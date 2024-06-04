Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community recently opened up about the latter type of experiences when the user ‘ ujin- ’, also known as Sebe, started a discussion about it. They asked fellow netizens what was the scariest moment they’ve had on vacation and they had plenty of spine chilling stories to share. Scroll down to find them on the list below, but bear in mind that some of them might be rather disturbing.

#1 Lost my baby brother at seaside boardwalk. My family went crazy for about an hour. Finally found him sitting on the bar at outside saloon surrounded by bikers & their chicks. Bowl of popcorn and a tall soda. They were all facing the boardwalk & walking people go by waiting to see if he recognized anyone looking for him.

#2 I was with my family in Jamaica when I was 16. I was swimming in the ocean with my younger brother when a local man literally grabbed me and started swimming me out to sea towards a boat with other men on it. He kept saying I was going to be his “American girl.” He got pretty far out before my brother was able to get help from other adults. It was terrifying.

#3 Went vacationing in Mexico with my family when I was 9. Lost my parents in a marketplace in Cancun and tried to tell a guy I was trying to find my family. He told me he’d find me a new one, moments before my father arrived.

#4 On an overnight bus from Delhi to Dharmsala. (I am female and was 26 at the time.) We stopped at a gas station in the night so we could use a restroom. I was the last in line, and when I came out, the bus was taking off and headed back onto the highway. I sprinted after it screaming “No!” over and over at the top of my lungs. Someone must of heard or seen me and the bus stopped. I truly do not know what I would have done had I really been left behind.

#5 I was seven and on my first family vacation to Disney World. In the Orlando airport, we were waiting for the tram to take us to the other side of the airport (I’m assuming from our arrival gate to baggage claim, but I’m not sure because I was seven).



A tram came and my mom said, “Let’s get on this one,” so I remember literally hopping on. The doors closed behind me and my family wasn’t on the tram. I began sobbing uncontrollably and this woman pulled me close to her family; she held me close on the tram and at the next station until my family arrived on the next tram.



I never got her name, but if she reads this by chance, please DM me so I can thank you thirty years later.

#6 Not me, but in high school my friend was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. He went out surfing pretty far before he noticed someone even farther out waving to him for help. As he got closer, he realized the guy had kids with him. The man asked my friend to bring his kids to shore and then come back to help him. My friend got the kids in safely but by the time he got back to the man, he had drowned from exhaustion. My friend had to paddle this guys body back to shore where his family was waiting. My friend was never really the same.

#7 Faced an earthquake of 6 magnitudes in the mountains. Horrific and harrowing.

#8 Be me. Five year old on a beach vacation w family. In a typical gift shop in a tourist trap beach town. Was looking at the novelty license plates w kids names. See mine, and for once, it's spelled the way I spell it!!!! Freak out. Ask mom for it. She agrees (I think). The novelty wears off, and I get bored as they look at the stuff and I ask if I can wait outside. On the steps this old guy comes up and using my name said, "hey, X. Your parents said to come w me and we're going to meet them later. Come on X. Let's go". I'm super confused. Cousin comes out seconds later, and the old guy disappears as I am distracted talking to a cousin. I realized later that he had gotten my name off the license plate display exchange—this close.

#9 My uncle decided to f**k around on a trail in Yellowstone near some hot pools. He was walking backwards on the trail and f*****g FELL OFF right onto the crust near the hot pools. By sheer luck, he didn't fall through. It was horrifying. I thought we were witnessing a man die.

#10 Woman next door to me in a hotel was murdered.



I heard her screaming "Get out of here" a lot. Called the cops first and then the front help desk to tell them the situation. Cops show up and start questioning me, asking if I knew her, was in the room, or if I saw anyone else. I didn't know her, never left my room except to answer the door for the police, and never saw anyone else.



Turns out she was running from her (ex) boyfriend as he was a known abuser and he finally tracked her down. I didn't learn any of this until I saw a news article about the hotel about a week later. F*****g crazy.

#11 Riding a travel bus along a narrow cliffside road in the Cordillera Central mountain range in the Philippines.

#12 Was backpacking on Catalina island with a girls group. Set up camp for the night, then huddled in a tent while a herd of buffalo stampeded right to our spot, ran around the tent, then settled for the night. Just about pooped my pants.



