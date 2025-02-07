ADVERTISEMENT

Before technology took over, people used to make everything they needed with their bare hands. Wood was one of the materials that humans harnessed early on to produce weapons, shelters, and furniture. Nowadays, this process has been overtaken by various machines to meet the high demand quickly. However, there are still some people who do woodworking projects as a hobby to clear their heads after a long day or week.Today we’re shining a light on their amazing works, with a whole list of them from the ‘Woodworking’ subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that definitely deserve more appreciation.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Plank! Honestly My Finest Work Yet. I Can't Stop Giggling At This Stupid Thing

Hand holding a wooden stick with a simple face drawing, highlighting an impressive woodworking project.

RantingURL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    My New Wooden Monstera Sculpture

    Man standing next to impressive woodworking project featuring large wooden sculptures of Monstera leaves.

    rauldelara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Some Wands I Made This Week

    A variety of handmade wooden wands showcasing impressive woodworking projects on a tiled surface.

    hawkandhandsaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We may have never realized it, but wood, something that constantly surrounds us, is one of the factors that drove advancements in civilizations. Once humans discovered their woodworking skills, they could hunt animals for food, clear land with axes to grow crops, and build boats, buildings, and furniture.

    In the Stone Age, humans already used stone and wood pieces as tools for hunting. As populations grew and the Bronze and Iron Ages came, woodwork was done with metal tools, which helped to shape wood into desired shapes for more advanced weapons, shelters, and tools, like metal axes, saws, and hammers.
    #4

    Cypress Wood And Stained Glass Bookends I Made With My Mom

    "Impressive woodworking project featuring artistic wooden bookends with web design details on a soft fur background."

    EHglazz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Wooden Boombox Present For My Brother

    Woodworking project: intricately designed wooden boombox with detailed controls and speakers on a workspace.

    Jeffsbest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Most Recent Creation. Live Edge Guitar From Wood I Milled And Dried Myself!

    Woodworking project: an intricately designed wooden guitar standing on a custom wooden stand.

    thewoodenhobbyist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This also allowed for more durable tools, which sped up processes like cutting down trees and veneering. New tools also led to inventions such as circular saws, cypress wood techniques, ploughs, and carts, which made people’s lives so much easier.
    #7

    Airplane Shelf For My Son

    Woodworking project featuring a wooden airplane shelf mounted on a blue wall.

    toastfacegrilla20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Momma Bear And Three Cubs

    Woodworking project depicting bears sculpted into a wooden log on a roadside, showcasing impressive craftsmanship.

    BerkshireMtnSculptor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Some Wings I Made Out Of Pine

    Woodworking project featuring illuminated wooden wings mounted on a rustic backdrop, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    ke_pure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The more delicate art of woodworking started in Ancient Egypt around the time of the Iron Age. The civilization’s woodworkers were known for regularly advancing their craft and developing techniques for future generations. They even invented veneering, which allowed them to glue two pieces of wood together.
    #10

    I Built Some Lamps As Christmas Presents From Old Glas Bricks

    Two artistic glass and wood lamps on a wooden floor, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    Estragon94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Second Floor Is Completed

    Intricate woodworking project of a detailed wooden structure with ornate design elements.

    Asianwoodenart2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    didixon avatar
    lightlywhispereddestruction
    lightlywhispereddestruction
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am possibly the only person who is seeing an evil Santa lurking in the background?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Finally Carved A Psyduck!

    Finally Carved A Psyduck!

    MediocrePlayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ancient Egyptians were also the first to varnish their works, coating them in protective sealant to preserve them. Even though it’s not known what concoctions they used, they clearly worked, as many of their woodworks retrieved from tombs survive to this day.
    #13

    Have A Little More Sunshine In Your Day! Made Mostly From Reclaimed Barnwood

    Woodworking project featuring a circular mountain landscape with sunburst and waterfall made from various wood tones.

    CindyTheLionAuz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Bullet Found While Planing A Black Walnut Board

    Close-up of a woodworking project with a metal object embedded in wood, showcasing impressive craftsmanship details.

    ssjr10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dad Loved His Present. Here He Is In His Little Workshop With A Cot He’s Made For My Granddaughter

    Elderly man showcasing a woodworking project of a doll-sized bed, holding a sign reading "Measure Twice, Cut Once" in a workshop.

    Tony-2112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Similarly, early Chinese civilizations perfected and promoted the art of woodworking. The ancient Chinese contributed to it by finding precise measurements for making pots, tables, and other pieces of furniture. They also used bamboo to make their traditional roofing material to build ships, stools, and other decorative items.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Carved A Lapras Out Of Sapele And Walnut!

