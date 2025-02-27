ADVERTISEMENT

It’s said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And it only takes a visit to a secondhand store to see just how true this really is. I remember once going to a book tent at a carnival and picking up loads of great reads. It was only when I got home and started paging through them that I realized one of the books (a collection of Madiba quotes) had been autographed by none other than the man himself, South Africa's late president Nelson Mandela. It cost me the equivalent of 11 cents. Yes, Really.

Thrifting is literally cheap thrills. It can even get a bit addictive, rummaging through someone else’s “junk” to hit the jackpot. But it isn’t just good for your pocket, it’s helping save the planet too by reducing waste and cutting back your carbon footprint.

There's a hugely popular online community called Thrift Store Hauls. It has an incredible 4 million members. They love garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, thrift stores and more. They've been sharing their best secondhand finds, and we must admit we’re just a little jealous. Bored Panda has put together an inspiring list of the top times people won gold in the thrifting Olympics. From a $6 red velvet kitty couch to a $10 SMEG toaster, some of these treasures might make you want to drop what you're doing and run to the nearest secondhand store.

#1

Best $6 I Ever Spent

Black and white cat lounging on a small red couch in a room, highlighting thrifting luck with the find.

CatDaddyy97 Report

    #2

    Two Hundred Bucks For A Toaster? Crazy But For 10 Bucks I'm In

    Purple SMEG toaster discovered while thrifting for vintage kitchen appliances.

    spoon7777 Report

    #3

    Had To Have This Chips And Dip Bowl For $3

    Quirky thrift find of a pool-themed chip and dip set with figurines lounging.

    kem7 Report

    Thrifting has become wildly popular in recent years, especially among the younger generations. People are buying more consciously and secondhand stores are the place to be when it comes to sustainable fashion.

    There might have been a stigma attached to buying second-hand clothes a few decades ago. It was seen as "less-than." But nowadays, thrifters are considered cool, socially conscious and fashion forward. For some, it’s more than just shopping… It’s a lifestyle.
    #4

    Found This Unhinged Sweatshirt At Goodwill Today

    Blue thrifted sweatshirt with duck illustration and “See You in Hell” text, hanging on a rack in a clothing store.

    rainyday-real-estate Report

    #5

    I Think I've Peaked

    Colorful cat-themed thrifted sweater with rainbow stripes and playful cat designs on a wooden floor.

    FriendlyMeerkat978 Report

    #6

    2 Years Ago I Posted Here About Finding My Holy Grail Lotus Floor Lamp For $100 Among The Craze…today I Present To You Her Younger (Shorter) Twin Sisters, For $100 Total

    Thrifting find: unique lotus flower lamp and eye artwork on a white cabinet, creating a stylish and artistic decor.

    faithmoon Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    I love the room style ("aesthetic" is the more proper word i suppose)

    I love the room style ("aesthetic" is the more proper word i suppose)

    Thrifting goes hand-in-hand with sustainable living, say the environmentalists at the University of Colorado Boulder. And there are several reasons why buying secondhand goods is good for the planet.

    “Most clothes are made from synthetic materials, which take hundreds of years to decompose in landfills,” reads the university’s site. “When you thrift, you help extend the life of clothes, which can reduce the volume of clothing sent to landfills each year.”

    According to activist group Greenpeace, 1.92 million tonnes of textiles waste is produced every year. And a staggering 92 million tonnes of discarded garments find their way onto dumps around the world, out of the 100 billion produced annually.
    #7

    Goodwill Strikes Again

    Two colorful pots on a stove, showcasing a thrifting find with a green and a purple pot against a tiled backsplash.