Apparently the males are kind of aggressive as they are on birth control for population control on the island. Poor horny souls.

#13 Struck up a convo with a man at the pool bar of the hotel I was staying at and accidentally told him I was traveling alone….later that night I woke up to knocks and the door knob shaking….I never got out of bed to check the peep hole I just called the front desk but I’m pretty sure it was him.

#14 I slipped hiking in the Grand Canyon and ended up dangling chest down over a huge drop-off. I was 8.

#15 In 1995 I was in Europe for the summer. The last week was for travel, and I was by myself, a 21 year old female. As a broke college student, I took advantage of as many freebies as possible, and with my Eurorail pass, I got a free cruise on Lake Geneva. It ended up being much longer than I thought it would be, and it was a really hot day. Because of this, I switched from being on the sunny deck to going inside several times.



After I had made the switch a few times, I noticed that a couple was mirroring my movements, but they weren't sitting together. I thought I was being paranoid, so I started moving even more frequently, but the couple followed my every move. Assuming they just wanted to take advantage of a young girl alone (maybe to get my passport or plane ticket??) I decided that I would just let them disembark first. At the end, we were the only 3 people on the boat.



At this point, I was actually starting to get scared. It was a Sunday, and all my parents knew was that they needed to pick me up at the airport on Friday. If something happened to me, there was no way to track my movements, and there would be a delay of nearly a week.



Finally, I noticed that there was a police officer near the end of the ramp. I got off the boat and stood by him. The couple actually hung around for a bit but finally must have figured out that I wasn't going anywhere by myself.



I still had about 6 hours until my train was going to leave and had planned to do a bit of sightseeing in the town we were in, but decided to play it safe and just stay in the train station where there were other people around



I have no clue what they wanted, but I still have no doubt that they were up to something.

#16 I shared this on here recently because it happened recently:



Was snorkeling with my wife and son. My wife was actually free-swimming so she went ahead of us, while my son and I took our time gently paddling over to the main snorkeling area. So she was probably about 50 yards away, everyone else in the area was probably about 30 yards away. So I'm swimming and suddenly I feel something start pushing me down into the water. I recover and realize my son, who is 17 and bigger than I am, is holding onto me. He took water into his snorkel and started panicking, so he grabbed onto me. Well, I'm trying to tread water and hold up another full grown man and figure out how I'm supposed to get somewhere safe where we can stand or get to shore and I can't manage two people. I start dipping in and out of the water because my arms and legs start getting tired and I'm treading for my son's life (if I'm not trying to hold him up I can just dead-man's float until I can catch my breath). Finally, I get the other snorkeler's attention and call for help and a group of them come over. Someone with a paddleboard gets my son, and then I float and paddle as much as I can while a dude who's there pulls me toward a boat.



By the time I got on the little boat I just about passed out from exhaustion. I legit thought both my son and I were goners. The crazy thing is we're both good swimmers. If he wasn't panicking he could have just swam to shore, which wasn't that far away, or just blew the water from his snorkel and continued swimming. And since he was pulling me down, I'm now panicking and not thinking straight to tell him what to do. One of the scariest experiences of my life.

#17 First day of my first international trip, traveling alone. Went to a pub in London, had a few pints. Walked out the door to go back to my hotel and was attacked by a young man with a razor blade. He cut open my face down to the bone and then slashed me on the temple. Spent the next three days in the hospital bandaged up like the invisible man, not knowing what my face looked like underneath. When I finally left the hospital I had to borrow clothes, including underwear since mine had all gotten saturated with blood.

#18 When I was 12, my dad took me to the Grand Canyon. He had bad arthritis and couldn’t walk well, so I asked if he wanted to walk down a trail and he said he’d stay put but I could go.



I walked down the trail, like a switchback, only a little ways. Then I turned to see if I could see my dad, and was waving to try to get his attention. I kept waving and backing up and waving, then turned and my back heel was right at the edge of the grand CANYON. I was not the smartest kid.

#19 My first year abroad in China, 2002 - 19F at the time. I'm in the northeast in the dead of winter, not too far from Siberia. I didn't speak a word of Mandarin then. Myself and some other foreign kids decided to take a 3-hour night train to a nearby city to check it out one weekend. The trains at that time were like cattle cars - people packed in wall-to-wall, lots of loud yelling. There was no sign that indicated when you reached your stop, instead, a train employee would come into the car and scream the name of the next stop over the noise. Well, none of us heard it when the name of our stop was called. We only realized we might have missed our destination when we realized we'd been on the train for an hour longer than the trip was supposed to take.



