“Stay Home”: Woman Advises Friend To Not Bring Baby For Bachelorette Weekend

A bachelorette party is the ultimate pre-wedding celebration for many brides-to-be, where they, along with their besties, enjoy a night (or weekend) filled with fun and laughter. However, sometimes plans can be hampered if a friend has to cancel or you are not able to book your dream destination. But do you know what happens if someone brings a baby to the party?

A woman took to Reddit to share how she advised her friend not to bring her infant on a bachelorette trip. However, the new mother still decided to bring her 7-month-old for the weekend. Keep reading to see how wild plans got swapped for pacifiers and peekaboo in this amusing story.

Bachelorette weekends usually include wild parties, which is why kids don’t make the guest list

Image credits: yurakrasil / Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how a bride-to-be’s bachelorette plans got derailed when a friend brought their baby

Image credits: Klants-and-Pitties

Image credits: Omelnickiy / Envato (not the actual photo)

Bachelorette parties are an expensive affair

For many people, bachelorette parties are not just a night out with their besties. People often put a lot of time and effort into planning mini-vacations with their gang that are filled with Instagram-worthy moments and fun experiences. While for some that could mean renting an aesthetic villa in a beautiful location, for others it could be booking elaborate spa days or going for a yoga session.

And, let’s not forget the matching silky night sets, themed decorations, and delicious cake. But here’s the thing: these shindigs are one of the reasons the cost of these celebrations has driven up over the years. As per Bach, an app made to help people plan bachelorette parties and group travel, an average celebration now costs a total of $10,800.

In 2023, the company planned nearly 100,000 trips and found that the costs of these parties had increased by almost 40% compared to 2022. People were spending an average of $7,700 for their bachelorette parties back then.

One of the major costs includes travel. On average, these days attendees spend $300 on their flight and nearly the same amount on their accommodations. When it comes to spending on dinner, clubbing, and other experiences, a person spends roughly $400. Mike Petrakis, the founder and CEO of Bach, said, “Young people now, namely millennials, prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than things, and they are willing to spend a lot.”

According to Business Insider, the average bachelorette party now lasts 2.8 days, as opposed to 2.6 days in 2022. The typical bachelorette guest is currently spending $1,200 per party, with an average party size of nine.

Image credits: Mohau Mannathoko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Group vacations can be tricky

Having said that, it’s important that the members of the group are considerate of each other’s needs. Imagine having to spend so much and not being able to have an enjoyable experience. You might end up feeling like you’ve wasted your time and money.

When you travel with many people, you sometimes need to make adjustments. But that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the entire plan. It’s your vacation too, and you deserve to be able to make your own decisions.

In the case of the story on Reddit, the woman sprung this information on her friend circle at the last minute. The group had planned a different trip for the weekend, and they had to compromise in order to accommodate the baby. While such things are ultimately the bride’s decision, it’s not fair to expect everyone to be okay with altering the plans.

How would you feel if your fun getaway was taken over by baby duties? What’s the best/worst bachelorette party you’ve been to? And what do you think about this entire incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Many people felt the woman should have left her baby at home

Some felt the author shouldn’t have commented about the baby, as it was the bride’s decision

Folks online even suggested the author shouldn’t have attended the bachelorette party

The author even shared updates about the unconventional trip

