even some police officers and society/">crime experts advise that we listen to our inner voice. “Gut instinct is a powerful thing and we often hear of women who felt a sense of danger or unease in situations when they were right to listen to their gut and get help,” reveals Maggie Blyth, a temporary chief constable in Britain who has been recognized for was recognised for her work in tackling violence against women and girls. ADVERTISEMENT Blyth says it's important to inform police if something "doesn’t feel quite right” so they can investigate it themselves. “It’s never wasting police time,” she adds.

#9 My best friend and I were at a wedding and we got absolutely wasted at the after party. It was an outdoor wedding with tiki torches and a little bar, etc. Anyway, my best friend was doing that drunk stumbling where you kind of just lunge from one place to another instead of taking steps. So I turn my back on him and I'm getting myself another drink, and I don't know what made me turn around and grab him, but I whipped around and caught him around the waist and righted him - he was falling backward directly onto a tiki torch that someone broke in half and left sticking out of the ground. Totally saved him from being impaled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was at a beach in FL with my family. Everyone hopped in the water, but something in me just said bad idea. So I just skim boarded till lunch. Shortly after a 10 yr old girl was bit by a shark about a 100m down the beach. She lived but I felt twigged out after.

Your intuition is one of the most powerful tools when it comes to self-defence, say the experts at Synergy Martial Arts. "Your intuition is your body’s natural alarm system, alerting you to potential dangers before your conscious mind even recognizes them," notes the site. "For women, understanding and trusting this instinct can be a crucial factor in avoiding dangerous situations."

#11 I never liked my wife's best friend's husband/fiancee, got a "weird vibe" from him felt like his was disingenuous/dishonest.



Wife thought I was being cold towards him (I was definitely not wanting to hang around him and *not* being my usual gregarious self).



Come to find out he had been married before (but never told my wife's best friend), washed out of ROTC for mental *and* physical standards failures. He was also seeing someone on the side during their engagement and their "marriage" lasted less than a year for obvious reasons. Basically his was a dishonest weakling with mental issues (possible psychopathy/sociopathy).



Since then my wife had paid heed to my gut when meeting someone for the first time.



I have been right several times with a few others in my life as well and I always pay heed to my "feelings".

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I was driving normally and had to slam on the breaks for this dear, kept going normally on a straight road for about 2 miles. When I saw the stop sign pretty far away I had this feeling like I should just slowly approach it. I let off the gas and just glided almost all the way there, slowing from 60 to 20, I finally try to break and my breaks were totally out and i had the veer off into the field. This was at a highway crossing road and I almost definitely would have been injured if I for some reason didn't slow down so much before it.

Synergy's team advises that if you ever find yourself in a situation where you feel uncomfortable or uneasy, it’s essential to pay attention to those feelings. "Your body and mind are picking up on something that might not be immediately obvious, and trusting that instinct can be the difference between staying safe and encountering danger," they warn, stressing that when it comes to your personal safety, it's okay to excuse yourself from a situation. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT "[It's] not an overreaction—it’s a smart and proactive choice," reads the site.

#13 In the bus station near my school there was a bench under a street light with signs hanging from it with chains. Most of time I wait for the bus standing up but it was a very exhausting day so I decided to sit on that bench. The wind started to blow extremely fast then I decided to get up beacuse I was afraid of the signs falling on me. Just as I walked away a middle aged lady sat on the bench and a sign fell onto her head, heavily injuring her. If your gut tells you something isn't safe, its probably true.

#14 One of my co-workers is an accident magnet, about 10 years ago she was hit by a speeding van while she was going for a run, about 5 years ago she hurt her hip pretty badly while on a hiking trip. Although these things keep happening to her she gets back on that horse.



Well last summer her and her husband were going to France for a 3 day bike trip where they would bike to different b&bs throughout the country side. I had a really bad feeling about it but I didn't say anything because I didn't want to hurt her confidence. Day 1 of her trip she stepped off her bike in a weird way and broke her leg in half.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I ran track in high school, but had really bad hip issues that lead to my coach advising me to give up on running and try throwing shotput/discus. Normally, I would have never agreed as it wasn't really my type of sport and I was afraid of wasting my time and/or looking like a nerd. For some reason my gut told me to go for it. It turned out that the guy that I liked but was never around long enough to talk to was on the team. We've now been together almost 5 years.

