In a viral post on TikTok, content creator Sierra Potter ( @sierrasheaaa ) asked everyone to share the most unhinged things they’ve ever done when they realized they were being cheated on. We’ve collected some of the most off-the-hook stories to share with you. Keep scrolling to check them out.

You might have thought you were end-game, but your partner had other ideas (and people) in mind. Being cheated on is one of the most horrible, soul-draining experiences that anyone can go through in life. However, not everyone reacts in the same way. Some might feel depressed while others try their best to heal and move on. Still others look for creative and chaotic ways to get back at their exes.

#1 Saw in his deleted that they were going to a bbq. Found her son on Facebook. He asked me on a date. Showed up at the bbq that my husband was at w/his mistress. At the bbq, we all fam!

#2 Found out she was a photographer so I booked a couples session to make it real awkward for him.

#3 His business website was expiring, so I bought it. Made some … key changes.

Infidelity can completely break even some of the (seemingly) strongest couples. And yet, an affair doesn’t necessarily mean an end to love or your relationship. Choosing Therapy states that relationships can actually survive infidelity. However, repairing your relationship will take lots of hard work and commitment. Not just from one person, but from both partners. The first (and possibly obvious) step is for your partner to end the affair and cut off all contact with them. “The partner who was betrayed will have difficulty moving forward if they know their partner continues to see or communicate with the person they had an affair with.”

#4 Signed him up for Jehovah’s Witness visits.

#5 He cheated on me with the bartender.. so I DM’d her bf and told him…. and we have been together for 2 and a half years.

#6 Took only his LEFT shoes.

Next comes the rebuilding of trust. In order for this to occur, several things need to happen: The cheating partner needs to be accountable and feel remorseful for the pain their affair has caused; Both partners need to have a strong motivation to work on their relationship; The couple needs to be incredibly honest about all the issues in their relationship, not just their affair; Communication has to improve; There needs to be space for forgiveness. Some of the reasons why people might want to try to heal their relationship after an affair include things like time already invested, memories of past times, finances, the impact on their kids, and a feeling of responsibility to work out the problems.

#7 I put marbles in his gas tank and he spent thousands of dollars trying to figure out what the thumping in his car was

#8 He hated milk. Despised it. Put ALL of his things in garbage bags and poured gallons of milk into it and let it in the sun.

#9 Made a PowerPoint and presented in front of both our families. Videos were included.

“Getting over being cheated on requires identifying and understanding, without accusing or blaming, what the issues are in your relationship. Reflecting on the truth of what happened and how it happened can help partners recognize and talk about the factors that contributed to the affair happening—while still acknowledging that the partner who cheated is wholly responsible for their choices and behaviors,” Choosing Therapy explains. ADVERTISEMENT In some cases, it might be worth reaching out to a therapist for help. Couples counseling might help both partners understand what happened, why it happened, and then move on from the past.

#10 Took the labels off his canned foods, so he had no idea what was what.

#11 Signed him up for Grindr.

#12 Found out he was taking a girl on a date so when they were on the date I moved his car to a whole different parking lot cause I had his other key.

John Kim, LMFT, aka The Angry Therapist, explains in a piece on Psychology Today that if you want to take power back from your ex who cheated on you, then you need to humanize them. What they did might not be excusable, but they’re also “not a monster.” In some cases, the reasons for infidelity might have less to do with you and your relationship than with deeper issues that your partner is struggling with. ADVERTISEMENT “Our actions stem from something deeper than what's on the surface. Infidelity then can be a form of running. Or hiding. Or coping,” Kim says. “You were betrayed and a victim. He took something from you. Yes, that may be true. But if that is your mindset, it will always have power over you. To take the power back, you must deploy empathy, and you can't deploy empathy unless you understand. And to understand, you must humanize—him or her, but also you.”

#13 I sent an email to the mother of the girl he cheated on me with screen shots of her saying how much she loved going back door and that someone on the family got a colonoscopy and they described it as awful and she said she would love it. I told her mother “surely you did not raise your daughter to be like this”

#14 He cheated with my friend/coworker. She had paid a sous chef 5k to marry her (illegal) I reported them, she got deported.

#15 Found out he cheated. With his cousin. Texted her from a text app telling her it was him. Asked her for the pics they took. Made a Facebook account with them pics of them kissing & added all his fam.