    Couldn’t believe my eyes! They’re in great condition, looks like never used. Thrilled every time we use them.

    chaframy Report

    #8

    Found This Adorable Lil Cow Ottoman For $12 At Goodwill Today. He'll Be In Good Company With The Other Cute/Weird Animal Things In My Living Room 🥰

    Unique bull-shaped footstool found while thrifting, placed next to a red blanket on a patterned rug.

    sadpantaloons Report

    #9

    Story Time - Few Years I Lost My Grandma, I Couldn’t Take Her Furniture Because I Didn’t Have Room. I Now Have A House, And For The 1st Time Looked Up If This Table Would Be Listed Anywhere (Knowing It Wouldn’t Be). Marketplace For $20. I Got Her Table 3 Years Later 🥹

    Vintage octagonal wooden coffee table paired with a similar design from the past, discovered while thrifting.

    CarefulRiver330 Report

    The clothing industry, especially fast fashion, and its consumers also contribute to wasted resources. Making clothes takes a whole lot of water. Like a lot of water. According to the University of Colorado, one pair of jeans is estimated to use about 1,800 gallons of water during the manufacturing process and the cotton growth stage. Greenpeace adds that 2 billion pairs of jeans are produced every year.

    Meanwhile, that t-shirt you're wearing probably took around around 700 gallons of water to produce. To put it into perspective, it's the amount of water an average person drinks over the course of 900 days.
    #10

    I… I Think I Just Win

    Vintage Blockbuster jacket with blue and yellow design found while thrifting.

    MadCritterYT Report

    #11

    Thrifted My Best Friend’s White Whale

    Thrifting find: handbag designed like a quaint bookstore, held by a person with polished nails.

    hbicfrontdesk Report

    #12

    Got This Sectional For $100 At The Thrift Store, Had It Professionally Steam Cleaned

    A large thrifted teal sectional sofa with cushions and blankets in a modern living room.

    Old-Bowler4150 Report

    Studies have found that many people don't keep the same clothes in the cupboard for more than a year. And one study found that a lot of garments are chucked out after no more than 10 wearings.

    “Thrifting keeps clothing in use for longer, which can help limit wasted resources through decreased demand for new products,” say the university's experts. While the Geneva Environment Network adds that the fashion industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for 2-8% of global carbon emissions.
    #13

    Yeah I Bought It, Be Jealous. Look At That Cats Face!

    Framed vintage portrait of a child holding a cat, discovered while thrifting.

    diarrhea_planet Report

    #14

    I Found The Striped One Three Years Ago. Today I Found Him A Friend :’)

    Two wooden cat sculptures, one with polka dots and the other with stripes, found while thrifting.

    cheesepuuf Report

    sarahmcmanus avatar
    Sarah McManus
    Sarah McManus
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a few of these, some duplicates. I collected most of them from holidays in Greece.

    #15

    Scored This Awesome Mushroom Cardigan For $6.97!!! 🍄

    Green knitted sweater with mushroom and flower embroidery, found while thrifting for unique fashion treasures.

    Mab_12 Report

    'Waste not, want not' is a good rule to live by. "In today’s society of consumerism, people often buy things without realizing they don’t really need them, and with items that are cheap and accessible people tend to throw them away," notes Goodwill International.

    "To help lessen the impact that this has on the environment, you can choose to donate things instead of tossing them and consider looking for an item secondhand next time you need something."

    #16

    The Thrift Gods Smiled Down At Me Today! A Dyson Blow Dryer For $7.99

    Thrift store find of a discounted, high-end hair dryer with pink accents held over clothing racks.

    babeshowers Report

    #17

    Picked Up This Mint Condition Beauty For $231

    Colorful lotus-shaped floor lamp found while thrifting, featuring pink, green, and yellow glowing petals.

    NeverAgainHomeschool Report

    #18

    Just Brought Home The Prettiest Lamp I’ve Ever Seen!

    Thrifted stained glass floor lamp with floral design on wooden floor.

    gritlikegritty Report

    #19

    The Thrifting Gods Blessed Me Today

    Vintage finds include a Mackenzie-Childs tuffet and a Tiffany egg plate, showcasing thrifted treasures.

