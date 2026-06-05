Who Is Pete Wentz? Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III is an American musician known for his distinctive lyrics and energetic stage presence. As the co-founder, bassist, and primary lyricist for Fall Out Boy, he significantly shaped the band’s pop-punk and emo sound. His influential songwriting often delves into introspective and emotional themes. Wentz rose to public attention with Fall Out Boy’s breakthrough album, From Under the Cork Tree, released in 2005. The album spawned hit singles like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance,” quickly cementing the band as a major force in alternative rock.

Full Name Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial (English, German, Afro-Jamaican) Education New Trier High School, North Shore Country Day School, DePaul University Father Pete Wentz II Mother Dale Wentz Siblings Hillary Wentz, Andrew Wentz Kids Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Saint Laszlo Wentz, Marvel Jane Wentz

Early Life and Education Family connections to politics marked Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III’s early life in Wilmette, Illinois, where his parents, Dale and Pete Wentz II, instilled a strong work ethic. He attended North Shore Country Day School and New Trier High School, where he was an all-state soccer player, even considering a professional career. Wentz later enrolled at DePaul University to study political science but ultimately left just shy of graduating to pursue his growing passion for music and the vibrant Chicago hardcore punk scene.

Notable Relationships Currently in a long-term relationship with Meagan Camper, Peter Wentz has maintained a public yet balanced personal life. He was previously married to singer Ashlee Simpson, a high-profile union that drew significant media attention. Wentz shares a son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with Simpson, with whom he co-parents. He and Camper are parents to two children, Saint Laszlo Wentz and Marvel Jane Wentz.

Career Highlights Fall Out Boy, with Peter Wentz as its bassist and primary lyricist, became a dominant force in pop-punk, delivering chart-topping albums such as From Under the Cork Tree and Infinity on High. Their singles, including “Thnks fr th Mmrs,” have sold millions and established the band as an iconic presence. Beyond music, Wentz launched DCD2 Records, a successful label that signed prominent artists like Panic! at the Disco and Gym Class Heroes, solidifying his entrepreneurial impact on the music industry. He has also ventured into fashion with Clandestine Industries and hosted television shows, showcasing his diverse creative and business acumen.