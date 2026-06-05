Who Is Brian McKnight? Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, celebrated for his soulful vocals and enduring impact on contemporary music. He consistently delivers heartfelt ballads and intricate musical arrangements across his extensive discography. McKnight’s breakout moment arrived with his 1992 debut album and the hit single “One Last Cry,” which introduced his smooth style to a wide audience. His rich sound quickly made him a fixture in R&B, earning him widespread recognition.

Full Name Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married to Leilani Malia Mendoza Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Maynard Evans High School, Oakwood College Father Claude McKnight Jr. Mother Ruth Elaine Willis Siblings Claude V. McKnight III, Michael McKnight Kids Brian Jr., Niko McKnight, Briana McKnight, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr.

Early Life and Education Born in Buffalo, New York, Brian McKnight‘s early life was immersed in music, joining his church choir which his grandfather directed. His family later moved to Orlando, Florida, where he further developed his musical talents, learning to compose instrumental material. He attended Maynard Evans High School and later enrolled at Oakwood College, though he did not complete a degree. His older brother, Claude V. McKnight III, a member of the acclaimed group Take 6, served as an early inspiration for his musical pursuits.

Notable Relationships Brian McKnight was married to singer-songwriter Julie McKnight from 1990 until their divorce in 2003, and they share two sons, Brian Jr. and Niko. He also has a daughter, Briana, from a previous relationship. McKnight married pediatric neurophysiologist Leilani Malia Mendoza in December 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., in 2022, and Mendoza also has two children from a prior relationship.

Career Highlights Brian McKnight’s career is marked by prolific output and consistent artistry, with 21 albums released to date and over 25 million albums sold worldwide. He has earned 17 Grammy Award nominations throughout his journey, a testament to his enduring musical talent. His album Back at One sold over 3 million copies, becoming one of his most notable successes. Beyond his recording career, McKnight has expanded his ventures, starring in the Broadway production of Chicago and serving as a red carpet host for Extra! TV. He is also a gifted multi-instrumentalist, proficient in playing nine different instruments. His contributions have been recognized with an NAACP Image Award, multiple Soul Train Awards, and American Music Awards, including being named Billboard Songwriter of the Year.