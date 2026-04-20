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Be honest, Pandas: how many products do you actually review after you get that pesky email in your inbox? If you have no complaints, you probably don't even bother, right? Well, it's not just you: about 45% to 52% of consumers usually post online reviews.

People rely on them to know whether a product is good, but some reviewers on Amazon take it to the next level. Some approach the Amazon review like a stand-up routine and bring their comedy A-game. We've collected some of the funniest and most creative reviews from Amazon that we could find and present them here for your entertainment. And, perhaps, future purchase decisions?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nice Guess

Amazon review meme showing an inflatable bed mistaken for an ice cream sandwich with a one-star rating.

Debatsy Report

12points
POST
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    #2

    No Complaints

    Black steel casket with white interior and silver handles shown in an Amazon product listing with customer review.

    Neurotix__ Report

    12points
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    #3

    Lookin Good

    Pregnant woman in white dress and man wearing dress for funny pregnancy announcement Amazon review.

    unkindlylake05 Report

    11points
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    #4

    He Looks Just Like Ed Sheeran!

    Five-star Amazon review with humorous text and side-by-side images of a man and a yellow cat plush toy.

    churoes Report

    11points
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    #5

    Just Saw This Today On A Teeth Whitening System

    Screenshot of a 5-star verified Amazon review praising a product with a humorous comment.

    NVLVS Report

    10points
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    #6

    Turning A Bad Situation Into A Good Review?

    Amazon customer review praising long-lasting eyeliner that stays perfect despite tears and emotional stress.

    refresh2glow Report

    10points
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    #7

    Dammit Chapman

    Review of How to Win Friends & Influence People highlighting a humorous take on eyeliner that won’t run like your man.

    ImaginaryWagons Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    They Worked Great

    Five-star verified purchase review highlighting fun and easy use, praising quality of product in Amazon customer feedback.

    bigbugburger Report

    9points
    POST
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    #9

    That Cuts Deep

    Amazon customer review of scissors praising sharpness and precision in a humorous verified purchase comment.

    quiietuptown Report

    9points
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    #10

    We Can All Relate To Perry

    Verified five-star Amazon review humorously questioning purchase of eyeliner with no friends to play with.

    alexx859 Report

    9points
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    #11

    Well, I’m Glad He Found What He’s Looking For

    Screenshot of a hilarious Amazon review in a list of 5-star reviews for eyeliner that won’t run.

    bandcampconfessions Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Amazon Review For A Fog Machine

    Raccoon lying on a wooden deck near a fog machine, with purple light highlighting the scene for hilarious Amazon reviews.

    Chickenfrizz2 Report

    8points
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    #13

    It’s A Trap!

    Review of a super comfortable bean bag that traps farts, shared in hilarious Amazon reviews that deserve five stars.

    ReasonablyRetro Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Not Sure If This Counts But It’s Pretty Wholesome

    Five-star Amazon review praising eyeliner product with a smiling man taking a selfie by a river in nature.

    gocrazygostupid Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Review On Fake Teeth

    Black bat covered in small white objects, featured in a humorous Amazon review about eyeliner that won’t run.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Love When Reviewers Post Photos

    Person humorously inside a large cat box with a five-star review, highlighting roomy and spacious design.

    F-this Report

    8points
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    #17

    Definitely Works Well

    Hilarious Amazon review about a silent eyeliner that won’t run, praised for humor and 5-star rating.

    titi28044 Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    Great

    Older man wearing glasses gives a four-star Amazon review with a verified purchase for eyeliner that won’t run.

    overandover86 Report

    8points
    POST
    lmappleton65 avatar
    Witch with a B
    Witch with a B
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    249 people found this helpful?!?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Cannot Stop Laughing

    Funny Amazon review of a product with a tiny hole, meant for one eye, shown worn by a person in a white mask.

    fiore589 Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    Shoe Waterproofer: Not Intended For Crocs Apparently

    Negative Amazon review with photo of worn blue Crocs, highlighting waterproofing failure in a hilarious product critique.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews

    Screenshot of 64 customer reviews with 3.7 star rating and a top 5-star verified review about eyeliner durability.

    -Timothy Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    This Review Was On A Pack Of Hanes Boxer Briefs

    Verified purchase review with five stars describing comfort and fit, related to hilarious Amazon eyeliner reviews.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #23

    This Precious Review For A Cat Pillow

    Cat wrapped in a soft blanket on a bed with cozy decor illustrating hilarious Amazon reviews of eyeliner.

    _Nilbog_Milk_ Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    Finally Found One In The Wild

    Man leaning horizontally against a wall showing strong traction, illustrating a hilarious Amazon review concept.

    laaplandros Report

    7points
    POST
    #25

    A Review For Spoons

    Amazon review showing a humorous comment on spoon-shaped spoons, featured in eyeliner funny reviews article.

    vaxgyarados Report

    7points
    POST
    #26

    Leah Gets Some Motivation

    Amazon review showing a broken scale humorously described as motivating, featured in hilarious Amazon reviews that deserve 5 stars.

    deaf_musiclover Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    Sugar Free Gummy Bears

    Amazon review praising sugar free gummies as delicious and worth the pain with 5 stars and verified purchase status.

