Thrifting isn't just about saving money, or the planet. It's a whole magical world of adventure. Like stepping into a fairytale land that holds all sorts of glorious surprises. You never know what you might find...

Among the endless racks of forgotten fashion and shelves of chipped mugs, there really are some rare, weird, and wonderfully creative treasures just waiting to be discovered. Hauntingly beautiful portraits, handmade sculptures, unique books and posters, purses designed by someone's great, great grandmother. And artworks that should belong in a national gallery.

If you're keen to see some of the strange, beautiful, and totally unexpected artistic gems people have discovered while thrifting, you might want to follow and Instagram page aptly called Thrift Store Art. It's a wall of pretty posts that could inspire you to head down to your nearest secondhand shop.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best finds shared on the page. Each tells its own special story but they all have something in common: oodles of personality and a hint of mystery.