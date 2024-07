Making something with your hands can be extremely therapeutic. Whether it’s knitting, pottery, woodworking, or painting , it helps to release suppressed emotions and shift one’s focus from stressors and worries. Not to mention the sense of accomplishment and pride one feels when they have a finished project to show for it. If you’re in need of some inspiration for your next mental health break, look no further. Courtesy of the online community Something I Made , we present you with a list of the most amazing things people created with their own two hands. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you can’t wait to try yourself next! While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Ukrainian artist Olga Vyshnyvetska, also known as Mr. Space Lobster , who kindly agreed to tell us all about her love of sculpting fantasy creatures. A photo of her work can be found below as well!

#1 Hand Embroidered Purse Parrot By Me

#2 Little Jaguar Sculpture I Made! This Was Carved In Wood And Then Decorated With Thousands Of Crystal Beads, This Art Form Is Native To My Country, Called Huichol Art

#3 Needle Felted Dog Made By Me 🤗

Olga tells Bored Panda that what led her to make things by hand was the search for a suitable medium to let out her creativity. “I loved nature and fantasy, and I tried a few artistic media before, but nothing clicked. Then, during the winter holidays in late 2018, I had some free time and decided to buy a pack of clay and a multitool and give it a try. I couldn’t stop after that. Sculpting just worked for me. I was finally able to work on my own designs and had so much fun in the process,” she shares.

#4 Cheetah Sculpture I Made

#5 I Have An Extremely Shaky Arm From Brain Surgery I Had As A Kid, So I Paint With My Left Arm
This isn't all that great but why not try. Needing to touch up on the windows because they are very straight or maybe I should leave it as is



#6 Just Finished A Batch Of Leather Bags - My Hands Feel Like They Went Through A Meat Grinder

Currently, you can find her immersed in creating a series of sculptures called Grimwood Edge. “Each sculpture has its own story, inviting observers to explore this imaginary world and expand on it with their own imagination,” Olga writes on her website. “Through my work, I aim to reveal the twilight nature of these mystical creatures, balancing sentimental admiration for nature with the phantasms hidden behind the familiar inhabitants of our ordinary world.”

#7 A Sweater I Knitted A While Back

#8 100 Hours Into This Charcoal Drawing 15 Hours To Go

#9 My Daughters "Sally Witch" Costume I Crocheted

When Olga creates, she usually goes with the flow. “My projects usually start with a simple idea: "Oh, that would be cool to make." I love starting without much expectation and seeing where the process leads. Sometimes, I make a rough sketch to calculate dimensions, but I mostly rely on experimenting and improvising. I like to tell a story through my sculpture, letting it emerge naturally, step by step. This approach can lead to difficulties, but it results in a solid story that evolves rather than being forced.”

#10 Berries Barrettes Made By Me From Polymerclay 🍀🍓🍀

#11 Very Elaborate Painting Of This Belgian Tervuren Shepherd (No Im Not Taking Criticism)

#12 I Carved A Xoloizcuintle In Wood And Painted It With Colorful Details! What Do You Think?

When asked about her favorite creations up to date, she told us that her most loved projects tend to be her latest ones, as they reflect her current skills and ideas. “While I work on a sculpture, I immerse myself in its story. Once completed, I release it into the world and move on to the next subject, always looking forward to new challenges and inspirations. This cycle works for me, ensuring that each piece holds a special place in my creative journey.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Invented A New Broom Style That Makes Pictures On The Ends Of The Handles. Which One Is Your Favorite? Least Favorite?

#14 How It Feels To Be The Child Of A Hoarder. I Drew This With A Pen I Found On The Ground And A Pencil, I'm Very New So I Know It Isn't Amazing But I Had Fun Making It

#15 I Altered A Thrifted Painting

She also kindly agreed to provide some recommendations for those who are just starting to get into handcrafting. “Don't be too hard on yourself and have fun. Life is stressful enough, so let your craft be a safe place where you can explore your inner self and find comfort. Sometimes it takes time to get there, so keep exploring and enjoy the journey!”

