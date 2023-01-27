Martin Rosner, a talented artist, is back to showcase his latest comics at Bored Panda. His comics, known as 'Hot Pepper', are a reflection of contemporary black humor. They are witty and fun, and are sure to give you unexpected twists that you'll love.

Martin was inspired to create comics during a difficult time in his life. He struggled with severe depression for two years and even dropped out of college twice. But with the help of therapy, medication, and a lot of self-work, he was able to turn his life around and start creating comics as a form of self-expression and healing. Today, he continues to produce comics that not only entertain but also offer a glimpse into his personal journey.

If you'd love to see Martin's previous work, make sure to check out parts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 here on Bored Panda!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

14points
POST
#2

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

13points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm up to at least +1,000,000 GOOD BOY.

1
1point
reply
#3

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

11points
POST
#4

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

11points
POST
#5

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

11points
POST
#6

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

11points
POST
#7

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

8points
POST
#8

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

8points
POST
#9

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

7points
POST
#10

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

7points
POST
#11

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

6points
POST
#12

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

5points
POST
#13

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#14

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

5points
POST
#15

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

5points
POST
#16

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

5points
POST
#17

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
#18

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
#19

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
#20

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
#22

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

4points
POST
#23

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

3points
POST
#24

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

3points
POST
#25

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

3points
POST
#26

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

3points
POST
#27

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#28

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#29

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#30

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#32

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#33

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

2points
POST
#34

36 New Hilarious Comics With Black Humor And Unexpected Twists By Martin Rosner

martin_rosner Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!