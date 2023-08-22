The world has its share of beautiful and ugly buildings. In the middle, there are ordinary and dull ones. And then, in a category entirely of their own, are the truly bizarre ones—the kind you need to see to believe.

When architects have complete freedom in their designs, things can get weird. Just like how we used to create crazy buildings with LEGO bricks as kids, the r/bizarrebuildings subreddit features architects bringing their wildest dreams to life. We've chosen some of our new favorite posts from the Reddit community to show you these unique designs and to bring about either light-hearted amusement or strong opinions.

#1

Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, Arkansas

Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, Arkansas

cesarth15 Report

From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I saw this picture when I looked up "claustrophobia".

The Reddit group has 158k members who share unique, bizarre, and stunning buildings. Ever thought of living in a crooked house or taking your children to a kindergarten shaped like a cat? Though it might be fascinating until monotony sets in or the discomfort becomes overwhelming.
#2

Building Shaped Like A Bulldozer; Turlock, Ca

Building Shaped Like A Bulldozer; Turlock, Ca

EMike93309 Report

#3

Forcing This Road To Surround Their House

Forcing This Road To Surround Their House

JOSE_DONALD Report

Architecture is about designing buildings of all sizes and shapes, from small sheds to tall skyscrapers. It's important to blend form and function, making sure buildings are both attractive and fit their purpose while being safe.
#4

Furniture Shop In Colombia

Furniture Shop In Colombia

HibbityBibbityBop Report

#5

East Meets West In A Hybrid Building In An Unfinished Theme Park In Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China

East Meets West In A Hybrid Building In An Unfinished Theme Park In Shijiazhuang, Hebei, China

biwook Report

#6

The Steel House, Lubbock, Texas

The Steel House, Lubbock, Texas

Wide_Lifeguard9192 Report

A building's appearance is shaped by its purpose, architectural style, and available materials and technology. Different types of buildings, like homes, offices, and religious structures, vary in size, shape, and design to fulfill their unique functions.
#7

Building Loading... 89%

Building Loading... 89%

nomaddd79 Report

#8

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada USA

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center For Brain Health, Las Vegas, Nevada USA

ValleyAquarius27 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do not think it is healthy for you brain, just looking at it and working it out is confusing me.

#9

Police Station In Brakel, Belgium, Designed By Org In 2009

Police Station In Brakel, Belgium, Designed By Org In 2009

archineering Report

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let’s not bother with a sign, we’ll just put massive police officers to hold it up..

Recent times have seen the creation of a diverse range of buildings, spanning from the merely odd to the truly unique. This shift in architectural style is largely attributed to architects' creative visions, backed by technological advancements. The once-restricting factors of precise measurements have been transformed with innovations like Virtual Reality (VR), which not only visualize complex designs but also streamline construction processes.
#10

Supertree Grove, Singapore

Supertree Grove, Singapore

lupinaster Report

#11

House On A Leg, Hamburg, Germany

House On A Leg, Hamburg, Germany

Smith-Oliver1999 Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apart from the anxiety about tipping over, the house itself looks normal and prob isnt uncomfortable.

#12

Hotel Lisboa, Macao

Hotel Lisboa, Macao

nongoloza Report

Technology in architecture comes in different forms, and smartphones are a prime example of this evolution. Architects now rely on apps throughout the project, from start to finish, which helps them better serve their clients.
#13

Taipei Performing Arts Center

Taipei Performing Arts Center

tanmaypendse63 Report

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you got the contact details for Dr Pimple Potter?

#14

Robert Downey Jr.’s Inflatable Malibu Bungalow

Robert Downey Jr.’s Inflatable Malibu Bungalow

abaganoush Report

#15

$ 200 Million Ghost Town Of Castles In Mudurnu, Turkey

$ 200 Million Ghost Town Of Castles In Mudurnu, Turkey

Resident-Age5306 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burj Al Babas, built by a Dubai based property developer. https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/burj-al-babas

In the United Arab Emirates and China, companies are showing the potential of robotics, collaborative robotics, and large-scale 3D printing in architecture. Autodesk, a software company, is also working on making design-to-fabrication more accessible and enabling the creation of complex structures with less energy.
#16

Yick Fat Building, Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film

Yick Fat Building, Hong Kong, Shot By Me On 35mm Film

dredogue Report

#17

This Church In Rowayton, Ct

This Church In Rowayton, Ct

justdoo08 Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good fun when it gets hit by lightning.

