Whether you’re into making your own handicrafts or not, perhaps these photos will inspire you to let your creative juices flow and come up with something worth sharing.

Online groups like the ‘ Something I Made ’ Reddit group are doing just that—celebrating handmade creations from some of the brilliant minds out there. We’ve picked the best ones to share with you, our beloved audience.

Being able to create something out of nothing is an impressive feat in itself. It could be a painting, a knitted piece of fabric, or a DIY project, all of which deserve a fair amount of props for the craftsmanship involved.

#1 Framed Tufting Artwork Share icon

#2 Acorn Bag! Share icon

#3 I Made These Rugs For Fun Share icon

Research shows that hands-on work has therapeutic value. Activities like knitting, gardening, and coloring have been associated with reduced symptoms of anxiety and stress and improved cognitive function. In an interview with The New York Times, behavioral neuroscience professor Dr. Kelly Lambert explained that relief comes from the satisfaction of seeing the final product. “That builds up a sense of accomplishment and control over your world,” Dr. Lambert explained.

#4 Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween! Share icon

#5 An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called 'Wake' Share icon

#6 A Friend Told Me These Are Useless 🙊 What Do You Think? Share icon

Another study that supports this theory comes from researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Their findings show that handwriting is associated with “more elaborate” brain activity compared to typing. According to Audrey van der Meer, one of the study’s authors, writing by hand allows the individual to form letters using finely controlled movements. As she explains, these hand actions lead to brain connectivity.

#7 This Is My Wife's New Design, It Is Still Not Finished Yet But I Wonder About Your Thoughts, What Do You Think? Share icon

#8 Blouse And Skirt I Made! Share icon

#9 Celebrating A Year Since I First Made This Tiny Necklace. I've Made Hundreds Of Them Since. Believe In Yourself And Your Ideas ⚒️ Share icon

Many may feel daunted by the idea of creating something from scratch. Art therapist and psychology professor Chistianne Strang recommends starting small to avoid intimidating yourself. Strang recommends beginning with small doodles while drinking your morning coffee. This meditative practice can produce beautiful artwork.

#10 A 3D Snail I Embroidered Share icon

#11 I Hand-Embroidered And Watercolored The Cute And Ungovernable: Moo Deng! Share icon

#12 A Shirt That I Painted With Bleach Share icon

There is also the pressure of wanting to create a masterpiece from the get-go, which is impossible. Artist Susie Brandt advises against this thinking and recommends embodying a “learner’s mind” by being spontaneous. “As an artist, I make things to surprise myself. I don’t know what I’m going to get,” Brandt told The New York Times in an interview.

#13 I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! The Pictures Show The Whole Bookcase But I Also Made A Build Video Describing The Techniques I Used To Make Everything: Https://Www.youtube.com/Watch?v=eckqtjbw2ra Share icon

#14 My Work Is Not AI. I Have Worked Really Hard To Get Here Share icon

#15 I Made Little Pygmy Hippos In A Bottle Share icon

Still on the topic of having the proper mindset, researcher Natascha Chtena says people tend to confuse handicrafts with chores. In an article for Inside Higher Ed, she noted that it’s not about completing routine tasks. Rather, the focus should be “the pure joy of creating something from zero.” ADVERTISEMENT “There’s a difference between making your own home repairs to save money versus making your own home decor crafts to add personal accents to your place,” she wrote.

#16 Little Frog Coin Purse Share icon

#17 Needed My Coop Painted And Also Needed To Use What Paint I Had... I Love It! ❤️ Share icon

#18 I Made A New Wood Wall Art Piece Of Elaine's Awkward Dance Moves Share icon

Readers, we’d love to hear your input. Have you done any form of handicraft lately? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

#19 I Crocheted This Poncho For My 100yo Grandma. She Said She’s Never Had One Before Share icon

#20 I Made Some Lazy Egg Stained Glass Suncatchers Share icon

#21 I Made A New Bracelet With Polymer Clay Succulents. Realistic And Very Durable! Share icon

#22 I've Been Feeling Socially Overwhelmed Lately. So I Did This Drawing Depicting That Share icon

#23 This Is What My Wife Loves Making Share icon

#24 I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife Share icon

#25 I Finally Finished A Peices I've Wanted To Do For 3 Years Share icon

#26 My First Pattern 🫶🏻 Share icon

#27 Painted Me And My BF In The Gravity Falls Art Style :) (Watercolour And Ink) Share icon