    I found this foot stool for $45 which I later researched and discovered it’s a vintage Mackenzie-Childs piece worth ~$1,500!
    Also on the same day, I came across this egg plate, which turned out to be a porcelain piece made for Tiffany & Co! I bought it for $150, but it’s worth ~$800-1,200.
    This may be my luckiest thrifting day.

    palomawool Report

    #20

    My Turtle Lamp

    Turtle-shaped lamp found while thrifting, glowing softly on a table, purchased for $4.98 from Goodwill.

    eternalsunshineee Report

    #21

    My Husband Brought Home A Bag Full Of Brass Animals From An Estate Sale

    Gold animal figurines found while thrifting, including a dog, cat, and rabbit, displayed on a white shelf.

    Mimzy2000 Report

    #22

    Best Thrifting Catch Of My Life! 😍

    Framed artwork depicting whales underwater, showcasing a lucky thrifting find.

    I may or may not have cried actual tears upon purchasing. Paid $115 out the door while it’s commonly selling for almost $1k online right now, I cannot believe my luck. This piece will be treasured forever!!

    butterscotch-b**ch Report

    #23

    I Didn’t Know Love Until I Saw This…

    Floral ceramic cat sculpture found while thrifting, placed in a room corner with gray walls and wooden flooring.

    beansbrewing Report

    #24

    Bought A Used Couch On Saturday. Just Found This Stashed Inside. I Think I'm In Shock Right Now

    Stacks of Canadian dollar bills found while thrifting, showcasing a lucky find and thrifting success.

    kerrietaldwell Report

    #25

    Anyone Who Said Money Can't Buy Happiness Has Never Found A Lifesized Danny Devito Cutout At Their Local Charity Shop

    Cardboard cutout found while thrifting in a store, amongst sofas and chairs, offering a unique discovery experience.

    Disastrous-Quail Report

    #26

    This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill

    A Dyson vacuum cleaner found while thrifting, partially wrapped in plastic in a store aisle.

    The thrift gods smiled upon me. I found a Dyson V8 Animal stick vacuum in a bin waiting to be unloaded at Goodwill…for 20 bucks. I feel like I’ve gotten away with a crime!

    Got home and tested it, and it works great. There was some debris stuck in the vacuum head, mainly pine needles, which makes me think someone vacuumed up their Christmas tree debris, clogged up the head, and then assumed the vacuum was no longer working, so they took it to Goodwill and got a new one. Welp, my cat and I are endlessly grateful!

    aplanetkid Report

    #27

    Go Married Yesterday And Found This Le Cruset Dish Today At Savers For $20

    Heart-shaped red Le Creuset pot found while thrifting, nestled in a red shopping cart with blue fabric underneath.

    plantlovingcrybaby Report

    #28

    White Whale Level Unlocked! Marimekko X Uniqlo Down Coat That I Longed For But Could Not Afford A Few Years Ago! $20 And I Needed A New Coat Too! 😍

    Colorful patterned Uniqlo x Marimekko jacket found while thrifting.

    LLaserz Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've snaffled a couple of quality coats at the Salvos for $10.

    #29

    The $14.99 Mouse Suit

    Person in a rat costume standing in a cluttered room, showcasing a surprising thrifting find.

    ttvSharkieBait15 Report

    #30

    Got Dis Rug At The Local Recycle Center For Fiiiive Whole Doll Hairs

    Person admiring a geometric patterned rug they found while thrifting, surrounded by a cozy room setting.

    pansycarn Report

    #31

    70s Vintage Suede Coat Found At A Garage Sale

    Brown vintage coat found while thrifting, showcasing front and back views on a white patterned background.

    Repulsive-Hurry-5277 Report

    #32

    Got This 70s Marmet Stroller In Perfect Condition For Free Today!

    Vintage pram found while thrifting, featuring a dark blue interior and chrome frame, positioned outdoors near large planters.

    I’m so excited! These are hard to come by in my area, and I think it looks absolutely lovely. It was free off Facebook marketplace! My sister said they sell for quite a bit online, but I’m planning on keeping this bad boy in the family.