    _sheepfrog_ Report

    7points
    POST
    #28

    Was Just Looking For The Perfect Wednesday Addams Dress And Came Across This Gem

    Man in Eleven Halloween costume standing outdoors, related to hilarious Amazon reviews of long-lasting eyeliner products.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #29

    As Soon As I Started Looking For Googly Eyes, I Knew The Reviews Would End Up Here

    Man wearing VR goggles with googly eyes and Roomba vacuum with googly eyes, part of hilarious Amazon reviews.

    KeeperOfCarl Report

    7points
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    #30

    Daily Activities

    Photo showing worn sandals and feet with mud stains, illustrating a funny Amazon review about product durability and daily activity.

    nyssarenee Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    Bear Casually Roaming Around Your Property

    Black bear near porch at night, illustrating security needs, complementing hilarious Amazon eyeliner reviews with five stars.

    limboARM Report

    7points
    POST
    #32

    How Dare They Include That Extra Large Lower Case A Instead Of A D

    Amazon review screenshot showing a funny missing letter error in party balloons, featured in hilarious Amazon reviews.

    OmegaX3 Report

    7points
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    #33

    I Was Searching For A Mannequin Head On Amazon

    Funny Amazon review titled Great head, detailing a quirky story about talking to a mannequin head while sewing a skin suit.

    goodgollygopher Report

    7points
    POST
    #34

    This Amazon Review For A $35k Sony Projector

    Amazon review screenshot for a high-end projector praising quality and value, highlighted in hilarious eyeliner reviews article.

    FordBeWithYou Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    What

    Amazon review praising eyeliner that won’t run, highlighting longevity and smudge-proof qualities in humorous style.

    darbsquire Report

    6points
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    #36

    Whaat

    Verified Amazon review from the United Kingdom praising a gift, featuring a 5-star rating and positive customer feedback.

    Is his gf 10 or was she acting 10 years old?

    The item was a My Neighbour Totoro lamp…

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #37

    One Of The Best Amazon Reviews

    Screenshot of a hilarious Amazon review for a durable giant inflatable beach ball with 5-star ratings.

    uniicaxoxo Report

    6points
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    #38

    Amazing They Love It

    Three cats playing on a tall cat tree near a window in a living room, featured in a hilarious Amazon review.

    ChocolatePain Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    Was Browsing Safety Razors As A Christmas Gift And Found This Gem

    Amazon reviews showing hilarious feedback and high ratings for a long-lasting eyeliner that won’t run or smudge.

    BossFeather3670 Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    Furby

    Funny Amazon review excerpt with 5-star rating praising a Furby’s quirky and entertaining behavior.

    Computer_Particular Report

    6points
    POST
    #41

    Don't Electrocute Yourself

    Power outlet surge protector with multiple plugs and USB ports, shown with a review about surprising electrical shutdown.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    #42

    Review For Fiber Pills

    Amazon review of a product praised for its effectiveness, featured in hilarious eyeliner reviews that deserve 5 stars.

    ThreeFingeredTypist Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Look At This Photograph

    Man in a blonde wig holding a framed photo showing a recursive image, related to funny Amazon reviews and eyeliner humor.

    litheartist Report

    6points
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    #44

    “It’s Lube, Not Much More To Say”

    Amazon customer review with five stars praising a product, mentioning good lube and humorous body sliding comment.

    j_miles Report

    6points
    POST
    #45

    Perhaps Rethink Shipping?

    Negative Amazon review of a product with a photo, part of hilarious Amazon reviews featuring eyeliner that won’t run.

    DarkWaiter Report

    6points
    POST
    #46

    The Earplugs Work

    Amazon review of an ear plug with five stars, praising its effectiveness and humor in blocking sound.

    thusiast Report

    6points
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    #47

    Found This On A Burt’s Bees Lipstick

    Black cat comfortably sitting inside a cardboard box, featured in hilarious Amazon reviews of long-lasting eyeliner.

    cpok26 Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    (Exercise Leggings) Forget Pockets That Are Big Enough To Hold A Phone. This Woman Is My Spirit Animal

    Close-up of a person wearing comfy lounge pants with a wine bottle fitting perfectly in the pocket, showcasing product review.

    catshealmysoul Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    Found This Review For A Bikini Trimmer

    Amazon review with a five-star rating showing a toddler's unique hairstyle, highlighting hilarious product feedback.

    neuroticdynamite Report

    6points
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    #50

    Just Some Extra Flavor

    Amazon customer review showing a one-star rating and complaint about package covered in teriyaki sauce.

    gamma111 Report

    6points
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    #51

    Toddler Rages Against The Machine

    Toddler struggling to open fridge secured with a lock, illustrating strong child safety that won’t run like eyeliner.

