From inner thoughts and feelings to bizarre and sometimes dark scenarios, Mark Rosner is a comic artist who is not afraid to experiment. He also embraces different types of drawing styles, which, as Mark said himself, "have the lowest barrier to entry."

His unique ideas and stories have gained a big following on Instagram, which today reaches over 120K. Rosner’s comics often revolve around macabre themes and explore the darker side of human nature. His characters are depicted in familiar or sometimes surreal settings, and his stories have a twisted and often unexpected ending.

So, if you are not yet familiar with this artist's work, you are in for a treat!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Bored Panda reached out to the artist to learn more about the beginning of HotPaper comics. Mark shared his story: “I started making comics once my depression started getting better. It's not that the comics helped, more that I felt well enough to make them. Just so happened to be at a point in my life when I had enough free time to draw comics. I saw someone posting a comic a day on Reddit, their goal was to do that for 100 days. I said that's something I could do too. Once I started, I never really stopped.”
#2

#3

Mark uses comics as a way to express himself. We were curious how he decides what to share with his audience and what to keep more personal.

“I make comedy-based comics cause that's what I like to read. From time to time, I'll have a thought or feeling I wanna share. If I think it might help someone feel less alone I'll make a comic out of it. It's also a nice change of pace for my readers. It's nice to not box yourself in, telling yourself what kind of art you can or can't do,” wrote Mark.

#4

#5

Previously, Mark mentioned that he usually drafts several versions of a comic. The artist shared how he picks the one to develop further and whether the audience's likely reaction affects his choice.

“I make a lot of drafts but ultimately decide on gut feeling alone. I also ask my artist friends, who make me laugh for input. If they say it works, I'll turn the idea into a full comic. Sometimes I'll join a trend if I enjoy it myself, but I try to keep that to a minimum so I don't turn into a fad,” explained Mark.
#6

#7

Since Mark's comics often resonate with a wide audience, we were wondering how social media influences what he creates and shares. Mark responded: “Social media definitely dictates a lot of how I make comics. Mostly the format. Always short and easy to understand. Sometimes I'll get caught up in numbers and try chasing a trend, but I'm lucky enough to never completely succumb to what the numbers dictate.”

And lastly, Mark added: “Hope my comics make people laugh and that they can use my art to connect with others.”
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

Funny thing is, it probably said "Whale" - cause you know, Orcas and such.

#21

#22

Elden Ring and Dark Souls player. Can confirm. In fact, can just confirm... XP

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

