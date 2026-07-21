Who Is Juno Temple? Juno Violet Temple is a British actress celebrated for her versatile performances across independent and mainstream cinema. Her work often showcases complex characters with depth and raw emotional honesty. She first captured wide attention with her role as the naive Dottie in the controversial film Killer Joe. More recently, her portrayal of Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso garnered significant critical acclaim and Emmy nominations.

Full Name Juno Violet Temple Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Dating Michal Szymanski Net Worth $1 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, some Scottish Education Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, King’s College Taunton Father Julien Temple Mother Amanda Pirie Siblings Leo Temple, Felix Temple

Early Life and Education Born in Hammersmith, London, Juno Temple grew up in a family deeply immersed in the film industry, with her father Julien Temple a director and her mother Amanda Pirie a producer. This environment fostered an early exposure to cinema. She attended Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King’s College in Taunton, Somerset. Temple expressed a serious interest in acting by age fifteen.

Notable Relationships Currently, Juno Temple is in a relationship with actor Michal Szymanski, with whom she has made several public appearances since 2022. Earlier, she had a confirmed relationship with American actor Michael Angarano from 2013 to 2016 after meeting on the set of The Brass Teapot. Temple has no children. She maintains a private approach to her personal life outside of confirmed partnerships.

Career Highlights Juno Temple has anchored several critically praised roles, most notably as Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, which earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her work in the fifth season of the crime drama Fargo. Her career demonstrates remarkable versatility, moving from independent features like Killer Joe and Little Birds to major studio productions such as Maleficent and The Dark Knight Rises. This range solidifies her presence across diverse genres. Temple’s talent was formally recognized when she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2013, an honor voted for by the public, further cementing her as a significant talent in modern cinema.