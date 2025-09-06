ADVERTISEMENT

More than 75 million people use it. They're bagging great deals, making money, and of course, playing their part in the circular economy.

Vinted is the name. Digital thrifting is the game. It's a haven for second-hand fashion lovers. A place to get your paws on vintage leather jackets, designer heels, clutch purses and more luxury for less price.

But behind the feel-good mix of sustainability and style lies a whole other world. It's wild, it's chaotic and it has nothing to do with the clothes. The real drama is hiding in the DMs. And every now and again, it comes to light in the form of a screenshot, to be shared for all the world to see.

There's actually an online community dedicated to discussing everything to do with buying and selling on Vinted across the world. And it seems for every smooth transaction, there's some unhinged conversation going on behind the scenes. Or some legendary listing that leaves someone's jaw on the floor.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most WTF Vinted moments ever to be spotted on the platform. Some of the posts might leave you speechless while others could have you cry-laughing into the cashmere sweater you just bought online. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote voting. You can also read about the interesting back story behind Vinted and you'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Genuinely Didn't Know What To Say

Chat conversation on online selling about waist and length measurements with a photo of pants label showing size details.

CalFromManc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Vinted took the world by storm a few years ago. It's Lithuania's first "unicorn." In case you're wondering, that's not a mythical horse-like animal, but rather tech speak for a private start-up with a valuation of at least $1billion.

The online thrift shop had been around for a while before it gained traction. It was the brainchild of then 22-year-old Milda Mitkute and her friend, Justas Janauskas. In 2008, Mitkute bumped into Janauskas at a house party. She told her friend that she was moving and wanted to clear out her closet. Janauskas happened to have programming experience.

"Two weeks later, they launched a website to sell 100 items of Mitkute’s clothing," reports the Guardian. "It was an amateur effort; initially, they forgot to include a 'buy' button."
RELATED:
    #2

    That Old Trick

    Chat messages negotiating a price for a Stone Island lilac beanie showing wild Vinted posts in online selling drama.

    PM_ME_WOOBIES Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    When Men Think It’s Tinder (No Personal Info)

    Screenshot of a wild Vinted chat showing unhinged online selling behavior and inappropriate messages from a buyer.

    xiaoxingchen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Mitkute says that, for her parents in Soviet Lithuania, “you bought second-hand because you didn’t have money”. Today, it's a different story. “Our mission is to make second-hand the first choice globally,” says Vinted’s CEO, Adam Jay, who himself is a Vinted user.

    While Vinted grew a lot in Lithuania in the early days, it would be a while before the company really made waves. Mitkute and Janauskas could barely afford their server bills, reports the Guardian. But that all changed in 2011, when Lithuanian businessman Mantas Mikuckas came on board as an angel investor.
    #4

    What On Earth Is Going On 💀💀

    Chat conversation screenshots showing an intense negotiation over silver heeled shoes in a wild Vinted online selling post.

    Dodgydogsonbikes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christina_herwartz avatar
    Dolevaal
    Dolevaal
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair all that hun, love etc would annoy me too. Yes I know thats not the point.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Buyer Won’t Give 5 Stars Because I Can’t Control The Weather

    User comment with star rating showing confusion about missing item, highlighting wild Vinted posts in online selling chaos.

    PretendSea123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Why Are Buyers Like This??

    Screenshot of a wild Vinted post showing a buyer impatiently demanding shipped shoes from a seller.

    jxstsage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The businessman reportedly said, "Guys, do you understand what you have created?" And the founders responded by saying, "Yes, it’s a platform for girls to sell items."

    "No," said Mikuckas, "It’s much bigger.’” And he was right.

    Today, Vinted has over 75 million users, is backed by a number of venture capital funds, and has made Mitkute a household name in Lithuania and further afield.
    #7

    User Didn't Drop The Ball On Feedback

    Screenshot of a Vinted review sharing a simple transaction with a ball, highlighting the unhinged nature of online selling posts.

    Kokukobei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Messages About Underwear

    Chat conversation on Vinted where buyer asks about item availability and condition in online selling.

    luceratops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Came Across A Really Interesting Way Of Presenting Clothes And Wanted To Share

    Unhinged online selling showing animals wearing shirts and jackets in a wild Vinted post compilation.

    Ok_Programmer1625 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As this listicle proves, the platform is not devoid of drama. And disputes are Vinted's curse, or main appeal, depending on how you look at it, reports the Guardian.