We approach the train staff member and try to explain ourselves with hand gestures, repeating the name of the place we were going over and over. He points back the way we came, indicating we were indeed supposed to get off the train earlier. Then he gestures at us to wait, and when we reach the next stop, he calls over some other guy - we have no idea who this guy is - and motions for us to go with him. The guy leads us off the train, and we emerge into an empty, silent, snowy train yard. The guy starts walking up and down the trains, we presume trying to find the one that is going back the way we came, and we're all trudging along behind him.



All of a sudden, the door of a building near the train station bursts open, and two military-uniformed guards bolt out, run over to us screaming, grab our guy and hit him in the mouth. He's cowering and apologizing and talking a mile a minute. We have no idea what's going on but this seems very bad. It dawns on us that absolutely no one has any idea where we are - we don't even know where we are. There are no cell phones. If we disappeared, or something happened out there, no one would ever find us. Our parents and our school would look for us in the city we were supposed to be in, not way out in the middle of nowhere.



The guards take us into a full-on interrogation room. One bare light bulb hangs on a string from the ceiling, cement walls, barred windows, metal desk. They start yelling at us, we don't know what they're saying. They start yelling at this guy, he's obviously scared and trying to explain something. This goes on for an hour. They point at us at yell, they point at him and yell, they bang the desk. They make us dump out our bags, go through our stuff. We think we're about to get tossed in a gulag, never to be heard from again, because maybe they think we're spies?



Turns out they just thought we were sneaking around in the train yard because we were trying to dodge paying the return train fare, which was a whopping 8 RMB, which is around 1 US dollar. I stayed in China for many years after that and rode many trains, and understood later that we were supposed to go into the train station, buy another ticket and go back through the check-in (in retrospect, duh), but we were just dumb kids following some random guy around. Wasn't his fault either, my guess is that the train employee probably told him to just find us a return train. And I understand why the guards were so mad, that was a restricted non-passenger area and we weren't supposed to be out there, though a punch in the mouth was overkill.



Still: All of that over a dollar. We couldn't get our wallets out fast enough. As soon as we paid, they immediately chilled out. They didn't even try to extort any more cash out of us except the cost of the train fare (which often happened back then). Then they helped put us back on the right train with a smile.



Edited to add context that someone asked for in DMs.

#20 My family took a Christmas vacation to Honduras. It was 1994, and my sister was serving in the Peace Corps at the time.



New Year’s Eve, our last night there, we went out to eat in San Pedro Sula.



No more than 10 minutes after we sat down, our restaurant was held up by three gunmen.



We were ordered to get under the table and place cash and valuables on top.



They took cash, booze, and knocked the phone off the wall before departing.



I was 11.

#21 When I was 21 my friend and I backpacked through Belize. Started a conversation with a local who eventually told us he was part of the crips and proceeded to show me all of his abdominal stab wound scars. He told us his gang likes to kill people for fun and then asked us if we wanted to go with him on a boat ride. I had to act like I was considering it for a second before I turned him down. Didn’t want to make him too mad.

#22 Survived a tornado while on vacation with my grandparents in 2010. Path of the tornado was within 100 yards of my location. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but it reached its peak EF2 intensity right near my location. Considering the damage it did it’s amazing nobody got hurt.

#23 My appendix ruptured while on vacation in England. Full perforation. I was on a school trip and my classmates had to continue their trip, so I got left behind. Day 2 in England and I spent 13 days alone in hospital before getting out and I had 2 days left and flew home. I was puking my guts out, s******g my brains out. Tubes down my throat, oxygen in my nose, catheter down my pipe. I was 15 and my parents didn’t have passports so I just had to handle it all myself. Had one amazing nurse who we are still friends with to this day (19 years later) and that alone made the whole ordeal worth while.

#24 Sitting around the fire pit in camp before sunset, I scooted my lawn chair back and heard a noise. I said what was that to my mom. I turned around and there was a bear about 10ft. behind me on the other side of a picnic table. We grabbed some pans and started clanking them and it took off.

