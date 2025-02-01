ADVERTISEMENT

Heading to a secondhand shop or a thrift store is a bit of an adventure! There are so many awesome curiosities you can stumble upon completely by accident, from unique-looking decor and cool furniture to bizarre clothes and funky knick-knacks. All it takes is a splash of patience and a keen eye for hidden treasures.

The Weird and Wonderful Secondhand Finds page on Facebook is a celebration of all of this. We’re featuring some of the page’s most interesting finds to show you just how incredibly lucky you can get and how out-of-the-box some product designs really are. Don’t forget to upvote your faves as you scroll down!

#1

Stayed Up All Day After My Midnight Shift To Drive Two Hours To Grab This Gem I Found On Marketplace! I Had To Have It

Heart-shaped wooden storage table with a glass top, showcasing a unique secondhand find.

    #2

    I Want To Share This Truly Wonderful Marketplace Find! A Handmade, One Of A Kind, Lifesize Piranha Plant! I Am Obsessed With All Things Piranha Plant, And This Was The Perfect Addition To My Collection

    Giant plant sculpture with sharp teeth in a cozy room, a secondhand find, near a vibrant vintage lamp.

    #3

    Found This Lightbulb At The Rescue Mission, Was Not Expecting What Happened When I Flipped The Switch. Now I Have To Find The Perfect Lamp For It

    Secondhand finds: a lamp bulb with colorful glowing flowers and a hand holding a silver flower bulb.

    The BBC reports that, based on the findings by secondhand fashion retailer ThredUp, a whopping 67% of British millennials shop secondhand, while nearly half of Generation Z’s clothes are pre-owned. It’s estimated that the total value of the fashion resale market is likely to double by 2027 to a jaw-dropping $3.5 billion.

    However, this is still just a drop in the ocean compared to the size and breadth of the apparel market worldwide. According to Statista, the revenue in the global apparel market is estimated to reach $1.84 trillion. The largest segment of this market is women’s apparel, predicted to be around $0.96 trillion this year.
    #4

    Purchased From An Estate Sale For $30! I Have Never Seen One Like It! It’s Solid Wood And All The Sections Swivel Completely Around! Going To Use It As A Plant Stand!

    Unique wooden rotating shelf with circular platforms found secondhand, displayed in a kitchen setting.

    #5

    I Found My Hippo. Found At Goodwill In Owasso Oklahoma, Not Sure It’s For Candy, I Thought My Husband Could Put His Wallet, Keys, Pocket Change Inside. He Bought The Kisses And Filled It Up

    A quirky secondhand find featuring a hippo candy dish with chocolates and a gumball machine in the background.

    #6

    I Found A Tiny Hello Kitty Couch For 4 Dollars At The Goodwill Bins In Hillsboro, OR. Cherry Loves Her New Throne

    Cat lounging on a pink Hello Kitty-themed chair, a weird and wonderful secondhand find.

    There are some serious issues with the industry, though. For one, the BBC notes that US companies like ThredUp and TheRealReal aren’t profitable, while Lithuanian peer-to-peer fashion resale startup Vinted, which is popular in the UK, also posted a large pre-tax loss in 2022. British brand Depop also lost tens of millions in 2023.

    “The problem is one of economics. With the rise of ultra-fast, ultra-cheap fashion brands, the volume of clothing produced and shipped globally continues to explode, and consumers are offloading more of it after just a few wears,” the BBC explains, noting how one 2023 study found that a large Swedish charity has to pay to have around 70% of donated clothes incinerated due to their low-quality.
    #7

    Does He Go With The Rest Of My Decor? Absolutley Not. Did I Drop Everything To Snag Him Off Facebook Marketplace. Absolutely Did. I'm Tempted To Add A Bunch Of Leaves To The Lampshade So It Looks Like He Is Peeking Out Of Trees

    Giraffe-shaped lamp as a weird secondhand find beside a stone fireplace and teal wall.

    #8

    Drove 4 Hours To Get This Big Boy Off Facebook Marketplace. Best Find Yet. No I Don't Own An Ice Cream Shop Hehe

    Giant ice cream cone decor in a room with two dogs on a wooden floor, showcasing a weird secondhand find.

    #9

    Saw An Opportunity & Had To Take It At Our Local Flea Market. Now We're Serving Up All The Vibes With This Throwback Taco Bell Sign

    Secondhand finds: Bedroom with checkered bedding, neon bell sign, and a cat beside a retro bell artwork.