#16 I went on a weekend away and part of it was tank driving. I had a really bad feeling about it all day and didn't go until last. I even spoke to my wife on the phone saying I didn't really want to do it as something felt wrong.



In the end I was convinced to do it by my friends. When I exited the tank there was a mistake (by me and the operator) and I fell and shattered my right leg. I needed surgery and was in plaster for 5 months total.



Now I listen to that feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The first time I met my ex's dad, he was friendly, joking, etc. But, something immediately set off this dread in me, and I remember thinking "I should never, ever be alone with this man." I felt like a jerk as soon as I thought it, because I had just met the guy and he seemed normal enough. It's not something I had encountered before upon just meeting someone. Later on, after we split up, he ended up going to jail. I never ignore that instinct now, with anyone. It's proven to be true more than once unfortunately. I guess something subtle in our awareness picks up on something being off in their demeanor even if we can't say what it is.

#18 There's a Boy Scout retreat in Colorado called Camp Cris Dobbins, which hosts week-long stays in shelters called "wall tents." They're essentially metal frames with thick canvas draped over them, and the ones at the camp in question offered just enough room for two people and their belongings. It was while I was seated in one of these tents that I experienced something which I previously pointed out as evidence of my having precognitive powers (back when I wanted to believe in that sort of thing), but which I now understand to be the result of some subtle warning sign that I hadn't consciously recognized.



Either way, a split-second decision may very well have saved my life.



I'd been hanging out with my bunk mate, trying to put the finishing touches on a campfire story that we were going to tell later on that evening. He was seated on his cot, I was on mine, and we'd positioned a trunk between them as a sort of makeshift table. Notes and sketches on scraps of paper had been arranged in a fairly haphazard manner all around us, and anyone who happened to peer inside would have likely assumed that my friend and I were working toward a very tight deadline... which wouldn't have been far from the truth.



See, the two of us were supposed to be helping the rest of our Boy Scout Troop build an enormous tower out of nothing more than wood and rope. We could already hear everyone else shouting back and forth to each other as they sawed branches apart and dragged fallen trees from the forest, and we knew that it wouldn't be long before someone noticed our absence. I kept my attention half-focused on those sounds as we worked, listening for anyone calling for either me or my friend.



That's probably what triggered my intuition.



With no recognizable prompting whatsoever, my mind was suddenly filled with images of my head being smashed open by a thick log. I could see the scene playing out almost as though it was a memory: The battering ram was going to fall through the back wall of my tent, catch me squarely in the skull, then plow me into the floor before I could even think to react. It seemed like an oddly specific (and unlikely) sequence of events... but after hurriedly shouting to my bunk mate to follow my lead, I moved out of the way nonetheless.



Barely a second had passed before everything played out exactly as I'd imagined: A broad log came tumbling through the tent's rear wall, landing squarely between my cot and my friend's trunk. Our papers went flying, several of our belongings were crushed, and the Scouts who had been transporting the timber came running around to survey the damage. Nobody was hurt, thankfully, and my brain was intact (at least as much as it had been), but I was so shocked by the accuracy of my prediction that I almost convinced myself I could genuinely see the future.



In the end, my friend and I wound up using that near-miss as the basis for our campfire story.



**TL;DR: I was very nearly bonked by a tree.**.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Walking back from my girlfriends house, I always cut through a hedge in my garden to get home. I've done this hundreds of time, every time. For some odd reason I just decided to go the long way, I said to myself it's a nice night out I'll walk around, no idea why I would do that. Then when I came in there was a person right where I would have exited the hedge, robbing the car, we would have been face to face and he would have gotten a fright thinking I was jumping him with whatever he had in his hand to jam open the car. I attribute it to my gut instinct because I must have subconsciously sensed something.

