“Thrifting Gods Blessed Me Today”: 66 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Thrifting (New Pics)
It’s said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And it only takes a visit to a secondhand store to see just how true this really is. I remember once going to a book tent at a carnival and picking up loads of great reads. It was only when I got home and started paging through them that I realized one of the books (a collection of Madiba quotes) had been autographed by none other than the man himself, South Africa's late president Nelson Mandela. It cost me the equivalent of 11 cents. Yes, Really.
Thrifting is literally cheap thrills. It can even get a bit addictive, rummaging through someone else’s “junk” to hit the jackpot. But it isn’t just good for your pocket, it’s helping save the planet too by reducing waste and cutting back your carbon footprint.
There's a hugely popular online community called Thrift Store Hauls. It has an incredible 4 million members. They love garage sales, flea markets, pawn shops, thrift stores and more. They've been sharing their best secondhand finds, and we must admit we’re just a little jealous. Bored Panda has put together an inspiring list of the top times people won gold in the thrifting Olympics. From a $6 red velvet kitty couch to a $10 SMEG toaster, some of these treasures might make you want to drop what you're doing and run to the nearest secondhand store.
Best $6 I Ever Spent
Two Hundred Bucks For A Toaster? Crazy But For 10 Bucks I'm In
Had To Have This Chips And Dip Bowl For $3
Thrifting has become wildly popular in recent years, especially among the younger generations. People are buying more consciously and secondhand stores are the place to be when it comes to sustainable fashion.
There might have been a stigma attached to buying second-hand clothes a few decades ago. It was seen as "less-than." But nowadays, thrifters are considered cool, socially conscious and fashion forward. For some, it’s more than just shopping… It’s a lifestyle.
Found This Unhinged Sweatshirt At Goodwill Today
I Think I've Peaked
2 Years Ago I Posted Here About Finding My Holy Grail Lotus Floor Lamp For $100 Among The Craze…today I Present To You Her Younger (Shorter) Twin Sisters, For $100 Total
Thrifting goes hand-in-hand with sustainable living, say the environmentalists at the University of Colorado Boulder. And there are several reasons why buying secondhand goods is good for the planet.
“Most clothes are made from synthetic materials, which take hundreds of years to decompose in landfills,” reads the university’s site. “When you thrift, you help extend the life of clothes, which can reduce the volume of clothing sent to landfills each year.”
According to activist group Greenpeace, 1.92 million tonnes of textiles waste is produced every year. And a staggering 92 million tonnes of discarded garments find their way onto dumps around the world, out of the 100 billion produced annually.
Goodwill Strikes Again
Couldn’t believe my eyes! They’re in great condition, looks like never used. Thrilled every time we use them.
Found This Adorable Lil Cow Ottoman For $12 At Goodwill Today. He'll Be In Good Company With The Other Cute/Weird Animal Things In My Living Room 🥰
Story Time - Few Years I Lost My Grandma, I Couldn’t Take Her Furniture Because I Didn’t Have Room. I Now Have A House, And For The 1st Time Looked Up If This Table Would Be Listed Anywhere (Knowing It Wouldn’t Be). Marketplace For $20. I Got Her Table 3 Years Later 🥹
The clothing industry, especially fast fashion, and its consumers also contribute to wasted resources. Making clothes takes a whole lot of water. Like a lot of water. According to the University of Colorado, one pair of jeans is estimated to use about 1,800 gallons of water during the manufacturing process and the cotton growth stage. Greenpeace adds that 2 billion pairs of jeans are produced every year.
Meanwhile, that t-shirt you're wearing probably took around around 700 gallons of water to produce. To put it into perspective, it's the amount of water an average person drinks over the course of 900 days.
I… I Think I Just Win
Got This Sectional For $100 At The Thrift Store, Had It Professionally Steam Cleaned
Studies have found that many people don't keep the same clothes in the cupboard for more than a year. And one study found that a lot of garments are chucked out after no more than 10 wearings.
“Thrifting keeps clothing in use for longer, which can help limit wasted resources through decreased demand for new products,” say the university's experts. While the Geneva Environment Network adds that the fashion industry is the second-biggest consumer of water and is responsible for 2-8% of global carbon emissions.
Yeah I Bought It, Be Jealous. Look At That Cats Face!
I Found The Striped One Three Years Ago. Today I Found Him A Friend :’)
I have a few of these, some duplicates. I collected most of them from holidays in Greece.
Scored This Awesome Mushroom Cardigan For $6.97!!! 🍄
'Waste not, want not' is a good rule to live by. "In today’s society of consumerism, people often buy things without realizing they don’t really need them, and with items that are cheap and accessible people tend to throw them away," notes Goodwill International.
"To help lessen the impact that this has on the environment, you can choose to donate things instead of tossing them and consider looking for an item secondhand next time you need something."
The Thrift Gods Smiled Down At Me Today! A Dyson Blow Dryer For $7.99
Picked Up This Mint Condition Beauty For $231
Just Brought Home The Prettiest Lamp I’ve Ever Seen!
The Thrifting Gods Blessed Me Today
I found this foot stool for $45 which I later researched and discovered it’s a vintage Mackenzie-Childs piece worth ~$1,500!