    My husband even ran lights behind it. He didn't want it at first because it was his first job, but now he loves it!

    Around 40% of the clothes that are exported to Ghana, which is one of the largest recipients of secondhand fashion from Europe, is considered to be waste.

    "There's an oversupply of clothes. And it's lowering the perceived value, and the real value, of everything,” said Liz Ricketts, co-founder and executive director of the non-profit The Or Foundation.

    "We treat waste as if it is a free resource. Sure, you might give it away for free, but it takes a tremendous amount of effort and labor and skill to try to re-commodify that thing that you gave away. Reuse is based on the quality and the condition of the individual item, which means that it requires a human touch and a human eye to assess that."
    #10

    I Left These At Goodwill But I’m Tempted To Go Back For Them

    Striped cat statues from weird secondhand finds on display next to a wooden dresser in a store setting.

    #11

    My Sister Found This Recently For Free. Roadside In Seattle WA

    Crown Royal throne chair with purple velvet upholstery, a quirky secondhand find in a cozy room setting.

    #12

    My Son Went Antiquing Today And Found Me The Best Lock Ever!

    Turtle-shaped vintage lock with ornate key, a secondhand find.

    Buying things secondhand, rather than getting everything brand new, has its fair share of pros and cons. On the one hand, secondhand shopping can be a wonderful way to save money, reduce humankind’s impact on the environment, and reuse things that are still functional but may require a bit of sprucing up. It’s also fun!

    On the other hand, shopping secondhand means that you may not always find what you need and you might have doubts about the quality of certain items. You also need to consider how much time and effort you’re willing to spend hunting down a specific piece of clothing, decor, or furniture. There’s a big element of luck at play here.
    #13

    I Found My Holy Grail Of Vintage Christmas. I Couldn't Believe It. Found At A Local Antique Mall For $12.00. Made Of Safety Pins And Plastic Beads But Oh So Beautiful

    Crystal Christmas tree lamp, a weird and wonderful secondhand find, glowing warmly in a dimly lit room.

    #14

    Only People Here Would Understand Why I Just Had To Have These. Found On Antique Marketplace

    Secondhand find: Peacock-themed home decor with a cat lounging inside, in a colorful living room.

    #15

    My Husband & I Rode Our Tandem Bicycle Over To Canada (From Minnesota) To Run Some Errands And I Found An Old Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine At The Salvation Army Store In Fort Francis!

    Vintage sewing machine with accessories displayed on a picnic table, part of a secondhand finds collection.

    If you have plenty of time to spare, like to take things slowly, and genuinely enjoy browsing the inventory at different stores, then secondhand shopping is perfect for you.

    However, there are bound to be time-sensitive purchases that you’ll have to make. Sometimes, you don’t have the luxury of not getting something due to bad luck when you absolutely need it. In those cases, online shopping or heading to a store that you know for a fact sells the product you need might be best. However, that approach is sometimes hard to balance with a desire to be eco-friendly.
    #16

    I Found This Grandfather Clock On The Fb Market Place (For Free) The Day Before Mother’s Day. I’d Like To Think It’s A Mother’s Day Gift From The Universe

    Ornate wooden cabinet with a clock; a unique secondhand find in a vintage-styled room.

    #17

    I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes. I Found This Beauty For $2.97 At My Local Thrift On Half Off Day. Now To Find A Wall….

    Intricate secondhand find: a detailed art palette adorned with vintage objects and tools, held above a curious small dog.

    #18

    I Saw This Lamp At Goodwill. Gladly Passed On It. Not Exactly My Style

    Secondhand find: a lamp designed like a leg in fishnet stockings and high heels, featuring a gold base.

    Buying furniture, clothes, tech, or random knick-knacks secondhand means that you’re extending their lifecycle. When you don’t buy new things, that means that the demand for that product falls, which should—at least theoretically—reduce the amount that's produced and then transported worldwide.

    If everyone around the world suddenly decided to buy at least some things secondhand, hold on to their tech for longer, or repair what they already have, that would have a massive impact on global production and trade. Companies would pivot to match these new, more eco-friendly, and pro-DIY trends.
    #19

    This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops. Pretty Sure It’s From The 60’s

    Colorful candy tree sculpture, a weird and wonderful secondhand find on display.

