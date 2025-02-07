Before technology took over, people used to make everything they needed with their bare hands. Wood was one of the materials that humans harnessed early on to produce weapons, shelters, and furniture. Nowadays, this process has been overtaken by various machines to meet the high demand quickly. However, there are still some people who do woodworking projects as a hobby to clear their heads after a long day or week.Today we’re shining a light on their amazing works, with a whole list of them from the ‘Woodworking’ subreddit . Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that definitely deserve more appreciation.

#1 Plank! Honestly My Finest Work Yet. I Can't Stop Giggling At This Stupid Thing Share icon

#2 My New Wooden Monstera Sculpture Share icon

#3 Some Wands I Made This Week Share icon

We may have never realized it, but wood, something that constantly surrounds us, is one of the factors that drove advancements in civilizations. Once humans discovered their woodworking skills, they could hunt animals for food, clear land with axes to grow crops, and build boats, buildings, and furniture. In the Stone Age, humans already used stone and wood pieces as tools for hunting. As populations grew and the Bronze and Iron Ages came, woodwork was done with metal tools, which helped to shape wood into desired shapes for more advanced weapons, shelters, and tools, like metal axes, saws, and hammers.

#4 Cypress Wood And Stained Glass Bookends I Made With My Mom Share icon

#5 Wooden Boombox Present For My Brother Share icon

#6 My Most Recent Creation. Live Edge Guitar From Wood I Milled And Dried Myself! Share icon

This also allowed for more durable tools, which sped up processes like cutting down trees and veneering. New tools also led to inventions such as circular saws, cypress wood techniques, ploughs, and carts, which made people’s lives so much easier.

#7 Airplane Shelf For My Son Share icon

#8 Momma Bear And Three Cubs Share icon

#9 Some Wings I Made Out Of Pine Share icon

The more delicate art of woodworking started in Ancient Egypt around the time of the Iron Age. The civilization’s woodworkers were known for regularly advancing their craft and developing techniques for future generations. They even invented veneering, which allowed them to glue two pieces of wood together.

#10 I Built Some Lamps As Christmas Presents From Old Glas Bricks Share icon

#11 Second Floor Is Completed Share icon

#12 Finally Carved A Psyduck! Share icon

Ancient Egyptians were also the first to varnish their works, coating them in protective sealant to preserve them. Even though it’s not known what concoctions they used, they clearly worked, as many of their woodworks retrieved from tombs survive to this day.

#13 Have A Little More Sunshine In Your Day! Made Mostly From Reclaimed Barnwood Share icon

#14 Bullet Found While Planing A Black Walnut Board Share icon

#15 Dad Loved His Present. Here He Is In His Little Workshop With A Cot He’s Made For My Granddaughter Share icon

Similarly, early Chinese civilizations perfected and promoted the art of woodworking. The ancient Chinese contributed to it by finding precise measurements for making pots, tables, and other pieces of furniture. They also used bamboo to make their traditional roofing material to build ships, stools, and other decorative items. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Carved A Lapras Out Of Sapele And Walnut! Share icon

#17 Hello I'm From Bangladesh It's My Work Hand Carved Decorative Panel For Door Share icon

#18 Basket Weave End Grain Share icon

Those who nowadays practice Oriental woodworking, previously popular in ancient China, pride themselves on their skill of not using any electrical tools, nails, or glue to hold their creations together. This technique originally came from Japan, where they achieved excellent woodworking due to their invention of high-carbon steel tools early in history. Thin blades made them leaders in crafting round and curved objects.

#19 I Made A Credenza-Sideboard-Cabinet-Thing. Anyway, It's Made From Cherry And It Stores Dog Stuff Share icon

#20 A Birdhouse I Made A Few Months Ago Share icon

#21 Last Of The Gifts Are Done Share icon

The civilization of ancient Rome didn’t fall short with their skill of craftsmanship either. Woodworking was an important part of their economy and culture, so they put their engineering skills to use and developed complex creations like aqueducts and waterworks using wooden scaffolding, as well as watermills, catapults, and warships. While these works seem to be practical and protective, they are also responsible for some of the most beautiful and iconic furniture in history.

#22 A Doberman, Made Entirely From Unstained Wood Share icon

#23 Finished Shelf Share icon

#24 My First Time Building Bunk Beds Share icon

In the Middle Ages, carpenters and woodworkers prospered, as most buildings were constructed mostly out of wood. Even stone constructions had quite a few wooden elements. Woodworkers of the Middle Ages also had a keen eye for creating figurines and statues, some of which survive today.

