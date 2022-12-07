There are a lot of advantages to buying things secondhand. It’s light on your wallet. It’s eco-friendly. You can stumble upon some truly cool and weird treasures in thrift shops. And there’s a deep sense of satisfaction when you give new life to items that would have otherwise ended up in the junkyard. However, this doesn’t apply to all used objects. Some things are best completely avoided if you ever spot them at a secondhand store!

One redditor started up a very interesting thread on r/AskReddit, asking folks to share their opinions about what they’d never, ever buy secondhand. Their answers were illuminating (with the exception of a few dumb jokes), and you’ll find them as you scroll down, dear Pandas. We’d love to hear what used items you’d be on the fence about getting. Be sure to share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments!

The redditor’s thread went viral almost immediately. At the time of writing, the OP’s post had over 26k upvotes (and counting!). It just goes to show how many people are fans of secondhand shopping. And that definitely bodes well for the environment. 

#1

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Underwear!

Hyperb0le , Tricia Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see your underwear, and raise you condoms

#2

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread A Helmet. They can only take one good hit.

hermanalexie , GrejGuide.dk Report

ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they expire and should be replaced after 5 years anyway.

#3

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Mattress.

lilbittypp , The Sleep Judge Report

Making new clothes, for instance, uses a ton of water and energy. That’s on top of the fact that the clothes then have to be shipped to stores the world over. When you buy secondhand, you’re essentially giving the clothes an extended lifespan and helping reduce emissions from transport. Not to mention that you’re supporting local businesses.

So long as an item of clothing is neat and clean, it’s generally fine to wear it and love it and show it off to all of your friends. But not every item is as forgiving when it comes to use.
#4

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Twitter.

LongTimeHuman , World's Direction Report

#5

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Earphones.

paintingsunset , Toshiyuki IMAI Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used earbuds may sound gross...but audiophiles have a thing for music on wax

#6

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Sex toys. The fact that there is even a market for used ones is highly disgusting and disturbing.

DannyDorito96 added:

a vibrator. I worked at goodwill a handful of years ago, and someone donated a "lightly used" body wand. one of our managers decided she wanted it... she hid it where she thought no one would see it. at the end of the day, me and my coworker watched her take it from her hiding spot and stuff it in her purse before we locked up and walked out together. I couldn't imagine using a pre-owned toy.. I'm assuming she cleaned it before using it at least, but I genuinely wouldn't put it past her to skip that step.

SMG329 , Lina Kivaka Report

Giovanna
Giovanna
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That bed nook in the window looks lovely though

For instance, Market Watch warns people not to buy things like baby cribs, car seats, or helmets if they can’t fully verify how they’ve been used, and if they’re not defective. In short, you can never truly be certain whether or not they’re safe to use. It’s generally best to err on the side of caution and always spring for a brand new version in these cases.

The same goes for mattresses. You have no idea what’s hiding in the middle. Bed bugs. Rot. Decades of sweat. Yuck! Just say ‘no.’
#7

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread A couch. I used to work at a pest control company, and the #1 thing that brought them in was used furniture, but usually a couch.

Those f***s are terrifying- they hide in tiny cracks and crevasses during the day and then come out to feed on you at night. You don't notice until it's too late. You'll start waking up with itchy bites, see little red sprinkles in the seams of your mattress, and eventually see them. One single pregnant female on a throw pillow is all it takes. The male stabs the female in the abdomen (literally) one time and she's pregnant for life and off to make your life miserable. Then you have to pay $2500+ for a company to treat them. And if they miss one pregnant female...

Happy_Muscle added:
I know people buy them second hand often, but I find it’s easy to conceal prior spills on certain couches. Most couches are disgusting after a few years of use.

stilettopanda , Matthew Clark Report

Bluetoyou
Bluetoyou
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I learned my lesson buying a beautiful couch and love seat set. I bought it in winter and it was supposed to have been used in a hair salon. As soon as it hit 70 degrees in my house the cat pee smell hit the room like a fog. I deep cleaned it multiple times even with special products to remove the smell. Nothing worked. I ended up giving it away. I got one of those black lights that show urine and it looked like a male cat had marked it all the way around on both pieces multiple times. Ewww!!!

