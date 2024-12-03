ADVERTISEMENT

Being able to create something out of nothing is an impressive feat in itself. It could be a painting, a knitted piece of fabric, or a DIY project, all of which deserve a fair amount of props for the craftsmanship involved. 

Online groups like the ‘Something I Made’ Reddit group are doing just that—celebrating handmade creations from some of the brilliant minds out there. We’ve picked the best ones to share with you, our beloved audience.

Whether you’re into making your own handicrafts or not, perhaps these photos will inspire you to let your creative juices flow and come up with something worth sharing.

#1

Framed Tufting Artwork

Framed Tufting Artwork

Leading_Arachnid8430 Report

#2

Acorn Bag!

Acorn Bag!

11never Report

#3

I Made These Rugs For Fun

I Made These Rugs For Fun

Dangerous_Towel_9898 Report

Research shows that hands-on work has therapeutic value. Activities like knitting, gardening, and coloring have been associated with reduced symptoms of anxiety and stress and improved cognitive function

In an interview with The New York Times, behavioral neuroscience professor Dr. Kelly Lambert explained that relief comes from the satisfaction of seeing the final product.

“That builds up a sense of accomplishment and control over your world,” Dr. Lambert explained. 
#4

Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween!

Spent The Last Month Making This Biblically Accurate Angel Costume! Happy Halloween!

SadCatFriend Report

#5

An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called 'Wake'

An Acrylic Painting I Finally Finished Called 'Wake'

Space_Velvet Report

#6

A Friend Told Me These Are Useless 🙊 What Do You Think?

A Friend Told Me These Are Useless 🙊 What Do You Think?

PaleSyllabub1592 Report

Another study that supports this theory comes from researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Their findings show that handwriting is associated with “more elaborate” brain activity compared to typing. 

According to Audrey van der Meer, one of the study’s authors, writing by hand allows the individual to form letters using finely controlled movements. As she explains, these hand actions lead to brain connectivity.

#7

This Is My Wife's New Design, It Is Still Not Finished Yet But I Wonder About Your Thoughts, What Do You Think?

This Is My Wife's New Design, It Is Still Not Finished Yet But I Wonder About Your Thoughts, What Do You Think?

Spirited-Bat8046 Report

#8

Blouse And Skirt I Made!

Blouse And Skirt I Made!

ZetaMakesThings Report

#9

Celebrating A Year Since I First Made This Tiny Necklace. I've Made Hundreds Of Them Since. Believe In Yourself And Your Ideas ⚒️

Celebrating A Year Since I First Made This Tiny Necklace. I've Made Hundreds Of Them Since. Believe In Yourself And Your Ideas ⚒️

anicirl Report

Many may feel daunted by the idea of creating something from scratch. Art therapist and psychology professor Chistianne Strang recommends starting small to avoid intimidating yourself. 

Strang recommends beginning with small doodles while drinking your morning coffee. This meditative practice can produce beautiful artwork.

#10

A 3D Snail I Embroidered

A 3D Snail I Embroidered

bluehydrangea Report

I Hand-Embroidered And Watercolored The Cute And Ungovernable: Moo Deng!

I Hand-Embroidered And Watercolored The Cute And Ungovernable: Moo Deng!

rebordacao Report

#12

A Shirt That I Painted With Bleach

A Shirt That I Painted With Bleach

houseplonts Report

There is also the pressure of wanting to create a masterpiece from the get-go, which is impossible. Artist Susie Brandt advises against this thinking and recommends embodying a “learner’s mind” by being spontaneous. 

“As an artist, I make things to surprise myself. I don’t know what I’m going to get,” Brandt told The New York Times in an interview.

