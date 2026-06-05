Only Real Cinephiles Will Identify These 25 Movie Villains From Their Evil Plan Alone

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From world domination to petty revenge, Hollywood’s greatest antagonists always have a blueprint for causing chaos. But how well do you actually know their ultimate schemes?

Most casual fans can recognize a villain by their iconic mask, sinister laugh, or sharp costume. But in this ultimate movie trivia challenge, we strip all of that away. We are about to test your cinematic knowledge based solely on the criminal plots, mastermind operations, and apocalyptic agendas of the most famous bad guys in films. Channel your inner cinephile and see if you can reach the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Guilherme Rodrigues