Damian Marley performs live, showcasing his career highlights and musical passion with a microphone in hand.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Damian Marley

Born

July 21, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Kingston, Jamaica

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Damian Marley?

Damian Robert Nesta Marley is a Jamaican reggae singer and rapper known for his powerful fusion of dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop. He has carved a distinct path in music, distinct from his father’s iconic legacy. His gravelly voice and socially conscious lyrics resonate globally.

Marley’s breakthrough came with his 2005 album Welcome to Jamrock. The title track became a global anthem, critically acclaimed for its unflinching social commentary and winning two Grammy Awards, solidifying his international appeal.

Full NameDamian Robert Nesta Marley
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$20 million
NationalityJamaican
EthnicityAfrican Jamaican
FatherBob Marley
MotherCindy Breakspeare
SiblingsSharon Marley, Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Rohan Marley, Karen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Robert Marley, David Marley, Stephanie Marley, Angela Marley
KidsElijah Marley, Christian Marley

Early Life and Education

Kingston, Jamaica, shaped Damian Marley’s formative years, born to reggae legend Bob Marley and former Miss World Cindy Breakspeare. Though his father passed when he was two, music and the Marley family’s cultural legacy profoundly influenced his upbringing.

He began performing at age 13, forming a group called the Shephards, which included other children of notable reggae musicians. This early immersion in music cultivated his unique style, blending traditional reggae with contemporary sounds.

Notable Relationships

Damian Marley, known for his private nature, is married to Crystal Chaitram. Their relationship has spanned over a decade, with their marriage commencing in 2013.

Marley is a father to two sons, Elijah Marley and Christian Marley, underscoring his commitment to family and heritage within his private life.

Career Highlights

Damian Marley’s album Welcome to Jamrock, released in 2005, significantly propelled his career. It secured two Grammy Awards, including Best Reggae Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance, selling over 500,000 copies and earning gold certification.

Earlier in his career, Marley’s 2001 album Halfway Tree earned critical acclaim, winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. This album showcased his innovative blend of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop styles.

He has also engaged in notable collaborations, including the critically praised 2010 album Distant Relatives with Nas, which fused hip-hop and reggae to explore African heritage.

Signature Quote

“Music is that one thing that helps me escape the harsh realities of life, and I hope it does the same for my fans.”

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