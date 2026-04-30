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Jordan Bolton’s work may already be familiar to Bored Panda readers from his wonderfully detailed recreations of tiny movie sets and posters, but his visual storytelling also takes a quieter, more introspective form. In his comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” the Manchester-based artist turns small observations, passing thoughts, and everyday moments into short, illustrated narratives that feel like fragments from movies that don’t actually exist, but somehow still seem deeply familiar.

The series began after Bolton wrote a screenplay but didn’t have the resources to turn it into a film, so he started creating drawn “scenes” instead. Using simple language, minimal imagery, and a strong sense of mood, his comics explore feelings that are often difficult to put into words: comfort, loneliness, wonder, anxiety, tenderness, and the strange beauty of ordinary days.

Let us know in the comments which of these evoked the most emotions for you.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Love Song”

“Love Song”

Jordan Bolton Report

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    #2

    “Range Life”

    “Range Life”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    8points
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    #3

    “Forever”

    “Forever”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    8points
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    #4

    “Supermarket”

    “Supermarket”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #5

    “Take Care”

    “Take Care”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    7points
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    #6

    “Science Fiction”

    “Science Fiction”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Reunion”

    “Reunion”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Right Now”

    “Right Now”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #9

    “The World You Gave To Me”

    “The World You Gave To Me”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Match Point”

    “Match Point”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Tuesdays”

    “Tuesdays”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #12

    “It's A Beautiful Day”

    “It's A Beautiful Day”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #13

    “Tiana Heart Jeff Forever”

    “Tiana Heart Jeff Forever”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Routines”

    “Routines”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Ghosts”

    “Ghosts”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #16

    “Art Museum”

    “Art Museum”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #17

    “Heat Wave”

    “Heat Wave”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #18

    “On The Outside Of Everything”

    “On The Outside Of Everything”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #19

    “The Joy Of Not Falling”

    “The Joy Of Not Falling”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #20

    “Miracle”

    “Miracle”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #21

    “Paper Ball”

    “Paper Ball”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #22

    “Blue Sky Through The Window Of A Moving Car”

    “Blue Sky Through The Window Of A Moving Car”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #23

    “Morning Sounds”

    “Morning Sounds”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #24

    “People Watching”

    “People Watching”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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    #25

    “First Day Of Spring”

    “First Day Of Spring”

    Jordan Bolton Report

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    #26

    “Long Train Journey”

    “Long Train Journey”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    3points
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