People have been sharing the most infuriating and terrible things their neighbors have done, and we have to say, some are just jaw-dropping. Others are plain gross. From leaving live pet fish out for dirt collectors, to dumping bags of cat litter in the blazing sun, it seems there’s no shortage of garbage behavior doing the rounds in various neighborhoods. Bored Panda has compiled a list of truly horrific encounters people have had with their neighbors, and we hope you never have to experience any of them. Ever.

You can choose your friends but not your neighbors. If you’re lucky, you get to live among decent people who don’t constantly test your boundaries . You might even have the pleasure of sharing your hood with some really lovely folk. But one survey found that 75% of people dislike at least one of their neighbors. A separate poll revealed that 65% actually hide from their neighbors to avoid seeing or talking to them.

#1 Neighbor Put Out Active Fish Tank On Curb For Bulk Trash Pick-Up Share icon Bulk trash is on Saturday in my neighborhood so my community usually puts out items like furniture and broken large items that the garbage man can’t take. This neighbor has put out a bike and a tank on a table the was quite murky. Walking to dog today I notice the bike was gone (others in the community will often scavenge the piles for things to take before pickup) and I walked closer to see what the tank was and noticed something moving.



There are SEVEN clown fish in what looks like a 9x11 tank swimming around. I didn’t notice this when I saw the tank on Wednesday and it has been out there for three days now. Who dumps a tank with live animals on the curb to die and be carted off for garbage? I have a tank myself but It hasn’t been used in years and I fear I wouldn’t be able to move the fish safely into my home as I don’t have a space to effective house them and would stress them out. I’m looking for someone to come and take them safely or will take them myself to a pet store so they can at least have a chance to live. Just scared I won’t get to them in time. Garbage behavior.



Ps. These are the same neighbors with two large German shepherds that have horrid temperaments and are always freaking out at other dogs and pets.



#2 Snow Has Melted Enough To Show How Cr**py My Neighbors Are Share icon Right next to my steps by our front door at our apartment.. As a smoker myself, I find this disgusting af.. it’s called an ashtray.



#3 Upstairs Neighbor Has Been Dumping Their Cat Litter And Trash Out Of Their Window For What Seems To Be The Past Year Or So Share icon I moved in only a few months ago. The other night I woke up to a noise by my window. I looked out and noticed this massive pile of cat litter. I've complained to the landlord but they haven't done anything yet.



I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t hidden from a neighbor at least once in my life. And it turns out I’m not alone. A survey conducted by Top Rail Fence found that two-thirds of Americans have found ways to avoid interacting with their neighbors. Of the more than 1000 people polled, 37% of respondents said they simply pretended not to see the proverbial Jones’, while just over a third admitted to staying indoors when they see their neighbors outside. ADVERTISEMENT 26% of sneaky people could win an Oscar for their acting skills. They said they made like Houdini and pulled out all the stops to make it look like they weren’t home. A few others preferred to seem distracted and wore headphones or pretended to be on the phone when faced with a neighbor.

#4 Our New Neighbor Just Moved In And Placed This Huge Container Outside Her Apartment Blocking Half Our Bedroom Window Share icon This just happened today so we haven’t yet addressed it with them/the apartment complex but it’s mildly infuriating to have to deal with this and/or potential confrontation with the new neighbor.



#5 Neighbors Gave Me Their Dog Because They Didn’t Have Time For Her But Just Got A New Puppy Share icon This girl showed up in my yard about a month and a half ago. When I found her owners, they said, “you can keep her if you want; I don’t have time for her.” It was about 20 hours between me finding the dog and finding the owner, and they didn’t even know she was missing! They said they’d been planning to sell her since they don’t have time for her but had been too lazy to get around to it.



But let me tell you, she’s been absolutely wonderful! So well-behaved and sweet. So I told the owners I’d be happy to have her and to take any food, toys, treats, etc off their hands if they don’t need it. They brought me half a small bag of food, not even a leash or collar.



This morning, as I’m walking my wonderful girl, I pass the owner’s house and see someone walking inside carrying a 2-4 month old puppy. As I’m walking back he catches me and asks if I have any dog food I can spare. He says he’s just dog sitting that puppy and doesn’t have any food and was about to walk to the store to get some. (Of course I gave him some food.)



