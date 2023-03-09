The typical program for a bachelor party has gone way off course since then. Even though some people might still choose a nice dinner surrounded by friends, it is pretty common to make a wild night out of it now. The latter usually means alcohol, partying, and—in lots of cases—trouble. Quite a few of such instances were recounted by the 'Ask Reddit' community members ( here , for example). We have listed some of the most shocking ones, ranging from adultery to terrible accidents, and beyond. Scroll down for the jaw-dropping stories.

When a wedding can be seen on the horizon, it means it’s time for a bachelor or a bachelorette party. Whether it’s a crazy night out or something of a more mellow nature, it’s a common tradition in the modern world. But it’s actually quite an old one. Spartans are believed to be the pioneers of such parties , as they started celebrating the groom’s last moments as an unmarried man back in the 5th century B.C.E. Their version included a dinner accompanied by toasts in the soon-to-be-wed’s honor.

#1 Bachelor party in Las Vegas. Nobody knew that the groom had a problem with gambling. First night we're there, we're all in the casino having drinks and playing cards. Groom gets up to "get a drink" and never comes back to the group. After hours of searching for him we finally find him sitting on the bathroom floor of his hotel room crying his eyes out. He lost over $10,000 in just a few hours playing blackjack. We were there for 3 more days and he pretty much didn't even leave his hotel room and was terrified to go home and tell his fiance he lost gambled away most of their savings.

#2 Friend of the groom was talking s**t at a bar, groom intervened. Fight ensues. Groom ends up getting his jaw broken in the fight.



Had to eat through a straw at his own wedding.

#3 Groom got drunk and slept with his best man.

#4 I was at my bachelor party — just at a small bar — and we had all had a few drinks so we weren't thinking straight. So, one of us decided it would be a good idea for me to strip naked in Times Square and sing about it. It did not go well, and I apologize to those affected.

#5 Not mine, but my uncle had his bachelor party white water rafting. His best man was in remission from stage 4 cancer and was feeling well enough to join. S**t hit the fan and he fell out of the raft and died in the water.

#6 Bride snuck in to see the groom after the party, he was being breastfed by his mother. She was in her sixties and he was late 20’s



The bride called off the wedding and didn’t keep it a secret why, I was relived as I didn’t want to attend the wedding. I honestly wish I was joking.

#7 Guys buddies took him out and got him stone drunk night before wedding. Thought it would be funny to put him in a sleeping berth on a train. Guy woke up next morning 10 hours away. Wedding never happened. Buddies not buddies anymore.

#8 This happened to a family friend back in the 70’s-80’s.



Back in the day the bachelor party was the night before the wedding. Terrible idea, but that’s probably why we’ve gone away from that.



Anyways, night before the wedding the groomsmen decide to “kidnap” the bride and bring her to a couple local bars. All in good fun. Well, they ended up getting in a terrible car accident. One groomsman died. The bride was in critical condition and nearly died, and the driver was brought to jail for a DUI.

#9 A friend of mine was a tourist in Finland, Walking around downtown helsinki when along comes a groom sitting buck naked in a wheelbarrow full of popcorn, being pushed down the street by the groomsmen. The groom had to give anyone that asked a bag of popcorn from the wheelbarrow, slowly exposing himself. I've wondered if this is normal Finnish behavior.

#10 Went to a friend's party, local cop buddy hired a stripper. Long story short, got a lap dance from my ex girlfriend's mom...didn't realize it was her til later because she was so out of context and I had never seen her naked with all her stripper make up glory...

#11 A friend of mine's mom got remarried to a much younger guy. We were 15 at the time, the step-dad to be had just turned 21.



For the bachelor party they just had a night of drinking games and a BBQ. The groom go black-out drunk, and while drink his friends dyed his pubes bright orange, thinking it would be funny for the honeymoon. Unfortunately for the groom, he was uncircumcised and some of that dye got into his foreskin. It got seriously infected, and instead of going to the doctor, just tried to treat it himself.



The infection got so bad that he ended up having to get circumcised a few days before his wedding.

#12 Not my story but heard about it. Groom was on his last hurrah, banged a stripper. Got an STD, didn't know about it. Nuts swell up to the size of grapefruits, left him unable to have children. His bride to be was looking forward to having kids so parted ways with him, he plead his case that it was the C19 vaccine. And to make it worse his friends semi-famous cousin tweeted about it for the whole world to put the pieces together.

#13 Friend's bachelor party -- we took a party bus to Chicago from Indiana, I blacked out before we even got there. Wandered the streets and came back to in an all black club where I was chillin by myself in the corner (I am not black). Went outside and a homeless guy high fived me and knew me by name. Didn't know where I was and asked the cops to take me back to where I was staying, and they did.

#14 Well I was pretty wasted at my bachelor party and I puked on a stripper while getting a lap dance. My best man had to pay $75 for her weave. I felt bad until a friend pointed out "Maybe you were a wake up call for her."

#15 Bachloretteparty. The bride was surprised with a dare that included going up a fire truck ladder. She slid down and broke both her legs. Still kept the wedding date, just in a wheel chair.

#16 First night at the Airbnb, the groom-to-be dives head first into the pool and cracks his head open. Goes to the ER and gets 12 stitches in his skull. Fortunately he’s okay and is able to be released after a few hours. He tells the bride-to-be the next morning and we’re all in hot water for the rest of the trip, thinking it can’t get much worse than this.

#17 I wasn't there but a good friend of mine stuck his head out of a party buses roof hatch on the highway. His head clipped an overpass and he was killed instantly.

