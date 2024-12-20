“How Everything Works”: 89 Facts And Curiosities More People Should Know About
Many things are mysteries to me. Could I explain to you exactly how my iPhone works? Absolutely not. Please don’t ask me to break down what exactly cryptocurrency is either. And don’t even get me started on outer space…
But if you’re a curious panda who wants to understand anything and everything, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to the How Everything Works Instagram page and gathered some of their most fascinating posts below. From informative charts to fun facts about the most random topics, we hope this list teaches you something new. And be sure to upvote the pics that you plan to share with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Nowadays, it’s really easy to simply accept that things work, rather than wondering how exactly they do. Technology is advancing at an incredible rate, and it’s impossible to comprehend it all. Plus, there are still so many things that scientists haven’t figured out yet. Why exactly do humans dream? What happens when we die? And are we really alone in the universe?
Being curious about the world and what’s beyond is a wonderful thing. And if you want to finally understand some things that researchers have found answers for, you’ve come to the right place. The How Everything Works Instagram page has shared 153 posts and amassed over 239K followers. So join us on this journey to learn new things, and don’t hesitate to seek out even more information that you’re curious about after reading this article!
We all know that it’s a great thing to ask questions. We should never stop learning about the world around us, and there are infinite things to wonder about! But if you’re wondering why we, and especially children, should care about how things work at all, The Curiosity Approach has shared a few reasons on their site.
First, they note that being curious is great for brain development. When kids start to wonder about things, their brains actually produce dopamine. And this warm, pleasant feeling makes us want to seek out more and more information! It literally feels good to learn new things.
It's awful what the meat industry does to animals . . .
Being curious is also a wonderful way to develop new skills, which can be incredibly useful in the long run. Children are naturally curious about anything and everything, and it’s best for us to let them explore and learn things on their own, rather than assuming we know best and filling their heads with our “adult perspectives.” Being full of wonder is a blessing, and it can lead to understanding so much more about the world we live in.
Black coffee, or any coffee, contains caffeine. Caffeine is in some otc pain meds to help them work.
From an evolutionary perspective, wondering about the world around us is actually a survival skill. Nowadays, we have so much information about what things pose risks for us, but that doesn't mean we should simply ignore our instincts. If you start to feel uneasy or believe that you sense danger, don’t ignore that feeling. Allow your curiosity to inform your choices; it might even save your life!
Wondering about things and people is also necessary for socialization. How would we ever make friends if we weren’t willing to strike up a conversation with a stranger or ask a colleague how their weekend was? We should be curious not only about the world and how things work, but also about one another!
According to Dalia Molokhia at Harvard Business Publishing, curiosity is also an incredibly important tool to utilize in the workplace. She notes that it’s impossible to know everything and have all the answers, even if you’re in charge of a team. But being willing to investigate, seek out new information and try new approaches is necessary for success.
So how can we develop our curiosity? Molokhia recommends applying a beginner’s mind to your work. Try to look at everything with a fresh set of eyes, and be eager to ask questions, listen to others and observe whatever you can. And don’t be afraid to try new things! Be open-minded to suggestions from other team members, and never assume that you know best. The world is constantly evolving, so our mindsets should too.
Pandas, if a plant of mine turned bright red what does it mean?
We hope you’ve learned something new from this list, pandas! Let us know in the comments below what you’d like to understand even better, and keep upvoting the pics that you find most fascinating. Then, if you’d like to check out another list featuring similar posts, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda piece for you to read next right here!
I worked for a firm that was part of Hoffman la Roche that sold pigments to add to chicken feed. They had color chips for buyers to choose what color they wanted the egg yolk from their chickens. It is as all betacarotene based.
OK, now say this really fast a couple of times