Also on the same day, I came across this egg plate, which turned out to be a porcelain piece made for Tiffany & Co! I bought it for $150, but it’s worth ~$800-1,200.
This may be my luckiest thrifting day.
My Turtle Lamp
My Husband Brought Home A Bag Full Of Brass Animals From An Estate Sale
Best Thrifting Catch Of My Life! 😍
I may or may not have cried actual tears upon purchasing. Paid $115 out the door while it’s commonly selling for almost $1k online right now, I cannot believe my luck. This piece will be treasured forever!!
I Didn’t Know Love Until I Saw This…
Bought A Used Couch On Saturday. Just Found This Stashed Inside. I Think I'm In Shock Right Now
Anyone Who Said Money Can't Buy Happiness Has Never Found A Lifesized Danny Devito Cutout At Their Local Charity Shop
This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill
The thrift gods smiled upon me. I found a Dyson V8 Animal stick vacuum in a bin waiting to be unloaded at Goodwill…for 20 bucks. I feel like I’ve gotten away with a crime!
Got home and tested it, and it works great. There was some debris stuck in the vacuum head, mainly pine needles, which makes me think someone vacuumed up their Christmas tree debris, clogged up the head, and then assumed the vacuum was no longer working, so they took it to Goodwill and got a new one. Welp, my cat and I are endlessly grateful!
Go Married Yesterday And Found This Le Cruset Dish Today At Savers For $20
White Whale Level Unlocked! Marimekko X Uniqlo Down Coat That I Longed For But Could Not Afford A Few Years Ago! $20 And I Needed A New Coat Too! 😍
The $14.99 Mouse Suit
Got Dis Rug At The Local Recycle Center For Fiiiive Whole Doll Hairs
70s Vintage Suede Coat Found At A Garage Sale
Got This 70s Marmet Stroller In Perfect Condition For Free Today!
I’m so excited! These are hard to come by in my area, and I think it looks absolutely lovely. It was free off Facebook marketplace! My sister said they sell for quite a bit online, but I’m planning on keeping this bad boy in the family.
My Wife And I Just Bought This Broyhill Dining Set For $35 At Our Local Goodwill. We Looked It Up And It Retails For $4k 😭
Thrifted Ornaments For My Sister And She Made This…
Found This Fish Bag Today While Wearing A Fish Fleece I Thrifted A Few Years Ago
Opalin Glass Egg For 1$. Weird And At The Same Time So Pretty
Found The Perfect Item To Complete My Gallery Wall
Of Course It Came Home With Me
Baby, You Like This Nintendo Stuff Right? - My Wife (Thriftstore Haul!)
Someone Donated A Gorgeous Collection Of Dog Paintings To My Local Humane Society Thrift Store
Facebook Marketplace Find- Stained Glass Cottage Lamp
My Daughter Paid $13 For This Sweatshirt Two Months Ago. Tonight My Wife Discovered It’s Worth Hundreds
Can’t Believe I Almost Passed On This. 😳
Dream Come True!
Unforgettable Catch And Release Today
Found My Old Favorite Sweater In My Current Size!
Found At Goodwill, The Perfect Blend Of Goofy And Macabre
$1200 Popcorn Machine For $15 At The Bins. Yep, That’s Coming Home With Me
My Best Find Yet! Frog Fone 🐸
Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag
Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD he kept it of course lol. Incredible luck on his end.
Found This Unmarked 18k Gold Ruby Sapphire Pearl Pin For $6
Thrifted This Less Than Three Hours Ago!
Thrifted My First Authentic Louis Vuitton For $5! Gifting To My Beautiful Wife
I thrifted this Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 (June, 2005) at my local thrift store for $5. It only took me 3 years of constant thrifting to finally find one 😭
I normally assume all LV products are fake but inspect them anyway in order to learn what fakes look like but this bag felt and looked entirely different from bags I have handled before. I have never purchased a fake Louis bag before but decided to take a chance on this.
I am super glad I took the chance because I had it authenticated and it passed 😍
Found A Piece Of My Childhood At The Goodwill Bins!
Damn you are talented. I remember those things always seemed super cool but my designs never came out looking remotely like a person or clothes
Found This Original Painting For $30
Always Check The Pockets Of Expensive Coats At The Thrift Store :)
Lucked Out Finding This Peloton For $300 At Goodwill, It Still Has The Plastic On The Screen
We Lost A Baddie Today… Brand New Demonias At Goodwill
I Couldn’t Leave The Thrift Without This Alabaster Phone That I Will Never Use, It’s Simply For The Vibes
Why Yes, I Bought This To Save It. Because For The Love Of God, Why Would Anyone Take A Permanent Marker To Such A Gorgeous, Hand-Painted Vintage Bread Box?
Catch And Release…. Chicken Bag. I Kinda Regret Leaving It???
Found At A Thrift Store For 50 Dollars, Typically It’s 1200!!
Been one of only 3 white whales I have left, Our USA: A Gay Geography is a book that’s practically extinct and has the beautiful pictures of each US state and territory.
Years ago flippers realized people would pay 20-50 dollars for a page and the complete books were annihilated.