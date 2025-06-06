Many would argue that visiting a thrift store is the best form of retail therapy. Not only are the price tags much easier to look at, but you may also encounter some of the most interesting items you likely won’t find anywhere else. 

Check out these photos we collected from the Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Facebook page. This online community has 3.5 million members who share their appreciation for pre-loved items, many of which likely carry an interesting backstory. 

Scroll through our list and feel free to upvote those that catch your eye!

#1

Found The Lips Sofa On Facebook Marketplace! Perfect Match To My Thrifted Lips Phone 💋

Red lips-shaped sofa in an eclectic living room with colorful decor showcasing thrifted finds collection.

Tina Bousu Report

    #2

    Picked Up This Weirdly Interesting Piece At My Local Savers (Value Village Here) Thrift Store

    Thrifted ceramic vase with three sculpted faces, a weird and wonderful collectible display item outdoors.

    I balked a bit at the price, thinking it was probably an Amazon or Home Goods clone. Then I got home and saw the TMS 2005 engraved on it, pre-Jonthan Adler. Now all I need is a Medusa hair-type plant to make it come alive! 

    Only drawback - my husband finds it creepy.

    Lauren Hutchinson Report

    #3

    Facebook Marketplace Find!! Drove To Peculiar, Mo To Pick Up This Beauty Today

    White vintage horse lamp with decorative jewels and a beige textured lampshade in a cozy corner setting, thrifted find.

    Her name is jolene & i am looking forward to repainting and refinishing her to match my vintage decor style!!

    Alexis Tibbits Report

    Among all generations, Gen Z has been found to have the highest percentage of secondhand shoppers. According to a 2024 report by trend forecasting company WGSN, 40% of Gen Z respondents say they prefer buying secondhand clothes because they couldn’t find their preferred style from traditional retailers. 
    #4

    Got This Wonderful, I Believe, Moroccan Brass Lamp At A Yard Sale For $50

    Tall ornate thrifted lamp with intricate patterns, shown in daylight and illuminated under different lighting conditions

    When I first saw it, it was in 3 pieces. When I got it home (first pic) put it together but unfortunately someone cut the wires so I couldn't see its potential. And it was also slightly bent. I was able to straighten it out to the best of my ability.
    I got a brilliant idea to see if a stick light would fit inside if I removed the old components. Sure enough Amazon has a great stick light that changes colors and does some other cool things. The light got here today and I was able to fit it inside. It runs the entire length, almost 5 feet tall!
    It's large. It's wonderful and I bought it originally to fix and resell...but I'm keeping it. For a while anyway.

    Tiffany Halverson Report

    #5

    I Found The Most Phenomenal Curb Freebie Today 😍 Michigan, US

    Green vintage armchair with embossed patterns, a unique thrifted find featured for its weird and wonderful charm.

    Crystal Ella Report

    #6

    Found On Facebook Marketplace I Love It

    Black vintage wooden side table with gold bee and geometric design on top, a unique thrifted find for museum-worthy collections.

    Abigail Buckler Report

    More data from WGSN revealed why Gen Z kids have developed a knack for thrift shopping, and the primary reason is often out of necessity. Their statistics show that 28% of Americans aged 18 to 25 are unable to save money due to the high cost of living. 

    Many of them also reported spending half of their monthly income on rent, which urged them to purchase clothes from secondhand stores to save money.

    #7

    Found This Cat Amber Glass Lamp At A Local Thrift Store

    Black cat lamp with glowing orange glass body sitting on wooden floor, a weird and wonderful thrifted find.

    Half the cat’s bow is chipped off, but I just couldn’t pass it up. Now I can add it with my collection of the turtle amber glass lamps.

    A-Ron Leung Report

    #8

    Not Weird! But Totally Wonderful! 😊

    Round marble plate with intricate floral inlay in blue, orange, and green, a unique thrifted find for collectors.

    found this gem while thrifting at a local Goodwill. I often wonder why people decide to donate such beautiful items!
    I know why people get rid of things! I was just shocked to find something like this.
    The item is a Monsoon Marble Flower Plate, also known as a Pietra Dura art piece, featuring a floral design inlaid with semi-precious stones.*

    Crystal Flowers Report

    #9

    Found This Gorgeous Vase At The Austintown Goodwill, In NE Ohio

    Ceramic vase with raised flower details on wooden table, a thrifted find that is both weird and wonderful.