#13

I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! The Pictures Show The Whole Bookcase But I Also Made A Build Video Describing The Techniques I Used To Make Everything: Https://Www.youtube.com/Watch?v=eckqtjbw2ra

I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! The Pictures Show The Whole Bookcase But I Also Made A Build Video Describing The Techniques I Used To Make Everything: Https://Www.youtube.com/Watch?v=eckqtjbw2ra

AtomicDairy Report

#14

My Work Is Not AI. I Have Worked Really Hard To Get Here

My Work Is Not AI. I Have Worked Really Hard To Get Here

Polar_Bear_Online Report

#15

I Made Little Pygmy Hippos In A Bottle

I Made Little Pygmy Hippos In A Bottle

VeeCrafts Report

Still on the topic of having the proper mindset, researcher Natascha Chtena says people tend to confuse handicrafts with chores. In an article for Inside Higher Ed, she noted that it’s not about completing routine tasks. Rather, the focus should be “the pure joy of creating something from zero.” 

“There’s a difference between making your own home repairs to save money versus making your own home decor crafts to add personal accents to your place,” she wrote.

#16

Little Frog Coin Purse

Little Frog Coin Purse

11never Report

#17

Needed My Coop Painted And Also Needed To Use What Paint I Had... I Love It! ❤️

Needed My Coop Painted And Also Needed To Use What Paint I Had... I Love It! ❤️

mamaferal Report

#18

I Made A New Wood Wall Art Piece Of Elaine's Awkward Dance Moves

I Made A New Wood Wall Art Piece Of Elaine's Awkward Dance Moves

markhizio Report

Readers, we’d love to hear your input. Have you done any form of handicraft lately? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!
#19

I Crocheted This Poncho For My 100yo Grandma. She Said She’s Never Had One Before

I Crocheted This Poncho For My 100yo Grandma. She Said She’s Never Had One Before

bwmamanamedsha Report

#20

I Made Some Lazy Egg Stained Glass Suncatchers

I Made Some Lazy Egg Stained Glass Suncatchers

LessGloomMoreBloom Report

#21

I Made A New Bracelet With Polymer Clay Succulents. Realistic And Very Durable!

I Made A New Bracelet With Polymer Clay Succulents. Realistic And Very Durable!

flybunnysuccs Report

#22

I've Been Feeling Socially Overwhelmed Lately. So I Did This Drawing Depicting That

I've Been Feeling Socially Overwhelmed Lately. So I Did This Drawing Depicting That

AnthonyChristopher Report

#23

This Is What My Wife Loves Making

This Is What My Wife Loves Making

Spirited-Bat8046 Report

#24

I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife

I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife

pudjam667 Report

#25

I Finally Finished A Peices I've Wanted To Do For 3 Years

I Finally Finished A Peices I've Wanted To Do For 3 Years

HolleighLujah Report

#26

My First Pattern 🫶🏻

My First Pattern 🫶🏻

tritrisha Report

#27

Painted Me And My BF In The Gravity Falls Art Style :) (Watercolour And Ink)

Painted Me And My BF In The Gravity Falls Art Style :) (Watercolour And Ink)

BunnyChub Report

#28

Update: I Made It! Joining The Squares Was Terrifying, But I Did It!

Update: I Made It! Joining The Squares Was Terrifying, But I Did It!

a_lisek Report

#29

Made This Frog For My Mil. It Ain’t Perfect, But I Think He’s Cute

Made This Frog For My Mil. It Ain’t Perfect, But I Think He’s Cute

bookish-hooker Report

#30

Plastic Vampire Teeth Stained Glass!

Plastic Vampire Teeth Stained Glass!

spookywonton Report

#31

Meet My Light Pink Peony🩷☺️

Meet My Light Pink Peony🩷☺️

bngarchoi Report

#32

My Handmade Sweater With Embroidery Frida Kahlo

My Handmade Sweater With Embroidery Frida Kahlo

by_VerShy Report

#33

Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made!

Stair Runner Snake Rug I Made!

Smallbutalsomedium Report

#34

Always Wanted To Paint - Gave It A Try!

Always Wanted To Paint - Gave It A Try!