#18

Kring Kumho Culture Complex

Kring Kumho Culture Complex

LimpBrother21 Report

Urban design is more than just looks. Studies suggest that growing up in a city doubles the chances of developing schizophrenia and increases the risk of other mental disorders like depression and chronic anxiety. According to the BBC, "The main trigger appears to be what researchers call 'social stress' – the lack of social bonding and cohesion in neighborhoods. Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg at the University of Heidelberg has shown that urban living can change brain biology in some people, resulting in reduced gray matter in the right dosolateral prefrontal cortex and the perigenual anterior cingulate cortex, two areas where changes have previously been linked to early-life stressful experiences."
#19

The Juilliard School For Music In New York City

The Juilliard School For Music In New York City

abaganoush Report

#20

Mid-Century House Built Over A River In New Canaan, Connecticut

Mid-Century House Built Over A River In New Canaan, Connecticut

archineering Report

#21

Brick Facade For A Bookstore In Korea

Brick Facade For A Bookstore In Korea

Housedecoration Report

Nowadays, psychology studies help us understand the urban places that people enjoy and find exciting. Studies found that the way buildings look and having access to green areas can affect how we feel emotionally. As Winston Churchill once said, "We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us."
#22

Colin's Barn, Chedglow, England

Colin's Barn, Chedglow, England

biwook Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want a video of the inside!

#23

This Building In The Philippines That Looks Like A Ship And Has A Korean Restaurant And A Cafe "Onboard"

This Building In The Philippines That Looks Like A Ship And Has A Korean Restaurant And A Cafe "Onboard"

anton-bg Report

#24

Happy House By Dan Witz In Brooklyn

Happy House By Dan Witz In Brooklyn

tanmaypendse63 Report

Talking and spending time with others is really important for keeping your mind healthy. Same goes for urban design: "Social interaction is often achieved by concentrating groups of people in a single node or landmark so that it is suggested they interact with each other. Strategies for urban design to accommodate this can include higher density development, so that more people are concentrated in an area," shares Jonathan Monfries in his research paper 'The Psychological Effects of Urban Design.'
#25

Tencent Building, Shenzhen, China

Tencent Building, Shenzhen, China

tanmaypendse63 Report

#26

Do Bizarre Bridges Count? Linjiang Bridge In Wuhu City, China

Do Bizarre Bridges Count? Linjiang Bridge In Wuhu City, China

tanmaypendse63 Report

#27

The Round House Wilton - 1968

The Round House Wilton - 1968

tiptoeintotown Report

Making sure someone is physically healthy often helps their mental health too. Having enough public spaces in cities makes it easy for people to find places to be active. A study by Roe (2016) backs this up by showing that having green spaces in cities is good for people with mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression. Adding more trees, small parks, and even outdoor exercise equipment, especially in the city center, can really help improve how people feel and act, and make their overall mental wellbeing better.
#28

Casa Torta, Brazil

Casa Torta, Brazil

logatwork Report

#29

Accidental House, By Eric Perriard

Accidental House, By Eric Perriard

biwook Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omg which natural disaster caused this.

#30

It's All One House!

It's All One House!

cartoonassasin Report

Herringbone
Herringbone
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA. A bit tourist-trap-ish, but absolutely amazingly bizarre inside. https://what3words.com/heap.transfers.tall

The way we feel and act each day can be really affected by how we travel around the city. It can shape our mood and how we behave when we go to work and when we come back home. The things around us always have an impact on our thoughts. Making sure a city has good transportation and ways to connect is helpful. This can make traveling to work, especially on public transit, less stressful and make it easier to reach places and services. When transportation works well, it can lower stress and anxiety, which makes living in the city much smoother.
#31

Beer Museum, Qingdao, China

Beer Museum, Qingdao, China

tanmaypendse63 Report

#32

This Building In Atrani, Italy Has Some Of The Weirdest Architecture I've Ever Seen

This Building In Atrani, Italy Has Some Of The Weirdest Architecture I've Ever Seen

loulan Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think "architecture" is the correct word here. "Chaos"?

#33

The Whale Car Wash, Formerly Located At Nw 50th St. & Meridian Ave. In Oklahoma City (Photo By John Margolies, 1979)

The Whale Car Wash, Formerly Located At Nw 50th St. & Meridian Ave. In Oklahoma City (Photo By John Margolies, 1979)

TheBitterSeason Report

We hope this gave you some food for thought and showed how buildings can connect with human psychology. To see more interesting pictures of unusual buildings, just keep scrolling. And if you're curious for more, take a look at our earlier post on the topic here.
#34

Winning Design For Shenzhen's Natural History Museum

Winning Design For Shenzhen's Natural History Museum

Common-Alfalfa-8588 Report

#35

Hole House Or Villa Vals, Switzerland

Hole House Or Villa Vals, Switzerland

positive_molecule Report

#36

Brick Expressionism In Frankfurt, Germany

Brick Expressionism In Frankfurt, Germany

Boluddha_Photography Report

#37

Telemax Broadcasting Tower, Germany

Telemax Broadcasting Tower, Germany

borntoclimbtowers Report

#38

12 Ugly Ducks By Victor Enrich

12 Ugly Ducks By Victor Enrich

reddit.com Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They could at least use the parking space.