    I had looked at a few other items, but none of them passed the "do I love it enough to find a place for it?" test. Then this beauty was buried in the carts they just fill with stuff and park at the front of the store, price at just 4.50 As soon as I saw it, I knew it was coming home with me and I adore it so much!
    I did some research about the marking on the bottom, and found that it is handmade by an artist named Victor Bucciarelli. He was a pottery artist in Sharon PA, known for his decorative vases with 3D floral or plant elements. Sadly, he passed away in 2015 at age 55. I hope he knows that this piece has found a home where it is truly appreciated for the beautiful work of art that it is.

    Melissa Kelecava Report

    Gen Z is also known for its environmental activism, as many advocate for sustainability. The clamor against contributing to more waste has also become their motivation to thrift. 

    “If someone else doesn't want something, why not give it a second life instead of throwing it away? It feels more responsible,” 20-year-old Bengaluru native Anjali Rao told Outlook Money.

    #10

    While Shopping At A Local Thrift Store, This Interesting Glass Piece Caught My Eye! 🤩

    Colorful ruffled glass thrifted finds with unique patterns and shapes, perfect for a weird and wonderful museum collection.

    Google says it's an antique art glass bride's basket, likely from the Victorian era (1860s-1910s). It features a ruffled rim and a three-color design with custard yellow, red, and a translucent outer layer.
    I think it was an AMAZING find!

    Daren Adam Report

    #11

    Got These At An Antique Store. So So Cute. Love The Googly Eyes And The Jelly Bellies

    Pair of gold-tone thrifted cat brooches with green and orange stone bodies held in a hand, showcasing weird and wonderful thrifted finds.

    Amy Lanks Report

    #12

    5/18/2025 Stained Glass Mural Found And Left At Brimfield Flea, Mass

    Framed thrifted art depicting a whimsical fishing scene with cartoon characters, a weird and wonderful find.

    Denise Padmos Stone Report

    Despite being a more sustainable and affordable option, many people still have their apprehensions about thrift shopping. One of them is that secondhand stores aren’t as sanitary, especially when it comes to clothing. However, NYC-based fashion designer Nick Portello begs to differ. 

    “While it’s good to wash the clothes after you buy them, there isn’t anything inherently dirty about them,” Portello told GoBankingRates
    #13

    Cleaning Out My Mom's Garage And Came Across This. It Is A Lamp But The Only Light Comes From His Heart

    Ceramic figurine of a creature with large blue eyes, a textured body, and quirky pose, a weird and wonderful thrifted find.

    She thinks she got it at a craft fair or garage sale back in the 80s but can't remember.
    I can't seem to find one exactly like this when I search online. Guess it was a custom thing?

    Kim Burger-Lowe Report

    #14

    Found And Left At Antique Store In Marietta Ga I Have An Amazing Chickadee Set But I Have Never Seen This One Before! I Love It!!!

    Vintage ceramic kitchen set with blue mushroom designs and colorful accents in a thrifted finds collection display.

    Kelly Rhoden Report

    #15

    I’ve Been Wanting One Of These For So Long And Finally Found One At A Thrift Store Today! Uranium Eyed Shirley Temple Doll! I Was So Excited Finding It😍

    Porcelain doll with curly hair and vintage clothing shown in normal and blacklight, a weird and wonderful thrifted find.

    Matthew Daly Report

    However, there are certain items you may want to pass on during a thrift store visit. According to Peony Lane Designs owner and journalist Stacy Verdick Case, any upholstered piece created before 2010 is a no-no. 

    As she told Reader’s Digest, these pieces contain harmful fire retardants, which aren’t advisable for any home.

    #16

    5-2-25 Yardsale Find, Vintage Ceramic Cat Head Lamp. So Funky And Cool!

    Ceramic cat lamp with large eyes and pink accents on red base, a thrifted find that's weird and wonderful.

    Missy Williams Report

    #17

    An Interesting Sculpture Last Seen At The Beaverton Oregon Goodwill Yesterday

    Abstract black sculpture of intertwined faces and hands, a strange thrifted find with weird and wonderful design elements.