GeorgeBrostanza3181 Report

#35

I Made A Miniature Alien Abduction Of A Cow

I Made A Miniature Alien Abduction Of A Cow

damestillmen Report

#36

The God Of Potatoes, Part Of My Project Of Building Shrines To God's That Probably Don't Exist

The God Of Potatoes, Part Of My Project Of Building Shrines To God's That Probably Don't Exist

mtomsky Report

#37

I Made These Paintings On Wood!

I Made These Paintings On Wood!

mmomothz Report

#38

I Am A Fiber Artist. These Are All Done By Hand. Each One Takes 20+ Hours

I Am A Fiber Artist. These Are All Done By Hand. Each One Takes 20+ Hours

Ohsewnerdy Report

#39

I Made A Lot Of Magic Wands

I Made A Lot Of Magic Wands

hawkandhandsaw Report

#40

This Little Kingfisher Round Bag Is One Of My Favorite Pieces

This Little Kingfisher Round Bag Is One Of My Favorite Pieces

leatherchildc Report

#41

Which One's Your Favorite?

Which One's Your Favorite?

PaleSyllabub1592 Report

#42

I Made A Big Drawing Of An Eye. Artist For Scale

I Made A Big Drawing Of An Eye. Artist For Scale

t_abs_art Report

#43

My Boyfriend And I Made A Lamp For A Friend

My Boyfriend And I Made A Lamp For A Friend

Report

#44

A Black Pen Leaked On My Fave Trousers That Wouldn't Wash Out So I Painted A Gold Sphere Thing Over The Top Which Looks Odd Still But A Lot Better Than An Ink Blot. Now I Look Like I Have A Giant Cheese Ball Stuck To My Thigh And I'm Not Sure How I Feel About This

A Black Pen Leaked On My Fave Trousers That Wouldn't Wash Out So I Painted A Gold Sphere Thing Over The Top Which Looks Odd Still But A Lot Better Than An Ink Blot. Now I Look Like I Have A Giant Cheese Ball Stuck To My Thigh And I'm Not Sure How I Feel About This

OtherwisePop6430 Report

#45

A ‘Cheese’-Cake That I Made My 2year Old That Is Obsessed With A Certain Brand

A ‘Cheese’-Cake That I Made My 2year Old That Is Obsessed With A Certain Brand

blue_fox_87 Report

#46

Gnome Carving

Gnome Carving

GurradoWoodworks Report

#47

I Made Stained Glass Cat Light

I Made Stained Glass Cat Light

seastainedglass Report

#48

Macrame Hammock

Macrame Hammock

magictoysby Report

#49

Finally Finished This Sweater For My Boyfriend 🥹

Finally Finished This Sweater For My Boyfriend 🥹

frantibiotico Report

#50

I Made A Cheeseburger Outfit (Complete With Ketchup & Mustard Heels And A Pickle Beret)

I Made A Cheeseburger Outfit (Complete With Ketchup & Mustard Heels And A Pickle Beret)

ajaknna Report

#51

My Favorite Stained Glass Cake Slice Box So Far! 🍰🥹

My Favorite Stained Glass Cake Slice Box So Far! 🍰🥹

ConfoOsedBride Report

#52

Getting Back Into Painting After Taking A Break For A Few Years

Getting Back Into Painting After Taking A Break For A Few Years

salt_watercolors Report

#53

I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This?

I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This?

TalokanArt Report

#54

I Made Stained Glass Horse Light

I Made Stained Glass Horse Light

seastainedglass Report

#55

Designed And Knit A Dress

Designed And Knit A Dress

Sad_Shape3977 Report

#56

A Handful Of Embroidery Hoops I Made In August 🥹

A Handful Of Embroidery Hoops I Made In August 🥹

No-Zone-3429 Report

#57

I Made A Fused Glass Rainbow Bridge

I Made A Fused Glass Rainbow Bridge

alfie_cant_draw Report

#58

No Soliciting Sign

No Soliciting Sign

Painted_Skye Report

#59

Handmade, Custom Tufted Rugs 🧶

Handmade, Custom Tufted Rugs 🧶

Jrkathan Report

#60

I Made Three Autumn Themed Animals In Bottles. Which One Do You Like The Most?