#25 Found a huge scorpion on my bed in a hotel in Acapulco Mexico.

#26 Almost died last year. Halfway through vacation I started having pain in my groin/colon after taking my morning dump. Thought it was just something I ate. Several bloody poops and pain like I’ve never had before later and I’m in the ER at 12:30 am being told they thought I was septic and I had a 104.5° fever. After taking pain meds stronger than morphine apparently I passed out for like 30 min and they thought I was gonna have a seizure and die according to several doctors. Turns out I had several infections from unchecked leukemia.



Weird thing is we were vacationing in outer banks NC when I got my cancer diagnosis. Back when I was a kid my dad was diagnosed with cancer after vacationing there. Safe to say my family is avoiding it like the plague from now on.

#27 I was mountain biking in Bolivia (on the death road) and stupidly wiped out on some loose gravel. I slid out and stopped right at the edge of a gigantic cliff... so close to going over the edge. I badly bruised my knee but was otherwise okay and able to finish the ride. I am a lot more cautious about my mountain bike trail surfaces now.

#28 Me and my mom were driving cross country, 3k miles. We stopped off at a motel that backed up into a forest and got a room.





Now I'm a compulsive people pleaser. I don't like to make a fuss. But I only got a few feet into the door before turning around and telling my mom we needed to go somewhere else.





What did I see, you ask? SPIDERS. EVERYWHERE. It was like a scene from a f*****g horror movie. And they weren't the good kind of spiders, either. Black widows.





The room was clean so I assume that it had simply been left for a while.

#29 Nearly choked to death on a tortilla chip, I was 8 years old. To this day, I dont each chips.

#30 March 12, 2020, Marriott in bogota by the airport. We’re flying back home to the states the next day and my wife comes down with food poisoning. I’m watching mayhem at Ohare on CNN and the staff is terrified to hand me room service food at the door. Thoughts running through my mind include missed flights and closed borders.



We made it on the flight fine, they were just waving everyone through customs at the Atlanta airport and Colombia shut down international flights like 12 hours after we left, iirc.

#31 Our son used to have seizures when he was young. We were visiting the mini Grand Canyon at Yellowstone park when out of the blue he had one and fell literally 1’ from tumbling 1500’ feet down…. Still makes the hair go up on my neck.

#32 Montana - Glacier National Park.



My husband wanted to climb down to get a closer look at a steep, rushing gorge. I mean, this wasn’t just a stream - this was immense amounts of powerful crashing water that would’ve taken him away in a second. I warned him not to go down there but he insisted. I watched him while holding my breath, and sure enough his foot slipped and he almost went down. I seriously thought for a moment I was about to lose my husband.



Thankfully he caught himself but then looked up with the eyes that said “oh s**t, you were right.”.

#33 1981 Hawaii. I listened to my best friend who wanted to go see surfers on other side of island. We were told not to drive some road from rental car company. Nope, didn’t listen. That feeling of driving that dirt road along the cliffs as a dumb*s 18 year old will NEVER be forgotten!!!! Just typing this gives me anxiety thinking about it. I finally found this one spot I could Austin Power my u-turn back. Meanwhile friend was almost in tears and peeing her pants. We literally kissed the ground when we made it back to the regular road. Took pics, too, of each other doing so.



Once our family car while towing our trailer crapped out, (alternator bad), coming home from a camping trip on highway 395, in the middle of the desert at sunset with 5 kids in tow. We managed to pull over in time to get off road. Everyone’s phone was dead except for one which had very little battery. I called AAA and told them the situation and approximate location as semis and other vehicles drove by really close. Yes, AAA found us!!! The closest hotel we stayed at was so nasty. That’s another story in itself!

#34 Remember that 2018 Hawaii Ballistic Missile (False Alarm). That. I was visiting my brother and sister in law and my girlfriend and I thought we were going to die. Called our loved ones to say goodbye, cried in the closet taking shelter waiting for our imminent doom.



Funny thing is we were supposed to have left days prior but I decided we should stay an extra 3 days since the 7 day flight round trip ticket was the same as the 10 day one. Took 45 minutes or so for the correction to go out. Everyone in public looked like they went on with their day just fine. We remained shell shocked the whole day and my girlfriend and I needed therapy when we got home.

