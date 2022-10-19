#1 "Never go to bed angry."

#2 "My grandpa told me, 'It’s better to be alone than want to be alone.'"

#3 "My grandfather taught me at an early age never to ask for what you want. Ask for more and negotiate down to what you want."

#4 "Listen to your gut. If something or somebody feels wrong, your gut feeling is probably right."

#5 "If you’re not feeling well, just have a bit of brandy."

#6 "Spend your bus money on lollies, and walk."

#7 "Don't ever believe you truly know a person."

#8 "Don't ever forget where you've come from, the good times were just as important as the difficult ones."

#9 "Relationships are emotional, not logical."

#10 “The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.”

#11 "A watched pot never boils" - from my german grandmother.

#12 "Never act stupider than you have to."

#13 "No matter what life throws at you, always remember to look upon the doughnut, and not upon the hole."

#14 "Cherish gifts, you never know if you'll ever receive another from that person."

#15 "Early to bed, early to rise, makes you healthy, wealthy, and wise."

#16 "You can't please everyone."

#17 "You don't love someone you can't sit in silence with."

#18 "Stop caring so much about the future and worry about the present."

#19 "Life must be lived forward, but can only be understood backward."

#20 "My grandma once said, 'Don’t tell a child that they are bad. Tell them their actions were bad.' She also said, 'Make sure to catch your child being good and let them know it.'"

#21 "Justice doesn't decide the fate, your decisions do."

#22 "Manners, always."

#23 "Life sucks, means you are doing it right."

#24 "Have good posture."

#25 "Don’t marry someone who you have never seen angry or cry."

#26 "If it is worth saying once, then it is worth saying again."

#27 "It’s better to stay silent and let people think you a fool than to speak and prove them right."

#28 "Your health is your wealth."

#29 "There’s no point in doing something if you’re not gonna do it right."

#30 "Take time to have fun and smell the flowers along the way."

#31 "My grandfather's words of advice last night: 'You can't just run away from the problem because it'll just go with you!'"

#32 “Be 10 minutes late for a party and 10 minutes early for a meeting.”

#33 "Never let this cruel world wipe away your smile and laughter, remember people will only remember you from your smile, not from your tears."

#34 “Don't judge other's stories based on the chapter you walked in on.”

#35 "Save money for a rainy day, because the rain always comes."

#36 "Don't cheap out on your matress and your shoes! You sleep on your mattress all night long and you stand in your shoes all day long!"

#37 "If you have to borrow a tool more than twice, buy your own."

#38 "My grandmother passed several years ago and one of the last things she said to me was, 'It’s never impossible to be kind", and that has really stayed with me."

#39 "Never live with any 'in laws.'"

#40 "The evil ones live the longest."

#41 “It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”

#42 "Spend less time behind a camera capturing memories, and more time being a part of the memories."

#43 "Don't take anything for granted and enjoy every bit of happiness."

#44 "If you want to have friends, you first need to be one."

#45 "Have the courage of your convictions."

#46 "Whenever you drink, you're borrowing tomorrow's happiness."

#47 "Enjoy the flowers and ignore the weeds."

#48 "Don’t take advice from anyone who doesn’t live the life you want."

#49 “You can’t save the the world but you can always save yourself.”

#50 "At the end of your life, you will be able to count your true friends on one hand."

#51 "Spend money on your facial routine and on shoes — your face is the first thing people see and your feet will carry you all the way through life."

#52 "Its nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

#53 "You never get a second chance at a first impression."

#54 "Don’t grow up too fast."

#55 "My Grammy is famous for her 'Old enough to know better, too young to care line.' She's in her mid 80's."

#56 "My grandpa always told me to treat a rock like it's a diamond. Basically, something most people think is s*it, could possibly be amazing."

#57 "Every stone has a story" - grandpa's a geologist.

#58 “You can learn something from anyone…even if it’s just what not to do.”

#59 "You'll catch more flies with honey than vinegar."

#60 "Don't let negative and toxic people rent space in your head."

#61 "Life isn't fair."

#62 "Put that phone down."

#63 "My grandmother would say character is how you treat people who have nothing to offer you. Definitely stuck with me."