I Made Three Autumn Themed Animals In Bottles. Which One Do You Like The Most?

VeeCrafts Report

#61

Wanted To Share My Beanie Baby Halloween Cookies That I Am So Incredibly Proud Of! 🎃💘

Wanted To Share My Beanie Baby Halloween Cookies That I Am So Incredibly Proud Of! 🎃💘

flourshour Report

#62

I Hand-Carved And Hand-Printed This Ouroboros Sweater Design

I Hand-Carved And Hand-Printed This Ouroboros Sweater Design

Artbyannaem Report

#63

Finally Got A Lovely Day To Take Pictures Of My 'Joan Of Arc' Quilt. 1453 Individual Pieces (!) But I Think She's Beautiful

Finally Got A Lovely Day To Take Pictures Of My 'Joan Of Arc' Quilt. 1453 Individual Pieces (!) But I Think She's Beautiful

jem4water2 Report

#64

75+ Hours Of Digital Art By Me

75+ Hours Of Digital Art By Me

illustrationbybobro Report

#65

4th Annual Cynthia Panel 🥹

4th Annual Cynthia Panel 🥹

bolognasandwichglass Report

#66

I Painted Mr.krab's First Dollar 💵 🦀

I Painted Mr.krab's First Dollar 💵 🦀

queenartistseller Report

#67

Some Stained Glass Mirrors I’ve Made

Some Stained Glass Mirrors I’ve Made

brit1228 Report

#68

Which Frame For My Painting? 1 Or 2?

Which Frame For My Painting? 1 Or 2?

Stoneway933R Report

#69

Stained Glass Box I Call Honeyblue Bubblegum! 😆 The Front Bee Is The Handle To Lift Up The Lid!

Stained Glass Box I Call Honeyblue Bubblegum! 😆 The Front Bee Is The Handle To Lift Up The Lid!

ConfoOsedBride Report

#70

“If You Don’t Try, You’ll Never Know.”

“If You Don’t Try, You’ll Never Know.”

TeanieMcpuffin Report

#71

I Made My Son A Headless Waiter Costume For Halloween

I Made My Son A Headless Waiter Costume For Halloween

motherofgrom Report

#72

This Came Back From The Kiln!! Huzzah!

This Came Back From The Kiln!! Huzzah!

2crowsonmymantle Report

#73

I Finished This Painting Recently. I Made It On Black Paper With White Acrylic Paint

I Finished This Painting Recently. I Made It On Black Paper With White Acrylic Paint

Hercules_Vales Report

#74

King Ghidorah Costume I Made! Happy Halloween!

King Ghidorah Costume I Made! Happy Halloween!

Rexxaroo Report

#75

A Choker Handmade By Me. The Main Stone Is Labradorite, Hanging From The Bottom Are Grey Moonstone In Tear Drop Shape And Colorful Tourmaline Beads.🌟

A Choker Handmade By Me. The Main Stone Is Labradorite, Hanging From The Bottom Are Grey Moonstone In Tear Drop Shape And Colorful Tourmaline Beads.🌟

Ok-Abbreviations2042 Report

#76

My Daughter And I Went To The Park Today And For Some Reason She Decided She Just Had To Bring Home ~20 Random Sticks. I Bargained Her Down To Single Stick Which I Could "Tell Had A Magic Wand In It". So We Took Just That One Piece... And Turned It Into A Magic Wand When We Got Home

My Daughter And I Went To The Park Today And For Some Reason She Decided She Just Had To Bring Home ~20 Random Sticks. I Bargained Her Down To Single Stick Which I Could "Tell Had A Magic Wand In It". So We Took Just That One Piece... And Turned It Into A Magic Wand When We Got Home

StorkyMcGee Report

#77

I Made This 3 Versions Of The Same Bird. Which Do You Prefer? And Why?