#35 A tie between the time I got lost in Florence, before cell phones and the time they stopped our plane on the runway and pulled all the luggage off, and then came onto the plane with guns to arrest two guys. Ohhhh, and the time I was on a plane and the whole damn thing shut off and just fell. Like it, fell straight down, everyone and everything not tied down hit the ceiling. Complete with the masks coming out and an emergency landing at the nearest airport.

#36 Drove up a famous Turkish mountain with my dad, mom, grandma and cousin. After a couple of hours we drive back down and my dad realized the brakes don’t work anymore. If we drove straight down we would probably fall a whole kilometer and die in a wreckage/explosion. My dad just calmly drove into the mountain wall and the car flipped completely and came to a halt with the tip of our car dangling down the edge. We somehow all got out safely and waited for the police. I was 6-7 and was frantically searching for my lost sandal. Even got a picture of me holding up the sandal, doing poses. What a memory.

#37 I was at wedding in Mexico and the groom leaned on a railing and it broke. He fell 30+ feet and survived with a traumatic brain injury. It was so awful. He is an entirely different person now. Don't ever trust a railing! Ever. .

#38 On our way to the New Orleans airport at like 4am, the vehicle next to us on the highway shot at us for no reason. The bullet went through the windshield and rearview mirror, lodging in the roof right between my wife's and my heads.

#39 My mom and cousin (her nephew) traveled abroad. He had a severe allergic reaction to a pill he took and suffocated/died. My mom had to perform CPR on him, go to the hospital after getting exhausted, then arrange to have him flown back to America for burial.

#40 Me and my mother were having coffee in a market in Nicaragua in 2013, minding our own business sitting right by the road when suddenly a motor bike pulled up at the intersection where a group guys were just chatting, motorbike guys pulled out a semi auto looking gun and shot all four before pulling off.

#41 Buenos Aires this year in April in the Palermo district.





I was beaten up by a group of men and my knee was broken and my head was smashed. Long story but I think I ran into a street gang and part of the gang even walked me back to my hostel (?) keeping in mind “street gangs” are mostly older teenage/young 20s guys and I think what happened went too far for a few of them Or something otherwise I would be worse off and possibly dead…





I have ptsd from that night.

#42 My sister died of a brain aneurysm while on vacation in Ireland in November. We had to get emergency passports and last minute plane tickets to go see her. Getting her back to the US for burial was a clusterfuck.

#43 I was about 4 or 5, camping party for my birthday over in Moab. Whole group probably had about 20 or so people, including a couple dogs. We were about an hour or so through a hike and we came across a drop with a ladder going down about 20 or so feet to continue the hike. My dad sat me down on the edge of the cliff, and he was going to start heading down the ladder and grab me as he was traveling down. That didn’t go as planned and my friend’s dog slammed into me and I slid off head first and began to plummet down. Thankfully, my dad had the reaction time to catch me by my ankles. If his reaction time would have been a millisecond late I would not be here now. My mom was at the back of the hiking group, but once she figured out what happened to me, she lost her s**t on my dad. Funny thing, my dad wasn’t even going to tell her, another person in our group had to tell her that I almost fell to my death. My mother refuses to ever go on that hike again.



Edit: One ankle. He caught me by one ankle.

#44 I was playing with a couple kids on a beach when I was younger, and they threw a giant sharp rock on my head. They abandoned me after I started to bleed and I had to run around the beach crying for help. They took me to the medical station where my family ran to find out where I was, real scare was the possible financial bill for my mom lol.

#45 Last day of my friends and I’s San Diego trip we called an Uber for brunch, and a car pulls up that doesn't match the app description at all. Wrong model, wrong license plate. The driver yells out my name, acting super casual like "it's your Uber, come on in!"



My phone rings and It's the actual Uber driver I requested, and he's confused why I haven't gotten in the car yet. I tell him I don't see his car and he says "Uber hasn't updated my car model or license plate yet" - but the person in the car clearly isn't even on the phone! He looking straight at me!



I tell the person on the phone I'm cancelling and next thing I know the driver in the car is yelling at me through the window to get in. He even gets out of the car at this point.



My friend and I run back into the hotel lobby. We explain the situation to the front desk and thankfully, the staff jumped into action. We also reported it to Uber.