    #20

    One Of My All Time Favorite Garage Sale Finds, And Only $4! I Don’t Have A Banana, So Cats For Scale

    Colorful jug with cat illustrations in front, real cat in background, showcasing weird and wonderful secondhand finds.

    #21

    A Few Days Ago, My Boyfriend Went To An Estate Sale At His Uncle’s House, And Came Home With This Bronze, Glowing-Eye Cat Lamp. From What He Found Online, It Was Apparently Made In Austria And May Be Over 100 Years Old. It’s A Little Creepy, But We Love It!

    Weird secondhand find: Cat-shaped lamp with glowing green eyes on a wooden table.

    Other things that you should not buy secondhand include makeup, which can be contaminated with microorganisms that can then lead to serious infections. You also want to steer clear of mattresses because they may be infested with bedbugs that can spread to other parts of your home.
    #22

    I Have Come Across A Lot Of Strange And Unusual Items Over The Years, But Today's Find (From An Estate Sale In Indianapolis, In) May Just Be My Favorite! Behold My Kewpie Head Tea Set!!!

    Weird secondhand tea set with baby faces, featuring a teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, and cups on a dark surface.

    #23

    My 3 Years Of Thirfting And Yard Sale Vintage Frogs Got Their New Teeth Today

    Five quirky frog-shaped ceramic holders with different expressions, shown with resin teeth sets, showcasing secondhand finds.

    #24

    Hard To Believe. Went To A GW Out Of My Area. Found This “Blue” Atlantis Fenton Hand Painted Glass Bowl Hand Signed By Peggy Lane. Wait For It…….$7.99

    Hand-painted Fenton glass vase with fish design, showing secondhand find details and signature.

    Used smartphones are also iffy if you’re buying them from a random place. For one, you don’t know if the phone has been stolen. Meanwhile, it’s also possible that there can be malicious software left on the device, whether purposefully or by accident. Generally, it’s best to buy new tech if you’re using it for private communications and photos. Alternatively, if you’re getting a secondhand phone, at least buy it from a reputable, official dealer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    MarketWatch also warns people not to buy secondhand knives, blenders, toy chests without safety hinges, recalled toys, or anything that may have lead paint. They're potentially dangerous. And the few bucks that you save are not worth putting you and your loved ones’ health and safety at risk.
    #25

    This Beautiful Cabinet I Picked Up On The Side Of The Road In My Neighborhood! I Can’t Believe They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away !!! Can’t Wait To Clean Her Up And Give It Life

    Antique wooden cabinet with glass doors and unique carved lion details, a fascinating secondhand find.

    #26

    I Was So Excited To Find This Stained Glass Gingerbread House At Goodwill Today!

    Stained glass house lamp and Christmas decor on a wooden cabinet in a secondhand find.

    #27

    I Was Always Wondering Whats With The House Hippo Trend? Until I Spotted Hyacinth On The Thrift Store Shelf Being Her Absolute Cute And Fabulous Self

    Hippo statue in tutu found secondhand, placed on car seat with floral bag.

    The Facebook page was first created in the middle of the summer of 2023. Over the past year and a half, Weird and Wonderful Secondhand Finds has amassed 86k followers and 7.6k likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The curator constantly shares new updates and photos of interesting finds in the page’s feed, and people love it. Many of the items are very creative and in terms of imaginative design, they stand head and shoulders above anything you’d find at a ‘regular’ store.
    #28

    Today I Found The Purr-Fect Toilet Brush Holder For My Mid-Century Modern Inspired Bathroom! Found At A Consignment Shop In Tarpon Springs Fl. The Staff Thought She Was A Planter

    Cat-shaped toilet brush holder as a weird secondhand find in a bathroom setting.

    #29

    My Daughter Likes To Play A Game Of Finding Something Weird At A Thrift Store And Just Place It In My House And See How Long It Takes For Me To Notice It!!

    Quirky ceramic figurine with a child-faced deer, resting on a decorative ball, showcasing a weird secondhand find.

    #30

    I Believe Alcohol May Have Been Involved When Someone Thought Putting Doll Heads Into Vintage Lamp Might Be A Thing. Antique/Thrift Store On The Oregon Coast

    Weird and wonderful secondhand lamps with baby doll heads, surrounded by assorted glassware in a quirky shop setting.

