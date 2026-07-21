Who Is Betty Gilpin? Betty Gilpin is an American actress with a remarkable talent for blending humor and intensity in her roles. Her versatile performances often illuminate complex female characters. She first captivated audiences as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in the Netflix series GLOW. Her layered portrayal earned critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations, propelling her into the public eye.

Full Name Betty Gilpin Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Cosmo Pfeil Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish American, English American, Scottish American, German American, Dutch American descent Education Loomis Chaffee School, Fordham University Father Jack Gilpin Mother Ann McDonough Kids Mary Pfeil, Daughter

Early Life and Education Growing up in New York City, Betty Gilpin was immersed in the performing arts by her actor parents, Jack Gilpin and Ann McDonough. This early exposure sparked her interest in a career on stage and screen. She attended The Loomis Chaffee School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fordham University in 2008, where she honed her acting skills under renowned mentors.

Notable Relationships Betty Gilpin is married to actor Cosmo Pfeil, whom she met while filming The Northern Kingdom. They tied the knot in 2016, building a private family life together. The couple shares two daughters: Mary Pfeil, born in November 2020, and a second daughter welcomed in May 2024.

Career Highlights Betty Gilpin’s career took a significant turn with her role as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in the Netflix comedy series GLOW. Her powerful performance garnered three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Beyond GLOW, she has showcased her range in films like the satiric thriller The Hunt, for which she won a Critics’ Choice Super Award. She also received a TCA Award nomination for the Peacock series Mrs. Davis.