    Sabrina Zanetta Arana Report

    #18

    Weird? Maybe .. Wonderful- Absolutely. Found At A Local Yard Sale

    Vintage thrifted lamp with colorful flower-shaped shades, showcasing unique and wonderful thrifted finds for home decor.

    Donna Thomson Report

    For you readers who prefer shopping at thrift stores, what do you enjoy the most about it? Aside from sustainability and affordability, are there any other reasons? Let us know in the comments!
    #19

    May 21 2025 Thrifted This From My Local Good Will For $30 !! I'll Be Taking It Home Tomorrow 🥰 Found In Harrison Arkansas

    Floral patterned thrifted sofa with a curved back in a thrift store filled with eclectic vintage furniture.

    Kearson Collins Report

    #20

    Discovered This Vintage Rj Graziano Pin Just Before Leaving 2nd Ave Thrift Store In Woodbridge, VA. It Called To Be Taken Home…umm, Yes Please!

    Colorful hummingbird brooch with iridescent stones, a unique thrifted find that belongs in a museum for being so wonderful and weird

    Linda Hess Report

    #21

    I Found This In My Father's Things After He Passed Away. It Was My Grandfather's

    Circular vintage brass perpetual calendar from 1997-2036 thrifted find with intricate details on a wooden surface

    I remember it on his desk like it was yesterday. I think it is Awesome and beautiful! Frederick md
    It is a perpetual 40yr calendar.
    Be kind in your comments. Not everyone knows everything. On one side it says to place the year over the month. The other side says red month for leap yrs.

    Monica Blair Lauer Report

    #22

    A Facebook Marketplace Mother’s Day Weird (And Wonderful) Lamp For Me!

    Red glowing thrifted lamp with a unique pleated design, showcasing a weird and wonderful vintage find.

    Jessica Lauren Report

    #23

    Found And Left Behind At An Antique Mall In West St. Louis County… “Clock-Phone-Lamp!”

    Vintage thrifted teal rotary phone combined with geometric shade lamp, a weird and wonderful retro find for collectors.

    Michael Pazarena Report

    #24

    Quite Possibly My Best Garage Sale Find Ever. Beautiful Empoli Glass Genie Bottle. It Still Has Its Made In Italy Sticker On It

    Tall purple vintage decanter with a pointed stopper displayed on a wooden shelf among thrifted finds.

    Now proudly on display in my bedroom. It’s my favorite color too!

    Laura Miller Jarrell Report

    #25

    Goodwill In South Portland, Maine. Left Him Behind But Kept The Photo Because It Makes Me Smile

    Ceramic fish sculpture with wide open mouth, a quirky thrifted find displayed on a store shelf among other items.

    Jekka Cormier Report

    #26

    I Collect Plushes So I’m Always Looking In The Stuffed Animal Bins At Thrift Stores. I Saw This Realistic Looking Dog At Hospice Thrift Store Near Me

    Black and white thrifted plush dog named Bo with tags, featured as one of the weird and wonderful thrifted finds.

    wanted to check his brand out of curiosity and he’s a Cuddle Clone! (The company makes a plush based on your real life animal!) I can’t help but to think he was made by/for someone that loved the real Bo very much but he has been donated now that that person is gone. At least he will be loved here with me. I just wish I could somehow see a picture of/learn something about the real Bo lol. Years of plush thrifting and this is definitely a first for me!

    Krista Brewer Report

    #27

    We're In The Process Of Moving But I Couldn't Help But Pick Up This Glorious Find At The Flea Market!!

    Wooden frog sculpture wearing vintage striped pants and a vest, a weird and wonderful thrifted find for a museum collection.

    Lana Anthony Report

    #28

    Picked Up This Basketball Handbag At Goodwill. New With Tags

    Unique thrifted basketball handbag with black leather handle, showcasing a weird and wonderful vintage find.

    Jeff Tyson Report

    #29

    Thought This Was A Unique Find, Was A Bed Too But Was Dismantled As It Was Sold! Charity Shop In Linwood, Scotland

    Two bright yellow, oddly shaped thrifted furniture pieces with curved drawers and doors in a storage room setting.

