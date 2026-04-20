“This Eyeliner Won’t Run Around Like Your Man”: 77 Hilarious Amazon Reviews That Deserve 5 Stars
Be honest, Pandas: how many products do you actually review after you get that pesky email in your inbox? If you have no complaints, you probably don't even bother, right? Well, it's not just you: about 45% to 52% of consumers usually post online reviews.
People rely on them to know whether a product is good, but some reviewers on Amazon take it to the next level. Some approach the Amazon review like a stand-up routine and bring their comedy A-game. We've collected some of the funniest and most creative reviews from Amazon that we could find and present them here for your entertainment. And, perhaps, future purchase decisions?
This post may include affiliate links.
Nice Guess
No Complaints
Lookin Good
He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!
Just Saw This Today On A Teeth Whitening System
Turning A Bad Situation Into A Good Review?
Dammit Chapman
They Worked Great
That Cuts Deep
We Can All Relate To Perry
Well, I’m Glad He Found What He’s Looking For
Amazon Review For A Fog Machine
It’s A Trap!
Not Sure If This Counts But It’s Pretty Wholesome
Review On Fake Teeth
I Love When Reviewers Post Photos
Definitely Works Well
Great
Cannot Stop Laughing
Shoe Waterproofer: Not Intended For Crocs Apparently
Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews
This Review Was On A Pack Of Hanes Boxer Briefs
This Precious Review For A Cat Pillow
Finally Found One In The Wild
A Review For Spoons
Leah Gets Some Motivation
Sugar Free Gummy Bears
Was Just Looking For The Perfect Wednesday Addams Dress And Came Across This Gem
As Soon As I Started Looking For Googly Eyes, I Knew The Reviews Would End Up Here
Daily Activities
Bear Casually Roaming Around Your Property
How Dare They Include That Extra Large Lower Case A Instead Of A D
I Was Searching For A Mannequin Head On Amazon
This Amazon Review For A $35k Sony Projector
What
Whaat
Is his gf 10 or was she acting 10 years old?
The item was a My Neighbour Totoro lamp…