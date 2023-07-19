Artist Makes Comics That Are Cringeworthy But In The Best Way Possible, And Here Are The Newest 32 Comics
Martin Rosner is a rather popular artist on Instagram: over the years, he has amassed a considerable amount of 119K followers with his uniquely dark and peculiar comics. His distinctive approach and creative narratives have placed him in the spotlight among the social media platform's art community. Rosner's work frequently delves into grim themes and scrutinizes the more somber aspects of humanity. The environments he puts his characters in are often surreal, with narratives that tend to conclude in unexpected and twisted ways.
"I always wanted to create and comics have the lowest barrier to entry. You just need a pen and paper.
I treat the creative process as a job. I sit down, write out three drafts that don't have to be funny, good, or make sense, and work from there. It gets me over the road bump that everything I make has to be perfect," Martin told Bored Panda in his latest interview.
If you'd love to see more of Rosner's work, make sure to click here, here, here, here, here, and here.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
I've been guilty of doing this. It took me a long while to realise the other person was wanting to help you out and by dismissing them it often hurt them in a small way. Accepting help, even if you don't need it, can help both parties in many ways.
The true tragedy of the Titan situation is the 19-year-old kid who died on that thing because he wanted to please his dad. :(
Is this what happened to our Headless Roach?? :(
If you haven't read this story ("The Metamorphosis" by Franz Kafka), I recommend checking it out. It's a bit heavy, and pretty srs bsns, but a great story overall.
Hi, Mom! I didn't know you were in this comic with me! :DDDDD :'D
So the anäl probe isn't compulsory then?
Yep. Don't look at my Steam games list... 525 games and I've probably played like 15 of 'em XD ...oh wait what's that? an early access game that just got released??? ::purchases it::
I feel like this right now in regards to drawing. I was too depressed to draw for quite a few years, and now that I'm trying to get back into it, I look at the empty page and hear all these same thoughts... I KNOW how I used to draw, but I can no longer remember HOW... and it's... frustrating, to say the least XD