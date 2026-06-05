Who Is Ron Livingston? Ronald Joseph Livingston is an American actor, recognized for his nuanced performances that often portray the relatable everyman. He possesses a subtle charm that connects with audiences across various genres. Livingston first broke into the public eye with his starring role in the cult classic Office Space. His portrayal of Peter Gibbons resonated deeply, solidifying his place in comedic history.

Full Name Ronald Joseph Livingston Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rosemarie DeWitt Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Welsh, Scottish, English, and Scots-Irish American Education Marion High School, Yale University Father Kurt Livingston Mother Linda Rinas Siblings John Livingston, Jennifer Livingston, Nick Livingston Kids Gracie James Livingston, Esperanza Mae Livingston

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ron Livingston developed an early interest in acting, supported by his family; his father, Kurt Livingston, was an aerospace engineer, and his mother, Linda Rinas, served as a Lutheran pastor. He honed his craft at Theatre Cedar Rapids before pursuing higher education. Livingston later attended Yale University, where he earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre Studies and English Literature, graduating in 1989. While there, he sang with the prestigious a cappella group, The Whiffenpoofs.

Notable Relationships Ron Livingston and actress Rosemarie DeWitt met while filming the TV series Standoff, beginning a relationship that led to their marriage on November 2, 2009, in San Francisco. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a lasting partnership. The couple later expanded their family through adoption, welcoming two daughters, Gracie James Livingston and Esperanza Mae Livingston.

Career Highlights Ron Livingston’s career is marked by several significant performances, notably his lead role as Peter Gibbons in the 1999 cult classic film Office Space. This satirical portrayal cemented his status in comedic cinema and garnered a devoted fanbase. He also delivered an acclaimed performance as Captain Lewis Nixon III in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his work. Beyond these iconic roles, Livingston has consistently demonstrated his versatility in a range of projects, including the horror hit The Conjuring and the television series Loudermilk. His enduring presence and ability to embody complex characters have made him a respected figure in film and television.