80 Wild Vinted Posts That Show How Unhinged Online Selling Can Get
More than 75 million people use it. They're bagging great deals, making money, and of course, playing their part in the circular economy.
Vinted is the name. Digital thrifting is the game. It's a haven for second-hand fashion lovers. A place to get your paws on vintage leather jackets, designer heels, clutch purses and more luxury for less price.
But behind the feel-good mix of sustainability and style lies a whole other world. It's wild, it's chaotic and it has nothing to do with the clothes. The real drama is hiding in the DMs. And every now and again, it comes to light in the form of a screenshot, to be shared for all the world to see.
There's actually an online community dedicated to discussing everything to do with buying and selling on Vinted across the world. And it seems for every smooth transaction, there's some unhinged conversation going on behind the scenes. Or some legendary listing that leaves someone's jaw on the floor.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the most WTF Vinted moments ever to be spotted on the platform. Some of the posts might leave you speechless while others could have you cry-laughing into the cashmere sweater you just bought online. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote voting. You can also read about the interesting back story behind Vinted and you'll find that info between the images.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Genuinely Didn't Know What To Say
Vinted took the world by storm a few years ago. It's Lithuania's first "unicorn." In case you're wondering, that's not a mythical horse-like animal, but rather tech speak for a private start-up with a valuation of at least $1billion.
The online thrift shop had been around for a while before it gained traction. It was the brainchild of then 22-year-old Milda Mitkute and her friend, Justas Janauskas. In 2008, Mitkute bumped into Janauskas at a house party. She told her friend that she was moving and wanted to clear out her closet. Janauskas happened to have programming experience.
"Two weeks later, they launched a website to sell 100 items of Mitkute’s clothing," reports the Guardian. "It was an amateur effort; initially, they forgot to include a 'buy' button."
That Old Trick
When Men Think It’s Tinder (No Personal Info)
Mitkute says that, for her parents in Soviet Lithuania, “you bought second-hand because you didn’t have money”. Today, it's a different story. “Our mission is to make second-hand the first choice globally,” says Vinted’s CEO, Adam Jay, who himself is a Vinted user.
While Vinted grew a lot in Lithuania in the early days, it would be a while before the company really made waves. Mitkute and Janauskas could barely afford their server bills, reports the Guardian. But that all changed in 2011, when Lithuanian businessman Mantas Mikuckas came on board as an angel investor.
What On Earth Is Going On 💀💀
Buyer Won’t Give 5 Stars Because I Can’t Control The Weather
Why Are Buyers Like This??
The businessman reportedly said, "Guys, do you understand what you have created?" And the founders responded by saying, "Yes, it’s a platform for girls to sell items."
"No," said Mikuckas, "It’s much bigger.’” And he was right.
Today, Vinted has over 75 million users, is backed by a number of venture capital funds, and has made Mitkute a household name in Lithuania and further afield.
User Didn't Drop The Ball On Feedback
Messages About Underwear
I Came Across A Really Interesting Way Of Presenting Clothes And Wanted To Share
As this listicle proves, the platform is not devoid of drama. And disputes are Vinted's curse, or main appeal, depending on how you look at it, reports the Guardian.
"The Instagram account @DMDrama documents fraught and often hilarious Vinted interactions to its 617,000 followers," reveals the media outlet. "Highlights include a potential buyer who offered 17p for a single pair of baby socks, a user who found a piece of broccoli in a pair of shoes and a pair locked in a tense six-page message thread over a minuscule stain on a £1.50 top."
@DMDrama’s anonymous founder say the worst offenders are “the Y2K girlies who love Brandy Melville – they’re very sassy”, or “the streetwear cool kids who get loads of money from mum and dad to spend on Supreme”.
Am I The Vinted Idiot Or Do I Bring Cheer To The People?
I Received A Parcel With A Live Bedbug. This Cured My Shopping Addiction
Im Dying (No Personal Info)
The IG account's founder says “Someone has died, or something to do with hospitals” are frequent excuses for not posting items on time – as are women claiming to be in labor.
"When buying from private sellers on Vinted, your rights are nowhere near as strong as when buying from a shop," warns the Money Saving Expert site. "Buy from a private seller and the only protection is that it's correctly described and the owner has the right to sell it."
I Cant Stop Laughing, One Of The Funniest Encounters Ive Had! (No Personal Info)
Not A Second Wasted
Just Had A Nintendo Switch Shipped To Me In A Slipper Wrapped In A Sandwich Bag
Like, What Does That Have To Do With Me?
The Loveliest Seller I’ve Ever Encountered! 🥹 (No Personal Info)
My First Message From A Weirdo!
Jesus Christ
This Is Insane No (No Personal Info)
Got My First Crazy Yesterday!
Bro Is Down Bad
Original (No Personal Info)
Why Do Men…
There are free p**n sites. Go find a few and stop being creepy
An Interesting Tactic (No Personal Info)
Just Found Someone Who Poses All Their Items On Their Djungelskog And I Love It
Im Scared Creep On Vinted That I Bought From Has My Address
This Is What A Get For Lowballing 🤣😭
This Is The Second Most Sweet Thing I Have Had A Vinted Seller Do For Me
Does My Response Seem Snarky? (No Personal Info)
Not Mine But I Felt It Should Be Shared Here (No Personal Info)
Are We Being Serious
What Would You Think If You Saw This Feedback On My Profile?
Didn't Receive Skirt, Only A Picture Of The Skirt And Some Weird Photocard Thing???
Somebody Stop Me
Bought From A Seller - She Cancelled And Called Me A Chunky Cow Who Needs Surgery
These Listings Always Make Me Laugh. (No Personal Info)
This is the second post I've seen so far using cats in the picture. Are cats the new bananas?
This One Made Me Laugh
Why Do People Do This?
Weirdest Experience I’ve Had On The App
Update : Used Wax Strips Found In Parcel
There's No Way I Jusy Paid £83 For... Some Takeaway Chopsticks
Oversharing Much...?
I Think This Made Me Lose Brain Cells
Obsessed With This Account I Found (No Info Given)
Threatened On Vinted
Just A Funny Interaction 😭 (No Personal Info)
Bought A Leather Jacket For €20,24. Found A 20 In The Pocket!
It Would Seem Ive Upset A Buyer
This Interaction I Had Yesterday 😭😂
Why Do People Do This?
Tax Guy Is Back At It
Am I Mad Or Is This Super Rude?! (No Personal Info)
I’m Sorry What??🤣🤣
What A Offer!
The Joys Of Selling On Vinted
Wholesome Experience I Had On Vinted
Excuse Me??
Who Hurt This Man??? (No Personal Info)
Funny But Rude “Buyers” (No Personal Info)
And you can pound sand. Asking for a freebie and insulting too?