#18 Helping a naked stripper do a keg stand, drop her, head goes through railing of porch, gets stuck, have to cut the rail.

#19 Wasn’t there but a mate was Best Man for his best friend at this Bucks Party.



After much drinking there was a race around the block where the Groom to be, and a few others, took a short cut through a couple of backyards.



Apparently as they jumped one of the fences several of them plummeted into a pool under construction and tragically the Groom was fatally impaled on the exposed re-bar and died there.



This was something that changed everything for every one whom knew him and all his mates.

After this terrible event anyone whom had Bucks Party’s after this event were decidedly more low key and uneventful.



My mate still gets really upset when it’s ever mentioned.



Context.



This tragedy happened in the very early 90’s when construction sites weren’t so regulated hence the ‘no safety cap’ on the rebar. Thankfully that has changed.



The guys were returning from a local pub crawl and had decided it would be a fun way to end the night with a foot race home, knowing these blokes, any spewing would’ve been an instant disqualification.



Also anyone whom took the time to read the post, and it seems quite a few did, I’m hoping that we’re all reminded just how the promise and potential of a life can change in an instant.



One seemingly harmless action or ill considered thought can/will affect you and others in ways we could never imagine.



So thank you for reading, thank you for the comments and please stay safe.

#20 MY TIME HAS COME!



I kicked a stripper across a hallway and she bounced off the wall.



I am a very large man. 6'6", 325lbs. Been a construction worker my whole life, corn fed AF.



My hetero-life-mate proposed to his girl, TIME TO PARTY. We rent a bus, hit Baltimore like a hurricane. Bars, strip clubs, the whole thing.



We're at a strip club at like 130am, I'm chilling at a table, had a few drinks, enjoying a cigar, and decide I need to take a leak. So, I get up walk me giant a*s down the hallway to the head. Finish my business, wash up, walk out bathroom door.



Here's where it goes sideways. Just as I step out of the doorway and turn in to the hallway a stripper was hustling by to get to the dressing room. Not just any kind of stripper. A little person stripper. I catch her SQUARE IN THE CHEST WITH MY THIGH. She goes completely airborne and hits the wall. I AM MORTIFIED. I start apologizing profusely and helping her back up. The bouncer comes running over because all he's sees is my big a*s putting hands on one the girls. She was super chill about it, tells the bouncer it's all good. I offered to buy her dinner, she accepted. Her name was Michelle, she had a great sense of humor about the whole thing. I never saw her again.



My homeboys have never let me live it down.

#21 I went to one of my cousins buddies bachelor parties. It was a fun pub crawl trying different beer. Had a large suite rented for the night. We all sat around bullshitting telling stories. He linked his phone to the tv. Showing us pics and vids from his last fishing trip. Then he gets a FaceTime from his fiancé. He answers it but it’s pretty dark. You hear moaning then it comes in clear. 4 guys going to town on her. Not sure if she called or accidentally hit her phone. But he freaks which I don’t blame him. She made him promise no strippers. He is drunk mad screaming I don’t know if she was ignoring him or her phone was muted. He took a while to turn it off. We finally get him to shut it off. He demanding his keys. It was going down at his house.



We all disperse my cousin and the guys close friends went to his house. He tossing her thing out.



They didn’t get married. I don’t know why she did it. If it was a last night freedom kind of thing or she planned it to get out of the wedding.

#22 Didnt witness it but heard about it over a few months.



Groom decided to have a bachelor party in Germany over octoberfest. The group flew out from california. From what i hear it was mostly drunken partying. No strippers or shinanigans like that as far as i know.



Aparently the groom threw a beer bottle hitting a police officer. Differing stories on if it was thrown toward the officer or up in the air. Either way he was charged with assult on a police officer. Aparently they were extra tough on him as they dont care for forigen drunks playing around in Germany.



The party left Germany with the groom in jail. Best man stayed behind. They played it off that they were just staying a bit longer. Weeks passed. Came clean with the bride he was in jail. Obviously she was not happy. More weeks pass and he has to make excuses for a job interview with a major tech company. More weeks pass and it becomes apparent that the wedding needs to be delayed as he isnt going to be out of jail.



Eventually he is deported and the wedding actually goes forward. As far as i knkw they are still married.

#23 Rafting trip on Cherry Creek of upper tuolomne river. Groom underinflated his boat and when he hit the first big drop it taco'd, he got launched forward, ate the spare paddle tied to the boat and lost a significant portion of his front tooth. A week before the wedding. 😬

#24 Groom came from a pretty evangelical but still somewhat having a sense of humor family. It was a wholesome affair breakfast, kart racing, sports, dinner, lan party. Out of nowhere the father of the groom (who was in attendance) had hired one of his employees (in an industry having nothing to do with this) to act as a "fake stripper" complete with cop outfit. Groom was mortified that his dad asked one of his employees to pretend to be a stripper in a hot cop outfit. To make matters worse her husband then showed up to the party afterwards.

#25 There was this one time that the bride's old best friend decided it would be a good idea to eat at a shady Mexican restaurant and we all got food poisoning and the bride took a s**t in the street.

#26 I finally met my wife’s family a week before the wedding. Her brother ended up joining us for the bachelor party and stayed quiet most of the night. By all comparisons, we kept it very tame and PG. When we finally got home after drinking way too much, we decided to have one more celebratory drink together. Without saying a word, he just leaned in and started kissing me. We spent the rest of the night and early morning having sex in our kitchen. Three years later, it hasn't happened again, and we've never spoken of it. Just boys being boys, I guess.