#16 I Made A Body Form But I Feel Like It's A Big Fail

#17 I Made An Engagement Ring Box For My Girlfriend! (She Said Yes :)

#18 I Made A Lot Of Dandelion Spheres To Create Pendants

Indeed, with various benefits to our well-being, arts and crafts are attracting a lot of passionate DIY enthusiasts. It was found that 63% of US households participate in at least one crafting activity. On average, a single DIYer spends $678 per year on crafting supplies. This helps to continuously grow the global arts and crafts market, which was estimated at $35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow by almost 6% from 2021 to 2028.

#19 Which Alpaca Is Your Favorite?

#20 This Embroidery I Made Is Dedicated To Those Who Turn Their Bathrooms Into Saunas!

#21 My First Broom. I Learned A Lot And I'm Excited To Make Another!

Drawing and painting seem to be the most popular amongst handicrafters, as supplies needed for them accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.7% in 2020. It’s also estimated that there are about 85 million active creatives in the United States and Canada. Together, they’ve approximately made $35 billion in sales. On average, the yearly wage of craft artists in the US came to $49,180, which makes their mean hourly wage $23.65. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Here's A Thing I Made Recently

#23 I Made This For My Friend's Birthday. I Can't Tell If It's Hideous. First Sewing Machine Project.. Feedback Please

#24 Fox Made Of Cotton Wool, By Me

Etsy is one of the largest marketplaces for handmade and craft supplies. In 2022 alone, it generated $2.5 billion in profits, which showcases the mind-blowing growth of the handicraft industry. Such growth in the arts and crafts industry can be explained by people’s desire to purchase high-quality, unique pieces. Handmade products usually offer a much higher level of personalization that is usually hard to find in mass-produced goods in stores. Each piece is a bit different, embellished with subtle tweaks that make it one of a kind.

#25 One Of The Hoodies I Made For The Summer

#26 Abstract Painting I Made

#27 I Made An Ice Cream Cone Witch Hat! 🍦🤎

In addition, handmade products are more sustainable. Creators put a lot of thought into the materials they use, which are often more environmentally friendly, like vegan, recycled, or reclaimed ones. Most handicrafters utilize easily available materials, too, saving the CO2 emissions that would be needed to ship rarer supplies from a long distance.

#28 My Latest Autumnal Crochet Make

#29 I Painted Tyrone Biggums, Oil On Canvas

#30 One Of The Camel Wool Hoodies That I Made

Handcrafted products also support local businesses and traditions of skilled work. By buying locally, we help to keep the art alive and sustain their means of living. As consumers, understanding the differences between mass-produced and handmade goods helps us make better-informed decisions toward a more conscious and sustainable world. If you’re looking to support more small businesses that care about every aspect that was mentioned above, make sure to check out our previous articles full of amazing artists and crafters! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Some Of My Recent Sleeping Bag/ Comforter Jackets

#32 My Spiralized Pumpkin

#33 A Guiding Star Necklace I Made With Pigment So It Absorbs Light To Emit Light

#34 I Hope You Like My Paintings

#35 Took Me 5 1/2 Hours But My Daughter Absolutely Loved It. I'm Trying To Make Heirlooms While Breaking The Cycle. 💗

#36 This Piece Took 350 Hours And Tells The Story Of Me Leaving Religion, Becoming An Addict, Attempting [Self-Harm], Living In A Shelter, And Finally Finding Myself. All Through Symbolism

#37 Watercolour And Ink Paintings Of Fairytales In My Style :)

#38 I Was Broke One Christmas So I Made My Best Friend A Stand For Her Drinking Horn

#39 I Made A Edgar Allan Poe Pull Apart Rug

#40 Taught Myself Embroidery This Year. This Is What I've Made Since I Started In May

#41 My Husband Made Our Daughter's Cot Using Our Wedding Arch For The Back!

#42 Men's Purple Leather Loafers I Made For My Client

#43 I Make Flower Pots From Plastic Bottles To Protect The Environment. Do You Think It's Useful?

#44 A Rug I Made

#45 Charcoal Drawing 55 Hours

#46 My South Park Dress Is Finished! It Came Out ~sew~ Cute!