#28 Update: I Made It! Joining The Squares Was Terrifying, But I Did It! Share icon

#29 Made This Frog For My Mil. It Ain’t Perfect, But I Think He’s Cute Share icon

#30 Plastic Vampire Teeth Stained Glass! Share icon

#31 Meet My Light Pink Peony🩷☺️ Share icon

#32 My Handmade Sweater With Embroidery Frida Kahlo Share icon

#33 Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made! Share icon

#34 Always Wanted To Paint - Gave It A Try! Share icon

#35 I Made A Miniature Alien Abduction Of A Cow Share icon

#36 The God Of Potatoes, Part Of My Project Of Building Shrines To God's That Probably Don't Exist Share icon

#37 I Made These Paintings On Wood! Share icon

#38 I Am A Fiber Artist. These Are All Done By Hand. Each One Takes 20+ Hours Share icon

#39 I Made A Lot Of Magic Wands Share icon

#40 This Little Kingfisher Round Bag Is One Of My Favorite Pieces Share icon

#41 Which One's Your Favorite? Share icon

#42 I Made A Big Drawing Of An Eye. Artist For Scale Share icon

#43 My Boyfriend And I Made A Lamp For A Friend Share icon

#44 A Black Pen Leaked On My Fave Trousers That Wouldn't Wash Out So I Painted A Gold Sphere Thing Over The Top Which Looks Odd Still But A Lot Better Than An Ink Blot. Now I Look Like I Have A Giant Cheese Ball Stuck To My Thigh And I'm Not Sure How I Feel About This Share icon

#45 A ‘Cheese’-Cake That I Made My 2year Old That Is Obsessed With A Certain Brand Share icon

#46 Gnome Carving Share icon

#47 I Made Stained Glass Cat Light Share icon

#48 Macrame Hammock Share icon

#49 Finally Finished This Sweater For My Boyfriend 🥹 Share icon

#50 I Made A Cheeseburger Outfit (Complete With Ketchup & Mustard Heels And A Pickle Beret) Share icon

#51 My Favorite Stained Glass Cake Slice Box So Far! 🍰🥹 Share icon

#52 Getting Back Into Painting After Taking A Break For A Few Years Share icon

#53 I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This? Share icon

#54 I Made Stained Glass Horse Light Share icon

#55 Designed And Knit A Dress Share icon

#56 A Handful Of Embroidery Hoops I Made In August 🥹 Share icon

#57 I Made A Fused Glass Rainbow Bridge Share icon

#58 No Soliciting Sign Share icon

#59 Handmade, Custom Tufted Rugs 🧶 Share icon

#60 I Made Three Autumn Themed Animals In Bottles. Which One Do You Like The Most? Share icon

#61 Wanted To Share My Beanie Baby Halloween Cookies That I Am So Incredibly Proud Of! 🎃💘 Share icon

#62 I Hand-Carved And Hand-Printed This Ouroboros Sweater Design Share icon

#63 Finally Got A Lovely Day To Take Pictures Of My 'Joan Of Arc' Quilt. 1453 Individual Pieces (!) But I Think She's Beautiful Share icon

#64 75+ Hours Of Digital Art By Me Share icon

#65 4th Annual Cynthia Panel 🥹 Share icon

#66 I Painted Mr.krab's First Dollar 💵 🦀 Share icon

#67 Some Stained Glass Mirrors I’ve Made Share icon

#68 Which Frame For My Painting? 1 Or 2? Share icon

#69 Stained Glass Box I Call Honeyblue Bubblegum! 😆 The Front Bee Is The Handle To Lift Up The Lid! Share icon

#70 “If You Don’t Try, You’ll Never Know.” Share icon

#71 I Made My Son A Headless Waiter Costume For Halloween Share icon

#72 This Came Back From The Kiln!! Huzzah! Share icon

#73 I Finished This Painting Recently. I Made It On Black Paper With White Acrylic Paint Share icon

#74 King Ghidorah Costume I Made! Happy Halloween! Share icon

#75 A Choker Handmade By Me. The Main Stone Is Labradorite, Hanging From The Bottom Are Grey Moonstone In Tear Drop Shape And Colorful Tourmaline Beads.🌟 Share icon