#27 Las Vegas bachelorette.



The bride to be meets a guy at a club who is a groomsman at a bachelor party. They exchange numbers and hang out several times the rest of the weekend.



She texts him a lot and the groom finds the text messages. He calls off the wedding and the girl ends up moving to Colorado and marries the guy she met in vegas.

#28 Lol, nice and simple one. We went to Poland for my friend's bachelor party.



First night we go for food and walk into what we thought was just a regular bar. Nope, titty bar. No harm, no fowl. I mean bunch of dudes always wanna see titties so all good. We get the groom a dance, and he's gone for awhile. Turns out the stripper wasn't letting him out the booth, so we had to storm it and grab him before running out.



Lol, decent but that's not where it ends.



So we carry on into the night and eventually end up in another titty bar on purpose this time. So all having a good time, eventually groom goes off to have some dances; he's gone for like an hour - we then spot him leaving with the stripper out the club, and vanish for awhile before they come back and duck back into the room.



At this point it is like 4/5 in the morning and the bouncer throws the rest of us out but not the groom. So this f*****s wouldn't let us even talk to him, wouldn't let us see him, wouldn't let us back into the club. We were stood out there for 3 hours arguing with the bar staff - all the while they were saying he wanted to stay, the stripper coming out in his clothes all this noise.



When we threatened to call the police, they finally "kick him out". And we all go back to the hostel we were staying at.



Remember when the groom and the stripper left? The only thing they did was come to the hostel to get his credit card, no action.



8 and a half thousand pounds



They'd virtually force fed him alcohol and just kept swiping his credit card all night rather than using the chip and pin.



But the best bit? We called his bank, their response? "Oh this happens a lot, we'll just cancel all those charges."



Best night of his life, for free.

#29 The groom tried to f**k me. When I refused and went home, he messaged me on Facebook and offered to move to my state to be with me.



I’ve known him for like… 5 hrs.

#30 I stupidly offered to host a bachelor party of a friend at my house. 2 strippers were hired, best man became grabby with them and was acting like a drunk douche. I told him to stop and he slapped me, so we started to brawl. 90% of the people there knew him and didn't know me, so when the brawl broke out, everyone was defending him, you know, because "that's my bro!". I ended getting kicked out of my own house violently, and they locked the door behind me. I went in through the basement and shut off the breaker then screamed for everyone to get out. Took about 2 hours and the cops showing up to get everyone to leave.



I didn't go to the wedding.

#31 Was at a bachelor party with a pair strippers doing their show.



We were 15 minutes in, guys all sitting around in a circle while the girls made their rounds and did individual lap dances.



Anyway, one of the girls crawls across the floor and sticks her face in a guys crotch and motorboats him over his jeans. Then she looked up to make eye contact, realized the guys was her cousin and then started crying and ran out of the room.





She eventually agreed to come back after her cousin agreed to leave and not watch the rest of the show.(girl on girl)

#32 Obligatory “I wasn’t there”… but a good buddy of mine I met later in life had his bachelor party in Vegas, per usual.



All the attendees were in a group chat. Some of the guys were being “less than faithful” to their SOs, and were bragging about it in the group chat.



Welp, one dude left iMessage open on his iPad back at home, and his fiancee (not the groom, this guy was also engaged) was reading everything that was happening in Vegas.



Long story short, when he got home, all his s**t was in the yard. His fiancée had also contacted another Bach attendees’ wife, and his s**t was also outside. Immediate break up for one couple, and divorce for the other.



The bachelor (my friend) is a stand up dude and kept his d**k in his pants, so he’s married with 2 kids and doing great.

#33 Not mine, but a friend of mine was invited to a bachelor party where they had planned to rent an RV and drive from Minnesota to the Kentucky derby. They rent the RV and get on thier way. Near the border or Iowa they pull over to get some food and use the restroom. One of the guys goes to find something in one of the bags and opens the lower storage compartment only to see a blackened foot sticking out and a horrible stench. They immediately realize it was a dead body and call the police. The entire crew spent the whole time being questioned by the police. Turns out the body was that of a young man who had been drugged up and possibly mugged one night in the middle of winter. He found this RV and decided to get in the storage compartment in an attempt to get warm. He passed away and was missing for months. I believe it was in the paper and all over the news at the time.

#34 Not a bad story, just a funny one. I was Best Man for my younger brother, and I set up the bachelor party as was my role. It was in Miami, I'm from small-town, so I did my best to find good recommendations on google.



I chose a salsa club, very lively place based on the pics, hot women in scanty clothing but no actual strippers, saucy but tasteful.



We get the entire group in the front door of the club, and on stage is a muscleboi in a speedo, gyrating intensely. Everyone turns to stare at me, "What did you do?!"



Turns out the club's rotation of performers had a 1 in 10 chance of muscleboi. We still had a good time.

#35 When I was 18 my 24 year old brother was getting married, and I was a groomsman. The entire wedding party still lived near our mom's house, so his best man decided to have the bachelor party in her living room because, in his eyes, it was both convenient and hilarious. Mom is totally cool with it and decides to hide out in her bedroom all night watching tv.



The stripper shows up and does her show. At one point she asks who wants to get spanked. My brother's friends, who I've known since I was a kid, instantly volunteer me. I'm on all fours and this stripper is smacking my ass with a riding crop and I look up to see my mother in the hallway.



We lock eyes briefly. An entirely new level of embarrassment washes over me. She looks like she's trying not to laugh too loudly and goes in to the bathroom. This was in 2005, and we never spoke of it again.