#8

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Breast pumps. Unless it’s a closed system. When mine were small, most were not closed systems, which allows aerosolized breast milk particles to get places you can’t clean. FDA does not recommend it.

Guilty-Web7334 , ajay_sures Report

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You often can buy a brand new kit including tubes and membranes, in addition to breast shields.

#9

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Skydiving equipment / climbing equipment / anything safety related.

nofrigginway , Tom Fisk Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For sale: Used parachute. Never opened, only used once...

You should also exercise caution when buying secondhand smartphones. They might have been stolen and resold. They might have unwanted software and malware inside of them.

As for antiques, we might love them, but one thing that you should consider is if an object has been crafted with toxic materials. For instance, a piece of furniture that you spotted at your local thrift store might look fantastic in your living room, but if it’s coated in lead paint, you want to pass on this. Lead-based paints were banned for residential use in the United States only in 1978. So keep this in mind.

Similarly, be wary of any used toys that you think your child might like. Some toys get recalled because they are unsafe. Don’t automatically assume that what you’ve got your eye on is 100% safe. Be critical. Be skeptical. Be objective.
#10

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread My local goodwill sold bathing suits, used bathing suits. Used lingerie too (just the tops), once my big sister was going to buy both but assumed they were new but given to goodwill because the person who bought it ended up not liking it or something. She even asked the lady at the desk about it. When we got to the car she found out both were stained especially the lingerie. You can assume with what.

I could never buy either of those used, especially after that.

unkempt-ghoul , kelly Report

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They waited to be IN the car to check for stains ?

#11

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Makeup, never know what germs or smth they have

iatecake0 , Arienne McCracken Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As in "lipstick for sale, would you like to taste my herpes?"

#12

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Medication. It will probably taste a bit nastier.

Jabber-Wookie , Marie Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially true in the case of used suppositories

Anyone who’s looking for cool and unique items ought to visit their local flea markets, garage sales, goodwill shops, and antique stores on a regular basis. You never know when something new (well, old, but you get it) might show up. If you get along with any of the shop owners, they can also inform you about new inventory if you’re looking for something particular, too.

If the current economic climate grows worse, it’s very possible that more and more people will buy and sell secondhand items to make ends meet. So if there is a global recession in the coming years, you can probably bet your bottom dollar that the popularity of secondhand clothing and thrift shops will explode, massively.
#13

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Pacifiers.

When I was pregnant, my mother in law gave me a plastic baggie of used pacifiers. She had bought them at a garage sale and told me they'd be fine to use if I just boiled them first. No. Hard pass. They went straight in the trash when I got home.

youneednewshoes , Tim Samoff Report

#14

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Bed sheets. No thanks. Hard pass.

We don't even bother trying to give them away to other people. Best we can do is donate to animal shelters so the furry ones have something soft to snuggle around in.

devilmaycode , Suzanne LaGasa Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We sell those in our thrift store, but everything we sell is clean. Bedsheets can be washed you know.

#15

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Dentures and hearing aids. I have seen used hearing aids for sale

Helly_BB , Kathy McGraw Report

DC
DC
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really depends. Not using them after the first user died is, kind of, a waste of ressources. And as these are pretty expensive, and as they can be cleaned until no trace of whatever is on them anymore - where's the dealbraker around here?

#16

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Baby carrier or child seat. Only from friends were i can be sure that they are accident free and clean.

Justeff83 , Jim Champion Report

Some black giirrrrllll
Some black giirrrrllll
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone else see an alien holding something up in the shadow or is it just me?

#17

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread I never understood the used tire market. I know they’re expensive, but for something that literally separates you from a 70mph fiery death, I’d rather make sure I’m getting ones that are new.

SnooEpiphanies2931 , tdo Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Former tire shop employee here. Some used tires are ok. Mostly used as a spare when you get a flat. As long as the tread isn't worn out and it hasn't been repaired too many times.

#18

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Puzzles.

I couldn't handle not knowing if ONE piece is missing until the end

HellbornElfchild , Collin Anderson Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's at a garage sale for 50c, I'll grab it and count the pieces before I start assembling it.

