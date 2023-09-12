Landlord Keeps Entering Apartment Pretending To Fix Things And Covering Cameras, Tenant Calls The Cops

Finding the right rental is like winning a lottery—it might take quite a few tries before you hit the jackpot. But sometimes it’s the proprietor, not the property that’s far from prize-like.

The TikToker ‘sarkero’ has seemingly had her fair share of dealing with troublesome homeowners. The woman’s videos of her landlord’s weird behavior caused quite a buzz online and got the netizens invested, some encouraging her to move out immediately.

Knowing the tenant’s rights and responsibilities might come in handy when dealing with irrational landlords

This woman documented her landlord’s unusual behavior and went viral when TikTokers got invested in the story

The OP repeatedly saw the landlord in the property without permission through her cameras

She claimed the proprietor deliberately covered the cameras inside the house

The woman eventually called the police

On her video she wrote: “Officers responded to my call and delayed entry while landlord, attorney Brian Ledebuhr was in my apartment again, purposely blocked and turned my cameras around. Brian and his attorney wife Meghan Ledebuhr have been threatening and harassing me. [One] officer kept hiding his name badge and was siding with Brian because he said he’s a landlord too. Officers said they can’t touch my cameras. But said landlord can do what he wants.”

She didn’t receive much help from the officers

Her TikTok videos blew up on the internet, one reaching over 20 million views

After the police left, the landlord continued to visit the rental without permission

The well-being of a large portion of society lies in the hands of landlords

The OP’s videos show that even if the property feels like a great fit, the owner might not be; and, unfortunately, the TikToker is far from the only tenant facing landlord-related troubles. Statistics show that in England, for example, nearly half of renters (45%) have encountered problems caused by illegal actions by their landlords. Such statistics are understandably upsetting or even frightening for those looking for a place to rent.

According to Statista, back in 2021, there were nearly 130 million housing units in the US. Roughly 44 million of them were rented, which means the well-being of around a third of households lies in the hands of their landlord. Pew Research Center revealed that most of the single-unit properties that are available for rent are owned by individuals rather than businesses.

Knowing the rights and responsibilities of everyone involved can help avoid any rental-related conflict

Some proprietors can get carried away with their use of power. That’s when knowing your rights comes in handy, and the OP’s situation is great proof of that. Even though some conditions might differ depending on the lease agreement, renter’s rights are pretty universal and should be familiar to anyone who does not own the property they live in. According to Legal Zoom, some of the fundamental ones include the right to fair housing, a habitable home, and your deposit, as well as certain rights regarding eviction.

In addition to that, it is also worth noting that landlords are legally not allowed to take certain actions. Investopedia emphasizes that they can’t enter the property without a notice—something quite a few commenters pointed out under the TikToker’s video,—end the lease not following the protocol, raise the rent unjustifiably, or discriminate against the tenants in any way. If the owner of the property you rent does break any rules, documenting it is a good idea; in case of a conflict between the two parties, you might need all the evidence you can get.

Be that as it may, it’s also important to keep in mind that with rights comes responsibility. Tenants have to hold up their end of the bargain as well. When it comes to their duties, some of the main ones include properly maintaining the rented dwelling, preventing any excessive damage that is not considered normal wear and tear, and reporting any issues in a timely manner.

In a perfect world, there should be no problems as long as both parties respect each other and the terms and conditions of the lease agreement. And even though the OP’s story covers a scenario that’s far from perfect, statistics reveal that more people are happy with their landlords than not. This means that even if it’s as rare as winning the lottery, finding an agreeable landlord is possible after all.

Bored Panda has reached out to ‘sarkero’ via TikTok and will update the article once we’ve heard back from her.

People in the comments shared insight and similar stories