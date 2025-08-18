ADVERTISEMENT

Thrifting isn't just about saving money, or the planet. It's a whole magical world of adventure. Like stepping into a fairytale land that holds all sorts of glorious surprises. You never know what you might find...

Among the endless racks of forgotten fashion and shelves of chipped mugs, there really are some rare, weird, and wonderfully creative treasures just waiting to be discovered. Hauntingly beautiful portraits, handmade sculptures, unique books and posters, purses designed by someone's great, great grandmother. And artworks that should belong in a national gallery.

If you're keen to see some of the strange, beautiful, and totally unexpected artistic gems people have discovered while thrifting, you might want to follow and Instagram page aptly called Thrift Store Art. It's a wall of pretty posts that could inspire you to head down to your nearest secondhand shop.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best finds shared on the page. Each tells its own special story but they all have something in common: oodles of personality and a hint of mystery.

#1

White mug with red Jesus graphic and humorous text found among glassware at a thrift store with bizarre items.

thriftstoreart

It's one thing to unexpectedly score a gorgeous piece of art at a thrift shop or in the the corner of your dusty attic. But it's a complete game changer when that artwork turns out to be worth a lot of money. Surprisingly, quite a few people have been lucky enough to have something like this happen to them.

A 90-year-old French woman had zero clue that there was a goldmine right in her kitchen. For years, she lived with a small painting humbly hanging above her hotplate. She'd always assumed it was a knock-off and was even ready to toss it in the trash while clearing out her house ahead of a big move. But then, something incredible happened.
    #2

    Surreal vintage portrait featuring a shirtless man, a woman, and three cats, one of the most bizarre thrift store finds.

    thriftstoreart

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the title of this artwork is "It's Either Me Or The Cats". (Clearly the woman made the correct choice.)

    #3

    Illustration of a man in a blue robe sowing seeds with birds flying above, a bizarre thrift store find.

    thriftstoreart

    In another case of unbelievable luck, a South Carolina antiques dealer bought a "random" still life for $3. The main reason being its flashy frame. He'd apparently hoped to resell the frame, thinking it was at least a century old.

    Little did he know the contents of the frame held a lot more value. When his daughter-in-law took the artwork to an antiques roadshow, it emerged that the he'd bagged a Flemish painting from 1650, which would later sell for a cool $190,000.
    #4

    Handheld bizarre vintage clock shaped like a chef with painted face found at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    #5

    Vinyl record titled Pizza Hut Hits featuring a gramophone with a pizza as the record found at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    #6

    Book titled How to Good-bye Depression found among bizarre thrift store items, showcasing unusual discoveries at thrift stores.

    thriftstoreart

    And, according to artandobject.com, a bargain shopper at a West-Virginia flea market unwittingly struck similar (brief) luck when she bought a painting purely for its elaborate gold frame.

    "Crammed in a $7 box of trinkets, the woman planned to trash the painting but first brought it to an auction house, where it was identified as Renoir's painting Paysage Bords de Seine (Banks of the River Seine) from 1879," reports the site. "But the buyer didn't get to cash in on her find, as the Baltimore Museum of Art laid claim to the work, which had been stolen in 1951."

    #7

    Large purple container with a yellow lid and a label reading Fart Jacobs found in a thrift store aisle.

    thriftstoreart

    #8

    Boxed kitchen gadget called Egg Cuber that shapes eggs into squares, a bizarre thrift store find on a store shelf.

    thriftstoreart

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always wondered how I could possibly do this! /s

    #9

    Purple handbag shaped like a Crocs shoe displayed among other bags, showcasing bizarre thrift store finds.

    thriftstoreart

    #10

    Wooden plaque with humorous quote found among bizarre thrift store items saying Id rather be forty than pregnant.

    thriftstoreart

    #11

    Painting of a man in a cowboy hat holding a large cat, displayed in a yellow frame at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    #12

    Vintage Sexy Mr. Cabbage Doll in original box found among bizarre thrift store items on a wooden shelf background.

    thriftstoreart

    #13

    Framed drawing of a Wookiee creature surrounded by curious children found among bizarre thrift store discoveries.

    thriftstoreart

    #14

    Hand holding a bizarre thrift store pillow featuring a unique print of two men, one in a suit and the other with long hair and beard.

    thriftstoreart

    #15

    Book titled How to Profit from the Coming Rapture held in hand, a bizarre thrift store find with dollar signs and apocalyptic imagery.

    thriftstoreart

    #16

    Hand holding a thrift store VHS tape titled Setting Realistic Expectations featuring elderly people and a dog on the cover.

    thriftstoreart

    #17

    Felted pink bunny doll with extra limbs posed in front of its unusual thrift store instructions manual.

    thriftstoreart

    #18

    Framed artwork of anthropomorphic dogs playing slot machines, a bizarre thrift store find with humorous vintage style.

    thriftstoreart

    #19

    Vintage book titled help I can't think of a thing to say with multiple 80s style portraits, found at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually love this, and if they had good advice, it might be useful to teens even today!

    #20

    Framed photo found at a thrift store showing a man in a colorful abstract patterned shirt and black beret posing humorously.

    thriftstoreart

    #21

    Framed photo of a white cat with a groomed tail looking bizarre found at a thrift store among unusual thrift store finds.

    thriftstoreart

    #22

    Shiny metallic hand trophy labeled prettiest hands found among bizarre thrift store discoveries.

    thriftstoreart

    #23

    Wooden plaque with a bizarre religious message featuring Jesus on the cross found at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    #24

    Darth Vader holding a draped man in a surreal scene with wreckage and an American flag, bizarre thrift store find.

    thriftstoreart

    #25

    Figurine depicting a kneeling police officer being blessed by a kneeling Jesus, found at a thrift store among bizarre items.

    thriftstoreart

    #26

    Rectangular leather pillow with animal fur and a tail attached, a bizarre thrift store find on a white shelf.

    thriftstoreart

    #27

    Vintage devotional book for teens titled If God Loves Me Why Can’t I Get My Locker Open found at thrift stores.

    thriftstoreart

    pennyrgray avatar
    Olive
    Olive
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally! Someone not afraid to ask the real questions.