I am grateful we were close enough to the hotel to run away. If we weren’t idk what would have happened.

#46 I worked in Mexico and went out drinking with some close friends/coworkers who live there. I got so drunk that I blacked out and was unable to basically function. Cue the next afternoon, I wake up in my underwear in a chicken coop covered in chicken s**t and feathers. I thought someone had kidnapped me. Nope. I just wanted to make chicken friends and they were too drunk to stop me. But the 5 minutes I thought I got kidnapped in Mexico was f*****g terrifying.

#47 My mom had a heatstroke and she fainted in a small town in Mexico, in the middle of nowhere.

#48 We were actually on our way back from a small trip. My mom had texted that my kiddo was sick so we were doing our best to get home fast. It was only about a 3 hour drive but all back roads but with few places to actually pass. We got stuck behind 2 semis. My partner just kept insisting I go past them. But something tells me not to. He kinda pushes it for about 5 minutes but I just will not. Something in me just says No. Suddenly the first semi stops to turn and the semi behind it has to slam the brakes and swerve to stop in time. You could see the smoke coming off the tires. If I had tried to pass like I normally would have done and my partner had said, we would have been hit. I fully believe we would have died. It was a silent ride home.t.

#49 I don’t usually post , just lurk, but I feel like this question was made for me. On a 3 week tour of Thailand with my Muay Thai instructors, we happened to be in Krabi in Dec. 2004. We took an early boat ride about 2 hours out to a little uninhabited island called Bamboo island for snorkeling and hanging on the beach. We had been noticing a weird feeling in the water like something stinging and got out for awhile, and then noticed, “wow that is a really weird loud wave coming in.” Next thought was “wow that big wave just keeps coming, wonder if that’s related to how all the water receeded a few minutes ago making the shoreline like a thousand feet wider?” Then we climbed the highest point on the island and sat there for about 12 hours watching the next two tsunami waves come in and leave, while wondering if the highest point was actually going to be high enough to not be in the wild a*s waters of the ocean. The pre-smart phone days were kinda rough, we had no idea what was happening. After being rescued by the Thai coast guard and getting back to the mainland 12-15 hours later, finding out that 400000ish people died was a shock. Overall not just the scariest vacation moment but the scariest day of my life.

#50 Driving in Maui, I noticed a dump truck headed toward me getting closer and closer to the lane line. Kept watch and we passed each other no incident. Looked in my rear view 10s later and it collided head on with a car behind me in our lane.

#51 When I was studying abroad in NZ, I took a solo trip to the South Island. I was supposed to go with a few friends but they ended up cancelling last minute. This was my first solo trip ever and I booked a few hostels along the way. There was a French man who I immediately noticed upon arriving to my hostel in Queenstown. I remember him saying something odd to me. Then after a day of being at the hostel he gets moved into my room. He then spends an entire afternoon in the room staring at me while I watch you tube in my bed. Then later when I went to grab dinner in town, I spot him off in the distance as if he had followed me. Then later that night when I finished showered he was waiting in the room and again wouldn’t stop staring. I told him off and had a worker at the hostel change me to a private room. Gathered my s**t and booked it out of there the next day. I was 20 and it was my first solo travel experience. Sucked.

#52 Semi vacation, summer college trip to Andres island in the Bahamas. Range Rover we were in flipped, almost ended upright, but slammed back down to 3/4. No seatbelts, one guys ear was in three separate pieces, I had some glass chunks in me. We were flown to Nassau to get x-rays and treatment without ID or money. I was just 18 and I was told “You have to go with this other guy because we think he might have a brain bleed and die and we need someone to bring the body back” 😳



Spoiler alert, nobody died. At least not physically.

#53 Fell asleep on a pedal boat, woke up a few hours later in the middle of nowhere, completely dehydrated with no water with me.



Luckily enough i was wearing a watch so i was able to figure out where north was, and there was a sticker on the pedal boat with some sort of map of the area, so i managed to figure out how to get back to land, and i got back to the resort at sunset after pedaling for a little over an hour.



First thing i did was break into the restaurant where the personnel was getting things ready for dinner, only wearing my swimsuit, and yelled (not really cus i was exhausted and dehydrated) “WATER!!!!!!! I WANT WATER!!!!!”.