I Made This 3 Versions Of The Same Bird. Which Do You Prefer? And Why?

heiridiane Report

#78

I Made My Own Prom Dress Inspired By Van Gogh’s Starry Night!

I Made My Own Prom Dress Inspired By Van Gogh’s Starry Night!

GDolphinz Report

#79

It Took Me 3 Hours To Paint This Paint Using Colour Pencil. Please Suggest A Name For This😁❤

It Took Me 3 Hours To Paint This Paint Using Colour Pencil. Please Suggest A Name For This😁❤

BUNTYROY08 Report

#80

I Made This Gold Gown For My Daughter. I Think She Looks Brilliant. Do You Agree?))

I Made This Gold Gown For My Daughter. I Think She Looks Brilliant. Do You Agree?))

EVALIZA Report

#81

Painting For Firstborn, Called "Two And The Moon" Watercolor And Ink

Painting For Firstborn, Called "Two And The Moon" Watercolor And Ink

Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

#82

Doctor Octopus Costume I Made

Doctor Octopus Costume I Made

Lawton104 Report

#83

Can You Honestly Tell Me If My Art Is Not Good Enough To Make A Living?

Can You Honestly Tell Me If My Art Is Not Good Enough To Make A Living?

Polar_Bear_Online Report

#84

I Made This Pencil Drawing Of My Great-Aunt In 2021

I Made This Pencil Drawing Of My Great-Aunt In 2021

fabiodesenhando2 Report

#85

Not Perfect But It Makes Me Happy!

Not Perfect But It Makes Me Happy!

Nice-Bite5202 Report

#86

I Haven't Painted In Almost 10 Years And It's Great To Know I'm Still Somewhat Good At It

I Haven't Painted In Almost 10 Years And It's Great To Know I'm Still Somewhat Good At It

Melaegan Report

#87

Time, Patience, Blood, And Tears Were Poured In My Now Finished Warrior Goddess

Time, Patience, Blood, And Tears Were Poured In My Now Finished Warrior Goddess

mccallistersculpture Report

#88

Let Me Know What You Think Of My Cat In A Kimono Linocut Print

Let Me Know What You Think Of My Cat In A Kimono Linocut Print

JFCarvings Report

#89

I Drew My Girlfriend Jumping Her Horse

I Drew My Girlfriend Jumping Her Horse

DOYOURTIMESHEET Report

#90

I Made A Rainbow Swirl Skirt Using The Peppermint Swirl Pattern From Candy Castle. I Love It! ☺️

I Made A Rainbow Swirl Skirt Using The Peppermint Swirl Pattern From Candy Castle. I Love It! ☺️

The_Dixco_Bunny Report

#91

I’ve Been Working On Embroidering Scenes From Cartoons And Pop Culture

I’ve Been Working On Embroidering Scenes From Cartoons And Pop Culture

Ohsewnerdy Report

#92

Little Somethin’ I’m Working On ✍️

Little Somethin’ I’m Working On ✍️

illustrationbybobro Report

#93

Cat Dip, Acrylics, 2024

Cat Dip, Acrylics, 2024

vallancet Report

#94

The Salt Flats In Watercolor, Now The Complete Set. I Like To Make Periods Of The Day To Bring A Reflection On Presence And Time

The Salt Flats In Watercolor, Now The Complete Set. I Like To Make Periods Of The Day To Bring A Reflection On Presence And Time

Excellent-Double5168 Report

#95

Made A Couple Of Pine Needle Baskets For The First Time Recently :)

Made A Couple Of Pine Needle Baskets For The First Time Recently :)

heichoulevi Report

#96

I Spent Over 100 Hours On This Drawing. It's Called "High Anxiety"

I Spent Over 100 Hours On This Drawing. It's Called "High Anxiety"

AnthonyChristopher Report

#97

Made This Mega Stained Glass Mirror!