    "The Instagram account @DMDrama documents fraught and often hilarious Vinted interactions to its 617,000 followers," reveals the media outlet. "Highlights include a potential buyer who offered 17p for a single pair of baby socks, a user who found a piece of broccoli in a pair of shoes and a pair locked in a tense six-page message thread over a minuscule stain on a £1.50 top."

    @DMDrama’s anonymous founder say the worst offenders are “the Y2K girlies who love Brandy Melville – they’re very sassy”, or “the streetwear cool kids who get loads of money from mum and dad to spend on Supreme”.
    #10

    Am I The Vinted Idiot Or Do I Bring Cheer To The People?

    Chat messages negotiating a video game price showing how unhinged online selling can get with funny buyer-seller banter.

    PaniniHeadTrophies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    I Received A Parcel With A Live Bedbug. This Cured My Shopping Addiction

    Close-up of a small insect on textured fabric, highlighting unusual finds in wild Vinted online selling posts.

    Apprehensive_Ear_123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Im Dying (No Personal Info)

    Screenshots of wild Vinted posts showing unusual buyer-seller chats about a hoodie, highlighting unhinged online selling moments.

    Beautiful_Lunch_5448 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The IG account's founder says “Someone has died, or something to do with hospitals” are frequent excuses for not posting items on time – as are women claiming to be in labor.

    "When buying from private sellers on Vinted, your rights are nowhere near as strong as when buying from a shop," warns the Money Saving Expert site. "Buy from a private seller and the only protection is that it's correctly described and the owner has the right to sell it."
    #13

    I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had! (No Personal Info)

    Chat messages on Vinted showing a buyer mistakenly messaging about baby clothes in wild online selling interactions.

    simshady02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Not A Second Wasted

    Notification alerts from Vinted app showing messages about collecting a purchase from an EVRI locker for online selling.

    purplejambaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Just Had A Nintendo Switch Shipped To Me In A Slipper Wrapped In A Sandwich Bag

    Bright green fuzzy slipper shown wrapped in plastic bag and next to a turquoise handheld gaming console for wild Vinted posts.

    blooddrop2002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Like, What Does That Have To Do With Me?

    Conversation on Vinted where buyer tries to negotiate price, seller declines, showing how wild online selling can get.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Loveliest Seller I’ve Ever Encountered! 🥹 (No Personal Info)

    Message from Vinted seller about a birthday gift with purple wrapping and a handwritten note inside the package showing unhinged online selling.

    TheRetroGen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My First Message From A Weirdo!

    Screenshot of a Vinted chat showing a buyer's unhinged message about a gold playsuit listing.

    Cupid_Stunt17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Jesus Christ

    Screenshot of an unhinged Vinted post with a threatening message about a suspended order dispute.

    Forward-Morning2998 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Is Insane No (No Personal Info)

    Screenshot of a Vinted conversation where a micro influencer asks for a free item in exchange for promotion.

    greyson_tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Got My First Crazy Yesterday!

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing a buyer's aggressive messages after a declined offer in online selling.

    TheycallmeElla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Bro Is Down Bad

    Chat conversation showing multiple declining Vinted price offers from £214.99 to £49.99, highlighting unhinged online selling.

    Aware_Job7302 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Original (No Personal Info)

    Older man humorously modeling clothes held with clips in a wild Vinted post showing chaotic online selling moments.

    photo-things Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Why Do Men…

    Chat screenshots showing a buyer asking repeatedly for more photos and details in a wild Vinted post conversation.

    serial-chillerrr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are free p**n sites. Go find a few and stop being creepy

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    An Interesting Tactic (No Personal Info)

    Four Vinted posts showing cats lying on clothes in a humorous example of unhinged online selling.

    Georexi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Just Found Someone Who Poses All Their Items On Their Djungelskog And I Love It

    Screenshots of wild Vinted posts showing a teddy bear modeling various outfits illustrating unhinged online selling.

    polarsis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Im Scared Creep On Vinted That I Bought From Has My Address

    Screenshot of an unhinged online selling message conversation showing a follow-up comment with threatening tone.

    rainba11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    This Is What A Get For Lowballing 🤣😭

    Chat exchange on Vinted showing price negotiation and a humorous begging emoji, illustrating unhinged online selling behavior.

    friassss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Is The Second Most Sweet Thing I Have Had A Vinted Seller Do For Me

    Note showing a refund and damaged blouse sold on Vinted, highlighting unhinged online selling experiences.

