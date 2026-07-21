Who Is Michael Connelly? Michael Joseph Connelly is an American novelist renowned for his intricate crime fiction. He specializes in creating compelling detective and legal thrillers. His breakout moment arrived in 1992 when his debut novel, The Black Echo, won the prestigious Edgar Award for Best First Novel. This launched his prolific career, captivating readers worldwide.

Full Name Michael Joseph Connelly Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University of Florida Father W. Michael Connelly Mother Mary Connelly Kids Callie Connelly

Early Life and Education His mother, Mary Connelly, fostered a love for mystery novels in young Michael Connelly, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He later attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School and then the University of Florida, where he pursued a journalism degree after discovering Raymond Chandler’s works.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Michael Connelly’s relationship with Linda McCaleb, whom he married in April 1984 after meeting in college. The couple shares one daughter, Callie Connelly, who largely maintains a private life away from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Michael Connelly’s extensive Harry Bosch series anchors his literary success, selling over 92 million copies globally. His crime novels consistently top bestseller lists. Beyond books, Connelly launched into television production with the hit Amazon Studios series Bosch. He also serves as executive producer for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, expanding his narratives to new audiences. He has collected numerous accolades, including the Edgar Award, Anthony Award, and the Cartier Diamond Dagger, cementing his status in crime fiction.