    Which of these secondhand finds did you love the most, dear Pandas? Which ones would you be happy to bring home with you? What are the coolest and weirdest things you’ve recently spotted at your local thrift stores, charity shops, and garage sales?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever given away at a secondhand shop? Let us know!
    #31

    I'm A Dental Hygiene Instructor And One Of My Former Students Gave Me This Gorgeous Piece Of Jewelry Today That She Found At A Thrift Store For $2

    Weird secondhand find: a ring resembling dentures worn on a finger.

    #32

    Found This Tissue Box Holder From Goodwill For Only 2.99!!

    Weird secondhand find: ceramic tissue holder with face design on a wooden table.

    #33

    I Picked This Up A Couple Days Ago From Second Hand Sale. I'm So Happy, I've Always Wanted A Tiffany Styled Lamp

    Stained glass lamp with colorful bird designs, a unique secondhand find on a Facebook group.

    #34

    I Picked Up This Crocheted Rose Bud Afghan At A Thrift Store In Grand Rapids Mi For Less Money Than Two Skeins Of Yarn!

    Crocheted bedspread with rose patterns, a wonderful secondhand find showcased in a FB group.

    I hoped it may at least have been a full size but after giving it a wash and dry and spread it out on the queen size bed in our guest room I found it was king sized! So much work went into this afghan. We live in a 1800s farm house so it fits right in!

    #35

    I May Have Sprinted To The Table When I Saw This At A Garage Sale Even Though My Husband And I Were The Only Ones There. $5 And You Bet I Brought It Home. My Thrifted Glass Clown Collection

    Glass figurines on shelves under a colorful ceiling light; a weird and wonderful secondhand find.

    Yes, I know everyone loves the Mosser cats and hates the clowns...which makes me want the clowns even more because I'm a weirdo.
    We built the shelves to go in between the kitchen cabinets over the sink, because my clown babies deserved a place of prominence in all their friggin glory.
    The chandelier was thrifted in plain white and made rainbow with alcohol inks to be the crowning jewel of the clown army.

    #36

    Purchased At An Antique Shop In New Orleans. Already Had The Little Cup And Saucer For Many Years. Lucky To Have Found The Other Pieces!

    Whimsical ceramic tea set with unique face designs, featured in secondhand finds.

    #37

    Found At A Thrift Store In Sedona Arizona. I Was Explaining To A Friend What A House Hippo Is. I Looked Down To My Left Hand & This Beauty Magically Appeared

    Green stone hippo figurine, a weird and wonderful secondhand find placed in front of a patterned plate.

    #38

    Found In My Local Thrift Shop In Gdynia, Poland. I've Never Been To Michigan Or Even The US But I Bought It

    Colorful floral mug from Michigan, a quirky secondhand find on a Facebook group.

    #39

    Quite Possibly The Strangest Thing I’ve Found Thrifting $3 - Had To Buy It. It’s A Foot Carved Out Of Wood

    Wooden foot-shaped ashtray on a counter beside two bananas, a secondhand find.

    #40

    My Friend Found This At A Yard Sale Years Ago And Gifted It To Me

    A brown glass bottle shaped like a dog found as a secondhand treasure.

    #41

    When People Ask Why A Girl Needs A Big Truck?........well.... For A Variety Of Various, Assorted Reasons..... Someone Was Throwing Them Out And Said I Could Have Them I Think I'll Paint Them All Sorts Of Fun Ways

    Vintage carousel horse figures in a truck bed found in a secondhand shop.

    #42

    Just Found This Mini Wicker Egg Chair At My Local Goodwill For $25 So I Snagged It For My Cat. She Loves It!

    White cat with heterochromatic eyes lounging on a colorful cushion in a unique secondhand circular chair.

    #43

    Found At My Local Thrift Store. Loved This! It’s From 1964

    Decorative kitchen sign with a painted woman and cat, with text: "Food should be prepared with butter and love." Secondhand finds.

    #44

    One Of Favorite Finds While Thrifting

    Weird secondhand find: animated mouse-shaped container seatbelted in a car.

    #45

    Left At Goodwill, Kirkland WA. But If I Were A Carolyn, It Would Have Absolutely Come Home With Me!

    Secondhand find: a baking dish labeled "Carolyn's Kickasserole" on a store shelf.

    #46

    Found This Guy At A Ohio Thrift On Cleveland Ave. It Did Not Go Home With Me

    Weird secondhand find of a hand-shaped ornament with a face and open mouth on a store shelf.