#20 My wife and I had just signed a contract on a $200,000 house. First time buyers ready to start our family. When I got to the office the day before the sellers would sign the closing papers I had an uneasy feeling felt sick most the day. I pulled up the house on the net and looked it over again, did some math. Found out the man we put in charge of the Mortgage left a "fee", that would have increased our payments by $200, if I had not checked.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When I was in my early teens I was an alter attendant in church (Catholic). I've never been particularly religious and am quite anti organized religion now in fact. But at the time it basically just made mass slightly less boring since my mom made me go anyway. When I was 14-15 (I forget the year), the archdiocese decided they were no longer going to leave priests in one location indefinitely and start rotating them every 7 or so years. Our current priest was super nice and everyone loved him, but he'd been there 9 or so years at this point so with the new rule it was time for him to go. We got this new guy and he was OK, but we all just kinda missed the old one. Well after a few months I told my mom I wanted to stop being an alter attendant, I didn't really have a solid reason, I just didn't get a good vibe from him. So I quit, and a few months later we switched to a different church in a neighboring town because my mom didn't like him much either. Fast forward 2 years and he was removed from the church by the archbishop because of some inappropriate behavior with teenage boys at church event that just came to light (although it had taken place 10-15 years earlier and there were no known incidences in the recent years). Also, two other kids my age quit around the same time as me for similar reasons. To my memory he was never inappropriate with me or anyone I knew in any way, we just all got a bad vibe from him and didn't want to be around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When I first saw my future ex something inside me said, "Promise yourself you will never date him." I am not sure why. I hadn't even spoken to him, just saw him across the room. Eventually after months of getting to know him I pushed down my gut instinct and asked him out. The relationship was great in the beginning and quickly became awful. It turned into a year and a half long trainwreck that left me broken and feeling used. The breakup was the worse part of it, messy and lasting months. I am not sure what caused my gut instinct to tell me not to date him, but I wish I listened.

#23 I grew up driving back roads all my life. It was 5 miles of dirt roads between my house and pavement. I knew them all by heart, every turn, bump, frost heave. One night on my way home I got a really bad feeling driving along a stretch of road that goes downhill. And about half way down there's a sharp turn right. I slowed down and took my time. I started to see skid marks 100 feet before the turn and they led to a 4 wheeler just off the road that hit a tree head on. The guy was still on it, no helmet, no pulse. I called 911, answered questions the police had, and I haven't driven that route since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 At a new job, I'd been chatting with a female coworker for only a week or two when she called out sick, for some reason I thought "She's getting a divorce."



Couple weeks later, turns out I was right. The day she called out sick was the morning that her at-the-time husband dropped the news on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I was playing paintball with a friend and we both had no more ammo. We we're just shooting in the air for a while to use out the CO2. He took his mask off and I was gonna shoot in the general direction of his face and then I thought what if. Lo and behold the next shot a little ball came out. Could have shot his eye out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A couple years ago I started getting really nervous going through intersections. I'd be very cautious and slow down a little.



3 days of this and a car runs a red light going crazy fast. He went right in front of me as I was entering the intersection and we missed each other by a foot at 45mph.

#27 My ex boyfriend from years ago being crazy. We were dating long distance for awhile. I was talking to a friend about breaking up with him and she said "but he seems so nice" and I said "that's the problem, he SEEMS nice". Fast forward to breaking up with him and he stalked me and my family for months after. I never ignore gut feelings any more.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I wanted to bet on a horse with 155/1 odds. I was convinced by a friend it wouldn't ever win and ended going for a place and less money. It won =/.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A couple years back my wife asked if we wanted to donate to a child going through cancer treatments, had tube in nose thing in public, oncologist appointments, fire department of that town let her ride in a fire truck and they raised a boat load of money for her and they even had Make a Wish take her to Disney World I believe, maybe not make a wish, but she got a trip for it for this cancer.



She was publicly diagnosed as terminal a few short months after all the big stuff happened. Husband and Wife were devastated...



My wife kept asking me if we could donate...I kept telling her no, I don't have a great feeling about this, something isn't right with it.



Well lo and behold a few months later, it comes out the wife/mother had lied about the whole thing to everyone in the community and even her own husband..."How?" You ask? She took her daughter to all the appts herself, while she told the husband to stay in the car. She stuck a feeding tube up her nose and down into her stomach and fed her cannabis oil. "Why wouldn't anyone ask for proof?"



Well, the cannabis oil made her extremely lethargic, the mother cut the girls hair off and her skin turned a pale-ish greyish(not a lot, but the "tired" look).



So it all literally looked legit..until she enrolled her kid in school and they school needed doctors notes and hospital records, and upon looking for said records found nothing...



This mother had done this before as well quite a few years ago in another town a few hours away, still in the same state though. Not with her kids, I think with her dog. She scammed people out of literally thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. She went to jail for like...6 months? Has a no contact order with her children until they're 18 I think. Which she just tried to get an appeal for.



