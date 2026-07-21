Juno Temple: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Juno Temple
July 21, 1989
Hammersmith, London, UK
37 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Juno Temple?
Juno Violet Temple is a British actress celebrated for her versatile performances across independent and mainstream cinema. Her work often showcases complex characters with depth and raw emotional honesty.
She first captured wide attention with her role as the naive Dottie in the controversial film Killer Joe. More recently, her portrayal of Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso garnered significant critical acclaim and Emmy nominations.
|Full Name
|Juno Violet Temple
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Michal Szymanski
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|English, some Scottish
|Education
|Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, King’s College Taunton
|Father
|Julien Temple
|Mother
|Amanda Pirie
|Siblings
|Leo Temple, Felix Temple
Early Life and Education
Born in Hammersmith, London, Juno Temple grew up in a family deeply immersed in the film industry, with her father Julien Temple a director and her mother Amanda Pirie a producer. This environment fostered an early exposure to cinema.
She attended Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King’s College in Taunton, Somerset. Temple expressed a serious interest in acting by age fifteen.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Juno Temple is in a relationship with actor Michal Szymanski, with whom she has made several public appearances since 2022. Earlier, she had a confirmed relationship with American actor Michael Angarano from 2013 to 2016 after meeting on the set of The Brass Teapot.
Temple has no children. She maintains a private approach to her personal life outside of confirmed partnerships.
Career Highlights
Juno Temple has anchored several critically praised roles, most notably as Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, which earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her work in the fifth season of the crime drama Fargo.
Her career demonstrates remarkable versatility, moving from independent features like Killer Joe and Little Birds to major studio productions such as Maleficent and The Dark Knight Rises. This range solidifies her presence across diverse genres.
Temple’s talent was formally recognized when she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2013, an honor voted for by the public, further cementing her as a significant talent in modern cinema.
Signature Quote
“I just want to work forever. I absolutely love what I’m doing. I learn all the time from all these amazing artists.”
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