90 Impressive Woodworking Projects That Deserve Attention (New Pics)
Before technology took over, people used to make everything they needed with their bare hands. Wood was one of the materials that humans harnessed early on to produce weapons, shelters, and furniture. Nowadays, this process has been overtaken by various machines to meet the high demand quickly. However, there are still some people who do woodworking projects as a hobby to clear their heads after a long day or week.Today we’re shining a light on their amazing works, with a whole list of them from the ‘Woodworking’ subreddit. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that definitely deserve more appreciation.
Plank! Honestly My Finest Work Yet. I Can't Stop Giggling At This Stupid Thing
My New Wooden Monstera Sculpture
Some Wands I Made This Week
We may have never realized it, but wood, something that constantly surrounds us, is one of the factors that drove advancements in civilizations. Once humans discovered their woodworking skills, they could hunt animals for food, clear land with axes to grow crops, and build boats, buildings, and furniture.
In the Stone Age, humans already used stone and wood pieces as tools for hunting. As populations grew and the Bronze and Iron Ages came, woodwork was done with metal tools, which helped to shape wood into desired shapes for more advanced weapons, shelters, and tools, like metal axes, saws, and hammers.
Cypress Wood And Stained Glass Bookends I Made With My Mom
Wooden Boombox Present For My Brother
My Most Recent Creation. Live Edge Guitar From Wood I Milled And Dried Myself!
This also allowed for more durable tools, which sped up processes like cutting down trees and veneering. New tools also led to inventions such as circular saws, cypress wood techniques, ploughs, and carts, which made people’s lives so much easier.
Airplane Shelf For My Son
Momma Bear And Three Cubs
Some Wings I Made Out Of Pine
The more delicate art of woodworking started in Ancient Egypt around the time of the Iron Age. The civilization’s woodworkers were known for regularly advancing their craft and developing techniques for future generations. They even invented veneering, which allowed them to glue two pieces of wood together.
I Built Some Lamps As Christmas Presents From Old Glas Bricks
Second Floor Is Completed
Finally Carved A Psyduck!
Ancient Egyptians were also the first to varnish their works, coating them in protective sealant to preserve them. Even though it’s not known what concoctions they used, they clearly worked, as many of their woodworks retrieved from tombs survive to this day.
Have A Little More Sunshine In Your Day! Made Mostly From Reclaimed Barnwood
Bullet Found While Planing A Black Walnut Board
Dad Loved His Present. Here He Is In His Little Workshop With A Cot He’s Made For My Granddaughter
Similarly, early Chinese civilizations perfected and promoted the art of woodworking. The ancient Chinese contributed to it by finding precise measurements for making pots, tables, and other pieces of furniture. They also used bamboo to make their traditional roofing material to build ships, stools, and other decorative items.
Carved A Lapras Out Of Sapele And Walnut!
Hello I'm From Bangladesh It's My Work Hand Carved Decorative Panel For Door
Basket Weave End Grain
Those who nowadays practice Oriental woodworking, previously popular in ancient China, pride themselves on their skill of not using any electrical tools, nails, or glue to hold their creations together. This technique originally came from Japan, where they achieved excellent woodworking due to their invention of high-carbon steel tools early in history. Thin blades made them leaders in crafting round and curved objects.
I Made A Credenza-Sideboard-Cabinet-Thing. Anyway, It's Made From Cherry And It Stores Dog Stuff
A Birdhouse I Made A Few Months Ago
Last Of The Gifts Are Done
The civilization of ancient Rome didn’t fall short with their skill of craftsmanship either. Woodworking was an important part of their economy and culture, so they put their engineering skills to use and developed complex creations like aqueducts and waterworks using wooden scaffolding, as well as watermills, catapults, and warships. While these works seem to be practical and protective, they are also responsible for some of the most beautiful and iconic furniture in history.
A Doberman, Made Entirely From Unstained Wood
Finished Shelf
My First Time Building Bunk Beds
In the Middle Ages, carpenters and woodworkers prospered, as most buildings were constructed mostly out of wood. Even stone constructions had quite a few wooden elements. Woodworkers of the Middle Ages also had a keen eye for creating figurines and statues, some of which survive today.
When A Potter Meets A Woodworker!
Built A A Latern For My Girlfriend For Christmas
Long Time Lurker, First Time Poster
Throughout history, woodworking has been a noble art passed down from generation to generation. It’s a highly valuable skill that people use today. While the tools and methods nowadays have made the whole process easier, the main principles have remained more or less the same.
I Carved A Shark
I Made A Decorative Wall Cabinet With A Pierced Carving
Chef Knife Handle
I Love It When A Plan In Your Head Comes Together
Came Up With A Screwdriver Rack Design That Saves Horizontal Wall Space
I Cut The Darkest Oak I Have Ever Seen. It’s Because Of A Fungus. In German It’s Called „leberreischling“
Made A Bag As My Final Project In High School And I Just Love It!
Just Finished This White Oak Bed Frame For My Wife. How'd I Do?
Practicing My Joints: Rounded Japanese Dovetail
Walking Cane For My Dad
Cherry Desk
Made A Bed Out Of 6x6 Beams And A Pergola Bracket Kit
First Desk
Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Lamp
Update: Finished My First Scroll Saw Project
Walnut Dresser I Made For My Son
Foureyes Inspired Desk
Something My Dad Made. Scrollsaw And Drill. He's 97
Hand Carved In 1890
I Built This King Sized Bed And Nightstand Set
Pen Storage Cabinet
Walking Woman, Laminated Stair Divider
My First Table Build
Chair Prototype In Pine, Mistakes Were Made
What Would You Charge For This?
Why Buy A Boat When You Can Build One
Not A Woodworker, Built My Wife A Bookshelf
Kumiko - Fireworks Over Mount Fuji
Looks Like Crap, But I Am Proud!
