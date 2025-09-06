ADVERTISEMENT

More than 75 million people use it. They're bagging great deals, making money, and of course, playing their part in the circular economy.

Vinted is the name. Digital thrifting is the game. It's a haven for second-hand fashion lovers. A place to get your paws on vintage leather jackets, designer heels, clutch purses and more luxury for less price.

But behind the feel-good mix of sustainability and style lies a whole other world. It's wild, it's chaotic and it has nothing to do with the clothes. The real drama is hiding in the DMs. And every now and again, it comes to light in the form of a screenshot, to be shared for all the world to see.

There's actually an online community dedicated to discussing everything to do with buying and selling on Vinted across the world. And it seems for every smooth transaction, there's some unhinged conversation going on behind the scenes. Or some legendary listing that leaves someone's jaw on the floor.

