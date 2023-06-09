40 Lesser-Known Travel Destinations For Your Next Vacation
With summer on our doorstep, you most likely find yourself asking one important question more and more frequently: “Where should I travel next?” It’s not like this world has a lack of fantastic vacation spots, but very often you will see both people around you and complete strangers alike go to the same five places over and over again, but you want to experience something new.
Of course, everyone has their own idea of what makes the best vacation destination, and even for one person, this may vary depending on lots of circumstances. The best vacation spots can become boring and mundane if everyone keeps doing the same thing. The trick here is to find secret places and things to do. Even the most run-of-the-mill tourist destination is full of those — you just have to keep looking.
Another good solution is to find places to travel to that seem to be less explored or popular. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be on the other side of the world. You’ll be surprised to find out how many hidden gems exist just next door.
If you are in search of some fresh vacation ideas, scroll down to take a look at some unexplored or lesser-known travel destinations to put on your list. Have you already been to any of these places? Tell us about your impressions in the comments. And of course, don’t forget to share this with your friends, so that you can discuss your experiences when you are back from vacation.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cape Wrath, Scotland, UK
The Cape Wrath lighthouse lives up to its true purpose of being a light of help to travelers. Even if for you that light of help is some hot food after a long day of hiking. The cafe in the lighthouse of Scotland’s northernmost point stays open around the clock and is definitely worth a visit.
Holkham Beach In North Norfolk, UK
When an award-winning beach is also one where you can stay away from the crowd, you feel like you’ve found yourself the best possible deal. Be it the beach itself or the adjacent pine forest, often the only company you’ll find are some birds or a single seal.
Mongolia
Mongolia is a perfect combination of modern progress in its capital city and untouched wilderness in the steppes. You can spend a night (or two) under the stars in the Gorkhi Terelj National Park, sleep in a yurt like a nomadic herder, and enjoy the fresh mountain air.
Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Cabo Rojo has everything you would expect from a Caribbean destination, and yet, it is relatively quiet and devoid of large resorts and hotels. You have numerous beaches to choose from for a day on the white sand and a picturesque sunset in the evening.
Plymouth, England, UK
Plymouth is a great place to discover if you are into art and architecture. Its renovated Market Hall and gallery The Box that is all about the local artists will give you a new perspective. If you are a gin fan, you’ll be interested to visit England’s oldest distillery, which is located right in the historic center of the town.
Bray, Ireland
Located only twelve miles away from Dublin, Bray rose in popularity when it became part of the railway network in the 1850s. Over the years, it saw a considerable decline, but lately developed a vibrant scene of restaurants and cafes. With the harbor and panoramic views from the Bray Head as beautiful as ever, Bray is definitely worth a visit.
Symi, Greece
Greece has been in the top positions of many travel lists, but the small island of Symi is still somewhat unknown to the wider public. With one of the most beautiful harbors in the country, neoclassical houses scattered around the island, and uncluttered beaches, it will show you Greece like none of the standard tours have. Another tip that applies to the entire country is to visit it in the off-season. You will be surprised how different yet charming it is.
Hsinbyume Pagoda, Myanmar
Myanmar (previously known as Burma) is known for its majestic temples, but Hsinbyume Pagoda remains yet to be discovered by the majority of travelers. Its second name, Mya Thein Tan, translates as 100,000 emeralds, and that’s an apt name to describe its beauty. Whether you choose to explore the architecture and look for secret statues in hidden niches, or spend a quiet afternoon meditating on one of the seven terraces, the all-white temple will welcome you.
Lake Bacalar, Mexico
Another overlooked part of Yucatan, Lake Bacalar is also known as the Lagoon of Seven Colors. Its stunning beauty lives up to the name, with white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and eco-hotels. Top it all off with very few people, and you get a perfect spot.
Gippsland, Australia
Alpine roads, fertile farmlands, and beaches with white sand and no people in sight — that’s Gippsland for you. Though it suffered greatly during the summer bushfires in 2019-2020, it has been steadily recovering since. The local gastronomy scene has seen a particularly big development that also empowers local produce.
Paricutín’s Lava Fields, Mexico
In 1943 an eruption of the Paricutín volcano occurred near the village of San Juan Parangaricutiro during which almost the entire village was destroyed by lava. Today only the top part of the local church can be seen hovering above black fields of volcanic deposits. While the village was later rebuilt (with the addition of the word “nuevo,” or “new” to its name), a visit to the black lava fields is a one-of-a-kind experience.