    #47

    $79.99. It Did Not Come Home With Me From Goodwill

    Intricately carved wooden antique vanity with an oval mirror on display in a secondhand store.

    #48

    I Found This Cast Bronze Sculpture Under A Pile Of Construction Garbage Many Years Ago. I Call Him Bob. His Origin Is A Mystery I May Never Solve. Very Heavy, No Feet???

    Weird secondhand find: abstract black sculpture of a figure sitting with arms wrapped around knees.

    #49

    Definitely Not Wonderful. Left At Goodwill For Someone Else

    Colorful, fluffy chair and footstool made from pom-poms, showcasing weird and wonderful secondhand finds.

    #50

    Someone Down My Street Had A Free 'Sale' At His Mother's House When She Passed

    Weird and wonderful secondhand find: vintage blue and white glass chandelier in a rustic room setting.

    He gave me this lamp that his uncle made for his mom back in the late forties early 50s. I had to get it down from the place it's hung since new, along with the dust lol i had to reglue several pieces back in by the time I got it home and rewire it for safety. It now hangs in my castle room and reminds me of dragon scales lol and collecting a new layer of dust.

    #51

    Found And Left At Goodwill In Lady Lake, Fl. $6.99 With No Lid But Lots Of Spouts

    Unique secondhand teapot with multiple spouts and floral pattern found in a thrift store.

    #52

    A Chair Made Of Rope At The Local Antique Store. Or Worms

    Unique secondhand chair made of red tangled ropes on metal legs.

    #53

    I Have Some Questions. Found At An Antique Shop Outside Of Chicago - And It Stayed There

    Weird secondhand find: a pillow with a shirtless actor and a large banana on a pink background.

    #54

    A Cute Baby Cushion Spotted At The Alameda Flea Market. Love How Hee Biceps Are Bigger Than Mine!

    Weird secondhand find: doll head on a crocheted pillow in a wooden rocking chair.

    #55

    From Trash To Treasure, Barn Find… A Very Neglected Trophy Saddle From Many Years Ago. Great Accent Piece

    Secondhand finds: a before-and-after of a restored ornate saddle with vibrant floral designs.

    #56

    Before And After. Found In A Local Thrift Store. I'm Not A Vase Person Really But The Color Peeking Out From Under The Black Paint Was Just Begging To Be Revealed

    Two secondhand vases: one unpainted and another vibrant orange with a glossy finish, showcasing unique finds.

    #57

    We Call It The Ugly Cat. My Mom Bought It At An Auction In England In The Early Nineties

    Ceramic cat with floral designs, a unique secondhand find, held in a hand.

    It now sits in my dining room. We all joke about the ugly cat being worth a ton but we know nothing about it other than she bought it for a pound at an auction years ago. I have always thought it was beautiful and weird.

    #58

    Found At A Thrift Store In Leland, NC

    Glass vase filled with matchbooks on a wooden table, showcasing a unique secondhand find.

    I walked away from this several times, but kept going back to it. I couldn’t stop thinking about the person who collected all of these matchbooks, leaving a road map of what appears to be a very fun life in this jar.

    There’s old books and newer books, but all are very cool. Someone needed to appreciate this collection and I’m so glad I get to be that person.

    #59

    Found This Hippo In A Rural Thrift Shop. Not Sure What His Purpose Was, But He Came Home With Me

    Ceramic elephant with unique spots, a quirky secondhand find on display outdoors.

    #60

    The Big Cookie Jar Belonged To My Grandma. I Got It After She Passed Away Over 24 Years Ago. I Found The Salt And Pepper Shakers Today At An Antique Store For $8.00. I Was Thrilled To Find Them

    Ceramic cat cookie jar with kittens, a weird and wonderful secondhand find with colorful bows, on a kitchen counter.

    #61

    After All This Time I Finally Found My House Hippo ...at The Flea Market In Topeka Ks...now She Just Needs A Name

    Gray hippo sculpture, found secondhand, placed on a textured surface with decorative items in the background.

    #62

    A set Of Glass Chicken Dishes At The Goodwill In Sanford FL. Did Not Buy But Thought They Were Super Fun

    Secondhand finds: colorful glass hen dishes and dolls on a thrift store shelf.

    #63

    Here's Another I Found At The Arc In Loveland Co! Yes I Did Take It Home

    Colorful glass jar with ornate design found secondhand, showcasing vibrant rainbow hues.