    MrsToneZone Report

    6points
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    #52

    Poor Teddy

    Amazon review showing a stretched 6 feet teddy bear with a complaint about false advertising and poor product quality.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #53

    I Just Wanted To Know If Meow Mix Was Good For My Cat

    Amazon review screenshot showing a 5-star rating and feedback on product quality and affordability.

    tarynlannister Report

    6points
    POST
    #54

    Amazon Review Of Cereal Marshmallows

    Amazon review of marshmallow cereal with humorous comments, featured in eyeliner hilarious Amazon reviews SEO content.

    ajsmith0429 Report

    6points
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    #55

    Thirst-Quenching Review For A Bidet On Amazon

    Amazon review praising a unique and efficient drinking fountain with multiple nozzles for versatile use.

    quadraticfunk Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Found This One While Looking For Hot Sauces On Amazon

    Funny Amazon eyeliner review with a witty comment about durability and a humorous personal story.

    gh0stbby Report

    6points
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    #57

    How Flat Are Those Pillows?

    Amazon review screenshot with a humorous comment about very flat pillows, related to funny Amazon reviews.

    sweetjlo Report

    5points
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    #58

    The In-Laws Still Haven’t Visited Since. 10/10 Purchase

    Verified Amazon review showing a neon inverted cross sign described as a bold eyeliner alternative that won’t run.

    Ok-Still-3333 Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Very Efficient Knife

    Five-star customer review with bandaged thumb showing efficiency of a cutter, highlighting hilarious Amazon reviews of eyeliner.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    "I Should Have Picked A Different Color"

    Person wearing blush pink leggings indoors with a review mentioning soft fabric and color fit issues, related to Amazon reviews.

    AzuriteFalc0n Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    Herb Garden Is Seriously Nice Stuff

    Five-star Amazon review screenshot showing a humorous customer comment for eyeliner that won’t run around.

    pjoni Report

    5points
    POST
    #62

    In The Reviews For A Weighted Blanket

    Amazon review screenshot of a 1-star purchase with a humorous complaint about relationship impact, from user Alexis.

    almaupsides Report

    5points
    POST
    #63

    Gift Priorities

    Five-star verified Amazon review praising a unique plum wine with dry, smooth, and sweet flavors, worth every penny.

    ScarlettFailFox Report

    5points
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    #64

    This Review I Just Found For A Pack Of 60 Hair Scrunchies

    Person wearing a colorful scrunchie-covered horn and red fabric outfit with drawn-on eyes, related to eyeliner reviews.

    lovebuggox Report

    5points
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    #65

    It Just Ain’t Right

    Man sitting on a mustard yellow couch in a casual shirt with a humorous Amazon eyeliner review overlay.

    ToBeReadOutLoud Report

    5points
    POST
    #66

    Review For A Waffle Maker On Amazon

    Amazon review screenshot criticizing a slow waffle maker, part of hilarious Amazon reviews that deserve 5 stars.

    Whiekwu_PlayzTTV Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    3 Stars

    Customer review on Amazon showing broken candle glass despite secure packaging, featured in hilarious eyeliner reviews.

    niorbb Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    Jesus

    Amazon customer review highlighting an eyeliner product that worked great and solved the problem effectively.

    Sherry_Brandt Report

    4points
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    #69

    50 Lb Pound Of Play Sand Is Heavy And Makes For Great Revenge!

    Amazon review screenshot showing a humorous five-star comment about a heavy product and delivery experience.

    Orange_Prius Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    I Checked Out The Reviews For A Dress I Was Going To Buy. I Didn’t Expect This!

    Amazon customer five-star review with humorous recommendation for a red XL dress by World's Worst Mom.

    eastcoastme Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    Much More Comfortable With My Purchase Now

    Amazon review screenshot showing a humorous 5-star rating for a bucket with features and comfort grip.

    cyan_mik Report

    4points
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    #72

    I Had Such A Bad Week That I’m Trying To See The Bright Side Of It

    Customer review with five stars showing phone case durability, relevant to hilarious Amazon reviews of eyeliner that won’t run.

    M88L8 Report

    4points
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    #73

    I Was Looking For A Simple Night Light For The Bathroom And I Found This Gem Of A Review. I Found My Night Light

    Text review of a night light discussing energy saving and usability, featured in hilarious Amazon reviews.

    LilBoneNugget Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    Thanks Sirlaughsalot, I'll Keep That In Mind

    Amazon review screenshots showing a durable mask with straps and a creative customer hack to add a drinking hole.

    Prior_Eggplant7930 Report

    4points
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    #75

    An Amazon Review For A Food Thermometer

    Customer review showing a failed product melted after heat exposure, related to hilarious Amazon reviews and eyeliner keywords.

    landlordslizard Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    For Amazon Basic Maxi Pads

    Funny Amazon review text about oversized pads emphasizing humor and period protection, related to eyeliner that won’t run.

    That1weirdperson Report

    4points
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    #77

    It Be Like That

    Five-star Amazon review screenshot with a humorous and emotional comment about a product and breakup experience.

    Arboristador Report

    3points
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