I knew it was fake...I don't know how I knew, but I just KNEW something wasn't right with it, and so we never donated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I had a gut feeling something was wrong. My stomach was hurting and I had a massive headache that whole morning. I took some advil but nothing seemed to help. I called my parents and they started crying on the phone. I asked what was the matter and apparently our long time family friend was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. I was in shock that my body just knew that something bad had happened to someone close to me.

#31 In my 20s I worked in a warehouse on the loading dock. After a couple years, I had the opportunity to transfer to a different area within the warehouse (stock picking or something, I don't remember). I put in for the position and got it, and on a Friday I was to sign the paperwork for the transfer, which was to be official that next Monday. All day on Friday I had a bad feeling like I shouldn't sign the paperwork, but I did and went home. On the drive home I slammed into a deer and totaled my car, meaning I was no longer able to switch shifts since now I had no transportation and no insurance to get a new car and had to hitch a ride with my boyfriend (we worked the same shift). I wonder what was going to happen that the universe felt the need to throw a deer in front of me to stop it from happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I just commented about this in an unrelated subreddit, but one night a few years ago I had a dream about my house burning down. This was kind of unusual in itself since I rarely dreamt, or at least never remembered them once I woke up. The next day, I went to Home Depot and bought a fire extinguisher. About two weeks later, I was cooking Thanksgiving dinner for my roommates on the old, dilapidated gas stove that my landlord promised he would replace months prior, when the stove caught on fire. A gas line, running from the main line of the stove, to the individual burner, had caught on fire. By some stroke of luck, I had been standing in the exact right spot across the kitchen and could see in the small gap of the stove cover, saw the flames, and got to use my brand new fire extinguisher to put out a fire that likely would have burned my house down.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I was assisting my coresident during a joint injection and something about the patient was setting off alarm bells. She was too young to be getting an injection, she kept complaining about vertigo, was way too pleasant. I was leaving the room because my portion was over and the technologist was following me out, when I turned and said "Do not leave the (co-resident) alone with that patient." In the end she filed 4 separate complaints against my coresident, all of which were false. The fact that I and the technologist could both testify that I was concerned the patient was "off" saved him from having official complaints against him. I am also 100% certain, even though I can't prove it, that if he had ever been left alone in the room with her his career would be over. The complaints would have been of a more unforgiving nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I think my best play in my college baseball career was me rounding second base without any prompting on a routine force out at first. I don't know why I just did it, it just felt right. The first baseman overshot the throw by a mile and I ended up scoring and giving our team a one run lead that we held onto for the last four innings. I got so much slack from the coaches for going rogue like that but I was right.

#35 Friends ask me to help them move a boulder. My gut said no, something bad will happen.



Helped anyways, crushed the tip of my finger off, blood everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Driving to work one day I got a terrible feeling & just started freaking out that I was going to pass. It was horrible, especially because my toddler was in the car. I dropped him off & everything was fine but I couldn't shake the feeling.



I was only 5 minutes from work but I slowed down, trying to be alert, actually sat through a green arrow instead of turning left. There was some angry honking behind me but I couldn't bring myself to turn.



Seconds later, I see a truck speeding straight at me (he had crossed the double line to illegally pass & was on the wrong side of the road). He flew through the red light doing at least 50 in a 25 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I got a weird feeling one night that I needed to call my sister it was late so i decided to wait until morning. When I called the next day I learned her mother-in-law (whom my sister was very close to) had passed suddenly the night before.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Went into a house part with 200+ people in a very small house. The front lawn was littered with cigarettes and beer cans. The music could be heard from outside. Saw a bunch of underage people and that was my final straw.



Within 30 seconds of walking home police showed up to the party and gave everyone underage an MIP and everyone of age contributing charges.

#39 When I was 6 I was out shopping with my mom in one of the bigger cities in India (Madras). I zoned out and kept walking and didn't notice my mom was lagging behind me. Some guy came upto me and asked me to come with him.

He seemed vaguely familiar but something seemed off. From what I can remember I asked him if he knew my mom and worked in her office, to which he said yes. Something seemed off so I didn't go with him until my mom appeared out of nowhere and glared at the guy.

He then walked off, and she told me to never trust random strangers and said I could have been kidnapped.



