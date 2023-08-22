128 Times Architects Made Buildings That Look Cool But Were Uncomfortable To Live In Or Use (New Pics)
The world has its share of beautiful and ugly buildings. In the middle, there are ordinary and dull ones. And then, in a category entirely of their own, are the truly bizarre ones—the kind you need to see to believe.
When architects have complete freedom in their designs, things can get weird. Just like how we used to create crazy buildings with LEGO bricks as kids, the r/bizarrebuildings subreddit features architects bringing their wildest dreams to life. We've chosen some of our new favorite posts from the Reddit community to show you these unique designs and to bring about either light-hearted amusement or strong opinions.
Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, Arkansas
I think I saw this picture when I looked up "claustrophobia".
The Reddit group has 158k members who share unique, bizarre, and stunning buildings. Ever thought of living in a crooked house or taking your children to a kindergarten shaped like a cat? Though it might be fascinating until monotony sets in or the discomfort becomes overwhelming.
Building Shaped Like A Bulldozer; Turlock, Ca
Forcing This Road To Surround Their House
Architecture is about designing buildings of all sizes and shapes, from small sheds to tall skyscrapers. It's important to blend form and function, making sure buildings are both attractive and fit their purpose while being safe.
Furniture Shop In Colombia
East Meets West In A Hybrid Building In An Unfinished Theme Park In Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China
The Steel House, Lubbock, Texas
A building's appearance is shaped by its purpose, architectural style, and available materials and technology. Different types of buildings, like homes, offices, and religious structures, vary in size, shape, and design to fulfill their unique functions.
Building Loading... 89%
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada USA
I do not think it is healthy for you brain, just looking at it and working it out is confusing me.
Police Station In Brakel, Belgium, Designed By Org In 2009
Let’s not bother with a sign, we’ll just put massive police officers to hold it up..
Recent times have seen the creation of a diverse range of buildings, spanning from the merely odd to the truly unique. This shift in architectural style is largely attributed to architects' creative visions, backed by technological advancements. The once-restricting factors of precise measurements have been transformed with innovations like Virtual Reality (VR), which not only visualize complex designs but also streamline construction processes.
Supertree Grove, Singapore
House On A Leg, Hamburg, Germany
Apart from the anxiety about tipping over, the house itself looks normal and prob isnt uncomfortable.
Hotel Lisboa, Macao
Technology in architecture comes in different forms, and smartphones are a prime example of this evolution. Architects now rely on apps throughout the project, from start to finish, which helps them better serve their clients.
Taipei Performing Arts Center
Have you got the contact details for Dr Pimple Potter?
Robert Downey Jr.’s Inflatable Malibu Bungalow
$ 200 Million Ghost Town Of Castles In Mudurnu, Turkey
In the United Arab Emirates and China, companies are showing the potential of robotics, collaborative robotics, and large-scale 3D printing in architecture. Autodesk, a software company, is also working on making design-to-fabrication more accessible and enabling the creation of complex structures with less energy.
Yick Fat Building, Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film
This Church In Rowayton, Ct
Kring Kumho Culture Complex
Urban design is more than just looks. Studies suggest that growing up in a city doubles the chances of developing schizophrenia and increases the risk of other mental disorders like depression and chronic anxiety. According to the BBC, "The main trigger appears to be what researchers call 'social stress' – the lack of social bonding and cohesion in neighborhoods. Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg at the University of Heidelberg has shown that urban living can change brain biology in some people, resulting in reduced gray matter in the right dosolateral prefrontal cortex and the perigenual anterior cingulate cortex, two areas where changes have previously been linked to early-life stressful experiences."
The Juilliard School For Music In New York City
Mid-Century House Built Over A River In New Canaan, Connecticut
Brick Facade For A Bookstore In Korea
Nowadays, psychology studies help us understand the urban places that people enjoy and find exciting. Studies found that the way buildings look and having access to green areas can affect how we feel emotionally. As Winston Churchill once said, "We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us."
Colin's Barn, Chedglow, England
This Building In The Philippines That Looks Like A Ship And Has A Korean Restaurant And A Cafe "Onboard"
Talking and spending time with others is really important for keeping your mind healthy. Same goes for urban design: "Social interaction is often achieved by concentrating groups of people in a single node or landmark so that it is suggested they interact with each other. Strategies for urban design to accommodate this can include higher density development, so that more people are concentrated in an area," shares Jonathan Monfries in his research paper 'The Psychological Effects of Urban Design.'
Tencent Building, Shenzhen, China
Do Bizarre Bridges Count? Linjiang Bridge In Wuhu City, China
The Round House Wilton - 1968
Making sure someone is physically healthy often helps their mental health too. Having enough public spaces in cities makes it easy for people to find places to be active. A study by Roe (2016) backs this up by showing that having green spaces in cities is good for people with mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression. Adding more trees, small parks, and even outdoor exercise equipment, especially in the city center, can really help improve how people feel and act, and make their overall mental wellbeing better.
Casa Torta, Brazil
Accidental House, By Eric Perriard
It's All One House!
Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA. A bit tourist-trap-ish, but absolutely amazingly bizarre inside. https://what3words.com/heap.transfers.tall
The way we feel and act each day can be really affected by how we travel around the city. It can shape our mood and how we behave when we go to work and when we come back home. The things around us always have an impact on our thoughts. Making sure a city has good transportation and ways to connect is helpful. This can make traveling to work, especially on public transit, less stressful and make it easier to reach places and services. When transportation works well, it can lower stress and anxiety, which makes living in the city much smoother.
Beer Museum, Qingdao, China
This Building In Atrani, Italy Has Some Of The Weirdest Architecture I've Ever Seen
I don't think "architecture" is the correct word here. "Chaos"?
The Whale Car Wash, Formerly Located At Nw 50th St. & Meridian Ave. In Oklahoma City (Photo By John Margolies, 1979)
Whale I'll be. They did this on porpoise.
We hope this gave you some food for thought and showed how buildings can connect with human psychology.
Winning Design For Shenzhen's Natural History Museum
Hole House Or Villa Vals, Switzerland
Brick Expressionism In Frankfurt, Germany
Telemax Broadcasting Tower, Germany
12 Ugly Ducks By Victor Enrich
Chrysler Pavilion At The New York World's Fair, 1964
Grand Lisboa Hotel, China
An Artist's House In Chicago
Studio City, Macau
L'ile Fllottante (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
Changjiang Media Building, Wuhan, China
National Museum Of Qatar
Parasitic Architecture By Artist Mark Reigelman And Architect Jenny Chapman, In San Francisco
Residential Neighborhood Near Zurich, Switzerland
Holocaust Memorial In Kaunas
Wow! This is is remarkable. No piece of art can show the true horror of the Holocaust, but this somehow conveys a real feeling of angst and agony. One of the few pieces of modern sculptures that actually stirs feelings in me, even if the artist would probably scoff at my "interpretation".
Whale Museum That Looks Like A Whale In Norway
Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy
"Ha ha! This should stop the Jehovah's witnesses!" *Knock knock knock* "Damnit!"
Science And Technology Museum, Wuhan
This Is The Grasshopper Cafe In South Korea Made Out Of Train Cars
""Well a Daddy grasshopper gives the Mummy grasshopper a special hug."
Industry City Building - Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Can u imagine coming home drunk or trippin and seeing THAT?
Wencheng Hotel In Yantai City
Netherlands Beauty
What If All Buildings Had Heads Outside Of Them?
"Penthouse" - Nairobi, Kenya
Modern Cabin For Rent In Norway
Just imagine leaving something downstairs or the 2nd grocery bag trip... Grrrr