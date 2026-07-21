Who Is Charlotte Gainsbourg? Charlotte Lucy Gainsbourg is a French and British actress and singer, known for her distinctive ethereal style and compelling, often intense, film roles. Her work spans critically acclaimed European cinema and a successful parallel music career. She first gained significant public attention with the 1985 film L’Effrontée, for which she earned a César Award for Most Promising Actress. Gainsbourg quickly established herself as a formidable talent, separate from her famous parents’ legacy.

Full Name Charlotte Lucy Gainsbourg Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Yvan Attal Net Worth $8 million Nationality French, British Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, English Education École Active Bilingue Jeannine Manuel, Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil Father Serge Gainsbourg Mother Jane Birkin Siblings Kate Barry, Lou Doillon, Lucien Gainsbourg Kids Ben Attal, Alice Attal, Jo Attal

Early Life and Education Raised in the vibrant artistic milieu of Paris, Charlotte Lucy Gainsbourg is the daughter of English actress Jane Birkin and French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Her childhood was marked by public attention due to her celebrated parents. She attended École Active Bilingue Jeannine Manuel in Paris and Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil in Switzerland, developing an early passion for piano and fine arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term romantic arc has seen Charlotte Gainsbourg partnered with French-Israeli actor and director Yvan Attal since they met on the set of the 1991 film Aux yeux du monde. Gainsbourg shares three children with Attal: Ben, Alice, and Jo. Despite Attal publicly proposing in 2013, they remain unmarried, a decision Gainsbourg attributes to her parents never marrying.

Career Highlights Charlotte Gainsbourg’s filmography is punctuated by powerful performances, notably her collaboration with director Lars von Trier in films like Antichrist and Melancholia. She earned the Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award in 2009 for her role in Antichrist. Beyond acting, Gainsbourg has cultivated a distinctive musical career, releasing acclaimed albums such as 5:55 and IRM. Her music, often atmospheric and introspective, has garnered critical and commercial success, especially in France. Earlier in her career, she won the César Award for Most Promising Actress for L’Effrontée, followed by a César for Best Supporting Actress for La Bûche, cementing her as a versatile and enduring talent.