So I guess my kiddy gut instinct to not follow a completely random stranger is why I'm posting this stuff here on reddit today.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Got a letter in the mail from a company called Vector Marketing. I emailed them my application and received a call a within a couple of hours. The lady on the phone made it sound like I already had the job and all I had to do was come in for an interview. Something seemed off, why me? $18/hr for customer service? I declined the interview and began researching the "company". Soon found out that it was a pyramid scheme and they send those letters out to newly graduated high schoolers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 A guy followed me home from the bus stop, this is pretty common as I live in/around big apartment complexes though. I walk fast and he was keeping up, he slipped in the key-carded door behind me. So in the hallway I slowed my pace and he slowed to stay behind me.



He gets on the elevator after me, I press my floor and he doesn't press one. On my floor he walks off behind me and follows me down my hallway. A few feet from my door I sprint to the emergency staircase, run down half a flight of stairs, turn around and look behind me under the door.



I see his feet standing there. Then he turns around and walks back towards the elevator. I called the police and told them what happened, by the time they showed up the guy was gone though.



I don't know what his intentions were, but I'm glad I didn't stop to open my door.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I used to work at a summer camp. A few years ago we were leading a group of kids on a trail that had only recently been open for the summer. It was one we had hiked before without a problem, but for some reason, I felt a little uneasy about it.

About three miles in, one of the kids finds an animal skull. We spend about ten minutes passing it around and taking guesses what it might be. After a liberal dosing of hand sanitizer all around, we keep walking, but now my sense of unease is stronger than before.

As we move up the hill, we start to find more animal bones. And they're starting to go from squirrel to raccoon to fox; steadily getting larger and more frequent. I keep suggesting to the other councilor that we should probably turn around because we're getting close to something that was very, very hungry. He was insistent that we stay on this trail because the forest service wouldn't have opened it if it wasn't safe.

Then one of the kids goes "Wow, look at that!" and sure enough we find ourselves staring into the empty eye sockets of a deer skull. A big deer skull.

Finally the other councilor agreed that we should turn around and head back. I don't know what was up there; something that kills squirrels and raccoons doesn't scare me, but something that can take down a full grown deer can probably take down me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Four years ago, when I was 22, I was living at home with parents and finishing up undergrad. My dad was gone a lot more than he usually was, and I suspected he was cheating on my mom. I even asked him point blank if he was (he said no). I admitted this suspicion to my boyfriend at the time, who kind of shrugged it off and said, "I'm sure everything's fine." Two weeks after I graduated, my dad told us he was moving out and moved in with his colleague (with whom he had been having an affair). They're getting married in August. My then-boyfriend (who I guess I'm sort of seeing again) said, "After that, I learned to always trust you and your intuition.".

#44 I used to be very adamant about giving my dog a hug and telling her I loved her before I left as I was always worried that I would forget and that would be the last time I saw her One day, as I am leaving for school I see her on my bed giving me puppy dog eyes. My instinct told me to go and give her my love, but I was running late and was risking suspension with all of the tardies I had racked up, so I left. She passed of bloat while I was at school. If I had followed my gut. I might've noticed that something was wrong and could have gotten her help and saved her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Just a few days ago, I was driving my mom (a realtor) to a house that she was showing about 1.5 hours away. That morning, I told her that I had a feeling something bad was going to happen, maybe a car accident maybe something else, I didn't know. Lo and behold, that feeling was right. On our way back, I was going about 65 mph around a long, bending curve, I didnt really feel the need to slow down that much, so I didn't really. When we were about half way through the curve, a black sedan came barreling around the other end of the turn. When we were about 30 feet away from each other, the sedan swerved into my lane, it looked like he did it on purpose (but maybe he fell asleep or was drunk?). I was able to get out of the way, missing him by 5-6 inches. The guy stayed in my lane (i.e. the wrong lane) and turned on his left blinker. I lost sight of him when he went around the corner, and we just kept going. Not very exciting, but it definitely got my adrenaline pumping.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 An ex of mine was telling me about this deal he was going to make with some people to purchase some goods. I usually stayed out of his business deals but this time I told him to keep out of it.



Two weeks later the people in question were all over the news, having been arrested for trafficking in stolen goods.

#47 Was driving down a road and saw a Jeep coming up to the stop sign to my right, thought to myself "okay this person is going to pull out on me at the last second" so I slow down a little bit, and boom, driver pulls out and I T-bone her causing her car to turn on its side at 35mph. No injuries from anyway. Thanks Volkswagen. Still have the pics of the accident.