#36 Bachelor party and Bachelorette party was in the same town (road trip) at the same time.



Towards the end of the night, after all the drinking and strippers, the two groups merged in drunkenness well past closing times of any bar or club.



I hooked up with the maid of honor while the two to be married had a drunken screaming match about strippers and some guy who apparently talked to the bride-to-be and she tried to invite him to her hotel room.



They did get married (the wedding drama was nuts, too) but it's one of those marriages where you're wondering how long until it cracks. They do *not* have a healthy relationship and now there's meth involved in their lives. I don't talk to either of them anymore.



Still with the maid of honor, though. We bought a house last year. So that's cool.

#37 My bachelor party was in Vegas. Had like 20 friends from different groups (work, college, home town) come. We were there for 4 nights.



First night a bunch of us head to the strip club. Me and my best man go back to the hotel at like 1 or 2am. I grab a quick bite then head to bed. I wake up hungover at like 8am. I go down to the casino to find a cup of coffee. Friend 1 sees me and goes, dude you have to see this. Friend 2 is annihilated drunk at a black jack table. He's sitting at a corner seat and has over $3000 of chips of all denominations in front of him. They aren't stacked nicely, they are in a massive pile taking up like 1/4 of the table. I walk up and he grabs like $150 and puts it up to bet. He gets a 17, and hits. One other guy is playing at the table, and says to my friend what are you doing??? Well he gets a 3 and wins with 20. Friend 2 just looks at the other guy at the table and says, f**k you douchebag. Guy gets up and walks off.



Friend 1 says, he's been doing this all night. He can't lose! So I sit down at the table, and watch this go on for like another hour. Friend 2 eventually gets up to go to the bathroom. Never comes back. We go to security to see if they know what happened to him. They said yeah, your friend passed out in the bathroom and we took him to his room. The casino wouldn't let us touch his chips. A third friend goes up to his room, brings him back down to the casino, we cash him out, and he goes back to bed. We didn't see him again for 36 hours, he slept from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon 🤣.

#38 I wasn’t present but a friend of mine from highschool disappeared out of the back door of a strip club in Atlantic City during his bachelor party. Didn’t notify anyone else in the group. They eventually found him dead in a random hotel room (not the rooms they had booked) the next day.



Family knows the results of the autopsy but the rest of the story is unknown. Did he leave with a dancer? Did he overdose? Etc

#39 Group of guys bring bachelor to Nashville for top golf and bar hopping, bad mix of two friend groups one guy says its a “sausage fest” and “boring” even though considering both friend groups not liking each other everyone was having a good time. Bachelor was dumb and said to invite a bunch of woman and ended up cheating on his fiancé and then told her the day after the wedding and now they are divorced.

#40 Worked at a few bars as an axe throwing teacher. You see all types but we get A LOT of bachelor/bachelorette parties who swing through for the novelty. The highlights:



Bride found out a bridesmaid had slept with the groom in highschool. Had to confiscate the axes.



Two bridesmaids made out and the bride’s mother flipped the hell out. Had to confiscate the axes.



Watched a best man take a sip from his axe and threw his beer. The beer did not stick to the target and he was sad. Water was provided.



Probably the one I felt the worst for was a groom who did not drink putting up with his drunk friends. I paid for his sodas for the night.



One groom got left behind after a disagreement about a strip club. He wouldn’t go due to being a decent f*****g human. The staff came together with a few regulars and we threw him a party and bar hopped together after we closed. One of the most fun nights I’ve had in my life and he invited me to cookouts until I moved away.



One groom taught me how to body roll in exchange for me teaching him to throw axes. I did not ask him if he could body roll or how to do it. He just taught me completely unsolicited. Comes in surprisingly useful at parties.



We had special axes at one bar that grooms/brides got to throw. Massive fire axe. Cool as hell. One groom wouldn’t throw it. He just wouldn’t. He just wanted to hold it. It was kinda funny and we put the blade cover on it and just let him use it like a tote. We couldn’t get it back from him until he passed out. I thought it was funny, but it mortified his friends.



One bridesmaid almost hit the bride throwing when she wasn’t supposed to. I caught the axe at the cost of almost losing a finger. Major badass points and a massive tip, but I did have to superglue my hand shut and go home early. Pretty sure the blood traumatized the bridesmaid. She definitely went into shock and my coworker had to calm her down.

#41 During a wedding in Belgium it s also common that friends play a trick on the house of the newly weds, like fill the house full of balloons or something.

Short summary: a good friend of the groom removed a cover covering a hole that lead to the basement window near the front door of the house. At night they came home from the wedding party, and neither groom nor bride expected this. The bride stumbled into the hole and broke her neck... after which she died. Hard to forgive such an incident and lifelong scar.

#42 Friend and her fiance decided to do a joint bachelor/bachelorette party since they have a lot of shared/mutual friends. She agreed to let it happen at a strip club which I thought was odd since she once voiced strong opposition to "Magic Mike" because it "objectified men".





I also think she only agreed with it to look "cool" to him and his friends because they kept talking about how awesome it was how chill his wife-to-be was to go with them to a strip club.





At the strip club, she was buying him and his friends dances and started drinking a lot more than she usually does. She has a lot of insecurities and anxiety and at a point her fiance makes a comment to a stripper about her having "the best rack he's ever seen". This leads to my drunken friend climbing on stage and attempting to strip down. By the time I got up and convinced a bouncer to get her down, she made it down to just the bikini bottom.