#39

Chrysler Pavilion At The New York World's Fair, 1964

Chrysler Pavilion At The New York World's Fair, 1964

earthmoonsun Report

#40

Grand Lisboa Hotel, China

Grand Lisboa Hotel, China

hrsportonlinestore Report

#41

An Artist's House In Chicago

An Artist's House In Chicago

ThanHowWhy Report

Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m assuming they don’t have a HOA there…

#42

Studio City, Macau

Studio City, Macau

tanmaypendse63 Report

#43

L'ile Fllottante (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

L'ile Fllottante (Abidjan, Ivory Coast)

earthmoonsun Report

#44

Changjiang Media Building, Wuhan, China

Changjiang Media Building, Wuhan, China

tanmaypendse63 Report

#45

National Museum Of Qatar

National Museum Of Qatar

netphilia Report

Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a desert rose, nice work!

#46

Parasitic Architecture By Artist Mark Reigelman And Architect Jenny Chapman, In San Francisco

Parasitic Architecture By Artist Mark Reigelman And Architect Jenny Chapman, In San Francisco

gabrielle_garland Report

#47

Residential Neighborhood Near Zurich, Switzerland

Residential neighborhood near Zurich, Switzerland

sopadebombillas Report

#48

Holocaust Memorial In Kaunas

Holocaust Memorial In Kaunas

B0xer4 Report

Living Example
Living Example
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! This is is remarkable. No piece of art can show the true horror of the Holocaust, but this somehow conveys a real feeling of angst and agony. One of the few pieces of modern sculptures that actually stirs feelings in me, even if the artist would probably scoff at my "interpretation".

#49

Whale Museum That Looks Like A Whale In Norway

Whale Museum That Looks Like A Whale In Norway

perfect_wonders Report

#50

Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy

TX908 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ha ha! This should stop the Jehovah's witnesses!" *Knock knock knock* "Damnit!"

#51

Science And Technology Museum, Wuhan

Science And Technology Museum, Wuhan

tanmaypendse63 Report

#52

This Is The Grasshopper Cafe In South Korea Made Out Of Train Cars

This Is The Grasshopper Cafe In South Korea Made Out Of Train Cars

froqmouth Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

""Well a Daddy grasshopper gives the Mummy grasshopper a special hug."

#53

Industry City Building - Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Industry City Building - Sunset Park, Brooklyn

ValleyAquarius27 Report

Shishal Asaurus
Shishal Asaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can u imagine coming home drunk or trippin and seeing THAT?

#54

Wencheng Hotel In Yantai City

Wencheng Hotel In Yantai City

Blvckshi63 Report

#55

Netherlands Beauty

Netherlands Beauty

carmensax Report

#56

What If All Buildings Had Heads Outside Of Them?

What If All Buildings Had Heads Outside Of Them?

rddime Report

#57

"Penthouse" - Nairobi, Kenya

"Penthouse" - Nairobi, Kenya

dyce123 Report

#58

Modern Cabin For Rent In Norway

Modern Cabin For Rent In Norway

coolaja Report

Settled for Infamy
Settled for Infamy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just imagine leaving something downstairs or the 2nd grocery bag trip... Grrrr

#59

Traffic Police Station, Vasylivka, Ukraine. Built In The 1960s

Traffic Police Station, Vasylivka, Ukraine. Built In The 1960s

archineering Report

#60

A Monument In Armenia

A Monument In Armenia

luvvangel90 Report

#61

Dancing House, When I Was In Prague A Few Years Back

Dancing House, When I Was In Prague A Few Years Back

truck-stop-stranger Report

#62

This House With At Least 5 Different Styles In Kassel, Germany

This House With At Least 5 Different Styles In Kassel, Germany

Team-O36 Report

#63

Apartments In Amsterdam

Apartments In Amsterdam

Janes_Rochester Report

#64

This Church In Reykjavik

This Church In Reykjavik

coolaja Report

#65

Stunning Abandoned House In Isère, France

Stunning Abandoned House In Isère, France

stevejollifee Report

#66

Enough Solar Panels To Power The Town

Enough Solar Panels To Power The Town

PradoFox Report

