Who Is Kenny G? Kenneth Bruce Gorelick is an American saxophonist, composer, and producer known for his distinctively smooth and melodic jazz sound. His instrumental music has captivated audiences worldwide for decades. His career trajectory shifted dramatically with the 1986 album Duotones, which featured the hit single “Songbird.” This track became a global phenomenon, establishing his signature style and driving album sales to unprecedented heights.

Full Name Kenneth Bruce Gorelick Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Whitworth Elementary School, Sharples Junior High School, Franklin High School, University of Washington Father Morris Gorelick Mother Evelyn Ruth Gorelick Siblings Brian Gorelick Kids Max Gorelick, Noah Gorelick

Early Life and Education Raised in Seattle, Washington, Kenneth Bruce Gorelick found his musical calling early, picking up the saxophone at age ten, influenced by a performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. His mother, originally from Saskatchewan, Canada, fostered his early interests. He honed his craft in Seattle schools like Franklin High School, eventually attending the University of Washington to study accounting while maintaining his dedication to music. He also played in the school jazz band.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kenny G’s personal life, including marriages to Janice DeLeon from 1980 to 1987, and Lyndie Benson from 1992 to 2012. He is currently not publicly linked to anyone. With Lyndie Benson, the saxophonist shares two sons, Max and Noah Gorelick, with whom he maintains a close relationship despite their separation.

Career Highlights Kenny G’s smooth jazz albums, including Breathless and Duotones, have achieved immense commercial success, selling over 75 million records globally and establishing him as the best-selling instrumentalist of all time. His single “Songbird” became a worldwide hit. Beyond his performance career, he earned a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for “Forever in Love.” He also holds a Guinness World Record for holding an E-flat note on saxophone for over 45 minutes.