    Nicole Rose Report

    #30

    Found At A Yard Sale. I Decided Not To Go Yesterday Morning But Changed Plans When My Son Wanted To Go. I’m Glad I Listened To Him! A Holy Grail Find For Me. Thanks, Son 😊

    Vintage thrifted globe bar with detailed map design and wooden twisted legs, a weird and wonderful museum-worthy find.

    Katie Davis Barefoot Report

    #31

    5/03/25 Piece On The Left I Found At A Family Yard Sale. Pairs Well With My Existing Piece

    Colorful blown glass thrifted finds with unique shapes displayed on a wooden surface in natural light.

    Cathie J. Pulvermacher-Offutt Report

    #32

    Saturday, May 3rd 2025 Found At Goodwill In Bella Vista AR, And It Definitely Came Home With Me. I'm Absolutely In Love

    Purple octopus-shaped thrifted mug held up in natural light, showcasing its weird and wonderful collectible design.

    Skylan Ellis Report

    #33

    Found And Left Thrifting In Michigan. Bubba’s Hip. 🤔

    Thrifted display case labeled Bubba's Hip showing a bone joint, among unusual and wonderful vintage finds.

    Lindsey McDowell Report

    #34

    Found This At An Estate Sale. Could Be The World’s Largest Cornflake LOL

    Close-up of thrifted corn flakes in a display case, noted for being among the biggest flakes found, part of weird and wonderful finds.

    Austin Peterson Report

    Just Got These Birthday Candle Holders From Someone On Facebook Marketplace Today. I'm Not Sure What Kind Of Metal They're Made Of, But They Are Quite Heavy. I Love Them!

    Collection of weird and wonderful thrifted finds shaped like animals, displayed on a wooden surface.

    Emily Sloane Report

    #36

    Found These Cuties At Flea Market And Thirift Store In NJ

    Collection of weird and wonderful thrifted ceramic cat figurines displayed on a wooden surface indoors.

    Allison Cottrell Mains Report

    #37

    My Nan Passed Away Recently, And I Got These Cute Little Figurines From Her

    Four thrifted dog figurines as a film crew with camera, megaphone, and script, showcasing weird and wonderful collectible finds.

    I’m an actor so they’re just a perfect little trinket for me to remember my Nan and my passions!

    We have no idea where Nan got them from or even why she had them, she wasn’t a big film buff or anything haha but I love them so much!

    Andy James Report

    #38

    Someone Needs To Rescue This Homemade House Hippo From The Hempstead NY Savers 5/23/25

    Crocheted hippo thrifted find displayed on a store shelf among vintage and unique weird and wonderful items.

    Gwyn Isaacs Report

    #39

    I Recently Posted Some Of These Lucite Grapes I Found At Thrift And Antique Stores

    Colorful glass grape clusters arranged on a decorative tray, showcasing unique thrifted finds with a museum-worthy charm.

    I had suggestions to put LED lights under them and I’m so glad I did! This is the final result!
    Oddly enough, as I was searching for the lights, I found another bundle of larger grapes at a yard sale! So I added some lights to them as well.

    Brittany Nash Report

    #40

    Found This At Goodwill In Shawano, WI For Super Cheap, It's Huge

    Vintage framed painting of a colorful European street scene, a thrifted find with weird and wonderful charm.

    I had to lay down the back seat of my Subaru outback just to fit it in. My kid measured the canvas, and just the canvas is three feet by four feet. It's actual oil paint on canvas, not a print. If it's worth something, then score. If not, I still got a gorgeous gigantic framed painting for less than a twenty.

    Bridget Kupsky Report

    #41

    Beautiful Crazy Quilt Found At The Goodwill Bins In Denver This Weekend

    Colorful thrifted patchwork quilt held open outdoors showcasing unusual and wonderful vintage fabric patterns.

    Jenny Thomas Kauffman Report

    #42

    Probably One Of My Favorite Finds Now! 2.00 At A Local Thrift

    Vintage thrifted zodiac medallion with sun motif and colorful astrological symbols held inside a car interior.

    Lindsay Aman Report

    #43

    Goodwill Livonia MI. It's Over The Top 80s, It Definitely Came Home With Me

    Abstract thrifted wall art with colorful draped strings hanging, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage decor.