Potter has a sizeable following online. On TikTok, she boasts 14.3k followers and has garnered 1 million likes across all of her videos on the platform. Her clip, which inspired a lot of people to open up about their love life, was viewed 690k times and got over 2k comments. We’ve reached out to the content creator for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT This is a very sensitive topic, but if you feel like opening up, you can do so in the comments below. Have you ever been cheated on? How did you react? Have you ever gotten revenge against your ex for their infidelity? What is the most unhinged cheating revenge story that you’ve ever heard in your social circle?

#16 I got with his best friend and now I'm engaged to him and now they don't talk anymore.

#17 Sent my proof to him and set it as his lockscreen.

#18 Found out I was the other woman. So sent his girlfriend AND his sister screenshots.

#19 Got a divorce and still hang out with his family. Got remarried and now his family loves my new husband and treats him like he’s their son

#20 Turned off his electricity without warning cause it was in my name.

#21 I showed up to the hotel him and the girl were at and HIS MOM SHOWED UP TOO

#22 Said nothing, he went to work, I took everything and left . Never to spoke to him again . By everything I mean even the stove !

#23 Staged my own "death", had my cousin in on it, believed i died, told his parents then like everyone in my hometown thought i died, i was with my grandparents in a different state.

#24 My time to shineee. It was August in the midwest so iykyk, the day before it rained i put over $100 worth of instant mashed potatoes in his yard and waited for the rain to come

#25 made him tell his mom in front of me because she hated me and always thought i was cheating

#26 The classic used his toothbrush to clean the toilet and watched him brush his teeth after. Also, used his towel to clean the toilet.

#27 I sent the screenshots to his military leadership

#28 Called his P.O. A week after he finally got to unsupervised and told them everything he had been doing.. needless to say he was arrested for violation

#29 He loved to kayak so right before he came to pick up his things I put a bunch of small holes in the bottom of it.

#30 Made him become obsessed with me, he went to jail (unrelated) he started calling me hundreds of times a day. I called the jail and asked if they could block him from calling me and they charged him with felony stalking. I still think it’s funny

#31 I logged into his electricity account, had the power immediately disconnected. Then I logged into his phone account and had his number changed and blocked every incoming text number except for his mom

#32 Found out a guy I was seeing had a wife. Sent her a deepest sympathy card with your pictures/proof/explanation of what was going on

#33 I showed up to her work (which happened to be my old place of work where everyone knew me) and made her cry for hooking up with him while she knew I was pregnant with his kid . Everyone sided with me

#34 I went to marriage counseling and pretended I wanted to make it work so he would pay the bills while I went through my law enforcement hiring process then left. Looks like we both got played.

#35 Made dinner and told him we were going on a last minute road trip, drove to the girls dads house knocked on the door with all of our children and him (neither one of them had no idea)

#36 Our 2 year anniversary was that weekend, in Tulum….. I racked up as much as I could on room service, anything and everything under his card I racked up, threw his passport in the ocean at some point

#37 Took him back so he could "make up" for what he did, had a shopping day courtesy of him, then after i got what i wanted, told him i was done

#38 it was the week before christmas. i destroyed everything i paid for in the house (everything but the couch) bleached his clothes, lotion in his work boots, garlic powder in the christmas tree

#39 I told him I was going to ruin his life when he cheated on me pregnant, my daughter is now 29 and I post him in the are we dating groups on the regular with his criminal record. I ain’t stopping now

#40 He was out of state so I drove his car to a place I knew it would get towed but before dumping the car I dumped out 7 bottles of blue cheese & milk then locked it.

#41 Sent her screenshots of what he was saying to me about her when I knew they were on a long road trip together. It was her birthday. I was deployed

#42 Threw him a 21st bd party and then proceeded to show his messages and pics on the tv for everyone to see. The best part, I went to jail for domestic violence that night.

#43 Sprayed pepper spray in his duty boots in the middle of summer in Arizona. He didn’t notice until it was too late.

#44 He cheated once but I heard “rumors” he was cheating with possible men, so I made a fake grinder account matched him. Made him meet “me” in a public setting, posted the conversations lmao

#45 My car was in his name. I would go through every camera light I saw. Racked up a lot of tickets in his name. (Allegedly)

#46 Found him liking a certain girls pics, showed up to the airport to pick him up dressed like her (skimpy)!! Asked if he’d like to grab food where she worked so we could both say hi in person

#47 he often goes to bars where you can choose and pay girls inside the vip room. so i showed up one day as one of the girls who they can get to choose and pay, while wearing a skirt he hated on me

#48 Contact the other woman, she didnt know that he’s with me. Me and that woman went for vacation somewhere, and post our pictures together. Left him mad and puzzled. Girl bestie til now lol.