Made This Mega Stained Glass Mirror!

Sea-Cryptographer311 Report

#98

I Love To Make Small, Tiny Paintings 🖤 Here’s A Foggy Landscape I Made!

I Love To Make Small, Tiny Paintings 🖤 Here’s A Foggy Landscape I Made!

ayackunaite Report

#99

Thrifted Adidas And Nike Hoodies I Combine

Thrifted Adidas And Nike Hoodies I Combine

AislingClothing Report

#100

I Printed The Sheet Music Of A Couple’s Wedding Song Onto Fabric And Made Baby Booties For Their First Child

I Printed The Sheet Music Of A Couple’s Wedding Song Onto Fabric And Made Baby Booties For Their First Child

IsopodOk7402 Report

#101

I Made My First Quilt!

I Made My First Quilt!

SisterGoldenhair319 Report

#102

I Made A Fox In Three Different Seasons. Which One Is Your Favorite?

I Made A Fox In Three Different Seasons. Which One Is Your Favorite?

VeeCrafts Report

#103

Stained Glass Cake Slice Jewelry Box! Isn’t The Color Change In That Frosting Incredible??

Stained Glass Cake Slice Jewelry Box! Isn’t The Color Change In That Frosting Incredible??

ConfoOsedBride Report

#104

This Year's Submission For My Office Pumpkin Competition

This Year's Submission For My Office Pumpkin Competition

greatness1998 Report

#105

I Made These Silly Emotional Support Buddies/Clay Worry Stones

I Made These Silly Emotional Support Buddies/Clay Worry Stones

Mapleghoul Report

#106

This Year’s Costume 😅⛈️

This Year’s Costume 😅⛈️

woweewow Report

#107

Halloween Costumes For The Kids: Angler Fish And A "Soul Eater"

Halloween Costumes For The Kids: Angler Fish And A "Soul Eater"

StrugglebusMD Report

#108

Halloween 2024: Pepto Bismaul

Halloween 2024: Pepto Bismaul

Born_to_Pun Report

#109

A Mug I Made

A Mug I Made

greenbrickpottery Report

#110

My Mother In Law Made A Necklace Out Of My Pet Crabs Claw

My Mother In Law Made A Necklace Out Of My Pet Crabs Claw

cut-the-cords Report

#111

I Did This Drawing Of A Lizard. Any Ideas For A Name?

I Did This Drawing Of A Lizard. Any Ideas For A Name?

AnthonyChristopher Report

#112

My Beaded Brooches ❤️

My Beaded Brooches ❤️

Crafty-Situation-576 Report

#113

I Made These Donut Wax Melts! I'm Really Proud Of Them

I Made These Donut Wax Melts! I'm Really Proud Of Them

the_pink_witch Report

#114

I Knitted/Woven These Bracelets With Pure Silver Wires

I Knitted/Woven These Bracelets With Pure Silver Wires

kibelem Report

#115

I Made A Friendship Bracelet And Then Sewed It Onto The Opening Of A Jean Pocket To Add Some Flair

I Made A Friendship Bracelet And Then Sewed It Onto The Opening Of A Jean Pocket To Add Some Flair

GimmieGnomes Report

#116

A Drink Stirrer And A Very Skinny Spoon I Carved

A Drink Stirrer And A Very Skinny Spoon I Carved

PrisonBorscht Report

#117

Cat Drip, Acrylics, 2024

Cat Drip, Acrylics, 2024

vallancet Report

#118

Sculpture I Made Out Of Glass After My First Solo Trip

Sculpture I Made Out Of Glass After My First Solo Trip

Nervous-Influence-62 Report

#119

My Last Knitted/Crocheted Dress

My Last Knitted/Crocheted Dress

airmid3 Report

#120

My Mug That Finally Came Out Of The Kiln!!

My Mug That Finally Came Out Of The Kiln!!

FakeIdol134340 Report