Absolutely loved the fact that nobody asked questions or came up with “sir you can’t be here now” and the receptionist/manager immediately realized something was wrong and she ran to the fridge and brought me some Gatorade equivalent.



There were a couple times that i was pretty sure i was going to die, i kept thinking “dude i can’t believe i’m going to die like a f*****g a*****e”. It started getting scary towards the end because it was getting dark and there were no lights on the beach, and i was pedaling so slowly, so i was afraid i would lose track of where i was going.

#54 I went to Mexico when I was 19 with a group of friends. We were lucky enough to have an older relative of theirs that had a house in Rosarito, so we stayed there instead of a hotel.



Everyone was friends, nobody was dating anybody else, it was just a big group of teenage boys and girls on our first trip to Mexico.



The day that we're leaving, two of the guys come up to me and tell me to get in the car. Not to pack the rest of my stuff, not to go say goodbye to the older relative just get in the car.



So I get in the car and everybody else has their gear loaded so we take off and I'm kind of confused cause I don't know what's happening and they tell me the host was not planning on letting me leave. He had talked overnight about keeping me and said he had a place to put me.



Turns out he was previously deported felon, and he really liked 19-year-old me.

#55 Got caught in a crush on an escalator at a train station in Bengalaru. A woman's sari had got caught in the machine and she'd tripped. Luckily I was close to the top and was able to ditch my suit case over the side then help her up with another couple people. The weird part was that the crush was actually caused by everyone at the top moving around her and then just stopping to watch instead of helping her. Bizarre.

#56 I was snorkeling off the beach at Club Med Martinique, close to shore. Suddenly it felt like I was caught up in a blender and thrashed all over the place. Dazed, I came up to see a small powerboat MUCH too close to shore moving away from me. It happened so fast! I had a lot of bruises all over me. Pretty sure I almost got caught up in the propellers. I was almost fish food.

#57 Long story. We booked a trip to the desert in Egypt through our hostel in Cairo. Ended up being some random guy, he takes us 2 hours out of town to his house, we have lunch with his (non-english speaking) family in what looked like a bombed out apartment (not exaggerating here). Then we depart to the desert with his brother, 2 hour drive, middle of nowhere. He had grabbed a freshly murdered chicken for our dinner in the desert on the way, and thats what we had, chicken and rice. Stayed overnight on basically a rug with a blanked surrounded by harmless (we didnt know that at the time) desert foxes. Departing back they dropped us off at a bus stop in the middle of nowhere and we had to take the bus with locals all the way back to Cairo and passed through several military bases.

#58 At a mid-tier resort in Cuba, my young son cut his leg on a rock. It quickly became swollen and infected. The resort doctor laughed when we asked if antibiotics were available. We tried to move up our flight home but it was not possible. The two day wait to get back to North American healthcare was a long one.

#59 I got really drunk in New Orleans. Phone died and I couldn’t get an Uber. Decided to walk back to my hotel. Could see it from where I was so just started walking. Two women saw me walking and asked if I needed a ride. I said sure. Told them where I was going and jumped in the back seat (obviously

Idiotic drunk move). They drove me and I could tell we weren’t heading to my hotel. They were acting very strange, making phone calls, stopped at a gas station to “get some gas.” I was sobering up REAL quick as this was all going down. At the gas station, they said the station “wouldn’t take cash” and were just stalling. I managed to get $20 out of my pocket, put it on the center console and luckily got out of the car, ran inside the gas station, and waited there for 15 minutes. After a while I took off running toward my hotel and made it there safely.



I only ever told one person about this and I wonder all the time what they had planned for me.

#60 I had been on tour with a band for a month. I flew from the UK to Qatar to Dubai for the Dubai international jazz festival.



We were staying in the host hotel for the jazz festival, which is normal.



The hotel was full of men in the traditional dress of the area, which, considering that it was an international jazz festival. I found a little odd. As the band manager, I was onsite for a week before the festival even opened , as we were doing rehearsals for a solid week before the festival. I never saw anyone in national dress at the festival site.



We did the festival, checked out of the hotel, and in the lobby, I noticed a newspaper that had multiple faces of men and one woman plastered across it. However, it was an Arabic, and I couldn’t read it. One of the women oddly resembled me.