    BucketInABucket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Does My Response Seem Snarky? (No Personal Info)

    One-star Vinted review claiming shirt smells of body odor, while seller insists item is new with tags and unused in storage.

    coldheartsthru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Not Mine But I Felt It Should Be Shared Here (No Personal Info)

    Confrontation over a filthy crop top sent through Vinted highlights how unhinged online selling can get.

    Chamerlee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Are We Being Serious

    Conversation screenshot showing a dispute over a damaged package on an online selling platform, highlighting unhinged seller buyer drama.

    Purple-Ad-765 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    What Would You Think If You Saw This Feedback On My Profile?

    One-star Vinted review showing conflict between buyer and seller about missed item collection and reshipping time wasted.

    frankchester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Didn't Receive Skirt, Only A Picture Of The Skirt And Some Weird Photocard Thing???

    Photo of a plaid skirt with lace trim and a misplaced photo, illustrating wild Vinted posts in online selling.

    sanitychaos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Somebody Stop Me

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing negotiation attempt and a wild price change highlighting unhinged online selling behavior.

    ConsecutiveJohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Bought From A Seller - She Cancelled And Called Me A Chunky Cow Who Needs Surgery

    Screenshot of unhinged online selling messages about authenticity, order cancellation, refunds, and rude buyer-seller exchanges on Vinted.

    ellielovesvinted Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    These Listings Always Make Me Laugh. (No Personal Info)

    Black and red Joe Browns knee-length boots listed for sale with a cat in the background, showing wild Vinted post humor.

    Existing_Floor2841 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the second post I've seen so far using cats in the picture. Are cats the new bananas?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This One Made Me Laugh

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing multiple declined offers and negotiation attempts for online selling.

    i-am-will-i-aint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Why Do People Do This?

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing buyer hesitating to pay for a poser crewneck priced at £77.50 in online selling chaos.

    AdorableWind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Weirdest Experience I’ve Had On The App

    Chat messages from a wild Vinted sale where the seller delays shipping due to attending a Star Wars convention as Chewbacca.

    monkey-bums Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Update : Used Wax Strips Found In Parcel

    Screenshot of a humorous Vinted conversation about receiving used wax strips and discussing refunds in online selling.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    There's No Way I Jusy Paid £83 For... Some Takeaway Chopsticks

    Pair of red chopstick sleeves with Chinese characters and instructions, photographed over a gray package, showing unhinged online selling.

    Cleebonicacid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Oversharing Much...?

    Chat screenshots of buyers and sellers on Vinted negotiating payment and delivery details, showing unhinged online selling behavior.

    Georgie_Norris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I Think This Made Me Lose Brain Cells

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing buyer confusion and hesitance about buying used clothes from online selling.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Obsessed With This Account I Found (No Info Given)

    Multiple wild Vinted posts showing unusual online selling listings with mannequins and cutouts in clothing.

    PomegranateNo5256 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Threatened On Vinted

    Screenshot of a refund notification and aggressive messages from an unhinged online selling dispute on Vinted.

    CJ-StarbucK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Just A Funny Interaction 😭 (No Personal Info)

    Chat messages on Vinted showing unhinged online selling interactions and buyer-seller conversation.

    Apprehensive_Pea553 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Bought A Leather Jacket For €20,24. Found A 20 In The Pocket!

    Person wearing a black leather jacket holding cash, illustrating wild Vinted posts and unhinged online selling moments.

    Any-Ad-3416 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    It Would Seem Ive Upset A Buyer

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing offers and declined prices, illustrating unhinged online selling behaviors.

    its_mertz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    This Interaction I Had Yesterday 😭😂

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing an unhinged online selling exchange with a seller refusing buyer's simple request.

    Wildest_Dr3ams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Why Do People Do This?

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing declined offers with price negotiations illustrating unhinged online selling behavior.

    PurpsGreekGoddess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tax Guy Is Back At It

    Screenshot of a wild Vinted post showing a heated conversation about unreported income and tax threats.

    Timely_Window_9043 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Am I Mad Or Is This Super Rude?! (No Personal Info)

    Screenshot of an unhinged online selling dispute on Vinted with buyer refusing to collect parcel and heated messages.

    Left_Imagination_716 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I’m Sorry What??🤣🤣

    Chat conversation about burgundy thongs on Vinted showing unhinged online selling behavior in a wild Vinted post.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    What A Offer!

    Screenshot of a humorous Vinted negotiation where a buyer offers £10 for a jacket priced at £35, showing unhinged online selling.

