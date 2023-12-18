ADVERTISEMENT

From inner thoughts and feelings to bizarre and sometimes dark scenarios, Mark Rosner is a comic artist who is not afraid to experiment. He also embraces different types of drawing styles, which, as Mark said himself, "have the lowest barrier to entry."

His unique ideas and stories have gained a big following on Instagram, which today reaches over 120K. Rosner’s comics often revolve around macabre themes and explore the darker side of human nature. His characters are depicted in familiar or sometimes surreal settings, and his stories have a twisted and often unexpected ending.

So, if you are not yet familiar with this artist's work, you are in for a treat!