The old owners didn’t have time for this amazing and chill 4.5 year old (who maybe didn’t even have a single toy), but they do for a young puppy? A young puppy they didn’t even leave food for the dog sitter?



#6 Neighbors Leaving Lit Candles Unattended Outside Apartment Doors Share icon Not even sure how to approach this situation. It feels very unsafe to leave candles lit on a carpet floor.



According to Top Rail Fence, younger generations are nearly twice as likely to avoid their neighbors than people over 60. And the older generations are more likely to be friends with and trust the person living across the street. 64% of people polled said they'd be willing to ask their neighbors for a small favor. However, only 17% trust their neighbors enough to leave them with a house key. Those over 60 were twice as likely to leave a set of keys with a neighbor than those between the ages of 18 and 29.

#7 Someone Parked Their Car In Front Of My Garage Share icon Live in a townhouse with an alleyway of garages in the back. What's worse is that there was open street parking. And the neighbor that they were visiting had their driveway full of trash because it was trash day. Which is how I found this, because I was taking out my trash.

#8 The Way My Apartment Neighbor Parked Next To Me (My Car Is On The Left) Share icon Yes, these are assigned parking spots. I can still get my car in and out but it is incredibly frustrating. I plan to leave a polite note for my neighbors if this keeps happening but I don’t understand why people can’t just park normally, it takes 30 seconds to pull forwards and backwards again. This is the 3rd time in the past couple of weeks that they’ve parked way too close to me.



#9 These Types Of People Don’t Learn Share icon

A separate Lending Tree survey revealed that nearly three-quarters of Americans polled dislike at least one of their neighbors. The three main gripes were that the person gives off a weird vibe, is too loud, or is simply plain rude. 23% of respondents said they’d gone as far as calling the cops on their neighbors. While 1 in 10 just couldn't take it anymore, and had packed up their belongings and moved because of a neighbor. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Neighbor Has Tons Of Mannequin Heads All Over Her Lawn, And Changes Them Every Week Share icon

#11 Neighbor Constantly Parks In Front Of My House, Blocked Driveway This Time Share icon They have a 2-car garage and large driveway, but they keep the garage empty to sit in their lawn chairs and park 3 of their cars in front of neighbors houses (never their own house). This time, they parked in front of our driveway. I asked them to move it so my gf can leave for work at 5am tomorrow, and they said “sure we’ll move it in 10 minutes.” It’s now been over an hour and it’s still there.



They have 2 hours until I go to bed and call the non-emergency number to ticket/tow it so we can go to work tomorrow.



#12 Older Neighbor Cut Down The Trees Between Our Properties With Warning Only An Hour Before Share icon This has ruined the privacy of my backyard, and I am very sad. They also say they can’t afford to put up a fence and don’t mind the lack of privacy.



Across the pond, Brits also seem to be less than friendly with their neighbors. A Good Move survey found that less than 17% of those polled choose to engage and socialize with the people they live closest to on a regular basis. Around three-quarters said they enjoy polite conversation if, and only if, they happen to bump into them. Less than one in ten Brits don’t speak to or communicate with their neighbors at all, going as far as looking the other way should they pass them in the street.

#13 Neighbor Threw Out Their 12+ Year Collection Of Lottery Tickets This Week And They're All Over The Street Share icon

#14 My Neighbor Keeps Adding Rocks To Our Driveway Share icon So, yeah. We have never had issues with our neighbors, until the crazy lady moved in next door. And yes, she's a nutter. We caught her throwing rocks from her backyard at our garage. We contacted the property management office and then the rocks started appearing at our driveway. And no, our driveways are definitely not even near each other. She screams at my kids (one is eleven, one just turned five) to "stay off her lawn". I mean, she's THAT neighbor.



The worst part? When I contacted the office to let them know, because technically these are on our side of the property, instead of acting like an adult and just moving them, she keyed my car and threw some kind of liquid all over the drivers door. And yes, we know it was her, in don't go anywhere and I certainly don't go around upsetting people enough to actually key my car. If we could afford to move, we would. The office refuses to do anything about it and I'm worried if I move her rocks that she will do something even more outrageous.



