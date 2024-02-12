Sitting at over fifteen thousand followers, the "Funny Charts" internet group is on an important mission to reclaim graphs from the clutches (and notoriety) of maths and economics. As is clearly on display here, a little creative spark can do wonders. Indeed, if you take a step back, it's easy to see how the standard structure of memes actually fits pretty well.

After all, memes tend to use standard, recognized layouts to communicate the joke. This is just as true for graphs, which need to have certain attributes to even function. Despite their reputation as a dry, analytical tool, it's worth giving graphs and charts a second chance. Indeed, unlike "raw" text, it's a pretty visual way to showcase information.