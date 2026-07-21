Who Is Maggie Lindemann? Maggie Lindemann is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for her distinctive blend of alternative pop and punk-rock influences. Her expressive vocals and introspective lyrics resonate deeply with a global audience. Her breakthrough moment arrived with the 2016 single “Pretty Girl,” which quickly amassed millions of streams worldwide. This viral success solidified her place in music, leading to a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Maggie Lindemann Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity German-Scottish Education J.J. Pearce High School Father Barton Duane Lindemann Mother Susan Denise Denson Siblings Mason Reid Lindemann

Early Life and Education Lindemann was born in Dallas, Texas, into a German-Scottish family where music became an early passion. Her path to prominence began by sharing singing recordings on social media. She attended J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson, Texas, before moving to Los Angeles at sixteen to pursue her musical aspirations, transitioning from online content creation to professional recording.

Notable Relationships Maggie Lindemann was in a high-profile relationship with NBA player Jordan Clarkson from 2022 until their split in early 2025. Prior to this, she dated Brandon Arreaga of PrettyMuch from 2019 to 2022. Lindemann is currently single, with no public children. She openly shared details of her past relationships through social media and interviews.

Career Highlights Maggie Lindemann’s career breakthrough came with her 2016 single “Pretty Girl,” which quickly gained global traction, topping charts in several European countries and achieving Platinum certification in the US. The track showcased her signature alternative pop sound. She later expanded her artistry with the critically acclaimed 2021 EP Paranoia, followed by her debut album Suckerpunch in 2022, which further established her distinct musical direction and artistic independence.