#15 My Neighbours Won't Clear The Dirty Water In The Pool. And Now I Can See Mosquitoes Sitting On The Water, Reproducing. Tried Telling Them, But They Find It Too Gross To Clean Share icon

The Brits cite extreme loudness as their number one pet peeve and reason for having a fallout with a neighbor. Poor parking, having a “questionable lifestyle”, engaging in illegal activity, and having lots of parties also rub the British up the wrong way. A quarter of Brits polled said they couldn’t handle a neighbor making unapproved changes to shared space or boundaries. While around a third hate poor home and garden maintenance. 33% wanted their neighbors to STFU and stop complaining about nothing.

#16 Neighbour's Pick-Up Truck Hit Our Wall Share icon So, the truck stays at a ramp on one side of the road, and our house is on the other size. He put his kid in the van and entered, but ye forgot something so he left, and when he left the truck didn't have the handbrake on so it went down and hit our wall, with his 6yr still inside, it'll be around 1000€ to fix.



#17 Neighbor Treats Our Shared Porch Like A Dump Share icon This isn’t a stand alone incident. I’ve been neighbors for years with them. There’s always trash out there ALWAYS. Be it trash bags full of kitten litter or random things that’s being hoarded. Something about the Florida heat beating this lump of trash today has put me over the edge. I’ve never tried to tell the office about this issue but I have today. I put in a ticket about this issue and my fiancé and I are calling them tomorrow morning.



#18 Neighbor Parks Her Car In Front Of Our House Daily. Texted Her Sunday About Some Landscaping We Were Having Done This Month Share icon The landscapers had to ask her to move the car this morning and I got this.

At a loss as far as what to do. I feel like I have plenty of notice and I’ve tried being a good neighbor but they’re generally rude any time I’ve tried asking for them to move the car.



#19 My Neighbor Is Telling Everyone I’m Lying About My Pregnancy Share icon

#20 My Neighbor Asked If They Could Pick Some Of My Blueberries, I Said Sure, Lets Get Together Share icon And they proceeded to come over without letting me know and pick almost every berry off the bush, even green ones.



So that was the first time I met my neighbor, I was checking the mail and they were walking by and asked if I had been picking blueberries the day before. I said yes, they said they loved blueberries, so I politely said oh we should get together and pick some one day.



So the next week, today, I go put to pick some blueberries and see almost every berry, and a lot of leaves, are gone. The first pics are the bushes now, and the ones after the bag of blueberries are the pics I took last week after picking that sack of berries, so that was after picking half a gallon.



#21 Ceiling Is Leaking For The Second Time In Four Months Because Of Upstairs Neighbors Share icon Four months ago, the upstairs neighbors clogged their kitchen sink and left it for a day and a half until it started coming through my boyfriend's condo (which he unfortunately owns) ceiling, ruining it and his hardwood floors.



It took over three months for him to finally get the insurance claim and check situated (he has to pay deductible, neighbors can't be held accountable due to some clause in the HOA I think).



Today, the neighbors were doing construction and apparently cut through a water pipe causing the hole to start leaking again.



Thankfully we haven't gotten it fixed yet due to the delay. We just picked out new floors last weekend and planned to schedule repairs ASAP.



Now I'm worried this will happen again after we get everything fixed. And the neighbors still won't be held accountable.



#22 My Neighbor Parks Like This And When I Ask Him Not To He Tells Me To Do Something About It Share icon

#23 Neighbor Went Psycho And Decided To Knee My Car At 2am Share icon

#24 Neighbor Just Blow Off The Leaves Instead Of Removing Them Share icon

#25 They Parked Here? Like Really? Share icon Neighbors were throwing a party and all valid street parking was completely full, so they block another driveway in.



#26 One Of Our Neighbours Opened Our Accidentally Delivered Mail Share icon

#27 Neighbors Installed A New Light That Points Directly Into My Window Share icon

#28 Karen, My Angry Neighbor And Her Welcoming Sign Share icon

#29 Neighbors Just Set Their Palm Tree On Fire With Fireworks Share icon

#30 Dirty Upstairs Neighbor. Have Upstairs Neighbors Who Keep Littering Outside My Kitchen Window. I've Mentioned It To Management (3 Separate Times ) Every Time And Nothing Gets Done And The Gardeners Just Mow Over It All Share icon

#31 NY- My GF’s Upstairs Neighbor Lets Her Dog Pee On The Balcony On Pee Pads And It’s Leaking Down Damaging Her Furniture Share icon She lives in a complex and has reported this to the property manager. They reached out to the upstairs neighbor and told her it’s against policy for the dog to be going to the bathroom on the balcony. It continues to happen and when she reported it again management stated “You need to resolve it between each other, contact her at #” in regards to the patio furniture being cleaned.



