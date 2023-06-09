With summer on our doorstep, you most likely find yourself asking one important question more and more frequently: “Where should I travel next?” It’s not like this world has a lack of fantastic vacation spots, but very often you will see both people around you and complete strangers alike go to the same five places over and over again, but you want to experience something new.

Of course, everyone has their own idea of what makes the best vacation destination, and even for one person, this may vary depending on lots of circumstances. The best vacation spots can become boring and mundane if everyone keeps doing the same thing. The trick here is to find secret places and things to do. Even the most run-of-the-mill tourist destination is full of those — you just have to keep looking.

Another good solution is to find places to travel to that seem to be less explored or popular. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be on the other side of the world. You’ll be surprised to find out how many hidden gems exist just next door.

If you are in search of some fresh vacation ideas, scroll down to take a look at some unexplored or lesser-known travel destinations to put on your list. Have you already been to any of these places? Tell us about your impressions in the comments. And of course, don’t forget to share this with your friends, so that you can discuss your experiences when you are back from vacation.