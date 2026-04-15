This Artist’s Posters Boil Down 23 Famous Movies And TV Shows To Their Most Iconic Props

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Jordan Bolton’s reimagined movie and TV posters do something surprisingly simple, yet instantly recognizable: they strip each title down to the objects that define it. Instead of focusing on actors’ faces or dramatic scenes, Bolton builds his compositions around props, costumes, and visual motifs that longtime fans would spot in a second. The result is a clever series of minimalist prints that still manage to capture the full mood of the stories they represent, from their signature color palettes to their overall aesthetic and tone.

Whether it’s a classic, a cult favorite, or a beloved TV series, each poster feels like a distilled version of that world. And the range is part of the fun: from the chemistry set chaos of Breaking Bad to the pastel symmetry of The Grand Budapest Hotel, from the dreamlike details of Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to the unmistakable elegance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Bolton shows just how much of a story can be told through objects alone.

Scroll down to see how he transformed some of the most iconic movies and shows into bold, beautifully curated poster designs, and vote on the ones you think represented the movies and shows the best.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com