    R0guePanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Joys Of Selling On Vinted

    Chat conversation showing confusion over clothing length measurements in cm versus inches on a wild Vinted online selling post.

    misterterrific0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Wholesome Experience I Had On Vinted

    Chat exchange on Vinted about selling a Gothic vintage blouse showing the unhinged side of online selling posts.

    spyinbun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Excuse Me??

    Screenshot of a Vinted parcel notification with a message urging buyer to collect item to get paid.

    Just_Hippo1409 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Who Hurt This Man??? (No Personal Info)

    Chat exchange on Vinted showing unhinged seller response about a PS4 controller listing with buttons and joystick inquiry.

    Nugget_The_Mouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny But Rude “Buyers” (No Personal Info)

    Chat message on Vinted requesting free clothes, showcasing how unhinged online selling interactions can get.

    Sh0pwithm3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you can pound sand. Asking for a freebie and insulting too?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Sorry, What Kind Of Fever Dream Am I In?

    Chat messages on Vinted showing buyer demanding proof of eco-friendly cleaning for vintage coat due to health concerns in wild online selling post.

    mycenae___ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The Audacity!

    Screenshot of a wild Vinted post where the designer expresses disappointment over the resale of their tea towel gift.

    morbid_vanilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Was I Right Not To Send The Item? (No Personal Info)

    Conversation from wild Vinted post showing buyer-seller dispute over shoes and issues with online selling drama.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Drop The Craziest Review You’ve Seen

    One-star review of a counterfeit item on Vinted with a dramatic message from the seller showing unhinged online selling behavior.

    lacyheavenx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    I Encounter So Many Sellers Like This - Unbelievably Annoying. Leave Me Alone Ffs!

    Chat conversation showing a buyer annoyed by pushy seller on Vinted, illustrating wild behavior in online selling.

    mooisha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Am I Losing The Plot Here Or Are They Not Very Bright?

    Conversation showing confusion over UK men’s and women’s clothing sizes in a wild Vinted online selling chat.

    Waste-Education1336 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Fight Fire With Fire (No Personal Info)

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing multiple declined low offers before a final ridiculously high offer, highlighting wild online selling behavior.

    BigPeters01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Sellers Like This Make Me Want To Stop Using Vinted

    Chat conversation on Vinted about selling a faux fur puffer jacket, showing unhinged online selling behavior.

    loz4lifee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    (No Personal Info) Im Laughing So Hard

    Chat exchange on Vinted with buyer worried about no reviews and potential scam in online selling conversation.

    Hot-Ice-5662 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Just Seen This On TikTok (No Personal Information)

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing unhinged buyer messages negotiating price and seller responses during online selling.

    steelzz-on-yt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Can We Big Up This Absolute Legend!! (No Personal Info)

    Chat conversation on Vinted negotiating prices and shipping, illustrating unhinged online selling behavior.

    professionaldrifter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Okay, I Know I’m Being Mean, But Come On I Said My Lowest And They Went £100.00 Under It. 😂😂

    Chat conversation showing a wild Vinted negotiation with pricing confusion in online selling posts.

    y4sh-b4ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Rude Behaviour?

    Chat messages showing a chaotic conversation between buyer and seller on Vinted, highlighting unhinged online selling behavior.

    clementinesalad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Stupid Offers. Want A £200+ Dress For £10

    Conversation on Vinted showing a buyer negotiating low price for a Michael Kors item, illustrating unhinged online selling behavior.

    Theory_99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Why Are People Like This…

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing buyer impatiently requesting shipping, illustrating wild Vinted posts in online selling chaos.

    spookyd0nuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Should I Be Concerned??(No Personal Info)

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing unhinged buyer-seller messages about a pink lace-up corset’s fit and usage in online selling.

    Western_Run8745 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Didn’t Realise There Was A Rule For Not Buying At The Asking Price LOL (No Personal Info)

    Chat conversation on Vinted showing a buyer and seller negotiating prices in unhinged online selling interactions.

    pluckingpubes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    So Tired Of This

    Online selling listing showing Zara blazer jacket described as new without tags but only worn once on Vinted.

    IcyActivity2570 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Bought A Coat, Came With Free Viagra 🤣

    Text message exchange showing a funny discovery of blue pills in a coat pocket, illustrating wild Vinted posts online.

    Far-Philosopher4999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Is This Normal

    Chat messages on Vinted showing a seller insisting politely with unusual persistence, illustrating wild online selling behavior.

    Ancient_Difference15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!