    Amy Marie Thomas Report

    #44

    Laughing Green Pepper Piggy Bank, Found At Goodwill In Lexington KY! I Love Him So Much

    Green quirky ceramic figurine with a smiling face and whimsical expression on a wooden table, thrifted find.

    Katie Taylor Paullin Report

    #45

    Found This Vintage Coca~cola Pitcher While Thrifting

    Clear vintage Coca-Cola glass pitcher held by hand, a weird and wonderful thrifted find with unique design.

    Missy Williams Report

    #46

    Found An Incredible Collection Of Leo Ward Bluebirds While Thrifting!

    Six bright blue glass bird figurines arranged on a speckled granite countertop, showcasing thrifted finds.

    The one in the middle on the back row is the largest I’ve ever seen at 8x3 1/2. All six were priced reasonably as a set. I couldn’t put it in my cart fast enough!

    Rebecca Robbearts Report

    #47

    Saturday May 17, 2025…another Wonderful Jewellery Garage Sale Score… Went To A Yard/ Garage Sale And Picked This Up

    Silver ring featuring small turtle designs, a unique thrifted find with unusual and wonderful details.

    It was tarnished , has weight and has hallmarks. Again a safe bet to buy. Cleaned up lovely and so I Googled. It’s a Peter Stone and would cost well over a hundred Canadian dollars plus shipping from the USA. Not for sale… Love the turtles.

    Nancy Bryson Report

    #48

    I’ve Been Collecting These Painted Pebble Brooches For Several Years Now

    Set of six hand-painted thrifted stones featuring houses, boats, and rural scenes in a vintage style.

    I was elated to find the bottom middle one last week at my local value village and the top left two on Poshmark this week, after not finding any all of last year. My collection has doubled! These beauties were all painted by the same artist, David Emke. He sold them in farmers markets and craft fairs all around Ontario in the 70s and 80s.

    Bethany Conboy Report

    #49

    Found This Delightful Tiny Shelf At My Job At A Thrift Store

    Wooden sheep-shaped shelf held in hand, one side showing compartments and the other a hanging hook, thrifted find.

    Desiree Caswell Report

    #50

    Yard Sale Find. It's Big And So Pretty. I'm Not A Glass Collector But I Snapped This Up Fast

    Colorful thrifted glass bowl with purple and blue hues on a kitchen countertop, showcasing weird and wonderful home decor.

    Donna Thomson Report

    #51

    5-14-25 Definitely A Wonderful Thrift Store Find. It Seems To Be Either Ceramic Or Porcelain. It's Not Overly Heavy

    Abstract floral necklace displayed on a burlap stand, one of the thrifted finds with a unique and wonderful design.

    Missy Williams Report

    #52

    Found On A Whim At The Goodwill Bins In Savannah GA!! Paid $3 😯

    Orange and natural woven thrifted handbag with clear round handles, a unique vintage find from a thrifted collection.

    Lynn Brown Vargas Report

    Florida, USA. Wonderful Thrift Find, She Is Just Adorable. Fishy Kiss Planter! Have To Still Figure Out A Fun Plant For Her, My Sis Suggested A Succulent Of Some Kind 💋🐟

    Ceramic fish planter with large eyes and pink fins, a quirky thrifted find perfect for a weird and wonderful collection.

    Heather Meuleners Report

    #54

    Scored Something Big This Weekend🍄

    Ceramic mushroom-shaped containers with colorful painted details, a unique thrifted find for collectors and enthusiasts.

    1976 Sears & Roebuck mushroom cookie jars!! 2/4 complete set!!!

    I saw these years ago at a flea market. I didnt buy them then and regretted it ever since — I thought about them often. I walked into a local antiques shop yesterday and there they were, just waiting for me!

    Alison Beucler Report

    #55

    My Hubby Went Back And Bought It For Me For Mother's Day 💖🦄

    Ceramic winged unicorn clock with gold accents, a weird and wonderful thrifted find for unique collection.

    Jennifer Atha Report

    #56

    A Rock And Metal Purse My Mom Found In A Thrift Store! I Think It’s Neat

    Intricately designed thrifted find with colorful stones and detailed metalwork, a weird and wonderful vintage collectible.

