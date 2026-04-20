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Be honest, Pandas: how many products do you actually review after you get that pesky email in your inbox? If you have no complaints, you probably don't even bother, right? Well, it's not just you: about 45% to 52% of consumers usually post online reviews.

People rely on them to know whether a product is good, but some reviewers on Amazon take it to the next level. Some approach the Amazon review like a stand-up routine and bring their comedy A-game. We've collected some of the funniest and most creative reviews from Amazon that we could find and present them here for your entertainment. And, perhaps, future purchase decisions?