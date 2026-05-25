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Jordan Bolton’s comics are slices of movies that don’t technically exist, but somehow seem familiar. Through visual storytelling and carefully composed prose, the artist builds small fictional worlds that feel cinematic, awkward, tender, and emotionally significant.

His work plays with the language of film, turning imagined scenes, character moments, and dramatic pauses into comics that invite readers to fill in the story themselves. Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films,” and this new selection continues that same charming idea.

Take a look at some of Jordan Bolton’s comics below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you’d most want to see turned into a full movie.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Practicing”

“Practicing”

Jordan Bolton Report

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    #2

    “Slow Dancing”

    “Slow Dancing”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    9points
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    #3

    “Balcony”

    “Balcony”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    8points
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    #4

    “Cinnamon Bun”

    “Cinnamon Bun”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #5

    “Fireworks”

    “Fireworks”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #6

    “An Apology”

    “An Apology”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #7

    “To The Substitute Teacher”

    “To The Substitute Teacher”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #8

    “To The Person At The Bus Stop Holding A Bouquet Of Red Roses”

    “To The Person At The Bus Stop Holding A Bouquet Of Red Roses”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #9

    “Petrol Station”

    “Petrol Station”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #10

    “To The Painters Of Pompeii”

    “To The Painters Of Pompeii”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #11

    “To The People I Pass On The Train At Night”

    “To The People I Pass On The Train At Night”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #12

    “To The Person I Returned The Expensive Shirt To”

    “To The Person I Returned The Expensive Shirt To”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #13

    “Day Off”

    “Day Off”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    4points
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    #14

    “Cherry Blossom”

    “Cherry Blossom”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    4points
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    #15

    “The Repairman”

    “The Repairman”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    4points
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    #16

    “To The Missing Child In The Supermarket”

    “To The Missing Child In The Supermarket”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #17

    “People”

    “People”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #18

    “Apology”

    “Apology”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    1point
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    #19

    “On The Train To The Airport”

    “On The Train To The Airport”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    1point
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    #20

    “This Moment”

    “This Moment”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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