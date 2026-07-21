Who Is Cat Stevens? Cat Stevens is a British singer and songwriter celebrated for his distinctive blend of folk, rock, and pop with introspective lyrics. His soulful voice and poetic storytelling resonated deeply with a global audience. He rose to prominence with the release of his seminal album Tea for the Tillerman, which featured timeless hits like “Wild World” and “Father and Son.” This album’s success cemented his place as a leading figure in the singer-songwriter movement of the 1970s.

Full Name Cat Stevens Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Sabrina Abdou Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity Greek Cypriot, Swedish Education St Joseph Roman Catholic Primary School, Hammersmith Art College Father Stavros Georgiou Mother Ingrid Wickman Siblings Anita Georgiou, David Gordon Georgiou, George Georgiou

Early Life and Education A unique family history shaped Steven Demetre Georgiou, born in London to a Greek Cypriot father and a Swedish mother who operated the Moulin Rouge restaurant. He often worked there with his older siblings, fostering an early connection to the bustling West End. Despite his Greek Orthodox upbringing, he attended St Joseph Roman Catholic Primary School, which instilled a strong moral compass. He later explored his artistic talents at Hammersmith Art College, where his interest in music and songwriting truly blossomed.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Cat Stevens’s younger years, though details largely remained private. He first married Fauzia Mubarak Ali in 1979, after his conversion to Islam, and they had five children together before their divorce in 1991. More recently, Yusuf Islam married Sabrina Abdou in 2000. They have four children together and continue to reside in London, England, maintaining a strong and supportive relationship.

Career Highlights Cat Stevens’ career is defined by his impactful folk-rock albums Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat, both certified triple platinum in the US. These releases spawned iconic singles like “Wild World,” “Peace Train,” and “Morning Has Broken,” resonating globally. Following his conversion to Islam, he dedicated decades to philanthropy and education, founding Muslim schools in London and producing educational music. He also established the Small Kindness charity, aiding those in need and promoting peace. To date, Stevens has collected numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, solidifying his enduring legacy.