    #28

    Thrift store find of a quirky cookbook titled For Men Only Mastering the Microwave with a bright yellow cover.

    thriftstoreart

    #29

    Hand-painted thrift store plate featuring a bald eagle and handwritten text about American symbol and feathers.

    thriftstoreart

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nicely done school project! Family should have kept it.

    #30

    Cover of a bizarre thrift store find, a vintage personal address book titled My Little Black Book for ladies only.

    thriftstoreart

    #31

    Thrift store find of a high-heeled chair covered in bizarre Gangnam Style print fabric among clothing racks.

    thriftstoreart

    #32

    Framed artwork showing a Vaseline jar with colorful abstract shapes and letters spelling mom, found at thrift stores.

    thriftstoreart

    #33

    Ceramic vintage gum saver shaped like gums, found among bizarre thrift store items on a store shelf.

    thriftstoreart

    #34

    White baseball cap with handwritten text for a bizarre thrift store find among assorted clothing and hats.

    thriftstoreart

    #35

    Vintage thrift store kit for creating pot people with miniature plant pots, featuring quirky and bizarre garden decor ideas.

    thriftstoreart

    #36

    Watercolor painting of a woman feeding two dolphins with open mouths, a bizarre thrift store discovery in a white frame.

    thriftstoreart

    #37

    Surreal painting of fast food mascots praying together at a table, a bizarre thrift store find trending online.

    thriftstoreart

    #38

    Bizarre thrift store find featuring two white unicorns with golden horns against a cosmic background holding a red rose.

    thriftstoreart

    #39

    Religious painting found at thrift store altered with googly eyes on Mary and baby Jesus figures.

    thriftstoreart

    #40

    Porcelain figurine dressed in vintage clothes standing among brass and crystal lamps at a thrift store with bizarre items.

    thriftstoreart

    #41

    Framed vintage poster titled Divorce Sucks depicting a courtroom scene, found at a thrift store among bizarre items.

    thriftstoreart

    #42

    Black thrift store shirt with a humorous bird meme saying stinky birb and go eat a seed ugly.

    thriftstoreart

    #43

    Blue thrift store T-shirt with humorous text about going to a funeral and getting a lousy shirt, displayed in a store.

    thriftstoreart

    #44

    Framed painting of a white poodle with curly fur sitting on grass, found among bizarre thrift store discoveries.

    thriftstoreart

    #45

    Vintage book cover showing a man grooming a poodle with scissors, a bizarre thrift store find.

    thriftstoreart

    #46

    Hand holding a quirky book cover featuring multiple images of a woman in a magenta suit, found at a thrift store.

    thriftstoreart

    #47

    Painting found at a thrift store featuring a surreal image of Jesus standing over a large red truck with outstretched arms.

    thriftstoreart

    #48

    Framed art of a cat inside a sandwich, one of the most bizarre things found at thrift stores.

    thriftstoreart

    #49

    Framed vintage painting found at thrift store depicting a boy in bed, a girl with flowers, a woman, and a large Jesus face.

    thriftstoreart

    #50

    Book titled Falling for the Amish Bad Boy by Emma Miller featuring Amish characters, found at thrift stores.

    thriftstoreart

    #51

    Cross-stitch artwork of a pig with the phrase Those Who Indulge Bulge found among bizarre thrift store items

    thriftstoreart

    #52

    Vintage Daddy's Blessing sign with a father and child illustration found among bizarre thrift store items.

    thriftstoreart

    #53

    Bizarre thrift store find of a snow globe featuring a woman with an umbrella floating over a house model.

    thriftstoreart

    #54

    Person sitting at desk with a focused expression, demonstrating a jaw exercise found in a bizarre thrift store item.

    thriftstoreart

    #55

    Colorful patchwork vest featured on a vintage investments book spine found among bizarre thrift store discoveries.

    thriftstoreart

    #56

    Book titled Why Christians Get Sick held at thrift store with Holy Bible and apple on cover, unusual thrift store find.

    thriftstoreart

    #57

    Man standing outside a thrift store holding a framed photo collage, showcasing a bizarre thrift store find.

    thriftstoreart

    #58

    Ceramic mug shaped like a quirky animal face with large eyes, found among bizarre thrift store items on a shelf.

    thriftstoreart

    #59

    Book cover depicting a smiling Jesus with a thrift store price tag, one of the most bizarre thrift store finds.

    thriftstoreart

    #60

    Bizarre thrift store clock covered in yellow and white objects with a sign reading Vomit Clock and price $67.50.

    thriftstoreart

    #61

    Book titled Deliver Us From Evil about occult influences found at thrift stores with a praying family on the cover.

    thriftstoreart

    #62

    Book titled Who Kidnapped Jesus found at a thrift store showing a girl in a sweater standing in front of a door with snow outside.

    thriftstoreart

    #63

    Illustration of Jesus helping a boy hold a baseball bat, unusual thrift store find with a $2 price tag visible.

    thriftstoreart

    #64

    Bizarre thrift store find of a distorted Show Girls movie poster hanging in a closet with cleaning supplies nearby.

    thriftstoreart