I get her clothes back on and she is sobbing hysterically outside in between vomiting while I'm trying to console her. Her fiance and buddies stayed in the club because "she was ruining their vibe".





They got married the next morning like nothing happened and celebrated their 5th very strained wedding anniversary three months ago...

#43 Seems more common than I realised at the time but best man was cheating with the grooms wife to be.



Best man had spent time with the woman helping them all plan the wedding when “one thing led to another” and kept sleeping together behind the grooms back.



Groom knew about it after coming home early and saw them both all over each other at the living room window.



Groom hid that he knew for months but didn’t say anything but set up hidden cameras in his house to record what they were getting up to.



Groom convinced his fiancé to have her hen party at same time stag (bachelor) party,



I got to the party in the back room of a night club with my brother who was a friend of the groom, once we walked in felt some tension from a few people but put it down to party nerves and the several huge bouncers that were serving drinks and watching the door.



The moment the groom and best man walked in, the best man was about to make some pre party speech when the groom just attacked, then several guests started joining in, was like watching animals attack.



The dude was destroyed, never seen such rage, the bouncers pulled everyone other the best man (groom hired them to stop him and his friends from murdering the best man)



(Only heard about this weeks after) Same time this was happening the grooms sister was hosting the hen party at her house, as soon as everyone arrived the grooms sister played the compilation hidden camera footage, apparently the fiancé ran out the house before the grooms sister could get her hands on her.



No idea if the fiancé and best man stayed together (not sure what was left of him to be fair)

#44 My husband was deployed to Afghanistan during our engagement. So I asked him if he wanted to have a combined bachelor/batchelorette party. So I planned a combined party at the strip club where I knew the owners so we could get the VIP treatment.



A good friend of mine offered to chauffeur us and he insisted on being our "bodyguard". Anyway, he was keeping his out of our velvet rope area and whatnot. I'm buying dances for my fiancé (now husband) and my brother (who was giving me away, since our dad had passed away). I'm buying rounds for our guests. We were having a blast.



Next thing you know, our bodyguard, who hasn't had a drink all night because he was also the driver, starts swaying. The guys that he had kicked out of velvet rope area got up and left really fast. It was really sus.



We had to rush him to the ER. They found traces of ghb in his system. To this day, I never found out if they were trying to get him or me because his sprite was on the table next to my tequila.

#45 Went to a friends bachelor party. We drove like 5 hours to a drinking town on the beach for the weekend. We got a dope Air bnb in the middle of the bar district. I'm psyched and ready to go out this weekend and blow off some steam.



Turns out Groom brought his Nintendo Switch and just wanted to spend the entire weekend in the Air bnb playing video games. Why did we drive 5 hours and spend a s**t load of money on an amazing air bnb?

#46 I tore my ACL (the first time) on a stripper pole in a bar during a friend's Bachelorette party. I was so drunk that I initially wasn't sure I was injured, so I climbed off the platform and rejoined the ladies on the dance floor. Midway through Motown Philly my anterior drawer slid out and my leg collapsed underneath me. I was helped into the limo and into the hotel.



The following day I used a chair to hobble across the hotel room, had the front desk deliver me a wheelchair, got to the parking lot, and drove left legged to a Walgreens where I hopped in on one foot and bought crutches. I then drove four hours home using only my left leg and saw the doctor Monday morning. Reconstructive surgery and nine months of rehab followed -18 months after the first tear I fell on ice and ruptured the graft. I now walk with a cane and will be crippled in the right leg for life.



TL; DR: LEAVE THE STRIPPER POLE TO THE PROFESSIONALS YOU DUMB SHIT.

#47 My friend was at a particularly dirty strip club for one. But the one guy there was not really into it. He was standing on the sidelines avoiding the girls when one comes up to him asking him why he isn't getting any dances. He responds that he just isn't interested. She says, "But I am so wet for you." He says, "Prove it." So she reaches down and touches herself and flicks the proof in this guys face. It proved her point because he needed to go to the bathroom to wash his face off. That night ended without further craziness, but a few weeks later this guy has a really bad itching in his eye. Goes to the Doctor. Yep. Eye Herpes.

#48 Not my bachelor party, but I was the 'other girl.' I met a guy while at our go-to bar. I must have been around 20 (the legal drinking age is 18 where I live). Our groups merged, everybody was super wasted, and we snuck off at one point. First talking, then making out. I should have been warned when he made me hide from one of his friends (later, I found out it was his best man), but being drunk, it was all fun and games. We ended up hooking up in the bathroom, and I only realized the full scope of it when my friend, who had helped look for us, filled me in. I got yelled at hard for being a 'home wrecker.' Well, I was not the one cheating or hiding the fact that I was a.) at a bachelor's party, and b.) about to get married. I never told anyone who wasn't there because even though I should know better, I still feel like crap about it.

#49 My husband prepared me for weeks leading up to his bachelor party that his brothers were going to get him strippers, and there was going to be wild drinking and associated shenanigans, etc. He assured me repeatedly nothing would happen, and he would be on his best behavior. I was never worried, but he seemed very nervous about it. After the party, I didn't ask any questions beyond, 'Did you have fun?' And he went on to describe all these crazy drinking games, strippers, jumping off the roof into a pool, crashing a golf cart, etc. His ultra-macho brother later told me in confidence that he and the other brothers knew my husband wasn't into all that, so they organized a Magic the Gathering tournament for him instead, with beer and pizza.

Apparently, his brothers were so embarrassed to be enjoying his 'geeky' game, that he told everyone they had a crazy night to preserve their manly egos. The story was his decision, because that's just the kind of thoughtful guy he is. He eventually told me the truth, but not until many years later. It's the most heart-warming and adorable lie I've ever been told.

