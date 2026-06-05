Who Is Jeff Garlin? Jeffrey Garlin is an American actor and stand-up comedian, recognized for his distinctive, often deadpan, delivery and improvisational mastery. He brings an authentic, chaotic humor to his varied roles in both television and film. His widespread recognition arrived as Jeff Greene, the long-suffering manager and friend on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. This defining role, showcasing his natural comedic chemistry with Larry David, cemented his enduring place in television.

Full Name Jeffrey Garlin Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Sari Tracht Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Melzer Elementary School, Nova High School, Broward Community College, University of Miami Father Gene Garlin Mother Carole Crafton Garlin Siblings Michael Garlin Kids James Garlin, Duke Garlin

Early Life and Education Garlin was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Gene and Carole Garlin, where his father owned a plumbing supply business. His mother was active in community theater, fostering an early appreciation for performance in the young Jeff. He attended Melzer Elementary School and later Nova High School in Florida. Garlin pursued film studies at the University of Miami, where he began performing stand-up comedy before leaving without a degree.

Notable Relationships Currently dating Sari Tracht, Jeff Garlin was previously married to Marla Beth Cahan from 1994 until their divorce in 2020. This earlier marriage lasted over two decades. Garlin shares two sons, James Garlin and Duke Garlin, with Cahan, with whom he co-parents. His relationship with Tracht began in early 2021, and the couple remains private.

Career Highlights Jeff Garlin’s career is largely defined by his executive producer and co-starring role as Jeff Greene on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. This critically acclaimed show aired for 12 seasons, garnering numerous awards and becoming a significant cultural phenomenon. Beyond acting, Garlin directed three feature films, including I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With, and authored the book Curbing It. He also lent his distinctive voice to beloved animated characters like Buttercup in the Toy Story films and Captain B. McCrea in WALL-E.