Secret Gardens In Horta, Barcelona, Spain
If you are looking for a quiet place with a touch of mystery but want to stay close to the bustle of a big city, the Labyrinth Park of Horta is just the place for you. Wander in the maze, and discover flower gardens, sleepy ponds, or pavilions with statues of Greek gods while feeling like you’ve found your way into a fairy tale. The cherry on top is that only 750 people are allowed inside at any time so that it never gets crowded.
Lençóis Maranhenses National Park In Brazil
If you make it all the way to the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in the northeast of the country, you will discover a completely different Brazil. From crystal lakes to sand dunes, the three-hour journey from São Luís to the municipality of Barreirinhas in the vicinity of the park is absolutely worth it. Visit from July to September to experience the lagoons at their fullest.
Dive The Amazon
The Amazon is known as one of the most dangerous rivers due to its wildlife, but if you reach one of its southern sub-tributaries, then make your way through the lush vegetation into a small channel, you will find yourself in front of a clear pool with a breathtaking landscape. While the pond is populated by electric eels, it’s easy to avoid them, as the clear water gives you a great overview.
My Son Temples In Vietnam
If you are fascinated by ancient civilizations, visit the My Son Sanctuary. Located off the usual tourist route, it presents an ensemble of temples that were built by the Champa civilization between the 4th and 13th centuries. While not much is known about Champa, the breathtaking architecture they left behind remains one of the most interesting places to visit in Vietnam.
Hidden Falls In Switzerland
The Lauterbrunnen Valley offers an impressive total of 72 waterfalls to its visitors, but there is more that’s not directly on display. The Trümmelbach Falls roar inside the mountain, but all ten of them are easily visible from viewing platforms which can be reached through an old tunnel funicular and lift.
Hôtel-Dieu, Paris, France
You would think that anything in the immediate vicinity of the Notre Dame Cathedral has been explored and became mainstream a very long time ago. Yet, just a few steps away you will find a place not many people know about. The Hôtel-Dieu complex is Paris’ oldest working hospital that also has a working piano in the courtyard.
Suriname
Those who’ve ventured on a trip to Suriname describe it as a true adventure similar to those described in your favorite childhood books. The country’s area is still mostly covered with forests, while its rivers offer amazing kayaking opportunities. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can take a guided trip to the inner parts of the country.
Not forgetting it's a lovely tropical / sub tropical place with a splendid bandwidth of temperatures.
Morocco’s Ancient Sites
Once you’ve seen the more mainstream places in Morocco, take your chance to feel like a true Roman soldier and travel to Lixus. One of the oldest settlements in Morocco, Lixus displays to this day the remaining traces of the Roman Empire. This is also the place where according to the myth, Hercules completed one of his twelve labors.
Caves In The Yucatan, Mexico
Yucatan may be one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico, but its sunken caves, also known as the cenotes, are still mostly a secret. Step away from the crowded beaches to discover a place where you will be alone with nature.
Tupiza, Bolivia
Surrounded by absolutely surreal red rock formations and desert landscapes, Tupiza is a great place for cycling and trekking. If you continue your journey to the north, on your way to the Uyuni Salt Flats you will encounter old mining towns, hot springs, and lakes whose waters range from blue to green to red and black.
Go Skiing In Tehran, Iran
Skiing is not exactly an activity that comes to mind when you think about the Middle East. But if you are tired of the crowded lifts and slopes of the well-known resorts, visit the capital of Iran, Tehran. From there it’s only a few hours’ ride to the mountains in the north that offer several skiing opportunities.
Rurrenabaque Pampas, Bolivia
The boat tour along the Yacuma River through the Rurrenabaque pampas starts at Santa Rosa. On your journey along the slow-moving waters, you will encounter all the residents of the pampas, many of which you won’t even know the names of.
Cuenca, Ecuador
While many tourists overlook Cuenca in favor of other places in Ecuador, there must be a reason why so many artists and artisans choose to live in Cuenca. The historical center of the city was announced a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999. Ecuador is also the place where the famous Panama hat (also known as Montecristi) originated, and in Cuenca, you can actually visit one of the workshops to see how they are made.
Turku, Finland
Turku may have given up its title as the capital of Finland in 1812, but it surely retained all its charm. With a vibrant cafe culture and the mystery of a medieval castle and cathedral, there is a reason why it is often referred to as the Paris of Finland. If you decide to go on a tour down the Aura River, make sure you take an electric boat that offers a tasting tour.