#19

It bothers me the amount of half used product i see in thrift stores. Half empty bottles of shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant....

Who is donating a bottle of lotion that's 2/3s of the way empty? Why is the thrift store not throwing it out? And even worse than those two points, why are they charging almost new bottle price for it?

I could understand if someone down on their luck purchased it for like .25-.50 cents but $4.99? For a USED bottle of product??

Hyentics Report

#20

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread I do a bit of outdoor climbing and anytime I see a rope or harness for sale it makes me cringe. Like you need to trust your life to this equipment so spend the extra £30 on it.

flamedown12 , Nick Vidal-Hall Report

#21

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Prosthetics.

No second hand second hands for me

NonCompliantGiant , Cluster Munition Coalition Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you're also opposed to used analog clocks?

#22

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Mens pj pants. My husband started to look at some and I said, “nope. no way!” Some men wear pj pants all night and all day with no underwear for days at a time. Like the same pair for multiple days of sitting around the house not showering. Also not to mention teenage boys. I can’t get myself to let my husband buy used ones. It grosses me out.

oxabexo , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are these handy machines that will clean clothes, even pants. You put them in with detergent, let the machine do its work and hang the pants to dry. And you'll have clean pants.

#23

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Plunger.
Hard pass. I'll buy it new.

Draknamar , Will Powell Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you buy a used plunger? They are they expensive, they are like 10 bucks

#24

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Air Conditioners. I bought one from a thrift store once. I gave it what I thought was a thorough cleaning on the inside. Then, for the next week, I suffered awful flu-like symptoms. Runny nose, headaches, the works. Turns out it was mold poisoning from the AC. Took that unit out and was fine by the next morning. Never going to risk that again.

Sinaskafitch , HS You Report

#25

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Keyboard.

I've disassembled quite a few for cleaning, and they are disgusting. If I have the chance, I'd rather use my own or buy a new one. Detest the thought of using someone else's.

XcunningXlinguistX , Jamison Judd Report

DC
DC
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hm ... well, I actually wonder why mine only has a lose i and no further issues ... some cigarette ash may be inside it ... doesn't happen too of ... oh just right now ... in the 4.5 years I have it, there may be something piled up...

#26

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread A Microphone. I am a host at a Radio Show, and I Cringe every time I think about how many people have spit in that thing.

The_SuperTeacher , Incase Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can disinfect it if you spit hot fire

#27

E-bike batteries, you never know what they've been through and when they explode they cause serious damage

durber101 Report

#28

A over 20 year “garage kept” low mileage car. Will always have every possible gasket and mount destroyed from decay

bryrod Report

#29

Batteries. No one know how many charge cycles they have done

telolo1517 Report

#30

Any sort of instrument of the Woodwind kind (oddly specifically enough)

I watched a woman in Goodwill “test” one out before putting it back on the shelf.

dongthrower Report

Judes
Judes
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's easy to clean the mouth piece, and if it's a reed instrument (clarinet, sax) you buy the reeds new for about $10.

#31

Apple headphones. Simply because the knockoffs are starting to look and function way too similar to the real stuff. I knew it was bad when I tried to return a pair of airpods to Walmart and they spent 20 minutes matching the serial numbers on each earbud and the charging case.

nbtz Report

#32

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Socks. A lot of people have nasty nails

Aaron123111 , distelfliege Report

#33

Hybrids or electric vehicles. The used nature of the batteries isn’t worth the cheap cost of the car, if it is. Get those new and use it. Run it till it falls apart. The market for the batteries is going to be the cost of a new car anyway. So might as well make that car last as long as possible. It’s why I haven’t set foot into the market of Tesla, Hybrids or any EV as of yet.

The__Aphelion Report

#34

Water cooled graphics cards for a gaming pc. Made that mistake once. The seal broke in more than 1 place within 5 mins of taking it out of the pc. Only took it out bc temps were not making sense and I thought it might be low on water.

