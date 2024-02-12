ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, when most of us think about a good time or a funny meme, it doesn’t have, say, an x and y axis or data labels. But it’s important to not limit yourself, the truth is that clever folks out there can make good content out of anything.

The “Funny Charts” online group is dedicated to amusing, creative, and informative graphs that attempt to mix data with humor. From helpful guides to assist in creating insults, to statistical breakdowns of Eminem’s songs, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section. 

#1

World's Most Accurate Pie Chart

World's Most Accurate Pie Chart

matts41 Report

#2

The Doctor Alphabet

The Doctor Alphabet

oopsicharted Report

#3

It's Math

It's Math

matts41 Report

Sitting at over fifteen thousand followers, the "Funny Charts" internet group is on an important mission to reclaim graphs from the clutches (and notoriety) of maths and economics. As is clearly on display here, a little creative spark can do wonders. Indeed, if you take a step back, it's easy to see how the standard structure of memes actually fits pretty well. 

After all, memes tend to use standard, recognized layouts to communicate the joke. This is just as true for graphs, which need to have certain attributes to even function. Despite their reputation as a dry, analytical tool, it's worth giving graphs and charts a second chance. Indeed, unlike "raw" text, it's a pretty visual way to showcase information. 
#4

How Kids Are Funny

How Kids Are Funny

matts41 Report

#5

Insult Generator For Kids

Insult Generator For Kids

matts41 Report

#6

Cat's Decision Tree

Cat's Decision Tree

matts41 Report

It's not that hard to imagine more artistically inclined people being able to engage with data displayed this way. Research does suggest that visual indicators are actually pretty important in learning. You might say, well, a graph is just words and figures laid out on a matrix, not a paragraph, but it's important to note that the visual layout is a key component in what we take away from this sort of information.
#7

How I Sleep

How I Sleep

matts41 Report

#8

Moving A Picture In Word

Moving A Picture In Word

matts41 Report

Daria
4 minutes ago

#9

Thoughts During Yoga

Thoughts During Yoga

matts41 Report

This is all to say that it's unfair to pigeonhole graphs and charts into the "boring" category. The items here are a clear indicator that it's a lot more complex than that. So be sure to perhaps save the items here that you might find useful later. Even as a text-biased observer, I have to admit, that it's a lot faster to glance at a chart than pursue a block of text.
#10

Are You Tired? Flowchart

Are You Tired? Flowchart

matts41 Report

#11

Believe

Believe

matts41 Report

Jeff White
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not sure why this funny? I actually do not understand it but laughed anyway.

#12

A Guide To Eating Fish At Work

A Guide To Eating Fish At Work

oopsicharted Report

#13

How Society Views Sleeping

How Society Views Sleeping

matts41 Report

#14

Presenting In A Meeting Timeline

Presenting In A Meeting Timeline

matts41 Report

#15

Falling Asleep Timeline

Falling Asleep Timeline

matts41 Report

#16

Annoying Modes Of Transportation

Annoying Modes Of Transportation

matts41 Report

#17

Cleaning The House

Cleaning The House

matts41 Report

#18

Greek Mythology Problems

Greek Mythology Problems

oopsicharted Report

#19

When People Find A Paperclip

When People Find A Paperclip

i_noticed_you Report

#20

Why My Heart Is Racing

Why My Heart Is Racing

matts41 Report

#21

A Day At Work

A Day At Work

matts41 Report

#22

Eminem Lyrics

Eminem Lyrics

oopsicharted Report

#23

Canadian Chart

Canadian Chart

matts41 Report

#24

Anatomy Of Songs

Anatomy Of Songs

matts41 Report

#25

How Men Shower

How Men Shower

matts41 Report

#26

What People Say When They Try On Your Glasses

What People Say When They Try On Your Glasses

matts41 Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago

Surprisingly this happens even when people change their glasses. So it's not only from visually impaired people. It's just because we get so see (or not) how different we are and that our reality is different to others. We tend to fade out that our normal is not everyone's normal. Plus it's fun to look through different glasses

#27

How To Calm Down

How To Calm Down

matts41 Report

#28

How To Turn Off A Ceiling Fan

How To Turn Off A Ceiling Fan

matts41 Report

#29

Graduation Timeline

Graduation Timeline

matts41 Report

#30

High School Science Class

High School Science Class

matts41 Report

#31

Confusing To Every American

Confusing To Every American

oopsicharted Report

Helena
Helena
Helena
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Of course its confusing. We have states bigger than that who are less confusing.

#32

Frequency Of Miracles

Frequency Of Miracles

oopsicharted Report

#33

Australia (As Labeled By A Brit)

Australia (As Labeled By A Brit)

matts41 Report

#34

Yearly Flossing Calendar

Yearly Flossing Calendar

matts41 Report

#35

Writing An Email

Writing An Email

matts41 Report

#36

Maslow's Hierarchy Of Basic Human Needs

Maslow's Hierarchy Of Basic Human Needs

matts41 Report

#37

Things To Release At A Wedding

Things To Release At A Wedding

matts41 Report

#38

Playing Monopoly

Playing Monopoly

matts41 Report

#39

Getting Out Of A Meeting Excuse Generator

Getting Out Of A Meeting Excuse Generator

matts41 Report

Tempest
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I forgot to tell you: I need to go to the bathroom or we might be in the paper tomorrow. 💩

#40

Zoom Call Timeline

Zoom Call Timeline

matts41 Report

#41

On An Airplane

On An Airplane

matts41 Report

#42

Things That Help Me Sleep

Things That Help Me Sleep

matts41 Report

#43

Get Your S**t Together W

Get Your S**t Together W

matts41 Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
58 minutes ago

In German is the Y with three syllables [üpsilon]. The other letters just have one.

#44

Every Bowling Alley Ever

Every Bowling Alley Ever

matts41 Report

James016
James016
James016
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Alley cuisine 🤣 pizza with enough grease to lubricate a car engine and deep fried "things"

#45

Why Not To Grow A Beard

Why Not To Grow A Beard

oopsicharted Report

#46

Drunk Driving

Drunk Driving

matts41 Report

James016
James016
James016
Community Member
10 minutes ago

The image on the right could be the UK what with the state of the roads here

#47

Leaving A Message

Leaving A Message

matts41 Report

#48

How Long Minutes Feel

How Long Minutes Feel

matts41 Report

#49

Christmas Day

Christmas Day

matts41 Report

#50

Reasons Apps Crash

Reasons Apps Crash

matts41 Report

#51

Breaking Up vs. Getting Broken Up With

Breaking Up vs. Getting Broken Up With

matts41 Report

#52

Driving Home From A Date

Driving Home From A Date

matts41 Report

#53

What Everybody Is Doing

What Everybody Is Doing

matts41 Report

#54

Getting A Package (Choose 2)

Getting A Package (Choose 2)

matts41 Report

#55

Is The Rest Of The World Even Trying?

Is The Rest Of The World Even Trying?

matts41 Report

#56

Updated March Schedule

Updated March Schedule

matts41 Report

#57

Why I Take The Stairs

Why I Take The Stairs

matts41 Report

#58

Reasons To Like France

Reasons To Like France

medwii Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I think the people needs to be replaced with Parisians, sorry to any nice Parisians reading this.....but you are probably home for the holiday, enjoying a tartiflette with the family in Clermont Ferrand.

#59

Temperatures In The Us This Week

Temperatures In The Us This Week

matts41 Report

#60

Venn Diagrams

Venn Diagrams

matts41 Report