My gf offered to get a quote from a cleaning service and send her the bill.



The upstairs neighbor said she will not pay for it unless she takes a look for herself. My gf doesn’t feel comfortable having a stranger(who she has an active dispute with) come through her apt to look at the damage.

#32 My Next Door Neighbor Has Allowed Their Pumpkins To Decompose Outside Their Door For Nearly Two Months Share icon

#33 I Moved Into An Apt Complex About A Month Or So Ago And Found This On My Windshield. So Much For Nice Neighbors (Credit To My BF For Taking The Photo For Me) Share icon

#34 Neighbor, Who Eats In His Car, Always Throws His Trash Out The Window Share icon Our neighbor, who hates his wife, spends all day in his truck. He literally comes home from work, takes a shower, then spends the rest of his waking life inside his truck, exhaust fumin' and music blarin'. Whenever he is inside the house, they're always screaming at each other to the point that I'm convinced one day someone in the house will become a family annihilator.



He also always eats fast food and twizzlers, and throws all the trash right outside the window. The breeze always blows it inside my yard or the grass right outside. We've complained to him and he gets very defensive and starts screaming again.



#35 My Neighbour Has Installed A Security Light With The Power Of A Thousand Suns, Which Blasts Right Into My Bedroom Share icon The pic doesn't do it justice, this thing is ridiculous! I have a blackout roller blind that was fine when I worked nights and was sleeping during the day, but it can't handle this incandescent monstrosity. Obviously if he was normal I could go talk to him about it... But you guessed it, he's a handful. Older man with PTSD of some kind, he's never bothered me so far but has done some crazy stuff on other neighbours and I don't want to start anything... Nevertheless this is positioned to point directly at my house and stays on all night and most of the day.



#36 That's Awful Share icon

#37 Family Just Moved In. Got This Letter. Left Couch Out For Trash. Kids Play In Front Yard Share icon The note says:



"Dear new neighbor, We have all lived in this neighborhood for most of us over 20 years. We all have meetings and talk to each other. We are happy you're here but you already look like you don’t care what your yard looks like. Swingsets belong in the backyard and PLEASE remove that eyesore of a couch OFF the curb. Our neighborhood does not need to look like a trailer park. We're not sure where you moved from but we are certain there were dumpsters on the way that you could have dumped the couch. It looks trashy already! Please be considerate of us who keep our yards trash-free. Remove the couch! This is not a junkyard."



#38 The Audacity Share icon

#39 Received This Well-Worded Letter In My Mailbox This Morning (Wrong Neighbor - I Don't Even Have A Dog) Share icon

#40 Neighbours' Kids Are Jealous Of Our Inflatables For My 4yo Sister. Only Logical Thing To Do Is To Puncture It Share icon For the past few weeks the neighbours have been talking stuff about our inflatables. We live in semi detached houses and the walls are very thin. We heard the conversation through the wall.



To cut a long story short, the mom asked her husband to do something about it. He refused.



This was a few weeks ago and yesterday we got a new inflatable. Then today one of them is punctured



We also heard the kid ask his mate to steal a rubber duck that was left in the inflatable pool



They also have a history of deflating them.



#41 Recently Took Over My Grandparents' Home With My Boyfriend (We Both Wfh) And Apparently Also Inherited A Karen Neighbor Share icon

#42 My Rental Person Won’t Help Me. Upstairs Neighbors AC Is Leaking Into My Bedroom Share icon

#43 This Is The View Of My Neighbor's Front Garden When I Walk Out My Front Door. Summer Heat + Rubbish = A Ton Of Flies Share icon

#44 I'm Sick And My Neighbours Aren't Happy Share icon

#45 Neighbor Doesn’t Care Her Dog Is In My Yard Share icon This dog is in my yard almost everyday. He lunged and barked at me when I was trying to let my own dog out. I finally got her to message me back on Facebook and this was her response.



