It’s said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And it only takes a visit to a secondhand store to see just how true this really is. I remember once going to a book tent at a carnival and picking up loads of great reads. It was only when I got home and started paging through them that I realized one of the books (a collection of Madiba quotes) had been autographed by none other than the man himself, South Africa's late president Nelson Mandela. It cost me the equivalent of 11 cents. Yes, Really.

Thrifting is literally cheap thrills. It can even get a bit addictive, rummaging through someone else’s “junk” to hit the jackpot. But it isn’t just good for your pocket, it’s helping save the planet too by reducing waste and cutting back your carbon footprint.

There's a hugely popular online community called Thrift Store Hauls. It has an incredible 4 million members. They love garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, thrift stores and more. They've been sharing their best secondhand finds, and we must admit we’re just a little jealous. Bored Panda has put together an inspiring list of the top times people won gold in the thrifting Olympics. From a $6 red velvet kitty couch to a $10 SMEG toaster, some of these treasures might make you want to drop what you're doing and run to the nearest secondhand store.