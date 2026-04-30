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Jordan Bolton’s work may already be familiar to Bored Panda readers from his wonderfully detailed recreations of tiny movie sets and posters, but his visual storytelling also takes a quieter, more introspective form. In his comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” the Manchester-based artist turns small observations, passing thoughts, and everyday moments into short, illustrated narratives that feel like fragments from movies that don’t actually exist, but somehow still seem deeply familiar.

The series began after Bolton wrote a screenplay but didn’t have the resources to turn it into a film, so he started creating drawn “scenes” instead. Using simple language, minimal imagery, and a strong sense of mood, his comics explore feelings that are often difficult to put into words: comfort, loneliness, wonder, anxiety, tenderness, and the strange beauty of ordinary days.

Let us know in the comments which of these evoked the most emotions for you.

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