#47 My Daughter Made This

#48 Posting On Behalf Of My Wife, Little Macrame Shrimp, What Do You Guys Think?

#49 My Collection Of Birds Wearing Band T Shirts

#50 I Made This American Girl Doll Size Kitchen Out Of Baltic Birch Plywood

#51 Finally Cold Enough For Long Swooshy Skirts! (Skirt And Blouse Made And Patterned By Me)

#52 My Halloween Costume This Year

#53 I've Been Making These Signs To Turn My Garden Into A Botanical Garden. Hand Drawn, Laser Engraved

#54 I Made A Christmas Centerpiece For My Kitchen Table

#55 I Carved This Stone Today

#56 New Sweater And 🐻 Hand Knit (Christmas Gift For My Friend)

#57 A Chess Set I Whittled

#58 Wife Wanted To Buy A 6ft Nutcracker, ... I Told Her I Could Make Her One!

#59 Made A Koi Pond Rug :)

#60 I Upcycled A Toy Globe Into A Box And Made A Snail Friend To Carry It As Its Shell 🧭🐌

#61 I've Been Crocheting Bird Hats. Here's The First 2. A Raven And An Owl. I'm Really Tempted To Try A Cockatoo.🤣

#62 Just Finished This Drawing. What Would Be Your Interpretation Of It?

#63 Made My Wife A Pendant For Our 1 Year Anniversary

#64 A Weird Project I've Been Working On For Over A Year

#65 Spooky Vegan Halloween Ghosts Sushi Rolls

#66 I Made A Lamp. This Lamp Will Be Sold With This House Because I Am Never Moving It Again. Enjoy Whatever This Is. Also It's Upside Down

#67 I Made This Art Toy Set

#68 Jaguar Sculpture I Made! This Was Carved In Wood And Then Decorated With Thousands Of Crystal Beads, This Art Form Is Native To My Country, Called Huichol Art

#69 Acrylic On 16x24 Canvas - By Me

#70 I Made Giant Christmas Lights

#71 I Made A Dress To Wear On Stage!

#72 I Made Little Elf Dudes!

#73 I Make Naturally Dyed Bags. I Call This Colour Blueberry Milk!

#74 I Made An Angel Tree Topper

#75 Made This Little Debbie Zebra Cake Christmas Tree(:

#76 My Friend Asked Me To Make Them A "Mean Mug"

#77 There Seems To Be A Lack Of Lady Gnomes So I Carved Some!

#78 I Made This Waist Chain For An Outfit I Wore The Other Day. I'm Very Proud Of It

#79 Mailbox Post I Made For My Girlfriend

#80 I've Been Crocheting For 20 Years, But Somehow Have Never Made Myself A Sweater. Until I Finished This Today!

#81 I Made This To Celebrate Two Years Off Alcohol

#82 I Made This Dark Blue Space Dress!

#83 Crochet Apple Cardigan With Matching Hat

#84 I Needle Felted My Stepdad As A Last Minute Gift For His 70th

#85 My Watercolor Of The Blow Chair!

#86 Stained Glass {win}dow Corner

#87 Psychedelic Oil Painting I Finished Today, What Should I Title It?

#88 Sea Glass Cat. Well, Several Of Them

#89 I Made These Tiny (Not The Last One) Nose Jewelry, Plus Me Finding New Ways To Make Things Work

#90 I Made An Abominable Snowman Butler Out Of Garbage

#91 Been Busy Embroidering These Custom Toebeans 🐾🫘

#92 I Transform An Old Hoodie To An "Haute Couture" Hoodie By Hand Embroidery. How Do You Guys Think? Thank You

#93 Disco Leg

#94 I Made A Skeleton Floor Lamp. Didn't Want To Pay £500 For One So Made It For £210

#95 My New Experiment In Knitting Is A Handmade Cardigan. Looks Like A Llama's Coat, Doesn't It?

#96 I Made A Hot Air Balloon Ceiling Lamp For The Kids' Room

#97 I Made The Mona Lisa As A Housewarming Gift For My Friend. Should I Add More Facial Features?