    Wooden sculpture of a hedgehog with intricate details, showcasing a unique woodworking project on a white surface.

    MediocrePlayer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Bored Panda is lazy again by posting just one of the two pictures of the original Reddit-post (to view click on the light grey name "MediocrePlayer" left beneath the picture) to look at the amazing Lapras also from the front.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Hello I'm From Bangladesh It's My Work Hand Carved Decorative Panel For Door

    Intricate woodworking project featuring detailed carved wooden panels leaning against a workbench.

    Stunning-Detective-7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Basket Weave End Grain

    Woodworking project: a geometric patterned cutting board displayed in a workshop setting.

    Downtown_Emu_2282 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Those who nowadays practice Oriental woodworking, previously popular in ancient China, pride themselves on their skill of not using any electrical tools, nails, or glue to hold their creations together. This technique originally came from Japan, where they achieved excellent woodworking due to their invention of high-carbon steel tools early in history. Thin blades made them leaders in crafting round and curved objects.
    #19

    I Made A Credenza-Sideboard-Cabinet-Thing. Anyway, It's Made From Cherry And It Stores Dog Stuff

    Woodworking project showcasing a wooden cabinet with drawers and brass knobs, highlighting fine craftsmanship.

    kerfuffle23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    A Birdhouse I Made A Few Months Ago

    Handcrafted wooden birdhouse showcasing impressive woodworking skills and attention to detail.

    NyckDeadVries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Last Of The Gifts Are Done

    Woodworking project featuring a polished wooden gift box with a decorative bow on a textured wood backdrop.

    uraroosterfish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The civilization of ancient Rome didn’t fall short with their skill of craftsmanship either. Woodworking was an important part of their economy and culture, so they put their engineering skills to use and developed complex creations like aqueducts and waterworks using wooden scaffolding, as well as watermills, catapults, and warships. While these works seem to be practical and protective, they are also responsible for some of the most beautiful and iconic furniture in history.
    #22

    A Doberman, Made Entirely From Unstained Wood

    Woodworking project of a Doberman portrait in a wooden frame against a wooden wall.

    ducklady92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Finished Shelf

    Glowing round woodworking shelf with a green neon backlight mounted on a wall.

    jcupp70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My First Time Building Bunk Beds

    Two-level black and white wooden bunk bed with stair access, showcasing impressive woodworking design.

    MountainLittle2255 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the Middle Ages, carpenters and woodworkers prospered, as most buildings were constructed mostly out of wood. Even stone constructions had quite a few wooden elements. Woodworkers of the Middle Ages also had a keen eye for creating figurines and statues, some of which survive today.
    #25

    When A Potter Meets A Woodworker!

    Natural wood table lamp with a textured geometric design, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    sandboxceramics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Built A A Latern For My Girlfriend For Christmas

    Woodworking project featuring a wooden lamp with geometric design, highlighting craftsmanship and attention to detail.

    Ineptios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster

    Geometric wooden lamp with intricate design, showcasing an impressive woodworking project.

    ContentWoodpecker258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Throughout history, woodworking has been a noble art passed down from generation to generation. It’s a highly valuable skill that people use today. While the tools and methods nowadays have made the whole process easier, the main principles have remained more or less the same.
    #28

    I Carved A Shark

    Hand holding a detailed wooden shark carving, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    NoahRBK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I Made A Decorative Wall Cabinet With A Pierced Carving

    Woodworking project showcasing a wall-mounted wooden cabinet with drawers and a decorative vase with white flowers.

    firstblindmouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Chef Knife Handle

    Handcrafted knife handle showcasing intricate woodworking on a stone surface.

    Raydenray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    I Love It When A Plan In Your Head Comes Together

    Woodworking project featuring a unique wooden table with white chairs in a dining room setting.

    Powerglove_handjob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Came Up With A Screwdriver Rack Design That Saves Horizontal Wall Space

    Woodworking projects display featuring a tool organizer with chisels and screwdrivers on a wooden wall.

    xxxxHawk1969xxxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Cut The Darkest Oak I Have Ever Seen. It’s Because Of A Fungus. In German It’s Called „leberreischling“

    Large wooden slabs outdoors, perfect for impressive woodworking projects, surrounded by stacks of timber and sky.

    Tschinggets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Made A Bag As My Final Project In High School And I Just Love It!