Maya Nord In The Republic Of Congo
If you prefer adventures to simply lying on the beach, Maya Nord is a must on your list. The journey itself feels straight out of an Indiana Jones movie — you will have to take a flight, ride a car, swim in a dugout canoe, and once you are there, do some hiking in the jungle. You will find yourself in the middle of a bai (i.e. an open clearing in the forest) in the Odzala-Kokoua National Park. From there on, enjoy the unbelievable diversity of the animal kingdom the African jungle has to offer.
Córdoba, Argentina
While it is well-known among the people of Argentina, international tourists are still to put both the province of Córdoba and its eponymous capital on the global map. Catering to all types of travelers, it offers a variety of activities. A well-developed restaurant scene combines with colonial-era architecture, and outdoor activity enthusiasts can go horse riding in Sierras de Córdoba or birdwatching on the shores of Mar Chiquita, one of the largest lakes in South America.
Morocco
You might have heard about Morocco’s beauty and its natural and architectural sites to visit. You may have even seen its numerous vibrant bazaars and shops that offer handcrafted local goods. But did you know you can now not just buy souvenirs but also help the community through shopping in places that sell goods produced by socially or financially vulnerable women? Find out about the organizations that work with them, and plan your next trip to Morocco.
Kings Weston Estate In Bristol, UK
A couple of centuries ago, Kings Weston Estate was a famous destination among European nobility. Jane Austen is known to have greatly admired the place. Today, it holds historical and architectural significance and is just an incredibly picturesque place to spend wandering around.
Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
As a hiking fan, you have to visit the Cameron Highlands. Not only is it an exceptional trek, but with enough luck, you may stumble upon rafflesia, a parasitic plant with the largest bloom in the world. As it only blooms three to five days a year, you will have to do some careful planning to arrive on time. Other than that, you are in for some unbelievable encounters with wildlife.
Poznan, Poland
Those who have been to the Polish city of Poznan say that its charm lies in the outskirts and unexplored corners. Take a tram ride to fully embrace the local vibe and rich culture.
Essex, UK
It is really beyond comprehension why Essex mostly lies outside the usual tourist routes of England. If you want to find yourself in a typical classical-English-novel landscape, visit the marshes and woodlands that run along the Thames. The coastlines are heaven for bird-watchers.
Adventure Down The Amazon On A Public Riverboat
Always wanted to go on a cruise down the Amazon but couldn’t afford it? How about a public ferry? Traveling the long distance from Belem to Manaus, you get the chance to experience all the beauties of the great river as well as get to know local passengers, and it is much cheaper than a cruise ship.
Srebrenik, Bosnia And Herzegovina
Located only 87 miles north of the capital of Sarajevo, Srebrenik, often called King’s Town, has a plethora of charming history to offer. Its 12th-century fortress is the best-preserved medieval construction in the country, and it’s full of local legends. Right outside the town, you will find the peak of the Majevica mountains and Lake Ingram, all of it accompanied by delicious local food and a vibrant atmosphere.
Burlington, Vermont, USA
Burlington may be a university city, but that absolutely doesn’t mean that campuses and student pubs are its only attractions. Located on the shores of Lake Champlain, the town is a charming place that in recent years has developed an award-winning gastronomy scene.
Karpathos, Greece
Take a leaf out of the Greeks’ book, and instead of going to the mainstream seaside resorts, visit the tiny island of Karpathos. Its almost deserted beaches and untouched waters combine with local taverns and the charm of a place frozen in time.
São Tomé And Príncipe
Africa’s second-smallest country, the islands of São Tomé and Príncipe were declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Not only will you find its unmatched beauty of nature and wildlife, but the history and culture of the country are also an exciting exploration. If you want to fully embrace the local vibe of the world’s largest cacao producer, spend a night in a traditional roça.
Rome, Italy
This may sound borderline unbelievable but there are things in one of the most visited cities on earth that are still unknown to the wider public. For example, visit the Roman Forum, which is as interesting as any other historical building but also usually less crowded.
Lombok, Indonesia
Indonesia consists of over 17,000 islands, yet most tourists visit exclusively Bali, which is not even the largest of them. But if you want to escape the crowded beaches and mainstream attractions, take a short trip to the island of Lombok to discover a quiet paradise with beaches, rainforests, and waterfalls.
Towpath Café In East London, UK
Having a meal in non-touristy eateries gives you a whole different experience of a place. If you happen to be in London from spring to late autumn, plan a lunch at Towpath Café. Located along the Regent’s Canal, it offers exceptional seasonal food and a captivating view of the wildlife and light on the water.