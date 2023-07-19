Martin Rosner is a rather popular artist on Instagram: over the years, he has amassed a considerable amount of 119K followers with his uniquely dark and peculiar comics. His distinctive approach and creative narratives have placed him in the spotlight among the social media platform's art community. Rosner's work frequently delves into grim themes and scrutinizes the more somber aspects of humanity. The environments he puts his characters in are often surreal, with narratives that tend to conclude in unexpected and twisted ways.

"I always wanted to create and comics have the lowest barrier to entry. You just need a pen and paper.

I treat the creative process as a job. I sit down, write out three drafts that don't have to be funny, good, or make sense, and work from there. It gets me over the road bump that everything I make has to be perfect," Martin told Bored Panda in his latest interview.

If you'd love to see more of Rosner's work, make sure to click here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook