Check out these photos we collected from the Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Facebook page . This online community has 3.5 million members who share their appreciation for pre-loved items , many of which likely carry an interesting backstory.

Many would argue that visiting a thrift store is the best form of retail therapy. Not only are the price tags much easier to look at, but you may also encounter some of the most interesting items you likely won’t find anywhere else.

#1 Found The Lips Sofa On Facebook Marketplace! Perfect Match To My Thrifted Lips Phone 💋 Share icon

#2 Picked Up This Weirdly Interesting Piece At My Local Savers (Value Village Here) Thrift Store Share icon I balked a bit at the price, thinking it was probably an Amazon or Home Goods clone. Then I got home and saw the TMS 2005 engraved on it, pre-Jonthan Adler. Now all I need is a Medusa hair-type plant to make it come alive!



Only drawback - my husband finds it creepy.



#3 Facebook Marketplace Find!! Drove To Peculiar, Mo To Pick Up This Beauty Today Share icon Her name is jolene & i am looking forward to repainting and refinishing her to match my vintage decor style!!



Among all generations, Gen Z has been found to have the highest percentage of secondhand shoppers. According to a 2024 report by trend forecasting company WGSN, 40% of Gen Z respondents say they prefer buying secondhand clothes because they couldn’t find their preferred style from traditional retailers.

#4 Got This Wonderful, I Believe, Moroccan Brass Lamp At A Yard Sale For $50 Share icon When I first saw it, it was in 3 pieces. When I got it home (first pic) put it together but unfortunately someone cut the wires so I couldn't see its potential. And it was also slightly bent. I was able to straighten it out to the best of my ability.

I got a brilliant idea to see if a stick light would fit inside if I removed the old components. Sure enough Amazon has a great stick light that changes colors and does some other cool things. The light got here today and I was able to fit it inside. It runs the entire length, almost 5 feet tall!

It's large. It's wonderful and I bought it originally to fix and resell...but I'm keeping it. For a while anyway.



#5 I Found The Most Phenomenal Curb Freebie Today 😍 Michigan, US Share icon

#6 Found On Facebook Marketplace I Love It Share icon

More data from WGSN revealed why Gen Z kids have developed a knack for thrift shopping, and the primary reason is often out of necessity. Their statistics show that 28% of Americans aged 18 to 25 are unable to save money due to the high cost of living. Many of them also reported spending half of their monthly income on rent, which urged them to purchase clothes from secondhand stores to save money.

#7 Found This Cat Amber Glass Lamp At A Local Thrift Store Share icon Half the cat’s bow is chipped off, but I just couldn’t pass it up. Now I can add it with my collection of the turtle amber glass lamps.



#8 Not Weird! But Totally Wonderful! 😊 Share icon found this gem while thrifting at a local Goodwill. I often wonder why people decide to donate such beautiful items!

I know why people get rid of things! I was just shocked to find something like this.

The item is a Monsoon Marble Flower Plate, also known as a Pietra Dura art piece, featuring a floral design inlaid with semi-precious stones.*



#9 Found This Gorgeous Vase At The Austintown Goodwill, In NE Ohio Share icon I had looked at a few other items, but none of them passed the "do I love it enough to find a place for it?" test. Then this beauty was buried in the carts they just fill with stuff and park at the front of the store, price at just 4.50 As soon as I saw it, I knew it was coming home with me and I adore it so much!

I did some research about the marking on the bottom, and found that it is handmade by an artist named Victor Bucciarelli. He was a pottery artist in Sharon PA, known for his decorative vases with 3D floral or plant elements. Sadly, he passed away in 2015 at age 55. I hope he knows that this piece has found a home where it is truly appreciated for the beautiful work of art that it is.



Gen Z is also known for its environmental activism, as many advocate for sustainability. The clamor against contributing to more waste has also become their motivation to thrift. “If someone else doesn't want something, why not give it a second life instead of throwing it away? It feels more responsible,” 20-year-old Bengaluru native Anjali Rao told Outlook Money.

#10 While Shopping At A Local Thrift Store, This Interesting Glass Piece Caught My Eye! 🤩 Share icon Google says it's an antique art glass bride's basket, likely from the Victorian era (1860s-1910s). It features a ruffled rim and a three-color design with custard yellow, red, and a translucent outer layer.

I think it was an AMAZING find!



#11 Got These At An Antique Store. So So Cute. Love The Googly Eyes And The Jelly Bellies Share icon

#12 5/18/2025 Stained Glass Mural Found And Left At Brimfield Flea, Mass Share icon

Despite being a more sustainable and affordable option, many people still have their apprehensions about thrift shopping. One of them is that secondhand stores aren’t as sanitary, especially when it comes to clothing. However, NYC-based fashion designer Nick Portello begs to differ. “While it’s good to wash the clothes after you buy them, there isn’t anything inherently dirty about them,” Portello told GoBankingRates.

#13 Cleaning Out My Mom's Garage And Came Across This. It Is A Lamp But The Only Light Comes From His Heart Share icon She thinks she got it at a craft fair or garage sale back in the 80s but can't remember.

I can't seem to find one exactly like this when I search online. Guess it was a custom thing?



#14 Found And Left At Antique Store In Marietta Ga I Have An Amazing Chickadee Set But I Have Never Seen This One Before! I Love It!!! Share icon

#15 I’ve Been Wanting One Of These For So Long And Finally Found One At A Thrift Store Today! Uranium Eyed Shirley Temple Doll! I Was So Excited Finding It😍 Share icon

However, there are certain items you may want to pass on during a thrift store visit. According to Peony Lane Designs owner and journalist Stacy Verdick Case, any upholstered piece created before 2010 is a no-no. As she told Reader’s Digest, these pieces contain harmful fire retardants, which aren’t advisable for any home.

#16 5-2-25 Yardsale Find, Vintage Ceramic Cat Head Lamp. So Funky And Cool! Share icon

#17 An Interesting Sculpture Last Seen At The Beaverton Oregon Goodwill Yesterday Share icon

#18 Weird? Maybe .. Wonderful- Absolutely. Found At A Local Yard Sale Share icon

For you readers who prefer shopping at thrift stores, what do you enjoy the most about it? Aside from sustainability and affordability, are there any other reasons? Let us know in the comments!

#19 May 21 2025 Thrifted This From My Local Good Will For $30 !! I'll Be Taking It Home Tomorrow 🥰 Found In Harrison Arkansas Share icon

#20 Discovered This Vintage Rj Graziano Pin Just Before Leaving 2nd Ave Thrift Store In Woodbridge, VA. It Called To Be Taken Home…umm, Yes Please! Share icon

#21 I Found This In My Father's Things After He Passed Away. It Was My Grandfather's Share icon I remember it on his desk like it was yesterday. I think it is Awesome and beautiful! Frederick md

It is a perpetual 40yr calendar.

Be kind in your comments. Not everyone knows everything. On one side it says to place the year over the month. The other side says red month for leap yrs.



#22 A Facebook Marketplace Mother’s Day Weird (And Wonderful) Lamp For Me! Share icon

#23 Found And Left Behind At An Antique Mall In West St. Louis County… “Clock-Phone-Lamp!” Share icon

#24 Quite Possibly My Best Garage Sale Find Ever. Beautiful Empoli Glass Genie Bottle. It Still Has Its Made In Italy Sticker On It Share icon Now proudly on display in my bedroom. It’s my favorite color too!



#25 Goodwill In South Portland, Maine. Left Him Behind But Kept The Photo Because It Makes Me Smile Share icon

#26 I Collect Plushes So I’m Always Looking In The Stuffed Animal Bins At Thrift Stores. I Saw This Realistic Looking Dog At Hospice Thrift Store Near Me Share icon wanted to check his brand out of curiosity and he’s a Cuddle Clone! (The company makes a plush based on your real life animal!) I can’t help but to think he was made by/for someone that loved the real Bo very much but he has been donated now that that person is gone. At least he will be loved here with me. I just wish I could somehow see a picture of/learn something about the real Bo lol. Years of plush thrifting and this is definitely a first for me!



#27 We're In The Process Of Moving But I Couldn't Help But Pick Up This Glorious Find At The Flea Market!! Share icon

#28 Picked Up This Basketball Handbag At Goodwill. New With Tags Share icon

#29 Thought This Was A Unique Find, Was A Bed Too But Was Dismantled As It Was Sold! Charity Shop In Linwood, Scotland Share icon

#30 Found At A Yard Sale. I Decided Not To Go Yesterday Morning But Changed Plans When My Son Wanted To Go. I’m Glad I Listened To Him! A Holy Grail Find For Me. Thanks, Son 😊 Share icon

#31 5/03/25 Piece On The Left I Found At A Family Yard Sale. Pairs Well With My Existing Piece Share icon

#32 Saturday, May 3rd 2025 Found At Goodwill In Bella Vista AR, And It Definitely Came Home With Me. I'm Absolutely In Love Share icon

#33 Found And Left Thrifting In Michigan. Bubba’s Hip. 🤔 Share icon

#34 Found This At An Estate Sale. Could Be The World’s Largest Cornflake LOL Share icon

#35 Just Got These Birthday Candle Holders From Someone On Facebook Marketplace Today. I'm Not Sure What Kind Of Metal They're Made Of, But They Are Quite Heavy. I Love Them! Share icon

#36 Found These Cuties At Flea Market And Thirift Store In NJ Share icon

#37 My Nan Passed Away Recently, And I Got These Cute Little Figurines From Her Share icon I’m an actor so they’re just a perfect little trinket for me to remember my Nan and my passions!



We have no idea where Nan got them from or even why she had them, she wasn’t a big film buff or anything haha but I love them so much!



#38 Someone Needs To Rescue This Homemade House Hippo From The Hempstead NY Savers 5/23/25 Share icon

#39 I Recently Posted Some Of These Lucite Grapes I Found At Thrift And Antique Stores Share icon I had suggestions to put LED lights under them and I’m so glad I did! This is the final result!

Oddly enough, as I was searching for the lights, I found another bundle of larger grapes at a yard sale! So I added some lights to them as well.



#40 Found This At Goodwill In Shawano, WI For Super Cheap, It's Huge Share icon I had to lay down the back seat of my Subaru outback just to fit it in. My kid measured the canvas, and just the canvas is three feet by four feet. It's actual oil paint on canvas, not a print. If it's worth something, then score. If not, I still got a gorgeous gigantic framed painting for less than a twenty.



#41 Beautiful Crazy Quilt Found At The Goodwill Bins In Denver This Weekend Share icon

#42 Probably One Of My Favorite Finds Now! 2.00 At A Local Thrift Share icon

#43 Goodwill Livonia MI. It's Over The Top 80s, It Definitely Came Home With Me Share icon

#44 Laughing Green Pepper Piggy Bank, Found At Goodwill In Lexington KY! I Love Him So Much Share icon

#45 Found This Vintage Coca~cola Pitcher While Thrifting Share icon

#46 Found An Incredible Collection Of Leo Ward Bluebirds While Thrifting! Share icon The one in the middle on the back row is the largest I’ve ever seen at 8x3 1/2. All six were priced reasonably as a set. I couldn’t put it in my cart fast enough!



#47 Saturday May 17, 2025…another Wonderful Jewellery Garage Sale Score… Went To A Yard/ Garage Sale And Picked This Up Share icon It was tarnished , has weight and has hallmarks. Again a safe bet to buy. Cleaned up lovely and so I Googled. It’s a Peter Stone and would cost well over a hundred Canadian dollars plus shipping from the USA. Not for sale… Love the turtles.



#48 I’ve Been Collecting These Painted Pebble Brooches For Several Years Now Share icon I was elated to find the bottom middle one last week at my local value village and the top left two on Poshmark this week, after not finding any all of last year. My collection has doubled! These beauties were all painted by the same artist, David Emke. He sold them in farmers markets and craft fairs all around Ontario in the 70s and 80s.



#49 Found This Delightful Tiny Shelf At My Job At A Thrift Store Share icon

#50 Yard Sale Find. It's Big And So Pretty. I'm Not A Glass Collector But I Snapped This Up Fast Share icon

#51 5-14-25 Definitely A Wonderful Thrift Store Find. It Seems To Be Either Ceramic Or Porcelain. It's Not Overly Heavy Share icon

#52 Found On A Whim At The Goodwill Bins In Savannah GA!! Paid $3 😯 Share icon

#53 Florida, USA. Wonderful Thrift Find, She Is Just Adorable. Fishy Kiss Planter! Have To Still Figure Out A Fun Plant For Her, My Sis Suggested A Succulent Of Some Kind 💋🐟 Share icon

#54 Scored Something Big This Weekend🍄 Share icon 1976 Sears & Roebuck mushroom cookie jars!! 2/4 complete set!!!



I saw these years ago at a flea market. I didnt buy them then and regretted it ever since — I thought about them often. I walked into a local antiques shop yesterday and there they were, just waiting for me!



#55 My Hubby Went Back And Bought It For Me For Mother's Day 💖🦄 Share icon

#56 A Rock And Metal Purse My Mom Found In A Thrift Store! I Think It’s Neat Share icon

#57 5/10/25 A Weirdly Wonderful Owl By Frank Haldeman. Rocks In Acrylic. One Of The Oddest Things I've Found Thrifting Share icon

#58 I Hit The Jackpot Today! I Found This Beautiful Siamese Cat TV Lamp At A Local Thrift Shop And As Luck Would Have It, Lamps Were Half Price Today! Happy Mother's Day To Me! Share icon

#59 Found My House Hippo On 5/10/25 At A Goodwill In Newington, Ct! I Love This Little Guy! Share icon

#60 Found Another 4ft Pillsbury Doughboy On Facebook Marketplace. He's Made Of Styrofoam. Previously Used In Grocery Stores And He's Temporarily In My Pantry With The Rest Of My Edibles Share icon

#61 I Just Grabbed It From A Local Thrift Store, I Think Its Made Out Of Brass Cuz It’s Pretty Heavy Share icon

#62 Magnified Maritime Clock Seen Yesterday While Thrifting In Melbourne, Australia. Resisted Temptation, But Really Hope It Finds A Loving Home Share icon

#63 Found While Thrifting At Midtown Vintage Market In Little Rock, Arkansas… A Cracker Barrel Bird Feeder? 🤣 Share icon

#64 Found 5/3/25 In Jw Riley’s Antique Store In Greenfield, Indiana. I Present To You, Skelebarbie Share icon

#65 5/2/25 St.vincent De Paulthrift - Gb Share icon

#66 Found Thrifting In Omaha Ne Really Unique Unusual Kind Of Grotesque Face Jug Pottery Bust Share icon

#67 What A Stroke Of Luck! Found At A Thrift Store In Northern California Share icon

#68 Found My House Hippo Today!!! I'm So Excited! He's A Cutie. I Shall Call Him Herman Share icon The thrift stores were calling my name today. So glad I listened. Found him at the Treasure House in Beaumont, Texas.



#69 Saw This Interesting Statue At The Cornell Goodwill In Oregon Today Share icon

#70 5/24/25. I Found The Mugs At A Yardsale A Few Years Ago, Today I Found The Bowls At Another Yardsale Share icon

#71 Live, Laugh, Egg 🙂 Value Village, Burien WA Share icon

#72 Found And Left At Goodwill, Macedon, NY Share icon

#73 5/11/2025: Found This Funky… Assumably Refurbished Little Vase At Goodwill In Northern Ca Today. It Is Not Perfect, But Unique And Fun Share icon

#74 Chewbacca Mug Found And Left At Goodwill Last Month. (It's Gone Now.) Share icon

#75 Found At A Goodwill In Seattle, WA. The Internet Says It’s From A Cross Stitch Kit For Seated Cat By Chu Ling, 17th C. Chinese Share icon

#76 05/08/2025 Who Wouldn’t Want Kitschy 1960s Mice Cheese Picks? I Adore Them 🥰 Thanks Goodwill! Share icon

#77 My Girlfriend & I Found This Tulipiere A While Back Thrifting. So Fitting As She’s Dutch And Was The First Person To Ever Bring Me To A Tulip Festival! 🌷🥰 Share icon

#78 My Husband Found This Antique Rocking Horse At The Goodwill Outlet (Winston-Salem, Nc) And He Picked It Up To Show Me And Then He Turned It Around And I Couldn't Believe It! My Name...and Spelled Correctly! Share icon According to Google it's from the 1950s. I love it!



#79 5/7/2025 Sometimes You Find A Large Wood Pink Giraffe On Fb Marketplace In Tucson, Arizona And You Beg Your Husband For It. Because, When Will You Get The Chance Again? Also, It’s My Birthday So I Pulled That Card Out. Husband For Scale Share icon Because, when will you get the chance again?

Also, it’s my birthday so I pulled that card out.



#80 1994 Godzilla Coin Bank Thrift Store Find. It Even Has The Coin Plug Share icon

#81 Goodwill … I Mean These Pants!!! Share icon

#82 I Was Excited To Find This Haeger Lion Planter When Thrifting Today In Spencer, IA Share icon

#83 Found Something Weird Enough For This Group At A Yardsale. The Round Pieces Are Bells. Only Marking Is The Word "Inspiration" On The End Of The Handle Share icon

#84 05/03/25 Found While Thrifting In Butte Mt Share icon Not going to lie, I thought it was a cute weird owl bird with it's eyes squinted... the lady at the counter says no, that's a sheep. Of course it came home.



Dum-Dum for size comparison and self IQ test.



#85 5/2/25 Found And Left This Metal “Day Of The Dead” Sculpture At The Humane Society Thrift Store In Corvallis, Or Share icon

#86 Saw This In A Local Thrift Shop And Wasn’t Until I Got It Home That I Realized It Swivels And Can Also Be Hung On The Wall… Share icon

#87 Pretty Bracelet I Picked Up At One Of The Local Charity Shops - Possibly From The 80s ☺️ Share icon

#88 I Found This At An Antique Store. I’m Obsessed With The Image And Colors. It’s So Feminine!!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗 Share icon

#89 Found This At A Garage Sale. The Lady Said It Was A Wedding Gift In 1958. I Havent Found Anything To Compare It To Share icon

#90 I Got All Of These Blow Molds Free! Share icon Saw the marketplace post for them 6 minutes after it was posted.drove 45 minutes expecting for them to be gone and only a few were taken!



#91 I Can't Say I'm Surprised That This Cursed Item Ended Up In A Thrift Store. Victoria BC Share icon

#92 Found This Bronze And Brass At A Local Antique Mall. Not Sure If It Is Really Old Or Not But I Loved It So It Doesn’t Matter Share icon

#93 Spotted Today At A Goodwill Thrift Store And Still Available For The Right Home. I Don't Know Yumiko - But I'd Sure Like To Try Her Kickasserole! Or Her Specialty! And I Have Soooo Many Questions Share icon

#94 Found In Chantilly, VA. Some Blue's Clues Fanatics In Our House. Absolutely Had To Have This For My Son Share icon

#95 5-8-25 This Weird And Wonderful Lamp Came In A $5 Estate Auction Lot. I Can't Decide If I Like It Or Not 🤔 Share icon

#96 I Found A 1987 Pig Egg At An Estate Sale This Weekend Share icon

#97 I Saw This Painting In The Thrift Store Locally To Me A Few Weeks Ago But Left It Telling Myself I Didn’t Need It Share icon Well it never left my mind since and today was the day I went back desperately hoping it was still there (thankfully it was) and I bought it! I love everything about it and it's from an artist in my state otherwise I couldn't find much information but figured this lovely community would appreciate it just as much as me!

