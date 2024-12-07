Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Her Face Was Priceless”: Woman Realizes Her Mistake When Annoyed Neighbor Does As She Wants
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Her Face Was Priceless”: Woman Realizes Her Mistake When Annoyed Neighbor Does As She Wants

You can choose your friends but not your neighbors. If you’re really lucky your home will be surrounded by lovely people. But that’s not always the case. Almost three quarters of Americans surveyed said they dislike at least one of their neighbors. The reasons range from giving off a weird vibe, to being loud, rude or untidy.

A man recently shared how his one neighbor is a wannabe Homeowners Association representative, despite not living in an HOA community. She keeps leaving notes on his car and confronting him about his perfect parking. When the entitled Karen pushed him to his limits, the man did what any good neighbor would do. He served her with an act of malicious compliance, that left her paying the price.

There are many reasons someone might choose to park in the street

Image credits: roman_babakin (not the actual photo)

For one man, it’s because his car obstructs the sidewalk when he uses his driveway

Image credits: kues1 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AtomicFile_

Fights over parking have landed people in jail this year, while others have lost their lives

It’s one thing to exchange words with a neighbor when it comes to parking. But there’ve been a string of incidents in the news this year, highlighting just how bad the situation can get. A 62-year-old woman was arrested in Georgia in November, after threatening to blow up her 28-year-old neighbor’s house during an argument about parking. Sylvia Allen was arrested after someone handed over an audio recording of the incident to police.

A 19-year-old Bronx man lost his life in April, after an argument over a parking spot outside his apartment building. Dominic Cruz Aguilera’s family said he went downstairs when a neighbor knocked on their door and “asked someone to move the family’s car”. Aguilera was stabbed in the altercation that followed. He died in hospital. A neighbor was taken into custody and charged.

In November, a 25-year-old man was critically injured during a parking altercation in India. Sonu Yadav was stabbed multiple times “allegedly by his neighbour”, reported the Times of India. In his statement to police, the accused said Yadav “had heated arguments with him over parking their cars.”

A separate incident, also in India, led to the death of a 50-year-old man. Local media reported that the man was stabbed several times, after a long-running dispute over parking. And just a few days ago, “a businessman in Delhi allegedly set fire to his neighbor’s car over a parking dispute, leading to his arrest after a 600km chase,” reported the Hindustan Times.

“Love thy neighbor” is sometimes easier said than done

You find your dream home, move in and everything’s peachy. Until it isn’t. Whether it’s an issue of noise, nosiness, untidiness, rudeness or just giving off a “vibe”, some people could win gold when it comes to getting on their neighbors’ nerves. Close to three quarters of Americans polled in a Lending Tree survey said they dislike at least one of their neighbors.

Almost a quarter of respondents admitted to calling the cops on their neighbor, while 1 in 10 people said they’d previously packed up and moved, purely because of a neighbor. The reasons for neighborly discord vary but more than a quarter cited weird vibes, noise and rudeness. Only 13% said they’re peeved with their neighbors for parking in front of their house or taking their parking spot.

Across the pond in Britain, a separate survey found that almost half respondents the said a neighbour has blocked access to their driveway, garage or allocated parking space. And one in six homeowners had got into an argument over parking. Some respondents said they resorted to sneakiness to keep their parking spots, with 18% admitting to leaving objects in front of their driveways or on-street parking spaces, to stop other vehicles from using them.

When a research company conducted the study on behalf of Churchill Motor Insurance, they interviewed over 2,000 homeowners in the U.K. “When parking is sparse and life is busy, it can be easy to park in the first available space – even if it blocks others. However, it is important to remain considerate to others when parking,” said Head of Churchill, Nicholas Mantel. “As a general rule, drivers should always remember not to stop in front of, or park in the entryway of, any property.”

Mantel suggests first trying your best to sort out parking disputes peacefully. “If your neighbour persists in blocking or parking in your designated parking space or driveway, you should first try to have a polite conversation explaining the situation, as it may be a simple misunderstanding,” he said. But added that sometimes, it helps to take things further. “There are additional steps you can take, such as making an antisocial behaviour complaint or getting legal advice to remedy the situation.”

“That ending is beautiful”: Netizens voiced their delight in the comments

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