    Jessa Sands Report

    #57

    5/10/25 A Weirdly Wonderful Owl By Frank Haldeman. Rocks In Acrylic. One Of The Oddest Things I've Found Thrifting

    Clear resin owl sculpture with embedded rocks and a House on the Rock label, a unique thrifted find.

    Adam Cimermanis Report

    #58

    I Hit The Jackpot Today! I Found This Beautiful Siamese Cat TV Lamp At A Local Thrift Shop And As Luck Would Have It, Lamps Were Half Price Today! Happy Mother's Day To Me!

    Ceramic vintage cat figurines thrifted, showcasing unusual and wonderful thrifted finds in a museum-like setting.

    Alison Roberson DeVenney Report

    #59

    Found My House Hippo On 5/10/25 At A Goodwill In Newington, Ct! I Love This Little Guy!

    Green glass animal figurine displayed on a white shelf inside an ornate oval frame thrifted finds museum-worthy collectible

    Jim Krapenc Report

    #60

    Found Another 4ft Pillsbury Doughboy On Facebook Marketplace. He's Made Of Styrofoam. Previously Used In Grocery Stores And He's Temporarily In My Pantry With The Rest Of My Edibles

    Large Pillsbury Doughboy figure in a cluttered pantry and outside near a white Mercedes-Benz car, thrifted finds collection.

    Sharonne M. Levine-Leibscher Report

    #61

    I Just Grabbed It From A Local Thrift Store, I Think Its Made Out Of Brass Cuz It’s Pretty Heavy

    Metal candlestick with three twisted arms holding white candles, a unique thrifted find with weird and wonderful design.

    Vinh Nguyen Report

    #62

    Magnified Maritime Clock Seen Yesterday While Thrifting In Melbourne, Australia. Resisted Temptation, But Really Hope It Finds A Loving Home

    Vintage thrifted clock with exposed gears and Roman numerals, a weird and wonderful collectible found in a thrift store.

    Jordi K Eardley Report

    #63

    Found While Thrifting At Midtown Vintage Market In Little Rock, Arkansas… A Cracker Barrel Bird Feeder? 🤣

    Miniature Cracker Barrel Old Country Store hanging decor with figurines found among thrifted finds that are weird and wonderful.

    Mauren Sparrow Kennedy Report

    #64

    Found 5/3/25 In Jw Riley’s Antique Store In Greenfield, Indiana. I Present To You, Skelebarbie

    Half doll half skull with pink hair and sparkly silver dress among weird and wonderful thrifted finds on a shelf.

    Lisa Smith Report

    #65

    5/2/25 St.vincent De Paulthrift - Gb

    Thrifted lamp with a crying child figurine base holding a teddy bear, showcasing a weird and wonderful vintage find.

    Amanda Wiesman Report

    #66

    Found Thrifting In Omaha Ne Really Unique Unusual Kind Of Grotesque Face Jug Pottery Bust

    Ceramic bust with exaggerated eyes and features, a weird and wonderful thrifted find resembling museum art.

    Ryan White Report

    #67

    What A Stroke Of Luck! Found At A Thrift Store In Northern California

    Vintage thrifted shag rug with geometric patterns in warm brown and yellow tones on outdoor deck.

    Vanessa Gatto-Williams Report

    #68

    Found My House Hippo Today!!! I'm So Excited! He's A Cutie. I Shall Call Him Herman

    Glossy vintage hippo figurine thrifted find with large eyes and detailed features on reflective surface indoors.

    The thrift stores were calling my name today. So glad I listened. Found him at the Treasure House in Beaumont, Texas.

    Tina Mobley Davis Report

    #69

    Saw This Interesting Statue At The Cornell Goodwill In Oregon Today

    Bronze and white statue of a couple embracing, a unique thrifted find that belongs in a museum for being so wonderful.

    Sabrina Zanetta Arana Report

    #70

    5/24/25. I Found The Mugs At A Yardsale A Few Years Ago, Today I Found The Bowls At Another Yardsale

    Collection of thrifted cups and bowls featuring whimsical faces, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage finds on a dining table.