#64 "Stop chasing boys."

#65 "Never sacrifice your happiness or health for a company or job. It wouldn't do it for you."

#66 "My grandma said that I should never sacrifice myself, my children, or my happiness to a man. She lived a rough life, some even by her own choices. She has been gone for 25 years. She wasn't wrong."

#67 "Do the best you can with what you have."

#68 "Build habits that you can do when your old and retired body is worn out. Stretch in your 30’s and 40’s and you will be thankful in your 60’s and 70’s."

#69 "Say what you mean and mean what you say."

#70 "Slow down."

#71 "My grandma used to say 'Eat up! Your body is your capital!'"

#72 “Follow your own desires before trying to please other people.”

#73 "There's no point of being afraid of the inevitable."

#74 "Don't marry a man just because he can dance."

#75 "Don’t regret any mistake. Just learn from it and move on because every decision forms who you are."

#76 “You can either work in school and play for the rest of your life or play in school and work for the rest of your life.”

#77 "Don't spend all your money buying a safe."

#78 "I used to drink coffee with cream and sugar. But when I switched to drinking black coffee, boys started to pay attention to me."

#79 "Don't count your chickens till they're hatched."

#80 "Always carry an emergency $20 in your wallet. You will never know when you can't reach an ATM or run out of gas and have $20 to save you."

#81 "A person should be like water. However the container will be, it will take a shape."

#82 "Life is very simple and we complicate it."

#83 "Don’t take your family for granted."

#84 "We have a responsibility to remember the bad times, even if it hurts us to admit they happened. We have a responsibility to remember the good times, even if it hurts to admit they're gone. And in times where you don't know where to go, you need only remember how you got to where you are now."

#85 "You just need to worry about figuring out your own life, fight for what you can get, and don't forget to have fun along the way."

#86 "If something doesn't make any sense, somebody somewhere is making money because of it."

#87 "My grandfather used to always tell me, 'No matter where you go, there you are.' I have never been lost since I heard those words."

#88 "Never try to teach a pig to sing - it wastes your time and annoys the pig."

#89 "Shut the hell up and leave me alone!" - my hilarious grandma. Best advice ever.

#90 "Bad things happen to good people. Good things happen to bad people. These are things that will always be out of your control. These are only 20% responsible for where your life goes, the other 80% is based on how you react and respond to the things that are out of your control." - my grandpa before he passed.

#91 "Don't think too much - or you might go crazy."

#92 "You've gotta watch out for the darkies!"

#93 "Don't rely on any man. Build your own career and be independent."

#94 “If someone hits you, always hit them back, and never let people walk all over you.”

#95 "Eat good food and pay your bills."

#96 "That my reputation is my best commodity, and to try and save more than I spend."

#97 "When talking at my brother's wedding about how he was married for so long: 'Treat everyday as a new day.'"

#98 "Don't climb a tree to lie when you can tell the truth standing on the ground."

#99 "Life’s too short to do things you don’t want to do, and spend time with people you don’t want to spend time with."

#100 "Don't count other people's money."

#101 "Do not ignore your instincts. They are a higher power keeping you on the right path."

#102 "Eat your greens."

#103 "My grandmother said I could take as long as I needed to find a partner. That meant a lot to me to hear that."

#104 “Everyone takes care of their own horses.”

#105 "Life will find a way."

#106 "Liars can fool some people all the time, and all people some of the time, but not all people all the time."

#107 "Never trust your friends too much, because they may become your enemy. Never hate your enemy too much, because they may become your friend."

#108 "Nobody counts how many times you fall down, they only count how many times you don’t get back up."

#109 "Make the most of every day, because you'll never know when it's your last."

#110 "I don't know everything, but I know what I'm talking about."

#111 "If I don't watch my figure, nobody else will!"

#112 “Live fully and gratefully this unrepeatable day.”

#113 "Don’t let the bastards grind you down."

#114 "Money never bought me happiness but it helped me look for it on a nicer street."

#115 "Take care of your mum."

#116 "Pick your battles. I never understood it's importance until I was older."

#117 "My grandmother would always say 'everything in moderation.'"

#118 "If you don't ask, you don't get."