#50 I didn’t witness it all go down but was present for the “aftermath”.



Friend of a friend was having a bachelor party. Myself and some other friends were at a regular ol house party at the bride-to-be’s apartment, I was there because I was friends with her roommate. Tangled web of friendship but ultimately I was only acquaintances with the bride to be and didn’t know the groom to be at all, but my friend knew them both, which is how the groom met the bride in the first place.



Suddenly, my friend who was at the bachelor party and all the other dudes showed up to the house party- everyone except the groom-to-be.



Some drama went on in another room and the bride and her roommate disappeared, locked in the bedroom I guess (not what you’re thinking).



My friend tells me that apparently the groom thought the groomsmen would be cool with him trying to f**k some random chick at the club they went to, but when they saw him with her hands in his pants, they literally just left his a*s there and came to the house party, the best man (fiancé of the roommate who I was friends with) told the roommate who told the bride.



They broke up and she ended up marrying another friend of mine like 6 years later.

#51 On the first night of what was supposed to be a crisp fall weekend of camping, cookouts, beer, scotch, and whitewater canoeing, the groom's older brother and future brother-in-law got blackout drunk and started fighting. At first it was just yelling and drunken s**t-talk, and the rest of us blew it off (they'd never really gotten along and we figured that, as with most drunken disputes between dudes, it would blow over), but instead it escalated until the brother-in-law drew a .45 cal pistol from his backpack, pointed it at the groom's brother's face, demanded the keys to the equipment van, climbed in, locked the van behind him, and immediately passed out, still clutching his gun.



At first we were relieved; sure, we were pissed off and in disbelief at what had just happened, but at least the situation was resolved and nobody was hurt. Our relief turned to horror, however, when we realized our sleeping bags, warm clothing, personal belongings (including car keys), and most of the food were still inside the locked van, underneath the groom's drunk, unconscious, armed, idiot future brother-in-law. Nobody was really thinking straight, but we at least agreed we didn't want to break into the van for fear of getting drunkenly shot. We were able to keep the fire going, but what followed was still one very cold, hungry night in the woods.



In the morning, we discovered that future BIL had capped off his private festivities by (1) vomiting in the back of the van, all over our backpacks and sleeping bags, and (2) leaving the dome light on all night, killing the van's battery.



Groom was so angry he simply bailed and went home. The rest of us sat around freezing our asses off in the morning fog while BIL cleaned all our gear. Once he was finished, we jumpstarted the van, abandoned our plans, and got the f**k out of the woods.

#52 I was a last minute inclusion to some acquaintance on behalf of a work colleague who was a groomsman.



Usual deal, went bar hopping, some cigars some strippers and finished off the night with some karaoke.



As the designated sober 'guide' I had basically been on tonic water and juice the whole night and proceeded to try and shepherd the group back to either a taxi or their hotel.



3 of the party thought it would be nicer to walk back via the botanical gardens and as they were passing through, they thought it'd be funny to tie the groom up to a tree for being blacked out drunk. The plan was to head to the hotel for a night cap and come back for him.



Next morning I get a wake up call from my colleague who had left in a taxi, hysterical.

Asked me to meet up with him at the hospital, got there found the room and in the bed was the groom.



So in the 30-45 min gap when the other 3 had left him, a hobo happened by the groom who was strapped up belly facing the tree.

Long story short, groom was r*ped by said hobo and needed to spend a few days in hospital and trauma counseling afterwards.

Wedding was delayed by a couple mths, and I was asked by the grooms family and my colleague if I could be a last minute stand in as they sought to replace groomsmen.



Didn't know the guy, but it was a fun wedding.



Edit: easier to provide general details here vs replying individually.



1) Hobo is my term not actually who it was. Groom was the only witness and he was well intoxicated, based on his limited description and the police report of evidence found nearby they reached the conclusion it was likely a vagrant.



2) Location Melbourne, Australia like approx 12 yrs ago?



3) It was a tough call, in hindsight I should have went with them to check on the groom, but in reality I thought his best man and groomsmen had it under control, plus they were locals and they had mates from out of town so I chose to make sure they were able to find a way home.



4) Cops never found the perp, we never ever talk or joke about it in his presence.

#53 I used to bartend at the local college club bar. You know the type- cheap and s****y and loud and dirty but pretends to be a classy establishment but more concerned about making all the money possible so lets in really questionable people. Became the go-to bar for the gang bangers from one city over because we would let them in and no one in their home town would. One week after I quit working there a wedding party was in town for their wedding and out for drinks Friday night before the Saturday wedding. Bar lets in a whole group of the gangsters, including a 20 year old (US, not of drinking age) with his face absolutely covered in tattoos. A fight breaks out when they start hitting on the bride to be and the groom's brother intervenes and is STABBED IN THE NECK by the 20 year old with face tats. He bled out in the bar kitchen while my friends who still worked there desperately tried to stop the bleeding with bar rags. From what I heard they still had the wedding the next day because everything was paid for but it was very somber. Friend of mine quit on the spot after the ambulance had taken him away.



Edit: I looked it up it was actually the bride's brother and the wedding was on Sunday, not Saturday, with the brother being officially declared dead on the Saturday

#54 Years ago I went to a bachelor party for a work colleague that I don't actually know that well, but he is a nice guy and his best man (who I only met a time or two at the bars) that invited me said he didn't have a lot of friends to come and I wasn't doing anything that night, so what the hell I'll come.