Hoogn_McDoogn Report

#35

Any sort of fight equipment ( boxing / MMA gloves, focus pads, punchbags)

They can be utterly rank.

newforestroadwarrior Report

#36

Luggage. You don’t know what the former owner had in it, could set off dogs at the airport

Confident-Owl-6696 Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if you love to meet doggos?

#37

I play paintball. General rule of thumb is don’t buy anything used that protects your eyes or touches skin. Pre owned everything else.

AmericanMeltdown Report

#38

Cast iron pans. Heard too many horror stories about people melting lead in them to make homemade bullets. You never know and cast iron is fairly cheap, and lasts forever. Splurge.

Kevin_Uxbridge Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of all the things to be worried about...

#39

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Any ominous glowing pendant or jewellery, I'm not trying to get cursed today

aVultureCultureIdiot , Deidre Woollard Report

#40

Non-stick cookware.

ItsAaronYo Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can actually have non-stick pans re-coated. As this is kind of pricy, it is only an option for very high quality cookware.

#41

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Shoes. I'm a huge germaphobe and always smell things before I buy them in the thrift store. Not a deep sniff, just a gentle one. So far every pair of shoes I come across at thrift stores smell foul. Could just be me being picky. But idc

Marie_Robbins , Steven Lilley Report

Judes
Judes
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the soles are worn they could cause problems with your feet by forcing you to walk in a way that's not natural to you.

#42

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread Blankets! I almost buy everything (clothing related) second hand bc I just can’t stop feeling guilty when buying new jeans for example. So much water wasted just for jeans omg

PrincessKiwiberry , (Mick Baker)rooste Report

#43

A power supply for a PC. On a similar note, if you're building a PC, do NOT cheap out on the power supply even if it's in new condition.

Zutroy2117 Report

#44

A Tesla.

SaCTaCo replied:

There is a reason it's up for sale. It will be all cool the first day you bought it but than there is this rattle that you just can't pin point where it is coming from and it will drive you crazy and no one can fix it as they (Tesla Service) would say it is normal.

A month goes by and now your friends and love ones are noticing it too and ask you "Hey what's that noise?" You snap at them because you are already irritated you bought this $50,000 rattle machine.

Half a year goes by and you've had enough, now it's time to sell it to some poor soul, but you do not disclose the rattle and you have every tire kicker in town coming over and haggling you on the price till you've had enough and sell it at a lost.

After 2 month of selling the Tesla, you get a message from the buyer cursing at you for making their lives miserable and want their $40,000 back.

The5thLoko Report

#45

An OLED TV. A reddit user once told a pretty good analogy: "Buying a used OLED TV is the same as buying a used fleshlight. There's a good chance that it's f****d."

GamerRipjaw Report

#46

54 Things That You Should Never Ever Buy Secondhand, According To People In This Thread A spinning HDD. Without forensically inspecting it (which I have neither the time or money for) there's no feasible way to know what was on it before

Apathetic_Superhero , tacowitte Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to get these when they go bad to take apart. They usually have VERY strong magnets in them and magnet are fun to play with.👍

#47

Kevlar.

AReluctantEssayist Report

#48

A vacuum.

TrashApocalypse Report

#49

Everything that goes in your mouth, not just a toothbrush, but even fork, knife and whatsoever. Highly germophobia alert.

Amlet04 Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing restaurants never reuse silverware

#50

Coffin.

AloversGaming Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dead wouldn't mind... they're dead.

#51

A phone.

You would likely be shocked at how many phones have at some point been in someone's body cavity.

Xhus21 Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this true outside of prison? Or do pockets count as body cavities? Guess I can't relate to this one.

#52

VR headset.

As someone that has recently started shopping for my first VR headset, I have never considered buying used.

The idea of putting it on after some random person has sweat in it for however long (years?) seems gross.

redditor1983 Report

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True, I do think a wipe and some disinfect would work

#53

Washing machine/dryer. People don’t get rid of them to get a fancy new one; they get rid of them because they’re worn out.

mutontette Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had second hand washing machines and dryers and never had a problem. People do upgrade their machines and those of us on limited budgets are extremely grateful!

#54

Any eletronic device, cellphone, computer, videogame, TV

tonyiommi70 Report