#76 My Daughter And I Went To The Park Today And For Some Reason She Decided She Just Had To Bring Home ~20 Random Sticks. I Bargained Her Down To Single Stick Which I Could "Tell Had A Magic Wand In It". So We Took Just That One Piece... And Turned It Into A Magic Wand When We Got Home Share icon

#77 I Made This 3 Versions Of The Same Bird. Which Do You Prefer? And Why? Share icon

#78 I Made My Own Prom Dress Inspired By Van Gogh’s Starry Night! Share icon

#79 It Took Me 3 Hours To Paint This Paint Using Colour Pencil. Please Suggest A Name For This😁❤ Share icon

#80 I Made This Gold Gown For My Daughter. I Think She Looks Brilliant. Do You Agree?)) Share icon

#81 Painting For Firstborn, Called "Two And The Moon" Watercolor And Ink Share icon

#82 Doctor Octopus Costume I Made Share icon

#83 Can You Honestly Tell Me If My Art Is Not Good Enough To Make A Living? Share icon

#84 I Made This Pencil Drawing Of My Great-Aunt In 2021 Share icon

#85 Not Perfect But It Makes Me Happy! Share icon

#86 I Haven't Painted In Almost 10 Years And It's Great To Know I'm Still Somewhat Good At It Share icon

#87 Time, Patience, Blood, And Tears Were Poured In My Now Finished Warrior Goddess Share icon

#88 Let Me Know What You Think Of My Cat In A Kimono Linocut Print Share icon

#89 I Drew My Girlfriend Jumping Her Horse Share icon

#90 I Made A Rainbow Swirl Skirt Using The Peppermint Swirl Pattern From Candy Castle. I Love It! ☺️ Share icon

#91 I’ve Been Working On Embroidering Scenes From Cartoons And Pop Culture Share icon

#92 Little Somethin’ I’m Working On ✍️ Share icon

#93 Cat Dip, Acrylics, 2024 Share icon

#94 The Salt Flats In Watercolor, Now The Complete Set. I Like To Make Periods Of The Day To Bring A Reflection On Presence And Time Share icon

#95 Made A Couple Of Pine Needle Baskets For The First Time Recently :) Share icon

#96 I Spent Over 100 Hours On This Drawing. It's Called "High Anxiety" Share icon

#97 Made This Mega Stained Glass Mirror! Share icon

#98 I Love To Make Small, Tiny Paintings 🖤 Here’s A Foggy Landscape I Made! Share icon

#99 Thrifted Adidas And Nike Hoodies I Combine Share icon

#100 I Printed The Sheet Music Of A Couple’s Wedding Song Onto Fabric And Made Baby Booties For Their First Child Share icon

#101 I Made My First Quilt! Share icon

#102 I Made A Fox In Three Different Seasons. Which One Is Your Favorite? Share icon

#103 Stained Glass Cake Slice Jewelry Box! Isn’t The Color Change In That Frosting Incredible?? Share icon

#104 This Year's Submission For My Office Pumpkin Competition Share icon

#105 I Made These Silly Emotional Support Buddies/Clay Worry Stones Share icon

#106 This Year’s Costume 😅⛈️ Share icon

#107 Halloween Costumes For The Kids: Angler Fish And A "Soul Eater" Share icon

#108 Halloween 2024: Pepto Bismaul Share icon

#109 A Mug I Made Share icon

#110 My Mother In Law Made A Necklace Out Of My Pet Crabs Claw Share icon

#111 I Did This Drawing Of A Lizard. Any Ideas For A Name? Share icon

#112 My Beaded Brooches ❤️ Share icon

#113 I Made These Donut Wax Melts! I'm Really Proud Of Them Share icon

#114 I Knitted/Woven These Bracelets With Pure Silver Wires Share icon

#115 I Made A Friendship Bracelet And Then Sewed It Onto The Opening Of A Jean Pocket To Add Some Flair Share icon

#116 A Drink Stirrer And A Very Skinny Spoon I Carved Share icon

#117 Cat Drip, Acrylics, 2024 Share icon

#118 Sculpture I Made Out Of Glass After My First Solo Trip Share icon

#119 My Last Knitted/Crocheted Dress Share icon