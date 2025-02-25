ADVERTISEMENT

Cuts and reductions are a trend these days, even when it comes to coffee. For example, Starbucks recently announced major changes to its menu starting March 4, including removing as many as 13 drinks. So if you find your favorite drink on the list, hurry up and enjoy it today—you only have a week left to taste it, and then it sinks into coffee oblivion.

In fact, of course, not only is the menu being cut, but the company will introduce some new items and recommend acceptable alternatives to the drinks subject to the cuts. Perhaps we will like them even more. But damn, the conservative in me still suffers, especially when it comes to the Honey Almondmilk Flat White…

Starbucks plans to cut 13 drinks from its menu in March to make it more efficient

Image credits: Darien Law / Flickr (not the actual photo)

The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Brian Niccol, during a first-quarter 2025 earnings video

Changes come to any company sooner or later, and you should always consider the efficiency of your existing products. I don’t know if Starbucks has its own Department Of Ground Coffee Efficiency, but be that as it may, during a first-quarter 2025 earnings video, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the upcoming changes to the menu.

“We’ve taken steps to refocus the business, our mission and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company,” Niccol explained. “We have to clear the noise out in both food and beverage menus. That opens the door for better innovation that will hopefully resonate even more so for our customers.” So, starting March 4, you will no longer find 13 drinks on the menu.

Image credits: Ejov Igor / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So, here’s the full cut list with suggested alternative options

The company’s specialists thoroughly analyzed the sales of different drinks over the years and identified those that were not so popular. However, Starbucks offers existing or future alternatives to literally each of them. So, here’s the cut list (with alternative options in parentheses):

Iced Matcha Lemonade (Green Tea Lemonade)

Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino (Coffee Frappuccino)

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino (Mocha Frappuccino)

Java Chip Frappuccino (Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino)

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie

Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino (Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or Strawberry Frappuccino)

White Hot Chocolate (Hot Chocolate could be modified with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce)

Royal English Breakfast Latte (London Fog Latte)

Honey Almondmilk Flat White (Flat White)

Image credits: QUI NGUYEN / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The upcoming menu change is part of a larger longtime strategy of simplifying drink and food offerings

All the changes that are taking place are part of one large-scale Back to Starbucks plan, which involves simplifying and reducing the menu and returning to the basics. As part of the implementation of this plan, about a third of the existing drink and food offerings will disappear from the menu by the end of this year. Will this let the coffee chain return to its former glory? We’ll see…

The official press release claims that Starbucks is going to literally weed out everything unnecessary and focus on what has always distinguished it as “a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas.” The idea is commendable, and since the company perhaps reached a revenue plateau in 2024 after a decade of growth, it looks quite reasonable.

Image credits: Starbucks Coffee Company

The cut will mostly affect different Frappuccino options as they make up 8 out of the 13 drinks on the list

And what about the people’s reactions? Someone analyzed the cut list in detail, noting that the loss of as many as eight Frappuccino options could cost the company a lost fight for the younger generation. “Without these frozen options, they won’t establish brand loyalty to Starbucks,” one of the commenters assumed. However, the responders are almost certain that the company’s analysts have foreseen everything.

Many people are simply mourning their favorite drinks that are being cut. Some even threatened to stop going to Starbucks altogether—because why do we need a world in which there is no more Java chip frappe? On the other hand, some folks do believe that many will now become healthier without a couple of extra spoons of sugar in their coffee. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this Starbucks initiative?

People in the comments were very divided—from giving a shoutout for making things simple to mourning their favorite drinks