    Woodworking project featuring a handcrafted wooden box with leather straps and metal accents on a workbench.

    smartgoose78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Just Finished This White Oak Bed Frame For My Wife. How'd I Do?

    Woodworking project showcasing a handcrafted wooden bedframe in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Phacelift Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Practicing My Joints: Rounded Japanese Dovetail

    Woodworking project showcasing intricate dovetail joints on a wooden block.

    hontslager Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Walking Cane For My Dad

    Woodworking project showcasing a handcrafted wooden cane with a brass accent, placed on a workshop table.

    Colonel-KWP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Cherry Desk

    Woodworking project featuring a handcrafted wooden desk with six drawers and natural wood grain details.

    Silent-Middle-8512 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Made A Bed Out Of 6x6 Beams And A Pergola Bracket Kit

    Canopy bed made from dark wood in a modern bedroom, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    chufenschmirtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    First Desk

    Woodworking project featuring a sleek wooden table design with clean lines and smooth finish.

    HowAreTheZins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Lamp

    Woodworking project featuring a glowing geometric wooden lamp with intricate design on a table.

    panomotion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Update: Finished My First Scroll Saw Project

    Intricate woodworking project featuring a carved horse with "The Prancing Pony" text, highlighting impressive craftsmanship.

    zavzen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Walnut Dresser I Made For My Son

    A handcrafted wooden bench showcasing impressive woodworking skills.

    EDIGREG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Foureyes Inspired Desk

    Woodworking project featuring colorful wood inlays and the engraved phrase "just...learn" in a workshop setting.

    44Scramps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Something My Dad Made. Scrollsaw And Drill. He's 97

    Intricate woodworking project featuring a wolf howling at the moon, surrounded by trees and mountains.

    Intagvalley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Hand Carved In 1890

    Ornate wood carving of a lion's head on a fireplace, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    Far-Nothing2898 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I Built This King Sized Bed And Nightstand Set

    Woodworking project featuring a handcrafted wooden drawer unit with a polished finish, showcased in a workshop setting.

    Pristine_Car_8547 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Click on the link on the left under the photo to see the bed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Pen Storage Cabinet

    Woodworking project showcasing a handcrafted wooden box with multiple drawers on a black background.

    Character_Market6789 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Walking Woman, Laminated Stair Divider

    Man standing among impressive woodworking projects featuring cutout figures.

    5Dollar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    My First Table Build

    Woodworking project: a handcrafted wooden table in a workshop, showcasing elegant grain patterns and craftsmanship.

    DerRevKilljoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Chair Prototype In Pine, Mistakes Were Made

    Sleek wooden chair in a workshop, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship and attention to detail.

    Hot_Bluejay_8738 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    What Would You Charge For This?

    Geometric wooden bookshelf with decorative items and a cat, showcasing impressive woodworking.

    bjsample Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Why Buy A Boat When You Can Build One

    Woodworking project in progress, featuring a frame structure under construction outdoors with autumn trees in the background.

    nickdelisle2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Not A Woodworker, Built My Wife A Bookshelf

    Corner bookshelf showcasing impressive woodworking projects with books on display.

    OilBug91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Kumiko - Fireworks Over Mount Fuji

    Intricate geometric woodworking project displayed vertically in natural light.

    Lax767 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Looks Like Crap, But I Am Proud!

    Small woodworking project resembling an abstract animal, crafted with wooden blocks and screws, on a workbench.

    kelowana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Me, A 15 Year Old, Just Made This Bad Boy:)

    Beautifully crafted wooden table with intricate design, showcasing an impressive woodworking project in a cozy room setting.

    TodayMiserable3459 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    17f. Made This Table In School

    Woodworking projects showcasing a wooden shelf with books and a side table in a room.

    asoldierfromaworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    So My Brother Put Cutting Boards From Amazon On His Wishlist

    Woodworking project featuring two handcrafted cutting boards with purpleheart and maple wood on a wooden table.

    bardwnb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    One Of My "A*shole Uncle" Gifts. Made A Wood Saw Made Of Wood Because I Plan On Burying His Giftcard In A Mold Of Sprayfoam And He Can Cut It Out

    Woodworking project setup with tools, saw, and craft supplies on a workbench.

    ceilingfan860 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Humble First Post - Walnut And Rattan Cabinet

    Woodworking project: handcrafted wooden cabinet with woven door panel, mounted on a green wall.

    kylebait Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    I Made Me Some Rocking Chairs From My Lumber Stash

    Handcrafted wooden chair with intricate design, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship and attention to detail.

    dustysweat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My First Attempt At A Build In Unit

    Gray custom-built bookshelf filled with books and decorative items, a fine example of impressive woodworking projects.

