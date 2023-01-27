Martin Rosner, a talented artist, is back to showcase his latest comics at Bored Panda. His comics, known as 'Hot Pepper', are a reflection of contemporary black humor. They are witty and fun, and are sure to give you unexpected twists that you'll love.

Martin was inspired to create comics during a difficult time in his life. He struggled with severe depression for two years and even dropped out of college twice. But with the help of therapy, medication, and a lot of self-work, he was able to turn his life around and start creating comics as a form of self-expression and healing. Today, he continues to produce comics that not only entertain but also offer a glimpse into his personal journey.