I am American but this was overseas in a place full of expats so we're all different nationalities, drunken best man (English) picks a bar fight with a bunch of Irish guys that were in town on vacation or something. I nope out as soon as it starts because I A. am a huge pussy and B. don't want to end up in the local jail.



Anyway the best I can piece together from what I heard is that a young male bar employee tried to get between them to break up the fight and got mildly beat up, but had some undiagnosed clotting disorder and ended up dying. Witnesses were inconsistent with reports of who actually hit the poor guy (cops got there pretty fast, this place is maybe 1000 feet away from a police station) so EVERYONE on both sides of the fight went to jail. I was in no way involved and haven't been in a fight since I was a teenager but I was a regular in that bar and didn't want someone to misremember that I was involved, so I returned to the US as soon as I found out the guy died. I'm no longer in contact with anyone in that country but last I heard was a year after the event and all those guys were still in jail.

#55 We got together for my friends bachelor party. We all hated his wife-to-be but he said he was happy and we'd made it clear she wasn't good for him, but we still loved him. Evening of the Bachelor party and we're chilling at our friends house. Sitting around joking, freestyling, just being dumb. We literally had nothing planned other than drinking and hanging out.



Suddenly there was a huge bang on the door. My friend thought we got strippers and was pissed. My other friend who organized it said he didn't know who it was.



We open the door and it's his f*****g wife-to-be with her friends. She was sure we had girls there and strippers. Most of us were watching TV. We got really pissed off at her and kicked her the f**k out and she spent the rest of the night texting him and he chilled over in a corner while we watched TV.



You'd never believe it, but they divorced a few years later.

#56 I took a buddy out to the bar that a seperate friend group haunts. His plan was to have a few beers at his place, but seemed excited to go out instead.



He proceeded to get blasted and hit on every girl in sight. I told him to calm the f**k down twice. He then groped a girl while I was in the bathroom and quickly left before he got his a*s beat. I apologized profusely to everyone for bringing him around. He was normally a level headed guy, but he just went off the deep end that night.



The wedding the next day was awkward as hell, I was a groomsman and we dipped out early from the reception. Never talked to him again. His wife left him a year later.



Still have an engraved beer mug with my name on it from the while ordeal.

#57 Went on a bachelor party trip to FloraBama (think hillbillies and rednecks had a kid and this is that kids town) and we met up with another bachelor party that was there. Hung out, shared beers, music etc...pretty cool guys for being a bit younger than most of us, except that some of them brought their girlfriends. ok, whatever...



For macho testosterone filled reasons, our group kept discussing which group would win a fight, and who should fight who, etc... never thinking it would happen.



The last night everyone was hanging at the redneck bar and their groom was at the bar making out with two of his buddies girlfriends. The buddies were the last to notice so everyone was filming it and cuckolding the two guys. Screaming match ensues, their party turns into two sides yelling at the other....fight breaks out, bouncers let it ride since it was 10 guys... the groom got his face bashed in ( like NO WAY he could get married in a week), three other guys and one girl in ambulances, ( she had her elbow snapped backwards with an audible crunch and it stayed that way for a long time), one dude ended up in only his underwear with his cowboy boots on his hands like boxing gloves causing a LOT of damage to peoples faces, friendships ruined, people arrested...



Needless to say, we were still pretty sure we could have taken them in a fight.

#58 I’m on mobile so this will be quick.



Buddy’s bachelor party.



His college friends disappear.



He’s drunk, wants strip club. I agree and go to supervise.



Some time later, he’s spirited away to a champagne room. My attempts to locate him are stymied by complicit staff and bouncers.



2-3 hours later, he’s brought out after he barfed everywhere. Drag him back to hotel, dump him in bed.



I leave shortly thereafter; it’s bad news and not my scene.



Calls me next day, club racked up $15k on his credit card and he has no recollection.



Fiancée calls me asking what happened. I just tell her not sure, talk to dude.



Happily married now for several years. Fatherhood has calmed him down a bit.

#59 Not “dead hooker” wrong but we got together at the house of one of the groomsmen to pre-game and not long into it, the homeowner and the groom decided they should take off to go pray. Not a euphemism, they were staunch Catholics and felt like going to a church.



They rest of us hung out at the house and drank and played rock-paper-scissor D&D since we had no dice. I think we stayed around hoping that we would actually go party somewhere once the other two came back.



Not the best night but we made do.

#60 The groom and friends all died in a drink driving accident and the bride killed herself a year later. Dark enough for ya?

#61 I wasn't there but a friend of mine was. Bachelorette party. Everything was somewhat normal: bride to be got drunk/did cocaine. Bar hopping. Strippers...until the bride and her maid of honor decided to bang a stipper in a not so discreet way. Apparently they both were really effed up and forgot the groom's sister was also there and basically told him everything. Next day he calls off the wedding.

#62 My friend Invited me I didn't know the bachelor. He was completely drunk acting a fool and puked a over a stripper. She beat the s**t out of him. Ruined the wedding

#63 Cabin was rented in a state park the night before the wedding. Bride to be was also there with a few friends (we were a very close knit group). Drank, smoked, the usual. Later in the evening, the groom to be (GTB) was casually stabbing his pocket knife in the picnic table we were all sitting around. His future wife tells him to stop, that he's going to cut his finger off. He says the blade is locked, nothing will happen.



