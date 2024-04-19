Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets A Harsh Reality Check When He Realizes How Challenging Single Parenting Is
Couples, Relationships

Man Gets A Harsh Reality Check When He Realizes How Challenging Single Parenting Is

Interview With Expert
Becoming a parent can alter your entire world. Moms and dads often talk about the immense love that they feel for their children that they didn’t even think was possible prior to having kids. But having a child is also likely to impact the relationship between two parents, for better or worse.

One man recently shared on Reddit how having a baby led to the downfall of his marriage. Below, you’ll find the full story detailing all of the regrets this father is now having, as well as a conversation with Nia Williams, Relationship Therapist and Life Coach from Miss Date Doctor.

Becoming a parent can completely change a person’s life

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately for this man, it led to his wife realizing that she didn’t need him around anymore

Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Taryn Elliott / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Puzzleheaded_No3393

“It’s very common for couples to experience challenges in balancing responsibilities after the arrival of a baby”

Although moms and dads typically have about 9 months to prepare for their new lives as parents, bringing a child into the world will undoubtedly change their entire lives. There are no more nights of simply going out on a whim without scheduling a babysitter, and for at least the first year, there won’t be very many nights of restful sleep. You’ll be woken up to feed the baby, change diapers, make sure that concerning sound you heard on the baby monitor was nothing to worry about and more.

To learn more about how relationships tend to change after introducing a baby into the mix, we got in touch with Nia Williams, Relationship Therapist and Life Coach from Miss Date Doctor. Nia was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share her thoughts on this situation.

“It’s very common for couples to experience challenges in balancing responsibilities after the arrival of a baby,” the expert noted. “This period often brings significant changes to the dynamics of a relationship, as both partners navigate the demands of caring for a newborn while juggling other responsibilities. The adjustments can indeed take a big toll on the relationship as couples may find themselves feeling so overwhelmed, exhausted, and stretched thin becoming so irritable.”

“Sleep deprivation, changes in routine, and shifting priorities can all contribute to heightened stress levels and potential conflicts between partners,” Nia continued. “However, it’s essential to recognize that these struggles are a normal part of the transition to parenthood and very standard for the process, and with open communication and mutual support, couples can navigate this period successfully with no issues.”

Image credits: William Fortunato / pexels (not the actual photo)

“By fostering a sense of teamwork and mutual respect, couples can prevent resentment from building up and strengthen their bond in the process”

One huge mistake that the father in this piece made was ignoring his wife when she informed him that he wasn’t pulling his weight. “Listening to your partner when they express concerns about unequal distribution of responsibilities is crucial for maintaining a healthy relationship,” Nia shared. “Ignoring or dismissing their feelings can lead to resentment and further strain the relationship.”

“To address this, it’s important to engage in honest and empathetic communication. This involves actively listening to your partner’s perspective, acknowledging their feelings, and working together to find solutions that feel fair and balanced for both parties,” the expert continued.

“Changing behavior to ensure equitable participation in caregiving tasks is key. This may involve dividing tasks more evenly, being proactive in offering help, and being mindful of each other’s needs and limitations,” Nia explained. “By fostering a sense of teamwork and mutual respect, couples can prevent resentment from building up and strengthen their bond in the process.”

We were also curious if the expert was familiar with the idea that single parenting may be easier for some individuals. “While it’s not universally true, some moms may find that single parenting brings certain advantages or a sense of relief compared to being in a strained or unsupportive marriage,” Nia told Bored Panda.

Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

“Single parenting may offer a greater sense of autonomy and control over decision-making”

“The reasons for this can vary widely and depend on individual circumstances. Single parenting may offer a greater sense of autonomy and control over decision-making, as well as the ability to establish routines and parenting styles without the need for compromise,” the therapist explained.

“Additionally, some mothers may find that they experience less conflict and emotional strain when they are solely responsible for caregiving, particularly if they were previously in a challenging or unsupportive marital relationship,” Nia noted.

“However, it’s essential to recognize that single parenting also comes with its own set of challenges and stresses, including financial strain, lack of support, and feelings of loneliness,” she continued. “Ultimately, the experience of single parenting versus being in a marriage is highly subjective and influenced by various factors unique to each individual.”

When dads refuse to help out as much as moms, we see situations like this story. Nowadays, women file for divorce nearly 70% of the time, and it’s often because their needs aren’t met and they’re forced to take on the bulk of housework and childcare responsibilities, on top of working a full-time job. In fact, even when wives earn more than their husbands, they’re still doing the lion’s share of work around the home.

It’s unfortunate that the man in this story learned his lesson too late to save his marriage, but we can only hope that he’ll learn how to balance all of his responsibilities for the sake of his child. We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing a similar situation, look no further than right here!  

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Readers shared their brutally honest reactions to the situation, as well as suggestions for the father

sheila_stamey avatar
Sheila who?
Sheila who?
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok. I don't usually like AITA posts but they got me. "It doesn't require a vagina to be efficient ". I lmao in my little hospital bed. It reminded me of the time my pastor's wife, upon him turning to her and asking while in the hand shaking exit line at church, "BTW, where is *whatever object I can't remember *?" And she scorched back, " I will never understand why you think an uterus is a homing device!" And stomped off!

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your pastors wife is my new hero. In a similar vein, We once had a house full of people for a birthday. My young son spilled some water and I told him to wipe it up. He went to the cupboard, grabbed a cloth and made a very half assed swipe over the water. I interjected that he wasn't really trying. MIL said "Oh, he's just a boy. They're not really good at this kind of thing". Before my brain could engage with my mouth out came the words "He's not cleaning it with his penis". MIL: shocked pikachu. My husband simply offered our guests more coffee. My son made more effort and managed to wipe the water up *on his own*. lol

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I can't even ask for less time with my son because I can't afford the child support"...which implies you'd willingly p a w n off the care of the child YOU HELPED CREATE because it's just too hard for you. What a useless idiot.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“WTF did I do?” Nothing. You did literally nothing. Two words for you, sir: GROW UP.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