    Twiggy1807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Not A Coffee Table

    Natural wood table with metal legs, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship in a workshop setting.

    Accomplished-Gene938 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Book Matched!

    Craftsman working on an impressive woodworking project, constructing a wooden boat in a workshop.

    Lazy-Ambassador-7837 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Pavilion I Built

    Pavilion I Built

    ke_pure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Mirror Frame Inspired By Lotr. I Love It!

    Man taking a mirror selfie framed by intricate woodworking project, showcasing impressive craftsmanship.

    Traindodger2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Living Room Console Unit To Store The Kid’s Stuff

    Child playing near a sofa with custom woodworking shelves in a cozy living room.

    32MB-Lamb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Made A Lingerie Chest For My Wife's Birthday

    Woodworking project featuring a tall dresser with contrasting wood finishes, in a room with wooden floors and a large window.

    purplehayes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Hallway Cupboard I Made For My Shoes In Ash, Maple And Walnut

    Woodworking project: a wooden cabinet under construction in a workshop setting.

    baronofgreymatter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My Process Making A Walnut And Brass Hood

    Close-up of an impressive woodworking project with a textured wooden and brass design on a workbench.

    headyorganics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Made This Portrait Of A Sweet Pup, Without Any Stain, Paint, Or Dye

    Woodworking project of a detailed dog portrait in a wooden frame, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    ducklady92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Son Loves LEGO, So I Built Him This Dresser

    Woodworking project featuring large, colorful wooden blocks resembling LEGO pieces, showcasing craftsmanship and creativity.

    timberbiscuitww Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    My Almost 3 Year Old Daughter Asked For Her Own Toy Cutting Board. So I Had To Make Her Something Special

    Striped wooden cutting board with matching wooden knife on a granite countertop, showcasing impressive woodworking projects.

    squirrely_dan1988 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    My First Attempt At Stairs, Local Eucalyptus

    Woodworking projects showcasing detailed wooden staircase construction with tools on the step.

    dev1n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Almost Everything About This Toolbox Is Unnecessary And I’m Very Pleased With It

    Intricate woodworking project featuring a detailed wooden toolbox with various tools displayed on a countertop.

    mw33212 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Rate My Chair

    Elegant wooden chair showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    I_likewood2112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    A Coffee Table I Made From Air Dried Walnut

    Woodworking project showcasing a polished wooden table with geometric design on a concrete floor.

    LilDippa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Here's A Bar I Designed And Built For A Customer Over The Summer

    Woodworking project showcasing a modern bar with custom wood cabinets and blue LED lighting.

    RiansHandymanService Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    A Barn My Son And I Are Building. We Milled All Of The Timbers From Standing Dead Eastern Red Cedar

    Open wooden frame structure under construction, showcasing impressive woodworking projects.

    Jchap73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Hand Tool Cabinet

    A beautifully crafted wooden drawer showcases impressive woodworking skills.

    binarysmart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Carving Is Done, Now It Is Time To Stain It

    Intricate woodworking project in workshop showcasing detailed wood carving under bright light.

    KANTOR-WORKSHOP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Proudest Moment Yet

    Woodworking project showcasing a detailed wooden cabinet with vertical slats in a workshop setting.

    shy-guy711 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Walnut Vanity

    Elegant woodworking project featuring a wooden bathroom vanity with brass handles and twin sinks.

    OpusMagnificus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A Cherry Library I Built For My Wife A Few Years Ago

    Intricately crafted wooden bookshelf showcasing impressive woodworking details and design.

    ROB_IN_MN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Unintentional Moose

    Woodworking project showcasing a unique wooden shelf above a bed, holding books and decor items.

    Humpolak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Wooden Crossbody Handbags

    Hand holding a wooden box with a hinged lid, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    Barthezz_Brick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Coffee Table I Made My Dad For Christmas

    Intricate woodworking project featuring a layered wooden box with a natural finish on a textured surface.

    igivenofux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    First Time Making Shelves All By Myself. Not Perfect, But I’m Really Happy With How They Turned Out

    Modern woodworking project featuring stylish wooden shelves mounted on a wall above a chair.

    BigRonKillerRon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    The Slab Was Hiding For 30 Years Now Its A Round Table, Guess The Wood :)

    Round wooden table with cross-legged base, showcasing impressive woodworking craftsmanship.

    Nyarloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!