#25 When A Potter Meets A Woodworker! Share icon

#26 Built A A Latern For My Girlfriend For Christmas Share icon

#27 Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster Share icon

Throughout history, woodworking has been a noble art passed down from generation to generation. It’s a highly valuable skill that people use today. While the tools and methods nowadays have made the whole process easier, the main principles have remained more or less the same.

#28 I Carved A Shark Share icon

#29 I Made A Decorative Wall Cabinet With A Pierced Carving Share icon

#30 Chef Knife Handle Share icon

#31 I Love It When A Plan In Your Head Comes Together Share icon

#32 Came Up With A Screwdriver Rack Design That Saves Horizontal Wall Space Share icon

#33 I Cut The Darkest Oak I Have Ever Seen. It’s Because Of A Fungus. In German It’s Called „leberreischling“ Share icon

#34 Made A Bag As My Final Project In High School And I Just Love It! Share icon

#35 Just Finished This White Oak Bed Frame For My Wife. How'd I Do? Share icon

#36 Practicing My Joints: Rounded Japanese Dovetail Share icon

#37 Walking Cane For My Dad Share icon

#38 Cherry Desk Share icon

#39 Made A Bed Out Of 6x6 Beams And A Pergola Bracket Kit Share icon

#40 First Desk Share icon

#41 Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Lamp Share icon

#42 Update: Finished My First Scroll Saw Project Share icon

#43 Walnut Dresser I Made For My Son Share icon

#44 Foureyes Inspired Desk Share icon

#45 Something My Dad Made. Scrollsaw And Drill. He's 97 Share icon

#46 Hand Carved In 1890 Share icon

#47 I Built This King Sized Bed And Nightstand Set Share icon

#48 Pen Storage Cabinet Share icon

#49 Walking Woman, Laminated Stair Divider Share icon

#50 My First Table Build Share icon

#51 Chair Prototype In Pine, Mistakes Were Made Share icon

#52 What Would You Charge For This? Share icon

#53 Why Buy A Boat When You Can Build One Share icon

#54 Not A Woodworker, Built My Wife A Bookshelf Share icon

#55 Kumiko - Fireworks Over Mount Fuji Share icon

#56 Looks Like Crap, But I Am Proud! Share icon

#57 Me, A 15 Year Old, Just Made This Bad Boy:) Share icon

#58 17f. Made This Table In School Share icon

#59 So My Brother Put Cutting Boards From Amazon On His Wishlist Share icon

#60 One Of My "A*shole Uncle" Gifts. Made A Wood Saw Made Of Wood Because I Plan On Burying His Giftcard In A Mold Of Sprayfoam And He Can Cut It Out Share icon

#61 Humble First Post - Walnut And Rattan Cabinet Share icon

#62 I Made Me Some Rocking Chairs From My Lumber Stash Share icon

#63 My First Attempt At A Build In Unit Share icon

#64 Not A Coffee Table Share icon

#65 Book Matched! Share icon

#66 Pavilion I Built Share icon

#67 Mirror Frame Inspired By Lotr. I Love It! Share icon

#68 Living Room Console Unit To Store The Kid’s Stuff Share icon

#69 Made A Lingerie Chest For My Wife's Birthday Share icon

#70 Hallway Cupboard I Made For My Shoes In Ash, Maple And Walnut Share icon

#71 My Process Making A Walnut And Brass Hood Share icon

#72 Made This Portrait Of A Sweet Pup, Without Any Stain, Paint, Or Dye Share icon

#73 My Son Loves LEGO, So I Built Him This Dresser Share icon

#74 My Almost 3 Year Old Daughter Asked For Her Own Toy Cutting Board. So I Had To Make Her Something Special Share icon

#75 My First Attempt At Stairs, Local Eucalyptus Share icon

#76 Almost Everything About This Toolbox Is Unnecessary And I’m Very Pleased With It Share icon

#77 Rate My Chair Share icon

#78 A Coffee Table I Made From Air Dried Walnut Share icon

#79 Here's A Bar I Designed And Built For A Customer Over The Summer Share icon

#80 A Barn My Son And I Are Building. We Milled All Of The Timbers From Standing Dead Eastern Red Cedar Share icon

#81 Hand Tool Cabinet Share icon

#82 Carving Is Done, Now It Is Time To Stain It Share icon

#83 My Proudest Moment Yet Share icon

#84 Walnut Vanity Share icon

#85 A Cherry Library I Built For My Wife A Few Years Ago Share icon

#86 Unintentional Moose Share icon

#87 Wooden Crossbody Handbags Share icon

#88 Coffee Table I Made My Dad For Christmas Share icon

#89 First Time Making Shelves All By Myself. Not Perfect, But I’m Really Happy With How They Turned Out Share icon