It’s always tricky when guests come with plus-ones to any event. First, they were probably not invited by the hosts. Also, they may not be good friends with the other attendees. Some secrets and juicy stories might even come to light.

This time, one bride-to-be asked the internet whether she was the AH for kicking out her friend’s plus-one from the bachelorette party. The woman was rude and disrespectful, so the bride had to get physical. And in a somewhat comical turn of events, a wig came flying off, hence the question: was she the AH?

Bachelorette parties are supposed to be fun, lighthearted, and filled with your closest friends

One future bride had to deal with a rude guest during her “homely” celebration

The OP gave us some more information in the comments, like what the fate of the wig was

Some redditors say she’s not the AH and blame the bride’s friend who brought the unruly guest

Others believe the bride was the AH, blaming her for physically assaulting the rude guest