We got to the airport, and I went to the newstand to get a newspaper. As I was reading it, I realized that a high level operative from a group that would be anti-certain other countries had been assassinated in our hotel the day we got there. The reason that there were 70 men in National dress was because they were basically the FBI of the country.



Think of it like the head of the CIA was assassinated in the United States. It would cause a furor. I don’t want to get more specific, because it’s possible to identify me



To confirm my suspicions that I wasn’t dreaming, they literally had a photo of our hotel room in the newspaper, and a photograph of one of the women with the men that they said were the other terrorists in the elevator. So I knew it was our hotel. And it was scary.



I was just reading this paper at the airport, but I was suddenly called up to the front, as we were in the boarding area, and there are these very large men inspecting my passport.



All of a sudden, there were multiple men running down the gangway to the area where we were waiting to the plane, and they were all in military dress, and they had machine guns. They grab me, and a tiny woman in a hijab and abaya job told me that I needed to come with her immediately. I didn’t argue. Neither did the guys in the band, as I had told them don’t mess with security in Dubai. Lol.



They took me into a small room, and the woman in the hijab shooed the men out. The translator, she started asking me questions, How long have I been in the UK, what were my political affiliations, what was I doing in Dubai? What was my religion? Did I have any animosity towards Muslims? So many questions.



I answered them all. I was honest. She finally shook her head, knocked on the door, and they let me go.



Evidently, I remarkably resembled one of the women who had assassinated their political figure. And I had spent the same amount of time in the UK as she had, as she was trying to cover her tracks, as she has traveled from Ireland to kill this man. I found this out via some of the people involved in the music festival, because my detention almost caused an international incident.



So. I always read newspapers when I travel internationally now, and find someone to translate for me if I think there’s something weird going on.

#61 I (young female) was alone walking at 3AM back to my hostel in Montevideo - Uruguai (which was supposed to be one of the safest places in Latam), and right in the last turn there was 3 guys (homeless I think) separated, two at one side of the street and one on the other side, so I already felt the threat.



They noticed me and started to sing some creepy song together and I caught myself on that situation, having to walk in the middle of the street to try to avoid getting any closer to them.



When I was passing by, one of them crossed the street right behind me singing, and I felt something that I’ve never felt before. I felt the true instinct of a prey who’s being hunted by a predator, a horrible chill on my spine and I just kept on walking as faster as I could to get to my destination.



They didn’t do anything other than scaring me on purpose… I cried all night questioning myself if was a good idea to continue my backpack journey…



Ps: I had no problem walking on the streets of other neighborhoods late at night, so I was not feeling unsafe until this happened.

#62 In January of 1971 my friend and I were walking to the hammam in Mashhad, Iran across the border from Herat, Afghanistan when we began to be followed by a gang of teens and kids chanting “Heepie Americaine, Heepie Americaine”. We looked behind and several were holding burning torches. They began throwing garbage and frozen excrement as we turned the corner to find we were on a dead end alley. We both looked at each other and without words, as one, we spun around and ran at them as the group of about a dozen turned the corner. We burst through them punching and kicking and blindly ran as fast as we could until we were in an area we recognized and then on to our room.



I remember being struck by the fact that the torches were actually cardboard tubes like wall to wall carpet would be rolled on! It’s funny what goes through your mind in moments of extreme stress. I won’t say time slowed down, but I did have time to notice that, and to choose the smallest kid to hit first…… I was 17 and probably only a few years older than them.

#63 Was in DC during 911. Woke up in the hotel downtown, just a couple blocks from the capitol building, saw the news, wondered if we were going to die.



Ended up wandering the city after they sent all the workers home. Got to see all the monuments without any people around. Had lunch in one of the rare open restaurants across the street from a courthouse that was being guarded by a ridiculous number of cops.



Originally scary, until we thought it was over. Surreal all day though.

#64 In Vegas during the shooting. Walking down towards Mandalay Bay after a Knights/Kings pre-season game. My wife got a sudden 'sick' feeling (not like a cold or stomach issues just very uneasy.) We crossed over just after Tropicana and started making our way back to our hotel further up the strip. Went to bed after hearing about a shooting, but didn't know until we woke up about the carnage we would have certainly walked through. Pretty certain her grandfather (who passed just months before this trip) was telling her from above to not continue on the path we were going. Still get chills about what may have been and feel so terrible about the innocent lives lost that night.