    #64

    My Bed That I Paid 100 Dollars For From A Buddy, He Got It Out Of A House In Detroit. The Bed Frame Is Eastlake In Style And Is Solid As A Rock, Very Comfortable Too

    Luxurious secondhand vintage bedroom with ornate wooden bed and rich drapes.

    #65

    Found These At A Friend's Grandmas Estate Sale. So Cute. Had To Get Them. Has No Markings Just Adorable

    Colorful vegetable-themed pots found in a secondhand store, sitting on a stovetop.

    #66

    Found At Safe Haven Thrift In Las Cruces, NM. There's No Actual Authentication But The Workers Said It Was Donated With Other Memorabilia. Too Weird Not To Buy!

    Jar with ash labeled "Mt. St. Helens May 18, 1980," a unique secondhand find from a FB group collection.

    #67

    Hi Here Is Something Weird I Found On Facebook Marketplace. I Thought It Looked Cool So I Bought It. I Don't Know Much About It But It Holds My Coats And It's 6 Foot Tall

    Weird and wonderful secondhand coat rack resembling a large hand in a cozy living room.

    #68

    Hello Everyone , This Is My Flea Market Find … Paid 45$ For It …. Don’t Have Any Idea What It Might Be Used For … Its Hard, Galvanized … I Just Know That I Like It

    Secondhand find: weathered overalls standing on pavement, resembling an invisible person outside a brick wall and window.

    #69

    I Can’t Tell You How Many Gallons Of Kool-Aid I Drank Straight From The Pitcher! ￼ My Fave Was Cherry. Of Course I Bought It, I Haven’t Had Kool-Aid In 30 Some Years

    Smiling face pitcher found as a weird secondhand item on a shelf.

    #70

    Surprisingly Not Filled With Grapes

    Ceramic duck with "Got any grapes?" text, found as a secondhand treasure on a shelf.

    #71

    Slowly Expanding My Second Hand Dog Wall! Almost All Of These Have Been Found At Various Antique Stores In Portland

    Secondhand find: eclectic wall art featuring various dog portraits above a cozy couch with decorative cushions.

    #72

    Overheard 2 College Age Girls At The Thrift Store Today: Look At This! Hey - Look! It’s So Cute! Awwww - You Should Totally Get It. He’s So Random, I Love Him

    Secondhand find: a ceramic mug with a duck wearing a blue scarf and small blue flowers.

    #73

    I Ordered Some New Crystals To Fill In Those That Had Gone Missing And Put Them All In Place, Cleaned It Up A Bunch And Now Trying To Figure Out What Room To Put It In

    Secondhand find: ornate table lamp with red shade and crystal accents.

    #74

    Found And Left At Value Village In Tacoma, Wa

    Ornate swan-shaped wooden piece with floral designs from a secondhand find group.

    #75

    Found This At A Local Thrift Store. Hangs From The Wall

    Wooden crescent moon shelf with stairs on floral fabric, featured as a weird and wonderful secondhand find.

    #76

    Found This Ceramic Hand Today At Goodwill! It's Missing The Ring Finger...it's Not Broken Off Or Anything Just Not There! I Really Wish I Knew A Story Behind This!

    A ceramic hand sculpture as a secondhand find, held up in a car with a pink towel background.

    #77

    Fun Find At A Yard Sale Today. Lady Said I Was The First One That Even Knew What It Was. Fyi It's From The 1950s And It's A TV Lamp

    Ceramic black panther sculpture on a wooden table, a unique secondhand find.

    #78

    I Got This At The Salvation Army. It Was Heavy And Took Everything I Had To Get It Into The House. I Had To Take The Door Off The Hinges To Get It Inside

    Green retro chair with wooden fold-out trays beside an open SUV, found secondhand.

    #79

    I Got It For Christmas, It Was Purchased At An Antique Store And Based On Google, Probably Comes From Germany, Around 1900

    Porcelain pig figurines in a car-shaped dish; a quirky secondhand find.

    #80

    Maybe The Best Gnome Ever! Why Is He Wrestling A Fish? The Unfocused Intensity Of His Eyes! Just How Many Beers Has He Had? Why Is He $39.99? So Many Questions! Goodwill In Delavan, WI

    Gnome statue holding a large fish, a quirky secondhand find on display.