#46 Bad Neighbors Block Our Mailbox And Driveway Almost 7 Days Per Week Share icon The reason why this is only mildly infuriating is because they do move their vehicles, but only after I tell them to. It's a duplex and they moved in after us a few years back. There are so many of them that now live in their unit that they take up the entire block with their 8+ vehicles.



This day in particular, we had to leave for an emergency. The moron that parked like this not only blocked the mailbox, blocked our car in (had to drive diagonally off a curb to barely get around), but they also left! Went to the door like usual, told them they needed to move and we needed to leave immediately. Got told that the driver parked there and left with the keys, should be back soon, but nobody can move the truck right now.



On top of this being a regular occurrence, they're also highly selfish. They were taking over the area with all of their vehicles and we had 2. Couldn't even park our 2nd car on the street. They would park on the strip (where the silver Benz is in the picture) but in a way that nobody can fit behind them and if you park in front you'd be blocking the mailbox. So one day, I put up some scarecrow decorations that served as guides on where to park, the last one saying "No Parking" with an arrow pointed towards the mailboxes. They were measured out to provide 2 parking spaces big enough to comfortably fit a frickin' F350...the tenant's teens didn't like that so they destroyed the decorations, tossed them into the street, then parked in the center again...



Just lovely people.



#47 Neighbours Dumped A Pile Of Mulch Completely Blocking Our Walkway Share icon

#48 Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence Share icon My friend moved into a new apartment recently. He shares the laundry room with 3 other units. He is unit #1. While doing laundry the other day, one of my friend’s hair fell off from his head.



Obviously, he didn’t know cause he didn’t check the entire room for hairfall — I mean, who the hell checks if any of their hairs fell off their head wherever they go??



Now apparently, the landlord got mad at the sight of a single hair strand and put up a new sign in the laundry room (the bottom sign is new & the upper sign had been there for a while) taping his hair as evidence that he didn’t thoroughly clean the facility. My friend doesn’t have any severe hair fall issue. The hair normally fell off his head normally just like hair falls off most people’s heads occasionally.



Also for the record, my friend cleans the washing machine & dryer surfaces after he uses them. Just seems like he missed this one hair strand. Who is the jerk here? Idk this seems super crazy to ask someone to keep track of every hair strand that falls of one’s head and pick them up. At first I thought the hair must have just landed on the tap by mistake when the landlord put it up the sign. But other units have informed me that this landlord taped up someone else’s hair 6 months ago to a sign asking the unit to clean it up. IMO, this is next-level crazy and it’s unreasonable to expect that level of cleanliness.



#49 That’s Ridiculous Share icon

#50 Now She Has Your Number. Clever Tactic Share icon

#51 Yes, It Is Illegal Share icon

#52 Just Let Them Park And Start Calling For A Tow Truck Share icon

#53 Blocking The Road With Their Giant Trucks Share icon This has been going on since I moved here. There’s an HOA for my neighborhood but really it’s a complete scam because all they care about is fining you for a few wildflowers in your front lawn (aka the water guzzling lawn that is also dead because nothing grows on red clay) and they say they can’t do anything about people parking in the road. There has been several times trash collection hasn’t been able to happen for the week because trash trucks could not get through. Neighbors who live down at the culdesac honk when they pass through the trucks (or attempt to) which I can hear all the time. My neighbors are all 19/20 year old rich white fraternity guys who could not care less about anyone else. My neighbor parks his massive truck in front of my property too, where it is obscuring the view of my house. Should I call the police? The HOA said that since they can’t do anything about it, the police is the only people who can remove an obstructive car.

#54 An Unknown Neighbor Told The Cops I Was Growing Illegal Grass In Front Of My Window. Here's A Photo Of My Mint And Rocket Share icon

#55 Neighbors Block Our Only Way To The Back Yard For The Second Day Share icon

#56 My Neighbor, Whom I Unfortunately Share A Driveway With, Parking In Said Driveway In A Way That Blocks My Honda From Getting Out Despite Having All That Space On Their Side Share icon

#57 Our Neighbors Installed New Deck Lights Share icon

#58 Our Weird Neighbour Installed A Cement Pillar At The Entrance Of Our Block. God Forbid We Need To Move Something Wide Out Of Our Flat Share icon

#59 Neighbour Throws Rubbish Out Window Share icon My upstairs neighbour throws rubbish out of his bedroom window into the long grass outside. He’s a teenager, around 15 years old. His mother doesn’t care and the housing association are yet to do anything about it.