    Maureen Caffrey O'Malley Report

    #71

    Live, Laugh, Egg 🙂 Value Village, Burien WA

    Hand holding a thrifted quirky wall art with phrase Live Laugh Egg surrounded by green leaves for weird wonderful finds.

    Molly Quinn Report

    #72

    Found And Left At Goodwill, Macedon, NY

    Row of wooden chairs with vintage countryside fabric upholstery, showcasing thrifted finds that are weird and wonderful.

    Sarah Johnson Report

    #73

    5/11/2025: Found This Funky… Assumably Refurbished Little Vase At Goodwill In Northern Ca Today. It Is Not Perfect, But Unique And Fun

    Colorful thrifted vase with geometric patterns and small attached tiles, a weird and wonderful vintage find for museum display.

    Barbara McLellan Report

    #74

    Chewbacca Mug Found And Left At Goodwill Last Month. (It's Gone Now.)

    Ceramic thrifted find shaped like a whimsical creature head with detailed eyes and teeth, showcased in a vintage store setting.

    Darlene O'Neal Report

    #75

    Found At A Goodwill In Seattle, WA. The Internet Says It’s From A Cross Stitch Kit For Seated Cat By Chu Ling, 17th C. Chinese

    Framed thrifted needlepoint featuring a black cat resting above detailed flowers and rocks, a weird and wonderful vintage find.

    Troy Brouillette Report

    #76

    05/08/2025 Who Wouldn’t Want Kitschy 1960s Mice Cheese Picks? I Adore Them 🥰 Thanks Goodwill!

    Set of vintage silver cheese server mice displayed in original box, a quirky thrifted find with weird and wonderful design.

    Jessica Oehlschlager Goddard Report

    #77

    My Girlfriend & I Found This Tulipiere A While Back Thrifting. So Fitting As She’s Dutch And Was The First Person To Ever Bring Me To A Tulip Festival! 🌷🥰

    Blue and white thrifted vase with fresh white tulips displayed on a marble surface, showcasing weird and wonderful finds.

    Heidi Seher Report

    #78

    My Husband Found This Antique Rocking Horse At The Goodwill Outlet (Winston-Salem, Nc) And He Picked It Up To Show Me And Then He Turned It Around And I Couldn't Believe It! My Name...and Spelled Correctly!

    Wooden vintage kids’ rocking toy named Cristy with colorful painted details, a thrifted find that is weird and wonderful.

    According to Google it's from the 1950s. I love it!

    Travis Cristy Griffin Report

    #79

    5/7/2025 Sometimes You Find A Large Wood Pink Giraffe On Fb Marketplace In Tucson, Arizona And You Beg Your Husband For It. Because, When Will You Get The Chance Again? Also, It’s My Birthday So I Pulled That Card Out. Husband For Scale

    Pink giraffe statue with wings standing outdoors in a residential area among thrifted finds that are weird and wonderful

    Because, when will you get the chance again?
    Also, it’s my birthday so I pulled that card out.

    Sydney Jackson Report

    #80

    1994 Godzilla Coin Bank Thrift Store Find. It Even Has The Coin Plug

    Green vintage Godzilla toy with exaggerated muscles displayed among potted plants as a thrifted weird and wonderful find.

    Missy Williams Report

    #81

    Goodwill … I Mean These Pants!!!

    Close-up of thrifted embroidered jeans featuring birds and floral designs, showcasing weird and wonderful fashion finds.

    Jessica C Ayers Report

    #82

    I Was Excited To Find This Haeger Lion Planter When Thrifting Today In Spencer, IA

    Stone lion head sculpture with detailed textured features, a weird and wonderful thrifted find for unique home decor.

    Megan Moffitt Report

    #83

    Found Something Weird Enough For This Group At A Yardsale. The Round Pieces Are Bells. Only Marking Is The Word "Inspiration" On The End Of The Handle

    Intricately designed weird and wonderful thrifted find with ornate angel and sun face details held outdoors on gravel.

    Amanda Apple Report

    #84

    05/03/25 Found While Thrifting In Butte Mt

    Large textured bird sculpture on a gray couch next to a grape-flavored lollipop, a weird and wonderful thrifted find.

    Not going to lie, I thought it was a cute weird owl bird with it's eyes squinted... the lady at the counter says no, that's a sheep. Of course it came home.

