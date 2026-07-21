Who Is Romeo Santos? Anthony “Romeo” Santos is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, widely recognized for his charismatic blend of traditional bachata with modern R&B and pop influences. He commands a loyal global fanbase with his distinctive falsetto vocals and romantic lyricism. He first rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the seminal bachata group Aventura, whose 2002 hit “Obsesión” catapulted the genre into mainstream international success. Santos later embarked on a massively successful solo career, further cementing his status as a Latin music icon.

Full Name Anthony “Romeo” Santos Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dominican American, Puerto Rican American Education Morris High School Siblings Laura Santos Kids Alex Damian Santos, Valentino, Solano, Milano, one daughter

Early Life and Education Born to a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother, Anthony Santos grew up in The Bronx, New York, where his family maintained a humble lifestyle. He began singing in a church choir at a young age, developing an early passion for music inspired by his parents’ love for Latin genres like salsa, merengue, and bachata. Santos attended Morris High School, continuing to cultivate his musical talents. His exposure to diverse cultural sounds and his natural songwriting ability laid the foundation for his future career, even as he navigated public school in the vibrant New York City borough.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Dominican influencer Francelys Infante, Romeo Santos has largely maintained a private personal life, though their long-term relationship became publicly known in early 2023. Infante has shared her own journey of survival after overcoming multiple brain aneurysms. Santos is a devoted father to five children. He shares sons Alex Damian, Valentino, Solano, and Milano, and one daughter with his wife, often expressing how his family influences his heartfelt music.

Career Highlights His musical journey began as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and producer for Aventura, the group credited with elevating bachata to global mainstream appeal. Their hit song “Obsesión” topped international charts, including a 16-week run at number one in Italy. Beyond his vocal artistry, Santos launched a highly successful solo career, marked by albums like “Formula, Vol. 1” and “Formula, Vol. 2,” which achieved multi-platinum status. His collaborations with artists such as Usher and Drake yielded Diamond-certified singles and expanded his reach. Santos holds multiple Guinness World Records and made history as the first Latin artist to sell out MetLife Stadium. His extensive accolades include 32 Billboard Latin Music Awards, cementing his influence and dominance in the industry.