    Hawknis Report

    #33

    My Wife And I Just Bought This Broyhill Dining Set For $35 At Our Local Goodwill. We Looked It Up And It Retails For $4k 😭

    Thrift store find: a large wooden dining table with several chairs, surrounded by assorted furniture and shelves.

    Brassdaddy Report

    #34

    Thrifted Ornaments For My Sister And She Made This…

    Colorful thrifted ornaments displayed on a window, showcasing a lucky find in a thirfting adventure.

    Figsma Report

    #35

    Found This Fish Bag Today While Wearing A Fish Fleece I Thrifted A Few Years Ago

    Green fish-patterned sweater with a fish-shaped bag, found thrifting.

    loccnessmonster Report

    ursulastearns avatar
    Ursula S.
    Ursula S.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That purse would look fin-tastic with your jacket. Hope you bought it.

    #36

    Opalin Glass Egg For 1$. Weird And At The Same Time So Pretty

    Glass egg with rainbow reflection on a wooden shelf, found while thrifting.

    uni-versalis Report

    #37

    Found The Perfect Item To Complete My Gallery Wall

    Colorful mounted art piece and various framed pictures on a green wall, showcasing lucky thrifting finds.

    Sweet-Television-361 Report

    #38

    Of Course It Came Home With Me

    Hand holding a humorous embroidered pillow found while thrifting, featuring flowers and a witty Prozac message.

    Inevitable_Volume_70 Report

    #39

    Baby, You Like This Nintendo Stuff Right? - My Wife (Thriftstore Haul!)

    Vintage Nintendo games and consoles found while thrifting, including Super Mario and Pac-Man, displayed on a wooden floor.

    TruthOrDareBB Report

    #40

    Someone Donated A Gorgeous Collection Of Dog Paintings To My Local Humane Society Thrift Store

    Thrift store finds: three paintings featuring dogs and people, showcasing incredible thrift discoveries.

    Desvelo Report

    #41

    Facebook Marketplace Find- Stained Glass Cottage Lamp

    Stained glass lamp with colorful house design, found thrifting.

    ahoooooyhi Report

    #42

    My Daughter Paid $13 For This Sweatshirt Two Months Ago. Tonight My Wife Discovered It’s Worth Hundreds

    Thrifted sweatshirt with floral embroidery and a small figure, showcasing a unique secondhand find.

    ajcpullcom Report

    #43

    Can’t Believe I Almost Passed On This. 😳

    Colorful stained glass lamp with vintage perfume bottles on a mirrored tray, a lucky thrifting find.

    skravets Report

    #44

    Dream Come True!

    Vintage stained glass lamp with a red and white checkered pattern, featuring "Pizza" text, found while thrifting.

    ExpressAppointment42 Report

    #45

    Unforgettable Catch And Release Today

    Black t-shirt with colorful abstract design found while thrifting.

    ghossstss Report

    #46

    Found My Old Favorite Sweater In My Current Size!

    Vintage sweaters with cow patterns found while thrifting.

    AndieHuman Report

    #47

    Found At Goodwill, The Perfect Blend Of Goofy And Macabre

    A hand holds a ceramic skull designed as a strawberry, showcasing an unexpected thrift find treasure.

    its_Disco Report

    #48

    $1200 Popcorn Machine For $15 At The Bins. Yep, That’s Coming Home With Me

    Vintage popcorn machine found while thrifting sits on a wooden table.

    nlafrenz96 Report

    #49

    My Best Find Yet! Frog Fone 🐸

    Unique frog-shaped phone with keypad, a lucky thrifting find displayed on a countertop.

    bbypancake Report

    #50

    Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag

    Signed CD of a popular artist found thrifting, featuring a cover with a woman with curly hair in a clear case.

    Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD he kept it of course lol. Incredible luck on his end.

    Thissnotmeth Report

    #51

    Found This Unmarked 18k Gold Ruby Sapphire Pearl Pin For $6

    Hand holding an ornate, colorful peacock brooch found while thrifting.

    minarima Report

    #52

    Thrifted This Less Than Three Hours Ago!