#60 I Had To Park In Front Of My Neighbour’s House And He Left A Note On My Windshield. I Was Approx 1 Meter Away From The Driveway. A Few Days Later I See His Truck Parked Like This In The 2nd Picture Smh Share icon

#61 This Thing In My Neighbor’s Backyard Share icon

#62 Wind Warnings All Over South West And My Neighbor Puts Up The Biggest Wind Chime I Have Ever Seen, Right Outside My Bedroom Window Share icon

#63 Are My Parents' Neighbours Engaging In Psychological Warfare? This Is Attached To A Dolly Pointed In Their Yard And Sounds A Very Loud Alarm Twice A Day For 10 Minutes Share icon

#64 Neighbors Leave Their Trash And Boxes In Front Of Our Door So I Finally Decided To Move Them Back In Front Of Theirs Share icon

#65 My Neighbor Hit My Parked Car Last Night Around 9:15pm. I’ll Just Be Driving Around Looking Like An Idiot That Backs Into Things For A While Now Share icon

#66 Neighbors Keep Their Flood Light On 24/7 Share icon This is mildy infuriating because I am pretty confident no one even lives there. Their flood light comes through my blinds of my living room and bedroom.



#67 After My Neighbors Got Cited By The City For Blocking The Sidewalk With Their Cars, They Decided To Move Them To The Street… Right In Front Of A Fire Hydrant Share icon

#68 Friend's Neighbor Doesn’t Understand Street Parking Share icon Was staying with my friend for 2 weeks, on trash day the cans took up the spot I normally take in front of her house. Apparently her across the street neighbor Bill does not appreciate people parking in front of his house. This is on a public street in a quiet neighborhood where everyone has 3 car garages/driveways. Blanked out his address for obvious reasons but Bill, you suck.



#69 One Of My Neighbours Put Out A Christmas Decoration And Local Dog Walkers Let Their Dogs Pee All Over It Share icon

#70 Neighbours Keep Putting Their Trash In Our Bin Share icon Neighbours don’t take their bin to the side of the road for collection ever so when they’ve filled their bin they decide to throw their trash into ours and cause it to overflow. We live in an apartment building. We have a 2 year old and 1 year old so we need our bin for all the dirty nappies. Definitely mildly infuriating



#71 Find Out What The Quiet Hours Are And Complain Share icon

#72 Neighbor Was Detailing His Car And Got This Onto My Vehicle. I Believe It Is Compound. How Do I Safely Remove This From My Paint? Share icon

#73 Neighbors Junk Hanging Over My Space. Am I Wrong For Being Annoyed By This? Share icon Neighbor randomly hung a bag (idk what’s in it) out of their balcony and it’s kind of dangling over mine. I don’t want to cause a conflict and I feel crazy for being annoyed by it. Would I be a jerk if I complained to the apartment manager? I pay a lot to live here and just don’t want a view of the neighbors junk in my space. It’s also against the lease for us to even put flags up on our balconies. Not that I’d care, again just want it moved from my area.

#74 Neighbor Installed A Motion Light On Their Airbnb Garden House. Who Do I Complain To? Share icon

#75 Neighbors Moved Their Sump-Pump To Our Fence Line And It’s Already Destroying Our Yard After A Few Months Share icon Our neighbors replaced their sump-pump last year and moved it where it would drain straight into our yard. My husband didn’t notice it until late spring when he couldn’t mow the back of the yard for weeks because it was so flooded. He put some rock down but it keeps getting worse.

#76 Neighbor Can’t Get Within Two Feet Of The Curb Share icon

#77 My Neighbor Parks Like This Every Single Day, He Takes Up A Whole Third Of The Road Share icon

#78 My Neighbours Backyard Lights At 12:30am Share icon

#79 I Have To Look At This From My Neighbours For The Next 6 Weeks Share icon