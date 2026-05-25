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Jordan Bolton’s comics are slices of movies that don’t technically exist, but somehow seem familiar. Through visual storytelling and carefully composed prose, the artist builds small fictional worlds that feel cinematic, awkward, tender, and emotionally significant.

His work plays with the language of film, turning imagined scenes, character moments, and dramatic pauses into comics that invite readers to fill in the story themselves. Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films,” and this new selection continues that same charming idea.

Take a look at some of Jordan Bolton’s comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you’d most want to see turned into a full movie.

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