    A vintage black dress with lace details found while thrifting, laid out on a carpeted floor.

    Less-Image-3927 Report

    #53

    Thrifted My First Authentic Louis Vuitton For $5! Gifting To My Beautiful Wife

    Person holding a designer handbag found while thrifting, with a skeleton and Halloween decor in the background.

    I thrifted this Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 (June, 2005) at my local thrift store for $5. It only took me 3 years of constant thrifting to finally find one 😭
    I normally assume all LV products are fake but inspect them anyway in order to learn what fakes look like but this bag felt and looked entirely different from bags I have handled before. I have never purchased a fake Louis bag before but decided to take a chance on this.
    I am super glad I took the chance because I had it authenticated and it passed 😍

    p--py Report

    #54

    Found A Piece Of My Childhood At The Goodwill Bins!

    Vintage Fashion Plates set found while thrifting, including templates and sketches on paper.

    BlootilyBloop Report

    jacquelinewilliams avatar
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Nice Beast Ludo
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damn you are talented. I remember those things always seemed super cool but my designs never came out looking remotely like a person or clothes

    #55

    Found This Original Painting For $30

    Painting of a quaint village scene with houses, trees, and a church, found while thrifting.

    Megatron7478 Report

    #56

    Always Check The Pockets Of Expensive Coats At The Thrift Store :)

    Hand holding several twenty-dollar bills, showcasing a lucky find while thrifting.

    piercifer Report

    #57

    Lucked Out Finding This Peloton For $300 At Goodwill, It Still Has The Plastic On The Screen

    Peloton bike found while thrifting, featuring a sleek design and touchscreen display.

    Nagohsemaj Report

    #58

    We Lost A Baddie Today… Brand New Demonias At Goodwill

    Person wearing pink knee-high boots with laces and buckles, showing a tattoo on the thigh.

    spicyhotpickle Report

    #59

    I Couldn’t Leave The Thrift Without This Alabaster Phone That I Will Never Use, It’s Simply For The Vibes

    Vintage green onyx rotary phone thrifted, placed on a wooden table with plants in the background.

    cutecemetery Report

    #60

    Why Yes, I Bought This To Save It. Because For The Love Of God, Why Would Anyone Take A Permanent Marker To Such A Gorgeous, Hand-Painted Vintage Bread Box?

    Vintage wooden bread box with floral design found while thrifting, labeled "Bread" and "Bread Bakery."

    360inMotion Report

    #61

    Catch And Release…. Chicken Bag. I Kinda Regret Leaving It???

    Person holding a unique chicken-shaped purse found while thrifting in a store aisle with various bags in the background.

    cutecemetery Report

    #62

    Found At A Thrift Store For 50 Dollars, Typically It’s 1200!!

    Thrifting find: vintage 1935 USA geography book by Frank J. Taylor with colorful maps.

    Been one of only 3 white whales I have left, Our USA: A Gay Geography is a book that’s practically extinct and has the beautiful pictures of each US state and territory.
    Years ago flippers realized people would pay 20-50 dollars for a page and the complete books were annihilated.

    TheMidwestMarvel Report

    #63

    Walked Around The Thrift For 15 Minutes Before Realizing This On A Mannequin. The Price Just Sealed The Deal

    A large purple dinosaur costume found in a thrift store, surrounded by various items and a person browsing nearby.

    MMJjaym Report

    #64

    After Several Hours At The Goodwill Outlet Bins, Picked Up Only One Thing, But It Made The Time Spent Worth It!

    Gucci floral plate found while thrifting, showcasing colorful blossoms and elegant design.

    raptorstalker Report

    #65

    Explosive Thrift Store Find

    Black baseball cap with "OceanGate" logo, found while thrifting, hanging on a store rack.

    bekrueger Report

    #66

    Yeah, So, I Just Pulled A North Face Himalayan Suit

    Red and black North Face jumpsuit hanging in a thrift store among other coats.

    Desvelo Report