    Dum-Dum for size comparison and self IQ test.

    Stormy Mystique Report

    #85

    5/2/25 Found And Left This Metal “Day Of The Dead” Sculpture At The Humane Society Thrift Store In Corvallis, Or

    Metal sculpture thrifted find with colorful details and a blue hat, displayed on a shelf among vintage items.

    Michelle Finley Report

    #86

    Saw This In A Local Thrift Shop And Wasn’t Until I Got It Home That I Realized It Swivels And Can Also Be Hung On The Wall…

    Rustic thrifted metal candle holder with a green candle, showcasing a unique and wonderful vintage design outdoors.

    Erin Burgess DeVinney Report

    #87

    Pretty Bracelet I Picked Up At One Of The Local Charity Shops - Possibly From The 80s ☺️

    Hand holding a thrifted unicorn bracelet with detailed designs, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage finds.

    Becky Jeory Report

    #88

    I Found This At An Antique Store. I’m Obsessed With The Image And Colors. It’s So Feminine!!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗

    Embroidered vintage tea towel featuring a floral dress figure, a unique thrifted find with museum-worthy charm.

    Amy Lanks Report

    #89

    Found This At A Garage Sale. The Lady Said It Was A Wedding Gift In 1958. I Havent Found Anything To Compare It To

    Unique thrifted finds displayed on a yellow vintage table, showcasing weird and wonderful collectible glassware.

    Devon Schroeder Report

    #90

    I Got All Of These Blow Molds Free!

    Collection of quirky thrifted finds including vintage holiday decorations and whimsical figures displayed indoors on a wooden floor.

    Saw the marketplace post for them 6 minutes after it was posted.drove 45 minutes expecting for them to be gone and only a few were taken!

    Matthew Daly Report

    #91

    I Can't Say I'm Surprised That This Cursed Item Ended Up In A Thrift Store. Victoria BC

    Small weird and wonderful thrifted soccer player figurine with a large head on display in a thrift store setting.

    Karissa Thompson Report

    #92

    Found This Bronze And Brass At A Local Antique Mall. Not Sure If It Is Really Old Or Not But I Loved It So It Doesn’t Matter

    Bronze bird skull sculpture with elongated beak, a weird and wonderful thrifted find for a unique museum display.

    Abigail Buckler Report

    #93

    Spotted Today At A Goodwill Thrift Store And Still Available For The Right Home. I Don't Know Yumiko - But I'd Sure Like To Try Her Kickasserole! Or Her Specialty! And I Have Soooo Many Questions

    Thrifted finds including unique labeled casserole dishes and vintage china displayed on metal shelves.

    Rebecca Grohall Report

    #94

    Found In Chantilly, VA. Some Blue's Clues Fanatics In Our House. Absolutely Had To Have This For My Son

    Bright red thrifted armchair with swirling patterns in a music room filled with guitars and amplifiers.

    Brandon Bennett Report

    #95

    5-8-25 This Weird And Wonderful Lamp Came In A $5 Estate Auction Lot. I Can't Decide If I Like It Or Not 🤔

    Vintage ceramic table lamp with unique sculptural base and pleated fabric shade, thrifted find in a cozy setting.

    Amanda Apple Report

    #96

    I Found A 1987 Pig Egg At An Estate Sale This Weekend

    Small pig figurine sculpted on an egg-shaped object, one of the weird and wonderful thrifted finds.

    Stephen Mike Report

    #97

    I Saw This Painting In The Thrift Store Locally To Me A Few Weeks Ago But Left It Telling Myself I Didn’t Need It

    Colorful thrifted artwork featuring whimsical fairy and fantastical creatures in a vibrant, weird and wonderful style.

    Well it never left my mind since and today was the day I went back desperately hoping it was still there (thankfully it was) and I bought it! I love everything about it and it's from an artist in my state otherwise I couldn't find much information but figured this lovely community would appreciate it just as much as me!

    Savannah Phillips Report

    #98

    Look At These Cuties I Found At My Local Thrifty

    Collection of weird and wonderful thrifted finds featuring vintage pastel-colored eggs with expressive faces on a wooden chair.

    A-Ron Leung Report