Of course, on the very next stab, what happens- the blade releases, folds and cuts his pinky off. Pinky recovered and put on ice, GTB is rushed to ER. Miraculously, he doesn't bleed out, but at the alter the next day, we have to hold him up due to pain meds. That very afternoon, he goes into surgery and has pinky reattached. Ends up being a military pilot until he passed away a few years ago.



Turns out the lock on the blade was faulty, and if you squeezed the knife in the right way, it would release. IIRC, GTB got a very nice settlement from the knife company. Regained most of the function of that pinky also.



Miss you, Patrick.

#64 Bachelor and Bachelorette party started and ended together with the groups splitting off in between, I was the designated driver for the guys and there was one for the women as well.



Lots of alcohol is consumed throughout the day and when the groups meet back up about 10 hours later., the only people sober are myself, the other driver, the groom's mother, and the bride's underage brother and sister. Stuff starts to break down when we get back together.



When one of the guys sees his wife, he says, "There's my b***h", her response was a hard slap across the face and saying, "F**k you, a*****e".



Shortly after this, since we are meandering in the yard a little bit setting up the firepit, we go inside to see the best man trying to flirt with the bride's underage sister and convince her into having sex that night, he got mad when we stopped him from doing that and threw a punch that caught a bridesmaid in the ear, the bridesmaid's boyfriend saw this and tackled and started to fight the best man, one of the girls tried to stop it and another one thinking she was getting involved and started fighting her.



After this a guy started offering his wife (maybe girlfriend at the time) to any of the guys trying to convince us she will be the best f**k you could ever have, he didn't like it when one of the guys responded that his assessment of her f*****g abilities was in question as the guy had dated her a couple years before, this started another fight.



By the end of the night, the best man was no longer the best man, the bathroom looked like an ER, and three couples broke up. BTW, the bride and groom are still happily married.

#65 An ex coworker of mine went to a bachelor party on a lake and one of the guys jumped off the backside of the boat while the propellor was moving. He got his legs sucked into the propellers and torn apart.



They were able to save his legs but the guy had to relearn how to walk. It was a looong process.



A couple of weeks after I heard the story, I happened upon the guys Facebook profile….. turns out he was a guy I went to high school with. Guy looks like he’s doing okay now.

#66 Not sure if this counts but on my brothers stag do we went white water rafting in Wales.

My brothers friend got chatting to a group of guys, had a cup of tea with them and they were in the boat behind us coming down the river.

A few weeks later a picture of these guys was on the front page of The Sun newspaper in their boat.

They were the terrorists who blew up the underground and bus in London 7/7/2005

#67 I had a guy try to set my dress on fire at a strip club.

#68 Of my core group of friends from high school, 3/4 have gotten married, me being the lone holdout. I was able to participate in 2 of the 3 weddings, one of which I was the best man for (best friend from the group). The bachelor parties were all very calm events, they didn't even want to go NEAR a strip club. As such, for the one I best-manned we had pizza, skeet shooting, and paintball. The bride had one concern, and told me that under no circumstances was the groom to be shot in the neck while playing paintball. Everything else would be covered by his uniform, but dammit, if he took a neck shot, she would be PISSED, and she would take it out on me.



Sure enough, he was the only person to take a neck shot the entire day. She was LIVID when she saw it. Luckily, the neck of his uniform was high enough to cover the welt, it just hurt when he had to put on the tie and cinch it down, so I was saved the slow, painful death that would have ensued had the welt been visible.

#69 I went to an ultra conservative Christian friend's bachelorette party that rapidly turned into a prayer meeting. Never again.

#70 I wasn't there, but a real good friend of min went to one where the hired stripper ended up being his ex girlfriend.



Fast forward three months, the guy is dating the stripper and had called off the wedding.

#71 I tagged along with my cousin to a bachelor party in rural Nebraska. It was all pretty normal to begin with; on someone’s property, big barbecue, barn, drinks, yard games, and then “the girls” got there…. These two meth heads and one of their boyfriends (of course everyone knows everyone there). They throw down this dirty mattress and the two girls just start going at it while everyone stood around and watched. It was the most repulsive, least erotic thing I’ve ever seen.

#72 Bachelor party at a lake house. The house was right on the lake and had a dock that went right into the water. We were all drinking, having fun and running around being stupid. We decided we’d jump into the lake. The grooms brother ended up slipping on the dock and fell head first into the railing on the side. Knocked him out and we all hurried up and ran to him. He had a gash on his forehead. Put him in the car and rushed him to the ER where he ended up getting stitches. At the end he was mad that the party ended early because he didn’t get to see the strippers.

#73 We did a cabin in a local park and everything went great the first night and got super drunk. I set up a round of golf for a few of the guys including the groom. It had been raining for a few days and let up perfectly for the round. We got out there and the course was super hilly and we were all to hungover from the night before to even drink on the course. We’re coming down a hill into like #7 and I heard a loud bang behind me. I turned around and the grooms cart had flipped and landed on the his ankle. Snapped his fibula. He had like 2-3 surgeries and it got seriously infected. Luckily he’s fine now but he was on a scooter for the wedding and did his first dance on a peg leg.

#74 I went to a friend's bachelor party at his house... his second wedding while still in his 20s. They hired a stripper/hooker. She did her strip show, and took my friend into his bedroom and disappeared for an hour during the party. Yeah, they screwed. She came out wearing his tee shirt.



A couple weeks later, he had the wedding. I guess she found out, because he got divorced a month later. Second divorce in his 20s for basically infidelity.



Some people shouldn't get married.

#75 Someone brought a handle of 100 proof whiskey. We all decided Boilermakers would be a good idea. Party was over before we even had dinner. Good times